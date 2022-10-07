DVD Talk Forum

Pre-Horror Challenge 18: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)

   
Pre-Horror Challenge 18: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)



Pre-Challenge 2015 / Pre-Challenge 2016 / Pre-Challenge 2017 / Pre-Challenge 2018 / Pre-Challenge 2019 / Pre-Challenge 2020 / Pre-Challenge 2021

Welcome to the OHMC18 pre-challenge thread for 2022. The sole purpose is to hopefully get the optional lists done early and without distractions. Even when the main thread goes up this one continues ...until we're done.

We configure them in the following order - Theme Nights ---> 31 Film Subset ---> The Checklist. It's done that particular way due to the first two syncing up with one another, and so you can have some time to plan ahead accordingly.

In case you missed the news in the planning thread from June, things are being done a bit differently this year in order to expedite the pre-challenge process. The theme nights list is already ready to go and many subset volunteers have already been chosen. See post #12 for more details.

__________________________________________________________________________________


To make this thread as simple as possible...

Posts 2, 3, 4, and 5 ---> Past entries for all three lists.

Posts 6 and 7 ---> Building Theme Nights.

Posts 8 and 9 ---> Building The 31 Film Subset.

Posts 10 and 11 ---> Building The Checklist.

Post 12 ---> Updates and a new poll for 2022.


The wiki at the top of this thread will keep you updated on current progress.

__________________________________________________________________________________


That said, suggestions are always welcome, so feel free to contribute regardless of whether or not you plan on participating in the optional lists.




^It's still not too late.

And away we go...

__________________________________________________________________________________

The usual reminder there's some broken formatting due to the November 2019 forum update (and the January one before it), which brought us our ridiculous 60 image limit.


Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 18: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
__________________________________________________________________________________

THEME NIGHTS

2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST | 2019 LIST | 2020 LIST | 2021 LIST


All the themes in alphabetical order minus duplicates (213 and counting):

Originally Posted by arw6040
Spoiler:
  1. "Exploding Head" - 2012
  2. "Inspired By True Events" - 2013
  3. "Vs." Horror Films - 2015
  4. 50 Best Horror Movies You've Never Seen, The - 2019
  5. 100th Birthday Celebration of Donald Pleasence, The - 2019
  6. 100th Birthday Celebration of Mario Bava & William Castle - 2014
  7. 1920 (Platinum) Vs. 1945 (Diamond) Vs. 1970 (Gold) Vs. 1995 (Silver) - 2020
  8. 1921 (Platinum) Vs. 1946 (Diamond) Vs. 1971 (Gold) Vs. 1996 (Silver) - 2021
  9. 1943 (Diamond) Vs. 1968 (Gold) Vs. 1993 (Silver) - 2018
  10. 1944 (Diamond) Vs. 1969 (Gold) Vs. 1994 (Silver) - 2019
  11. 1960's Cinema - 2012
  12. 1963 (50th) Vs. 1988 (25th) - 2013
  13. 1964 (50th) Vs. 1989 (25th) - 2014
  14. 1965 (Gold) Vs. 1990 (Silver) - 2015
  15. 1966 (Gold) Vs. 1991 (Silver) - 2016
  16. 1967 (Gold) Vs. 1992 (Silver) - 2017
  17. 1970's Cinema - 2011
  18. 1980's Video Companies (Spotlights: Vestron, Embassy, Media Home Entertainment, Prism Entertainment, Thorn EMI / HBO Cannon / HBO Video / Lightning Video, VCI/United) - 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
  19. 35 Years of Fangoria Covers - 2014
  20. Abandoned Places - 2016
  21. Action - 2010, 2011
  22. Adaptations from Hell - 2020
  23. Analog Nightmares - Shot-On-Video Horror Films of the 1980's & 1990's - 2020
  24. Animated Horror Films - 2017
  25. Anthologies - 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
  26. Apartment - 2012
  27. Apocalyptic - 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018
  28. April Ghouls' Day - Deadly Pranks - 2019
  29. Arthouse - 2012
  30. Asian Buffet of Terrors (Korean / Thai / J-Horror / Indian / Chinese / Filipino, 2 / Indonesian) - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2021
  31. Atmospheric Horror Films - 2018
  32. Attics & Basements - 2015
  33. Australian / New Zealand - 2010, 2019
  34. Black & White - 2013
  35. BFI's 100 European Horror Films - 2010, 2011 (Added to The 'European Passport to Terror' in 2015)
  36. Babysitters / Nannies / Governesses - 2016
  37. Backwoods - 2009, 2010
  38. Based on Horror Novels: Lovecraft / Poe / King / Matheson - 2015
  39. Bathrooms & Kitchens - 2014
  40. Bats / Cats / & Rats - 2015
  41. Before They Were Stars - 2014
  42. Bela @ 130 & Bram @ 165 - 2012
  43. Big Apple of Death - NYC Based Horror Films, The - 2020
  44. Bigfoots, Yetis & Tiny Terrors - 2015
  45. Blood and Snow / Ice Terrors - 2015, 2013
  46. Blood on the Beach - 2018
  47. Bloody Birthday Parties - 2018
  48. Body - 2013
  49. Book of the Dead - 2015
  50. Campground Tales / Summer Themed - 2012, 2014
  51. Canadian - 2010
  52. Cannibalism - 2009, 2010
  53. Caribbean / Mexican / Central American / South American / Hispanic Icons - 2017
  54. Careful with that Axe, Eugene! - 2016
  55. Chapels of Horror - 2015
  56. Cheesy 80's - 2010, 2018, 2020
  57. Children (Evil) - 2010
  58. Christmas - 2016
  59. Cinema Inspired By Edgar Allan Poe - 2010
  60. Cinema Inspired By Richard Matheson - 2012
  61. Cinema Inspired by Stephen King - 2011
  62. Class Warfare - 2013
  63. Comedy / Spoof - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
  64. Conspiracy / Political - 2016
  65. COVID-19 Pandemic Parade, The - 2020
  66. Crazy Love - 2015
  67. Creature Features / When Animals Attack - 2009, 2010, 2014
  68. Criterion - 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
  69. Cult - 2011
  70. Curses - 2016
  71. Dark Shadows 50th Anniversary - 2016
  72. Death By Decapitation - 2013
  73. Demented Dads & Bad Mothas - 2014
  74. Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
  75. Deserted Island - 2014
  76. Documentaries - 2009
  77. Documentaries / Film Historians - 2021
  78. Dogs/Bogs/Logs - 2018
  79. Dreams, Hallucinations & Drug Trips - 2014, 2017
  80. Drive-In Double Features - 2014, 2015
  81. Drive-In Oath by Joe Bob Briggs Featuring Blood, Breasts, & Beasts, The - 2020
  82. Electric Brain Stew - Sadistic / Dogs / Bullying / Scarecrows - 2020
  83. Elevator Horrors - 2018
  84. Elvira's Movie Macabra 40th Anniversary - 2021
  85. Erotic / Sexy - 2013
  86. European Passport to Terror (France / Italy / Netherlands / Norway / Sweden / Great Britain / Spain / Russia / Austria / Belgium / Czech Republic / Denmark / Finland / Germany / Greece / Hungary / Ireland / Luxembourg / Poland / Portugal / Romania / Turkey / NetherHorror Vs. Norwegian) - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021
  87. Evil Families - 2013
  88. Evil Trees & Plants - 2015
  89. Evil Twins & Doppelgangers - 2017
  90. Exploitation - 2012
  91. Extraterrestrial - 2016
  92. Eyes of Death - 2015
  93. Family-Friendly - 2013, 2019
  94. Fanaticism (Religious) - 2016
  95. Fangoria Chainsaw Awards - 2016
  96. Female Directed Horror Films - 2017
  97. Fermentation of Fear - 2021
  98. Fog-Infested Horror Films - 2019
  99. Folklore, Urban Legends & Fairy Tale Horror - 2017, 2020
  100. Foodservice Industry - 2014
  101. Found Footage - 2011
  102. Four Seasons of Death, The - 2021
  103. Frankenstein / Mad Doctor - 2012, 2016, 2018
  104. Free Admission: Enter at Your Own Risk : 2015
  105. Friday the 13th: Black Cats / Broken Mirrors / Ladders / F13 Films - 2017
  106. Friends: Good, Bad & Imaginary - 2017
  107. Frights, Camera...Traction! - 2019
  108. Giallo - 2021
  109. Godzilla / Kaiju Films - 2020
  110. Gothic - 2009, 2011
  111. Grave Robbing / Graveyard - 2012, 2016
  112. Guillermo del Toro Seal of Approval, The - 2020
  113. Halloween Related - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
  114. Hammer / Amicus / Ealing / Black & Blue - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2020
  115. Harvest - 2013
  116. Heavy Metal Movies - 2019
  117. Home Invasion - 2013, 2019
  118. Hooded / Cloaked Figures - 2021
  119. Horror Films w/ Original Songs - 2014
  120. HorrorEstate - 2016
  121. Horror Movies in Horror Movies - 2019
  122. Horrorspondents - 2018
  123. IMDB Highest Rated Horror - 2018
  124. IMDB Lowest Rated Horror - 2017
  125. Infection / Epidemic / Viral - 2011
  126. In Name Only / Unofficial Horror Sequels - 2021
  127. Insects, Killer Animals & Giant Monsters - 2016
  128. JawsSploitation / Aquatic - 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018
  129. Joe Bob Says Check it Out! - 2021
  130. Killer Dolls / Puppets - 2013
  131. Killer Grannies - 2010
  132. Killer Monkeys / Gorillas / Jungle - 2013
  133. Killer Robots / Evil Technology - 2012
  134. Korean / Thai / J-Horror / Indian / Chinese / Philippine / Indonesian - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2021
  135. Ladies Who Kill - 2021
  136. Lesbians, Brothels & Sex Demons - 2014
  137. Letterboxd Top 250, The - 2021
  138. Litterboxd / Devil Dogs (Cats & Dogs) - 2019
  139. Made-for-TV Movies / Mini-Series - 2013, 2015
  140. Mass Marathon of the Damned - 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 (attached to another theme 2017 - present)
  141. Medical - 2012
  142. Meta - 2012
  143. Mind Games - 2018
  144. Modern Horror Films - 2018
  145. Motorcycle - 2014
  146. Mummies - 2017
  147. Musical / Rock 'n Roll - 2009, 2013
  148. Mutants - 2010, 2011
  149. Mystery - 2013, 2021
  150. Native American / Westerns - 2013
  151. Nature Themed - 2010
  152. Nazi - 2012
  153. Nightmare USA - 2020
  154. Night of the Living Dead 50th Anniversary - 2018
  155. Occult Detectives - 2013, 2015
  156. One-Word Titles - 2021
  157. Overlook Hotel July 4th Ball Cenennial, The - 2021
  158. Parties - 2017, 2019
  159. Pasties, G-Strings, & Chainsaws - Strip Club Horrors - 2019
  160. Period Piece - 2016
  161. Peter Cushing Centennial - 2013
  162. Photographic Horror - 2020
  163. Pick Your Favorite Director - 2009
  164. Pick Your Favorite Horror Icon / Icons of Horror - 2009, 2011
  165. Planes, Trains & Automobiles - 2014
  166. Playgrounds of the Damned - 2019
  167. Police Stations - 2015
  168. Pregnancy - 2017
  169. Psychic Abilities / ESP - 2013
  170. Psychological - 2009, 2010, 2011
  171. Psychotronic / Stranger Things -&- Unconventional Movie Monsters - 2013, 2016
  172. Public Domain - 2016
  173. Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness 2! - TV Terrors / Late-Night Horror Hosts / Aerobics Craze / Casinos - 2019
  174. Return of Joe Bob Briggs - 2019
  175. Return of Joe Bob Briggs / Fangoria - 2018
  176. R.I.P. Ennio Morricone - 2020
  177. R.I.P. Fangoria / Video Watchdog - 2017
  178. R.I.P. George A. Romero - 2017
  179. R.I.P. Gunnar Hansen / Herschell Gordon Lewis / Angus Scrimm - 2016
  180. R.I.P. John Carl Buechler - 2019
  181. R.I.P. John Saxon - 2020
  182. R.I.P. Larry Cohen - 2019
  183. R.I.P. Sir Christopher Lee - 2015
  184. R.I.P. Stewart Gordon - 2020
  185. R.I.P. Tobe Hooper - 2017
  186. R.I.P. Wes Craven - 2015
  187. Rape & Revenge - 2010
  188. Remakes Vs. Sequels - 2012
  189. Retail Establishment - 2014, 2019
  190. Road Terrors - 2012
  191. Rocktober Blood: The 100 Greatest Horror Film Soundtracks - 2018
  192. Rubber Suit - 2012
  193. Schools Out ...Forever - 2015, 2021
  194. Sci-Fi - 2009
  195. Scream Queens - 2012
  196. Sibling Rivalry - 2014
  197. Skeptics - 2021
  198. Skull & Bones - 2017
  199. Slashers / Giallos / Serial Killers / Masked Killers - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 ("Slashers / Serial Killers" and "Giallo" separated in 2021)
  200. Slashers / Serial Killers - 2021
  201. Slime, Goo & Toxic Waste - 2017
  202. Small Town - 2017
  203. Snowy Weather - 2020
  204. Splatter / Gore - 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017
  205. Stormy Weather - 2016, 2017, 2020
  206. Stranded - 2019
  207. Streaming Originals & Exclusives - 2021
  208. Studies in Terror (book) - 2018
  209. Subjective Camera Horror - 2020
  210. Subterranean - 2012, 2021
  211. Suburban - 2021
  212. Supernatural / Haunted House / Ghost / Quiet / Soft / Seances - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
  213. Synthesizer Scores - 2017
  214. Teen Screams - 2010, 2012, 2014
  215. Telephone - 2013
  216. Theaters of Blood - 2015, 2021
  217. They Shoot Zombies, Don't They? - The 1,000 Greatest Horror Films - 2020
  218. 'Till Death Do Us Part - Wedding Horrors - 2019
  219. Travel (Vacation) - 2016
  220. Ultimate Guide to Strange Cinema, The - 2021
  221. Universal Monsters - 2009, 2018
  222. Urban - 2012
  223. USA Up All Night - 2018
  224. Vampires - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
  225. Video Nasties - 2010, 2011, 2018
  226. Vincent Price Filmography - 2011
  227. Web of Horror - 2015
  228. Werewolves - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
  229. Witchcraft / Warlocks - 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
  230. You'll Never Check Out - 2015
  231. Zombie - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021




By year part 1 (2009 - 2017 Theme Nights tables):

Originally Posted by Chad
Spoiler:


Some formatting is broken due to the November 2019 forum update.

2009 List:

DATE
THEME
EXAMPLES
Thursday, October 1st You Put a Spell on Me! - Witches & Warlocks Suspiria, Witchboard, Warlock
Friday, October 2nd Pick Your Favorite Director Todd Browning, Ruggero Deodato, Dario Argento
Saturday, October 3rd They're Here! - Supernatural/Haunted House The Changeling, The Others, Ghost Story
Sunday, October 4th Full Moon Mania! - Werewolves (Lycanthropes) The Curse of the Werewolf, Werewolf of London
Monday, October 5th Science Gone Horribly Wrong! - Sci-Fi Horror David Cronenberg's The Fly, John Carpenter's The Thing
Tuesday, October 6th Universal Monsters (Can be any studio's interpretation) Frankenstein, Dracula, The Wolfman
Wednesday, October 7th Shockumentary! - Horror Documentaries The American Nightmare, Horror of Hammer
Thursday, October 8th Pick Your Favorite Horror Icon Christopher Lee, Vincent Price, Boris Karloff
Friday, October 9th To the eXtReMe! - Splatter/Gore/Shock/'Torture Porn' Necromantic, The Passion of the Christ
Saturday, October 10th Asian Buffet of Terrors! - J-Horror, Korean & Thai Uzumaki, A Tale of Two Sisters
Sunday, October 11th Quiet, you! - Silent Cinema The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, The Golem
Monday, October 12th Passport to Sheer Terror! - European Horror Bloody Pit of Horror, Mill of the Stone Women
Tuesday, October 13th Short Attention Span Theater - Anthology Horror Two Evil Eyes, The House That Dripped Blood
Wednesday, October 14th Cuts Like a Knife - Slashers, Serial Killers & Giallos Don't Torture a Duckling, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer
Thursday, October 15th "Godzilla! Godzilla!" - Creature Features Gojira, Razorback, The Host
Friday, October 16th From Beyond the Grave! - Zombies White Zombie, Zombi 2, Shock Waves
Saturday, October 17th Wanna Play? - Creepy Kids The Children, Who Can Kill a Child?
Sunday, October 18th Lovecraftian - Cinema Inspired by H.P. Lovecraft Re-Animator, From Beyond, Dagon
Monday, October 19th Bollywood Frightfest! - Indian Cinema Ayega Aanewala, Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche
Tuesday, October 20th Cinema that Sucks! - Vampires Drácula, The Hunger, Thirst
Wednesday, October 21st My Brain Hurts! - Horror-Comedy & Campy Horror Evil Dead 2, Night of the Creeps, Bad Taste
Thursday, October 22nd Inbred Hillbillies from Hell! - Backwoods Horror Two Thousand Maniacs!, Motel Hell
Friday, October 23rd British Fright Cinema - Hammer, Amicus & Ealing Dead of Night, Vampire Circus, Asylum
Saturday, October 24th Ouch! - Rape/Revenge I Spit on Your Grave, The Last House on the Left
Sunday, October 25th I Cast You Out! - Possession/Satanic/Demonic Drag Me To Hell, To the Devil a Daughter
Monday, October 26th Fog Machine Madness! - Gothic Horror (Italian & Beyond) Black Sunday, The Tomb of Ligeia
Tuesday, October 27th Where's the Beef? - Cannibalism Cannibal Holocaust, Cannibal Apocalypse
Wednesday, October 28th When Animals Attack! Piranha, Night of the Lepus
Thursday, October 29th Fava Beans & Chianti Mindfuck - Psychological Horror Jacob's Ladder, The Silence of the Lambs
Friday, October 30th Timewarp! - Horror Musicals Repo! The Genetic Opera, Sweeney Todd
Saturday, October 31st Smell My Feet! - Takes place on Halloween Night of the Demons, Hell Night, Trick or Treat


2010 List:




THEME NIGHTS
46 LINKS OF SUB-GENRES



2009 LIST

= Theme Syncs with 31 Films Subset Selection

DATE
THEME
EXAMPLES
Friday, October 1st Bloody Tea & Crumpets - Hammer / Amicus / Ealing Dead of Night, Vampire Circus, Asylum
Saturday, October 2nd Outback Chillers & Kiwi Killers - Australian / New Zealand Howling III, Razorback, Dead Alive, Wolf Lake, Patrick
Sunday, October 3rd Mother Nature Runs Amok! - Natural Horror Films Lost Weekend, Food of the Gods, Kingdom of the Spiders
Monday, October 4th An Excellent Day for an Exorcism - Possession / Satanic / Demonic The Ninth Gate, Lord of Illusions, Alucarda
Tuesday, October 5th Human. It's What's for Dinner - Cannibalism Cannibal Ferox, Cannibal Holocaust, Cannibal Apocalypse
Wednesday, October 6th The Freaks Come Out at Night - Mutants Humanoids from the Deep, C.H.U.D., It's Alive, Basket Case
Thursday, October 7th Killer Grannies & Saggy Mammaries - Psycho-biddy (Hagsploitation) What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, Berserk!, The Nanny
Friday, October 8th Fava Beans & Chianti Mindfucks - Psychological Horror Calvaire, Jacob's Ladder, The Silence of the Lambs
Saturday, October 9th A Dish Best Served with Bloody Mayhem - Rape & Revenge I Spit on Your Grave, The House on the Edge of the Park
Sunday, October 10th They're Coming to Get You, Barbara! - Zombie Films Burial Ground: The Nights of Terror, City of the Living Dead
Monday, October 11th Welcome to Virginityville - Population: 0 - Teen Screams The House of the Devil, Slumber Party Massacre
Tuesday, October 12th Get the Hell Off Jethro's Property! - Backwoods Horror Spider Baby, Hatchet, Redneck Zombies, The Cottage
Wednesday, October 13th Reading is Fundamentally Dead - Films Based on Horror Novels The Fury, Hellraiser, Deadly Friend, The Shining
Thursday, October 14th Schedule a Play Date with Damien - Creepy Kids Bloody Birthday, Who Can Kill a Child?, The Brood
Friday, October 15th Fermented for Your Approval - Cheesy '80s Horror Rock 'n' Roll Nightmare, Chopping Mall, Neon Maniacs
Saturday, October 16th The Newly Expanded Asian Buffet of Terrors! - Korean / Thai
J-Horror / Indian / Chinese / Philippine / Indonesian 		Phone, The Eye, House ('77), Gehrayee
Mr. Vampire, Feng Shui, Mystics in Bali
Sunday, October 17th It Slices, Dices & Guts You Like a Fish - Slashers / Giallos / Serial Killers Dr. Giggles, Blood and Black Lace, Deranged
Monday, October 18th Nevermore Frightening - Cinema Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe Two Evil Eyes, Castle of the Walking Dead, The Black Cat
Tuesday, October 19th Ooh! Scary, eh? - Canadian Horror Films Black Christmas, Rabid, Pontypool, The Gate
Wednesday, October 20th A Reel Cinematic Suckfest! - Vampire Films Let the Right One In, Drácula, The Hunger, Thirst
Thursday, October 21st Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies Tales from the Crypt, Dead Of Night, Nightmares
Friday, October 22nd Passport to Sheer Terror! - BFI's 100 European Horror Films Bloody Pit of Horror, Mill of the Stone Women
Saturday, October 23rd Full Moon Madness! - Werewolves The Curse of the Werewolf, Werewolf of London
Sunday, October 24th Condemned to VHS Hell! - Video Nasties Evilspeak, The Toolbox Murders, The Boogeyman
Monday, October 25th Giant Monkeys & Radioactive Lizards - Creature Features Alligator, The Beast Within, The Host
Tuesday, October 26th ¡Mierda Espantosa! - Spanish Horror Films The Orphanage, [REC], The Blood Spattered Bride
Wednesday, October 27th Supercharged Zombie Go Boom! - Action Horror Dog Soldiers, Race with the Devil, From Dusk till Dawn
Thursday, October 28th They're Still Here - Supernatural / Haunted House / Ghost The Changeling, The Others, Ghost Story
Friday, October 29th It's Pronounced "Fronkensteen" - Comedy Horror Films Evil Dead 2, Night of the Creeps, Bad Taste
Saturday, October 30th Death by Caffeine on Devil's Night - Mass Marathon of the Damned Keep the coffee plentiful and stay up watching whatever
Sunday, October 31st I'm Crazy Blu-ray Face! Give Me Some Candy! - Halloween Related Night of the Demons, Hell Night, Trick or Treat


2011 List:



T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




55 LINKS OF SUB-GENRES & BEYOND

2009 LIST | 2010 LIST

Syncs 100% with the 31 Film Subset!

OBVIOUS ALERT: Some links don't contain a complete listing of all films from that specific sub-genre and/or are outside the horror genre altogether.


DATE
THEME
EXAMPLES
Saturday, October 1st Don't Drink the Kool-Aid! - Cult Horror Films, 2, 3 Tormented, Bubba Ho-Tep, Freaks, Humanoids from the Deep
Sunday, October 2nd Down With the Sickness - Infection / Epidemic / Viral Rabid, 28 Days Later, I Drink Your Blood, The Crazies, Shivers
Monday, October 3rd One Good Ripoff Deserves Another - JawsSploitation Piranha, Grizzly, Great White, Alligator, Mako: Jaws of Death
Tuesday, October 4th Dawn of the Disco - 1970s Horror Cinema, 2 The Wicker Man, Phantasm, Let's Scare Jessica to Death
Wednesday, October 5th Inside Them Faceless Frontiers - French Horror Films, 2 Eyes Without a Face, The Pack, The Horde, Lips of Blood
Thursday, October 6th Condemned to VHS Hell! - Video Nasties Driller Killer, Madhouse, Dead & Buried, Possession, Xtro, Snuff
Friday, October 7th Bloody Tea & Crumpets - Hammer / Amicus / Ealing / Black and Blue Demons of the Mind, Torture Garden, Elfie Hopkins, Crescendo
Saturday, October 8th Supercharged Zombie Go Boom! - Action Horror Maniac Cop, Vampires, Resident Evil, Dog Soldiers, The Thing
Sunday, October 9th The Asian Buffet of Tantalizing Terrors! - Korean / Thai
J-Horror / Indian / Chinese / Philippine / Indonesian 		I Saw the Devil, The Coffin, Darah, Ouija, Rampo Noir, Diary
Marebito, Raaz, Ebola Syndrome, Faithless Hell, Kuntilanak
Monday, October 10th Passport to Bloodcurdling Terror - BFI's 100 European Horror Films Anguish, Buio Omega, Diabolique, The Golem, Possession
Tuesday, October 11th Full Moon Madness - Werewolves (Full Moon Occurs 9:07 PM EST) Bad Moon, Cry of the Werewolf, Ginger Snaps, The Howling
Wednesday, October 12th Hail to the King, Baby! - Cinema Inspired by Stephen King Salem's Lot, Misery, Firestarter, The Mist, It, Children of the Corn
Thusday, October 13th Don't Go Lookin' for Trouble. Trouble will Find You. - Found Footage TrollHunter, [Rec], Grave Encounters, Cannibal Holocaust
Friday, October 14th Oozing Ectoplasm Euphoria - Supernatural / Haunted House / Ghost The Lady in White, Insidious, The Innocents, The Others
Saturday, October 15th Meat's Meat, and a Man's Gotta Eat - Comedy / Spoof Horror Films, 2, 3 The Comedy of Terrors, Hausu, Frankenhooker, Terror Firmer
Sunday, October 16th Bavas, Argentos and Fulcis, Oh My! - Italian Horror Films, 2 Dellamorte Dellamore, Torso, Twitch of the Death Nerve
Monday, October 17th Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies Nightmares, From Beyond the Grave, Kaidan, Body Bags
Tuesday, October 18th Franchise Fantástico - Icons of Horror, 2 Ash, Hannibal Lecter, Michael Myers, Norman Bates
Wednesday, October 19th It Slices, Dices & Guts You Like a Fish - Slashers, 2 / Giallos / Serial Killers The Strange Vice of Mrs. Wardh, Deranged, Eyeball, Pieces
Thursday, October 20th A Reel Cinematic Suckfest! - Vampire Films (Happy B-day, Bela) Stake Land, Let the Right One In, Daybreakers, Lemora
Friday, October 21st It's the End of the World As We Know It - Apocalyptic Horror, 2 The Last Man on Earth, Hardware, 28 Days Later, The Mist
Saturday, October 22nd Mausoleum Mayhem, Gangrene Brainstem! - Zombie Films, 2 The Dead Matter, The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue
Sunday, October 23rd Atmosphere, Castles and Fog Machines - Gothic Horror The Fog, Black Sunday, The Uninvited, House of Dark Shadows
Monday, October 24th The Freaks Come Out at Night - Mutants Galaxy of Terror, Humongous, Night of the Bloody Apes,
Tuesday, October 25th The Master of the Macabre Centennial - Vincent Price Filmography Witchfinder General, The Bat, The Abominable Dr. Phibes
Wednesday, October 26th eXtReMeLy Disturbing Depravity - Splatter / Gore August Underground, Dead Alive, Nekromantik, Violent Shit
Thursday, October 27th Freudian Fragments and Monster Mindfucks - Psychological Horror Session 9, Repulsion, The Bad Seed, The Ward, Angel Heart, Pin
Friday, October 28th That Sly Come-Hither Stare - Witchcraft Viy, Häxan: Witchcraft Through the Ages, Suspiria, The Uncanny
Saturday, October 29th Mass Marathon of the Damned 2: Electric Chainsaw Blues 1. Brew Some Coffee. 2. Abandon Sleep. 3. Watch Whatever.
Sunday, October 30th The Demented Debauchery of Devil's Night - Demonic Possession / Satanic Alucarda, Prince of Darkness, The Black Cat, Night of the Demon
Monday, October 31st All Hallows Eve Hellfest - Halloween Related Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Hell Night, Idle Hands
Copy & Paste Into Your List:
Spoiler:
--- 10/01: Don't Drink the Kool-Aid! - Cult Horror Films -
--- 10/02: Down with the Sickness - Infection / Epidemic / Viral -
--- 10/03: One Good Ripoff Deserves Another - JawsSploitation -
--- 10/04: Dawn of the Disco - 1970s Horror Cinema -
--- 10/05: Inside Them Faceless Frontiers - French Horror Films -
--- 10/06: Condemned to VHS Hell! - Video Nasties -
--- 10/07: Bloody Tea & Crumpets - Hammer / Amicus / Ealing / Black and Blue -
--- 10/08: Supercharged Zombie Go Boom! - Action Horror -
--- 10/09: The Asian Buffet of Tantalizing Terrors! - Korean / Thai / J-Horror / Indian / Chinese / Philippine / Indonesian -
--- 10/10: Passport to Bloodcurdling Terror! - BFI's 100 European Horror Films -
--- 10/11: Full Moon Madness - Werewolves -
--- 10/12: Hail to the King, Baby! - Cinema Inspired by Stephen King -
--- 10/13: Don't Go Lookin' for Trouble. Trouble will Find You. - Found Footage -
--- 10/14: Oozing Ectoplasm Euphoria - Supernatural / Haunted House / Ghost -
--- 10/15: Meat's Meat, and a Man's Gotta Eat - Comedy / Spoof Horror Films -
--- 10/16: Bavas, Argentos and Fulcis, Oh My! - Italian Horror Films -
--- 10/17: Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies -
--- 10/18: Franchise Fantástico - Icons of Horror -
--- 10/19: It Slices, Dices & Guts You Like a Fish - Slashers / Giallos / Serial Killers -
--- 10/20: A Reel Cinematic Suckfest! - Vampire Films -
--- 10/21: It's the End of the World As We Know It - Apocalyptic Horror -
--- 10/22: Mausoleum Mayhem, Gangrene Brainstem! - Zombie Films -
--- 10/23: Atmosphere, Castles and Fog Machines - Gothic Horror -
--- 10/24: The Freaks Come Out at Night - Mutants -
--- 10/25: The Master of the Macabre Centennial - Vincent Price Filmography -
--- 10/26: eXtReMeLy Disturbing Depravity - Splatter / Gore -
--- 10/27: Freudian Fragments and Monster Mindfucks - Psychological Horror -
--- 10/28: That Sly Come-Hither Stare - Witchcraft -
--- 10/29: Mass Marathon of the Damned 2: Electric Chainsaw Blues -
--- 10/30: The Demented Debauchery of Devil's Night - Demonic Possession / Satanic -
--- 10/31: All Hallows Eve Hellfest - Halloween Related -






















2012 List:



T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S



?? LINKS OF SUB-GENRES & BEYOND

2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST

GOAL: To Sync 100% with the 31 Film Subset!

OBVIOUS ALERT: Some links don't contain a complete listing of all films from that specific sub-genre and/or are outside the horror genre altogether.


DATE
THEME
EXAMPLES
Dawn of the Challenge Bonus Hours - Criterion Crossover Antichrist, Eyes Without a Face, Kuroneko, Island of Lost Souls
Monday, October 1st Cessation City - Urban Horror Candyman, The Hunger, Tales from the Hood, 28 Days Later
Tuesday, October 2nd Peace, Love & Dismemberment - 1960's Horror Cinema Black Sunday, The Innocents, Repulsion, Onibaba, Psycho
Wednesday, October 3rd The Doctor is In ...sane - Medical Horrors Visiting Hours, Dr. Giggles, Dead Ringers, Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Thursday, October 4th Wink Wink, Nudge Nudge, Kill Kill - Meta Horror Films, 2 Murder Party, Funny Games, Tucker & Dale Vs Evil, New Nightmare
Friday, October 5th Gruesome, Greasy, Grindhouse Sleazy - Exploitation Horror, 2 I Drink Your Blood, Ilsa: She Wolf of the SS, Maniac, Blood Feast
Saturday, October 6th Movies That Mess With Your Head - "Exploding Head" Horror Scanners, Turkey Shoot, Chopping Mall, Dawn of the Dead, Offerings
Sunday, October 7th Day of the Pissed Off Woman - Scream Queens NOT QUITE READY FOR PRIMETIME
Monday, October 8th The Ultimate Pointless Cash Grab Blood Feud! - Remakes Vs. Sequels The Fly, The Exorcist III, The Ring, The Others, Puppet Master III
Tuesday, October 9th Dawn of the Decaying - Zombie Films, 2 The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue, The Dead Next Door
Wednesday, October 10th Sweaty Asses Scaring the Masses - Rubber Suit Horror Films Slithis, The Monster Squad, Swamp Thing, Humanoids from the Deep
Thursday, October 11th Avant-garde, Surreal & Without Mass Appeal - Arthouse Horror Films, 2, 3 In a Glass Cage, Peeping Tom, Vampyr, Don't Look Now, Diabolique
Friday, October 12th When Metal Meets Flesh - Killer Robots / Evil Technology Hardware, The Signal, The Lawnmower Man, Pulse, Chopping Mall
Saturday, October 13th Angst-Ridden with Blemishes Hidden - Teen Screams The Faculty, The Slumber Party Massacre, The Lost Boys, Scream
Sunday, October 14th Buried Alive and Itching to Survive - Subterranean Horror Raw Meat, The Strangeness, Marebito, C.H.U.D, The Descent
Monday, October 15th Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Frankenstein / Mad Doctor Films, 2, 3 Frankenhooker, Mill of the Stone Women, House of Frankenstein
Tuesday, October 16th Die You Nazi Bastards! - Third Reich Terrors, 2 Shock Waves, The Frozen Dead, Outpost, Ilsa: She Wolf Of The SS
Wednesday, October 17th Rent's Overdue & So Are You! - Apartment Horror Shivers, [Rec] ², Troll, Demons 2, Cat People, Suspiria, Child's Play
Thursday, October 18th Viking Decapitation Via Windmill - NetherHorror Vs. Norwegian Horror Saint, Trollhunter, The Lift, Next Door, Dead Snow, Lake of the Dead
Friday, October 19th It Slices, Dices & Guts You Like a Fish - Slashers, 2 / Giallos / Serial Killers Kalevet, Mortuary, Pieces, The Slayer, Boardinghouse, Stage Fright
Saturday, October 20th Bela...Bram. Bram...Bela. - Bela @ 130 & Bram @ 165 The Body Snatcher, The Black Cat, Nosferatu, Lair of the White Worm
Sunday, October 21st The Earth Died Screaming - Apocalyptic Horror, 2 (Doomsday Clock) Daybreakers, Lifeforce, Dead-End Drive In, 28 Days Later, The Beyond
Monday, October 22nd The Last Man on Earth is Not Alone - Cinema Inspired By Richard Matheson Burn, Witch, Burn, The Raven, Trilogy of Terror, Stir of Echoes, Duel
Tuesday, October 23rd The Asian Buffet of Tantalizing Terrors! - Korean / Thai
J-Horror / Indian / Chinese / Philippine / Indonesian 		NOT QUITE READY FOR PRIMETIME
Wednesday, October 24th Some Folks Have a Strange Idea of Entertainment - Grave Robbing Horror Phantasm, The Devil Commands, Frankenstein, I Vampiri, F13 Part 6
Thursday, October 25th It was a Dark and Stormy Night... - Campground Tales, 2, 3 The Burning, Wolf Creek, SleepAway Camp, Eden Lake, Grizzly
Friday, October 26th For God's Sake, Get Out! - Supernatural / Haunted House / Ghost The Innkeepers, Ghost Story, The Woman in Black, Session 9
Saturday, October 27th Mass Marathon of the Damned 3: Battery Acid Tea 1. Brew Some Coffee. 2. Abandon Sleep. 3. Watch Whatever.
Sunday, October 28th On the Highway to Hell - Road Terrors Stake Land, The Car, Race with the Devil, Haute Tension, Zombieland
Monday, October 29th Lychanthrope Lunacy - Werewolves & Were-Creatures (FM @ 8:49PM EST) NOT QUITE READY FOR PRIMETIME
Tuesday, October 30th The Demented Debauchery of Devil's Night - Demonic Possession / Satanic [REC]³ Génesis, Exorcismo, Evilspeak, Night of the Demon, Abby
Wednesday, October 31st All Hallows Eve Hellfest - Halloween Related NOT QUITE READY FOR PRIMETIME
Copy & Paste Into Your List:
Spoiler:
--- 10/01: Cessation City - Urban Horror -
--- 10/02: Peace, Love & Dismemberment - 1960's Horror Cinema -
--- 10/03: The Doctor is In ...sane - Medical Horrors -
--- 10/04: Wink Wink, Nudge Nudge, Kill Kill - Meta Horror Films -
--- 10/05: Gruesome, Greasy, Grindhouse Sleazy - Exploitation Horror -
--- 10/06: Movies That Mess With Your Head - "Exploding Head" Horror -
--- 10/07: Day of the Pissed Off Woman - Scream Queens -
--- 10/08: The Ultimate Pointless Cash Grab Blood Feud! - Remakes Vs. Sequels -
--- 10/09: Dawn of the Decaying - Zombie Films -
--- 10/10: Sweaty Asses Scaring the Masses - Rubber Suit Horror Films -
--- 10/11: Avant-garde, Surreal & Without Mass Appeal - Arthouse Horror Films -
--- 10/12: When Metal Meets Flesh - Killer Robots / Evil Technology -
--- 10/13: Angst-Ridden with Blemishes Hidden - Teen Screams -
--- 10/14: Buried Alive and Itching to Survive - Subterranean Horror -
--- 10/15: Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Frankenstein / Mad Doctor Films -
--- 10/16: Die You Nazi Bastards! - Third Reich Terrors -
--- 10/17: Rent's Overdue & So Are You! - Apartment Horror -
--- 10/18: Viking Decapitation Via Windmill - NetherHorror Vs. Norwegian Horror -
--- 10/19: It Slices, Dices & Guts You Like a Fish - Slashers / Giallos / Serial Killers -
--- 10/20: Bela...Bram. Bram...Bela. - Bela @ 130 & Bram @ 165 -
--- 10/21: The Earth Died Screaming - Apocalyptic Horror -
--- 10/22: The Last Man on Earth is Not Alone - Cinema Inspired By Richard Matheson -
--- 10/23: The Asian Buffet of Tantalizing Terrors! - Korean / Thai / J-Horror / Indian / Chinese / Philippine / Indonesian -
--- 10/24: Some Folks Have a Strange Idea of Entertainment - Grave Robbing Horror -
--- 10/25: It was a Dark and Stormy Night... - Campground Tales -
--- 10/26: For God's Sake, Get Out! - Supernatural / Haunted House / Ghost -
--- 10/27: Mass Marathon of the Damned 3: Battery Acid Tea -
--- 10/28: On the Highway to Hell - Road Terrors -
--- 10/29: Lychanthrope Lunacy - Werewolves & Were-Creatures -
--- 10/30: The Demented Debauchery of Devil's Night - Demonic Possession / Satanic -
--- 10/31: All Hallows Eve Hellfest - Halloween Related -





















T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S



2013 List:



T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S



?? LINKS OF SUB-GENRES & BEYOND

2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST

GOAL: To Sync 100% with the 31 Film Subset!

OBVIOUS ALERT: Some links don't contain a complete listing of all films from that specific sub-genre and/or are outside the horror genre altogether.


DATE
THEME
EXAMPLES
Dawn of the Challenge Bonus Hours - Criterion Crossover Equinox, Antichrist, Eyes Without a Face, Kuroneko, Island of Lost Souls
Tuesday, October 1st Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - 1963 (50th) Vs. 1988 (25th) Dementia 13, They Live, Black Sabbath, Critters 2, Matango, Brain Damage
Wednesday, October 2nd Cathode Ray Tube: Retina of the Mind's Eye - Made-for-TV Horror Movies Gargoyles, The Night Stalker, Dark Night of the Scarecrow, It, Bad Ronald
Thursday, October 3rd Just When You Thought it Was Safe... - Aquatic Horror, 2 The Reef, Shock Waves, Rogue, Pirahna, Dagon, Alligator, The Host, Jaws
Friday, October 4th Disease, Decay, Mutilation & Mutation...It's No Vacation - Body Horror Videodrome, From Beyond, Society, Altered States, The Brood, Martyrs
Saturday, October 5th Inspiration Courtesy of Life's Depravities - "Inspired By True Events" Horror Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer, The Conjuring, Gothic, The Girl Next Door
Sunday, October 6th A Bit of the Old Ultra-Violence Nine - The Splat Pack: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 The Descent, High Tension, Dog Soldiers, Wolf Creek, The Lords of Salem
Monday, October 7th Blood Doesn't Always Run Red - B&W Horror Films The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, Psycho, The Mist, Freaks, Nosferatu, Repulsion
Tuesday, October 8th The Gentleman of Horror Turns 100 - Peter Cushing Centennial Horror Express, Twins of Evil, Asylum, The Brides of Dracula, The Skull
Wednesday, October 9th The Monkey Did It! - Killer Monkeys / Gorillas / Jungle Horrors Monkey Shines, Murders in the Rue Morgue, The Island, Dead Alive, Link
Thursday, October 10th Native Curses Bring On the Hearses - Native American / Horror Westerns Wendigo, The Manitou, Dust Devil, The Living Coffin, Curse of the Undead
Friday, October 11th Well Hello Mister Fancypants - Horror Comedies, 2, 3 Bad Milo, Comedy of Horrors, Hell Baby, Bad Taste, Juan of the Dead
Saturday, October 12th Headstrong and Ahead in the Game of Afterlife - Death By Decapitation Re-Animator, Cinemaphobia, The Omen, Halloween H20, Evil Dead II
Sunday, October 13th Burn It! Send it to Hell! Toys That Play w/ YOU - Killer Dolls / Puppets, 2, 3 Curse of Chucky, Dolls, Puppet Master III: Toulon's Revenge, Devil Doll
Monday, October 14th Light on Gore, Yet Enough to Piss the Floor - Family-Friendly Horror, 2, 3 The Monster Squad, The Gate, Gremlins, ParaNorman, The Lady in White
Tuesday, October 15th Old MacDonald Is No Saint; Farmville It Ain't - Harvest Horrors Motel Hell, Ghost Town, Scarecrows, The Child, The Other, Axe, Critters
Wednesday, October 16th Slippery When Wet. Deviously Psychotic? You Bet! - Ice Terrors Devil Times Five, Christmas Evil, Frostbitten, Dead Snow, Frozen, Curtains
Thursday, October 17th When a Stranger Calls From Inside the House - Telephone Terrors Black Christmas, Don't Answer the Phone, 976-EVIL, Ringu, Dead Air
Friday, October 18th Some T&A, Innuendo or Not-So-Gentle Foreplay - Erotic / Sexy Horror Films The Vampire Lovers, Mania, Angel Heart, Black Magic Rites, Possession
Saturday, October 19th BatShitCrazy Insane...Exact Opposite of Plain - Psychotronic Horror Films Microwave Massacre, Killer Condom, Hausu, Mystics in Bali, The Stuff
Sunday, October 20th Tru Blood and Glitter-Free Since 1734 A.D. - Vampires (Happy B-Day, Bela) Blood for Irina, Lifeforce, Byzantium, Dracula's Daughter, El Vampiro
Monday, October 21st Reading Minds 1 Blood-Curdling Scream At a Time - Psychic Abilities / ESP Village of the Damned, Sisters, Eyes of Laura Mars, The Shout, Seance
Tuesday, October 22nd Singing in the Rain While Inflicting the Pain - Musical / Rock 'n Roll Horror Repo! The Genetic Opera, Rockula, Black Roses, Rock 'n' Roll Nightmare
Wednesday, October 23rd Tyrannically Thrown Together Threesome of Terrifically Tantalizing Terrors -
Evil Families, 2, 3 -or- Class Warfare -or- Occult Detectives 		Spider Baby, American Gothic, Frontiere(s), The Loved Ones, The Purge,
The Norliss Tapes, God Told Me To, I Walked With A Zombie, Candyman
Thursday, October 24th They Slice, Dice & Gut You Like a Fish - Slashers, 2 / Giallos / Serial Killers Hatchet III, Footprints on the Moon, The Short Night of the Glass Dolls
Friday, October 25th Mysterious Order of the Hallucinating Horrornauts - Mystery Horror Films All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, The Ghoul, Spirits of the Dead, Martyrs
Saturday, October 26th Mass Marathon of the Damned IV - Icons, 2 -&- Sequels: The Prequel 1. Brew Some Coffee. 2. Abandon Sleep. 3. Watch Whatever. 4. Survive.
Sunday, October 27th Privacy Invaded. Retribution Contemplated. - Home Invasion Horror You're Next, Martin, The Collection, Lady in a Cage, Haute Tension, Inside
Monday, October 28th They're Here and They're Clear - Supernatural / Haunted House / Ghost, 2 The Uninvited, Alucarda, Insidious: Chapter 2, The Entity, Ghost Story
Tuesday, October 29th Pop Culture Phenoms That Can't Take a Hint; Employed By Sprint - Zombies, 2 The Dead 2: India, Nightmare City, Burial Ground: The Nights of Terror
Wednesday, October 30th Demented Debauchery of Devil's Night Redux - Demonic Possession, 2 / Satanic Satánico Pandemonium, [REC]⁴ Apocalypse, Exorcismo, Abby, The Pix
Thursday, October 31st Something Good Will Eventually Go Here - Halloween Related Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Trick or Treat, The Midnight Hour
Copy & Paste Into Your List:
Spoiler:
--- 10/01: Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - 1963 (50th) Vs. 1988 (25th) -
--- 10/02: Cathode Ray Tube: Retina of the Mind's Eye - Made-for-TV Horror Movies -
--- 10/03: Just When You Thought it Was Safe... - Aquatic Horror -
--- 10/04: Disease, Decay, Mutilation & Mutation...It's No Vacation - Body Horror -
--- 10/05: Inspiration Courtesy of Life's Depravities - "Inspired By True Events" Horror -
--- 10/06: A Bit of the Old Ultra-Violence Nine - The Splat Pack -
--- 10/07: Blood Doesn't Always Run Red - B&W Horror Films -
--- 10/08: The Gentleman of Horror Turns 100 - Peter Cushing Centennial -
--- 10/09: The Monkey Did It! - Killer Monkeys / Gorillas / Jungle Horrors -
--- 10/10: Native Curses Bring On the Hearses - Native American / Horror Westerns -
--- 10/11: Well Hello Mister Fancypants - Horror Comedies -
--- 10/12: Headstrong and Ahead in the Game of Afterlife - Death By Decapitation -
--- 10/13: Burn It! Send it to Hell! Toys That Play w/ YOU - Killer Dolls / Puppets -
--- 10/14: Light on Gore, Yet Enough to Piss the Floor - Family-Friendly Horror -
--- 10/15: Old MacDonald Is No Saint; Farmville It Ain't - Harvest Horrors -
--- 10/16: Slippery When Wet. Deviously Psychotic? You Bet! - Ice Terrors -
--- 10/17: When a Stranger Calls From Inside the House - Telephone Terrors -
--- 10/18: Some T&A, Innuendo or Not-So-Gentle Foreplay - Erotic / Sexy Horror Films -
--- 10/19: BatShitCrazy Insane...Exact Opposite of Plain - Psychotronic Horror Films -
--- 10/20: Tru Blood and Glitter-Free Since 1734 A.D. - Vampires (Happy B-Day, Bela) -
--- 10/21: Reading Minds 1 Blood-Curdling Scream At a Time - Psychic Abilities / ESP -
--- 10/22: Singing in the Rain While Inflicting the Pain - Musical / Rock 'n Roll Horror -
--- 10/23: Tyrannically Thrown Together Threesome of Terrifically Tantalizing Terrors -
Evil Families -or- Class Warfare -or- Occult Detectives -
--- 10/24: They Slice, Dice & Gut You Like a Fish - Slashers, 2 / Giallos / Serial Killers -
--- 10/25: Mysterious Order of the Hallucinating Horrornauts - Mystery Horror Films -
--- 10/26: Mass Marathon of the Damned IV -Icons -&- Sequels: The Prequel -
--- 10/27: Privacy Invaded. Retribution Contemplated. - Home Invasion Horror -
--- 10/28: They're Here and They're Clear - Supernatural / Haunted House / Ghost -
--- 10/29: Pop Culture Phenoms That Can't Take a Hint; Employed By Sprint - Zombies -
--- 10/30: Demented Debauchery of Devil's Night Redux - Demonic Possession / Satanic -
--- 10/31: Something Good Will Eventually Go Here - Halloween Related -





















T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S



2014 List:



T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S


?? LINKS OF SUB-GENRES & BEYOND

2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST

GOAL: To Sync 100% with the 31 Film Subset!

OBVIOUS ALERT: Some links don't contain a complete listing of all films from that specific theme and/or are outside the horror genre altogether.


DATE
THEME
EXAMPLES
Dawn of the Challenge Avant-garde & Surreal Minus the Mainstream Appeal - Criterion Crossover House, Antichrist, Eyes Without a Face, Kuroneko, Island of Lost Souls
Wednesday, October 1st Better Crypts and Mortuaries - Bathrooms, 2 & Kitchens Edition Curtains, Blood Diner, The Kindred, Brainiac, Blood Feast, The Collector
Thursday, October 2nd Mosquito Bites & Outdoor Frights - Summer-Themed Horror Films, 2, 3 Hiruko the Goblin, Piranha, Cheerleader Camp, Wolf Creek, Uncle Sam
Friday, October 3rd Nightmares & Dreamscapes - Dreams, 2, Hallucinations & Drug Trips, 2 Mill of the Stone Women, Jacob's Ladder, The Shining, Dust Devil
Saturday, October 4th Hilariously Maniacal Acne-Ridden Mashup - Horror Comedies, 2 & Teen Screams, 2 Life After Beth, Final Exam, Tucker & Dale Vs. Evil, Slither, The Burbs
Sunday, October 5th Gilligan's Island It Ain't; Isolation & Death Await - Deserted Island Horrors The Island, Long Weekend, Dagon, The Wicker Man, Zombie, Gothic
Monday, October 6th Revenge of the Chronological Horror Years Faceoff! - 1964 (50th) Vs. 1989 (25th) At Midnight I'll Take Your Soul, Castle of Blood, Santa Sangre, Society
Tuesday, October 7th Soundtracks In the Key of Death - Horror Films w/ Original Songs Daybreakers, Lifeforce, Dead-End Drive In, 28 Days Later, The Beyond
Wednesday, October 8th Lascivious Lychanthrope Lunacy (Werewolves / Were-Creatures) On A Full Moon The Howling, Silver Bullet, The Beast Within, Black Sheep, Subspecies
Thursday, October 9th Location-Based Retail Hellhole Death Duel: Part 1 - Foodservice Industry Terrors
Takes Place In Restaurants, Bars & Pubs. What's On The Menu? You, Of Course!		 Blood Diner, The Monster Club, The Vault of Horror, The Gore Gore Girls
Lurkers, Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, Shaun of the Dead
Friday, October 10th Innuendo, Demonic T&A, Some Prostitutes & A Dash of Not-So-Gentle Foreplay
Lesbians, Brothels & Sex Demons (An Erotic / Sexy Horror Films Spinoff) 		The Vampire Lovers, The Incubus, Frankenhooker, High Tension
The Redeemer: Son of Satan!, The Entity, Vampyres, The Sinful Dwarf
Saturday, October 11th Print Media is Dead...Alive...Kicking & Screaming - 35 Years of Fangoria Covers Videodrome, Xtro, The Keep, Lifeforce, Ticks, Re-Animator, Nightbreed
Sunday, October 12th Die In Agony. Rest In Pieces. - Graveyard Horrors
Takes Place In a Cemetery, Morgue, Mortuary, Catacombs or a Funeral Home. 		Phantasm, Cemetery Man, Mortuary, The Return of the Living Dead
Pet Sematary, City of the Living Dead, Mausoleum, The Tomb of Ligeia
Monday, October 13th Embarrassment Level Exceeded; IMDB Entry Deleted - Before They Were Stars, 2 Lair of the White Worm, Prison, The Possessed, Eyes of a Stranger
Tuesday, October 14th Vroom! Vroom! Decapitation, Mutilation, Death & Doom! Motorcycle Horrors, 2 Race with the Devil, Demons, The Lost Boys, Night of the Comet
Wednesday, October 15th Laden with MSG; Your Insides Will Bleed! The Asian Buffet of Tantalizing Terrors!
Korean / Thai / J-Horror / Indian / Chinese / Filipino, 2 / Indonesian 		Three... Extremes, I Saw the Devil, Necromancer, Hiruko the Goblin
Kakashi, Marebito, Kaal, Re-cycle, Demon of Paradise, Mystics in Bali
Thursday, October 16th Location-Based Retail Hellhole Death Duel: Part 2 - Retail Establishment Terrors
Takes Place In Markets, Shopping Malls & Gas Stations. Slashing More Than Just Prices! 		Chopping Mall, Intruder, Dawn of the Dead, The Mist, Body Bags
Bio Zombie, Martin, Splinter, Phantom of the Mall: Erics Revenge
Friday, October 17th Intertwined Deadly Domestic Dispute: Parental Units - Demented Dads & Bad Mothas The Stepfather, Mother's Day, The Hand, Inside, Mom, Frailty, Mama
Saturday, October 18th Some Defunct, But the Terrors Continue To Run Amok - 1980's Video Companies
VideoTron 2000 Says Support International Independent Video Store Day! 		The Gruesome Twosome, Microwave Massacre, Pieces, Spider Baby
Simon: King of the Witches, The Demon Lover, Fury of the Wolfman
Sunday, October 19th It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises! - Slashers, 2, 3 / Giallos, 2, 3, 4 / Serial Killers Opera, Curtains, A Dragonfly For Each Corpse, Night School, The Dark
Monday, October 20th Blood Sucking Freaks of the Apocalypse - Vampires & Apocalyptic Horror, 2 Let the Right One In, Stake Land, Thirst, The Hunger, Vampire in Venice
Tuesday, October 21st Demise & Dispair By Land & By Air - Planes, Trains, 2 & Automobiles The Night Flyer, Horror Express, Road Games, The Car, Raw Meat
Wednesday, October 22nd Intertwined Deadly Domestic Dispute: Killer Offspring - Sibling Rivalry Burn, Witch, Burn, The Raven, Trilogy of Terror, Stir of Echoes, Duel
Thursday, October 23rd Mario's Castle of Gimmicks & Gothic Gore
The 100th Birthday Celebration of Mario Bava & William Castle 		Black Sunday, Black Sabbath, A Bay of Blood, Lisa and the Devil
House on Haunted Hill, The Tingler, Mr. Sardonicus, 13 Ghosts, Bug
Friday, October 24th Mausoleum Mayhem; Gangrene Brainstem! - Zombies, 2 Phantasm, The Devil Commands, Frankenstein, I Vampiri, F13 Part 6
Saturday, October 25th Mass Marathon of the Damned 5 - Drive-In Double Features, 2: It's Alive!
 1. Brew Some Coffee. 2. Abandon Sleep. 3. Watch Whatever. 4. Survive.
Sunday, October 26th Ectoplasmic Delights; Strong Emotional Frights - Supernatural, 2, 3 & Quiet/Soft The Uninvited, The Others, The Woman in Black, The Innocents, House
Monday, October 27th Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies, 2, 3, 4 Two Evil Eyes, Kwaidan, Body Bags, Tales From the Crypt, Nightmares
Tuesday, October 28th Identities...Conceal! Depraved Homicidal Maniacs Always Kill! - Masked Killers You're Next, The Redeemer: Son of Satan!, Torso, The Collector
Wednesday, October 29th Monsterama. Monsterpalooza. Monsteritis. - Creature Features, 2 Willard, The Descent, Leviathan, Dagon, The Killer Snakes, Gulyabani
Thursday, October 30th Demented Devil's Night Debauchery - Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft [REC]⁴: Apocalypse, Exorcismo, Evilspeak, Night of the Demon, Abby
Friday, October 31st All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest - Halloween Related Idle Hands, Trick r' Treat, All Hallows' Eve, Dark Night of the Scarcrow
Copy & Paste Into Your List:
Spoiler:
--- 10/01: Better Crypts and Mortuaries - Bathrooms & Kitchens Edition -
--- 10/02: Mosquito Bites & Outdoor Frights - Summer-Themed Horror Films -
--- 10/03: Nightmares & Dreamscapes - Dreams, Hallucinations & Drug Trips -
--- 10/04: Hilariously Maniacal Acne-Ridden Mashup - Horror Comedies & Teen Screams -
--- 10/05: Gilligan's Island It Ain't; Isolation & Death Await - Deserted Island Horrors -
--- 10/06: Revenge of the Chronological Horror Years Faceoff! - 1964 (50th) Vs. 1989 (25th) -
--- 10/07: Soundtracks In the Key of Death - Horror Films w/ Original Songs -
--- 10/08: Lascivious Lychanthrope Lunacy (Werewolves / Were-Creatures) On A Full Moon -
--- 10/09: What's On The Menu? You, Of Course! Foodservice Industry Terrors -
--- 10/10: Innuendo, Demonic T&A, Some Prostitutes & A Dash of Not-So-Gentle Foreplay - Lesbians, Brothels & Sex Demons -
--- 10/11: Print Media is Dead...Alive...Kicking & Screaming - 35 Years of Fangoria Covers -
--- 10/12: Die In Agony. Rest In Pieces. - Graveyard Horrors -
--- 10/13: Embarrassment Level Exceeded; IMDB Entry Deleted - Before They Were Stars -
--- 10/14: Vroom! Vroom! Decapitation, Mutilation, Death & Doom! Motorcycle Horrors -
--- 10/15: Laden with MSG; Your Insides Will Bleed! The Asian Buffet of Tantalizing Terrors! -
--- 10/16: Slashing More Than Just Prices! - Retail Establishment Terrors -
--- 10/17: Intertwined Deadly Domestic Dispute: Parental Units - Demented Dads & Bad Mothas -
--- 10/18: Some Defunct, But the Terrors Continue To Run Amok - 1980's Video Companies -
--- 10/19: It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises! - Slashers / Giallos / Serial Killers -
--- 10/20: Blood Sucking Freaks of the Apocalypse - Vampires & Apocalyptic Horror -
--- 10/21: Demise & Dispair By Land & By Air - Planes, Trains & Automobiles -
--- 10/22: Intertwined Deadly Domestic Dispute: Killer Offspring - Sibling Rivalry -
--- 10/23: Mario's Castle of Gimmicks & Gothic Gore
The 100th Birthday Celebration of Mario Bava & William Castle -
--- 10/24: Mausoleum Mayhem; Gangrene Brainstem! - Zombies -
--- 10/25: Mass Marathon of the Damned 5 - Drive-In Double Features: It's Alive! -
--- 10/26: Ectoplasmic Delights; Strong Emotional Frights - Supernatural & Quiet / Soft -
--- 10/27: Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies -
--- 10/28: Identities...Conceal! Depraved Homicidal Maniacs Always Kill! - Masked Killers -
--- 10/29: Monsterama. Monsterpalooza. Monsteritis. - Creature Features -
--- 10/30: Demented Devil's Night Debauchery - Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft -
--- 10/31: All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest - Halloween Related -





















T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S



2015 List:



T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S


MAJOR LINKAGE OF SUB-GENRES & BEYOND

2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST

GOAL: To Sync 100% with the 31 Film Subset!

OBVIOUS ALERT: Some links don't contain a complete listing of all films from that specific theme and/or are outside the horror genre altogether.


DATE
THEME
EXAMPLES
Dawn of the Challenge Avant-garde, Niche, & Surreal Minus the Slick & Polished Mainstream Appeal
The Criterion Collection Crossover 		The Brood, Kwaidan, House, Antichrist, Eyes Without a Face, Kuroneko
Island of Lost Souls, Don't Look Now, Repulsion, Kuroneko, Onibaba
Thursday, October 1st Get on the Ball & Do Not Fall, Because Big or Small ...They'll Devour You All!
Bigfoots, Yetis & Tiny Terrors 		Abominable, Critters, Exists, The Gate, The Legend of Boggy Creek,
Subspecies, The Abominable Snowman, Piranha, The Shrieking
Friday, October 2nd 5-Star Service & Closed for the Season; Caretakers Go Psychotic for No Apparent Reason
You'll Never Check Out!		 Motel Hell, The Shining, The Beyond, Mountaintop Motel Massacre
The Innkeepers, Psycho, Eaten Alive, Vacancy, Slaughter Hotel
Saturday, October 3rd Farewell Master of the Macabre and Heavy Metal Hammer Legend of the Gods
R.I.P. Sir Christopher Lee (He was a Guinness Book of World Records Holder.) 		Horror of Dracula, The Devil Rides Out, The House That Dripped Blood
The Whip and the Body, The City of the Dead, The Curse of Frankenstein
Sunday, October 4th Cathode Ray Boob Tube: Retinal Detachment of the Mind's Eye
Made-for-TV Horror Movies & Horror Mini-Series		 Ghostwatch, The Stand, Dark Night of the Scarecrow, It, Salem's Lot
Body Bags, Gargoyles, The Stone Tape, Fear No Evil, Killdozer
Monday, October 5th No Stereotypes Perpetuated; The Frights Will Be Elevated
LGBT Horrors, 2 		American Psycho, Bride of Chucky, ParaNorman, Fear No Evil, Tenebrae
Vampyres, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, Darkman
Tuesday, October 6th Wintery Conditions Possibly Ahead; Don't Wind Up Frozen Minus Your Head!
Blood and Snow 		Frozen, Pontypool, Dead Snow, Cold Prey, The Children, Troll Hunter
Julie Darling, Let the Right One In, Blood Beat, The Oracle, Moonstalker
Wednesday, October 7th Nevermore Frightening. Nevermore Enlightening. Miskatonic University Approved.
Based on Horror Novels: Lovecraft / Poe / King / Matheson
Today marks the 166th Anniversary of Edgar Allan Poe's Death.		 Bram Stoker's Dracula, Die, Monster, Die!, Murders in the Rue Morgue
The Dark Half, The Last Man on Earth, From Beyond, Two Evil Eyes
The Night Flier, Tales of Terror, The Entity, The Bad Seed, Burnt Offerings
Thursday, October 8th A Blinding Vision of Eyeronic Cover Art You'll Never Live to See!
Eyes of Death (Today is World Sight Day.)		 X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes, Candyman, Frankenstein Unbound
Eyeball, Lifeforce, They Live, Spirit of the Raped, The Headless Eyes
Friday, October 9th Decaying Walking Corpses Wreaking of Stinky Cheese, Beware Their Bite,
Or Contact Their Disease! Zombies, 2 (Today is Moldy Cheese Day.)		 Cooties, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, Zombeavers
Maggie, Dawn of the Dead, Plague of the Zombies, Dead of Night
Saturday, October 10th Itinerary of Hostel Intent; Railway of Unnerving Descent
The European Passport to Terror - France, 2, 3 / Italy, 2 / Netherlands / Norway /
Sweden / Great Britain / Spain / Russia / Austria / Belgium / Czech Republic /
Denmark / Finland / Germany / Greece / Hungary / Ireland / Luxembourg /
Poland / Portugal / Romania / Turkey / BFI's Euro 100 		Haute Tension, Cannibal Holocaust, Tenebrae, Planet of the Vampires
Irreversible, Amsterdamned, The Lift, Rare Exports, Hour of the Wolf
Horrors Of The Black Museum, The Hand, [REC 4]: Apocalypse
Vampyros Lesbos, Guinea Pig: Devil's Experiment, Viy, Calvaire, Ghoul
Guinea Pig: Devil's Experiment, Wake Wood, Curse of the Devil
Sunday, October 11th Farewell to the Dream Master of Modern Horror
R.I.P. Wes Craven		 The Last House on the Left, Wes Craven's New Nightmare, Scream
The Hills Have Eyes, Deadly Friend, The People Under the Stairs
Monday, October 12th Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - The Third Chapter!
1965 (Gold) Vs. 1990 (Silver): The Gory Platter 		Repulsion, Nightmare Castle, Orgy of the Dead, Bandh Darwaza, Syngenor
The Exorcist III, Frankenhooker, Jacob's Ladder, Baby Blood, The Skull
Tuesday, October 13th Up or Down: Household Horrors Lurk All Around!
Better Crypts & Mortuaries: Attics & Basements Edition 		Suspiria, The Innocents, Cellar Dweller, Pin, The Deadly Spawn, Witchery
Cellar Dweller, Don't Look in the Basement, Flowers in the Attic, Shock
Wednesday, October 14th You Have the Right to Remain Silent. Forever. Police Stations The New York Ripper, Psychic Killer, Slither, Maniac Cop, Psycho Cop
Thursday, October 15th Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies, 2, 3, 4 Nightmares, Tales from the Crypt, The Monster Club, Screamtime
Friday, October 16th They Date. They Mate. They Procreate. They Eradicate. Crazy Love Possession, Nekromantik, Bad Biology, Freaks, Island of Death, Bug
Saturday, October 17th VHS Distributor Status: Defunct. Nightmarish Visions: Continue To Run Amok
1980's Video Companies Spotlight: Vestron Video, 2
VIDEOTRON 5000 SAYS SUPPORT International Independent Video Store Day; It's Today!		 Trancers, Splatter University, Blood Diner, Death Weekend, Curtains, Dolls
The Mutilator, House by the Cemetery, The Incredible Melting Man, Mutant
The Company of Wolves, Rawhead Rex, Bloodsucking Freaks, The Craving
Sunday, October 18th Sanctuary on Sacred Ground ...Nowhere to Be Found!
Chapels of Horror Don't Turn to the Pope! Abandon All Hope!		 The Unholy, Prince of Darkness, The Fog, Evilspeak, The Church, Cursed
Lemora: A Childs Tale of the Supernatural, Stigmata, Prime Evil, Alucarda
Monday, October 19th Dreaded Reunions & Bad Cafeteria Food Are the Least of Your Worries;
Avoid at All Costs, Or It's Gonna Get Gory! Schools Out ...Forever		 Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II, The Redeemer, Son of Satan!, Horror High
Slaughter High, The House on Sorority Row, Class of Nuke 'Em High
Tuesday, October 20th Bela's Blood Sucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza!
Vampires & Apocalyptic Horror, 2		 What We Do in the Shadows, Byzantium, Vampyre, Daybreakers, Dracula
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Only Lovers Left Alive, Blacula
Wednesday, October 21st Don't Fail to Recite the Incantation, or You'll Be Better Off Hanging with Jason!
Necronomicon Ex-Mortis: Book of the Dead (Scenes Inside Libraries & Bookstores) 		I, Madman, In the Mouth of Madness, It Follows, House, Rosemary's Baby
Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon, Spider Labyrinth, Misery
Thursday, October 22nd Inflated Ticket Prices & Glaring Screens; Behave Yourself or Lose Your Spleen!
Theaters of Blood (Scenes Inside Movie, Stage, & Drive-In Theaters)		 Anguish, Demons, Popcorn, Theatre of Blood, The Blob, Fade to Black
Opera, StageFright: Aquarius, The Flesh and Blood Show, Sleeperwalkers
Friday, October 23rd Pay to Get In. PRAY to Get Out. Free Admission: Enter at Your Own Risk The Funhouse, The Outing, Santa Sangre, Vampire Circus, Tourist Trap
Saturday, October 24th Mass Marathon of the Damned 6 - Drive-In Double Features, 2: Bloody Cult Flix! 1. Brew Some Coffee. 2. Abandon Sleep. 3. Watch Whatever. 4. Survive.
Sunday, October 25th The Super Sunday Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness
Evil Trees & Plants / Web of Horror / "Vs." Horror Films / Occult Detectives 		The Day of the Triffids, Pulse, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, God Told Me To
The Evil Dead, Demon Seed, Cockneys vs Zombies, Angel Heart, V/H/S
Monday, October 26th It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises! Slashers, 2, 3 / Giallos, 2, 3, 4 / Serial Killers Intruder, Death Walks on High Heels, Delusion, The Killer Likes Candy
Tuesday, October 27th Straitjackets Unhinged; Crazies On the Fringe! Holy Crap, It's Societal Collapse!
Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon 		Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, The Howling, Dog Soldiers, Howl
Wolf Cop, Creepozoids, The Last Exit, Bad Moon, Wolf, Black Sheep
Wednesday, October 28th Ectoplasmic Entities Materializing at Night; Strong Yet Suspenseful Emotional Frights
Supernatural, 2, 3 & Quiet/Soft 		The Woman in Black, The Changeling, Housebound, The Babadook
Noroi: The Curse , Insidious, The House of the Devil, The Devil's Backbone
Thursday, October 29th Furry Flying Abominations with Hideous Feet, Screaming Feline Critters Always in Heat,
And An Essential Ingredient In Your Hotdog Meat - Bats / Cats / & Rats
Today is National Cat Day.		 The Abominable Dr. Phibes, Of Unknown Origin, The Black Cat, Willard
The Kiss of the Vampire, Bats, Rats, Nights of Terror, The Food of the Gods
This Night I Will Possess Your Corpse, The Vampire Lovers, Deadly Eyes
Friday, October 30th Possessive Demons Cast Their Spell, Steer Clear or Discover the 7th Layer of Hell
Devil's Night Debauchery: Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell		 Through the Looking Glass, Here Comes the Devil, The Frighteners
Mark of the Witch, The Evil, Nightdreams, Death Bed: The Bed That Eats
Saturday, October 31st Halloween Evokes the Spirits of the Dead, Tread Lightly or Experience the Color Red!
All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest / Samhain: An Evening of Celtic Horror		 Tales of Halloween, Lady in White, Idle Hands, Trick r' Treat, Hell Night
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Night of the Demons, Jack-O
Sunday, November 1st Comedy Plus Tragedy Equals Hilariously Horrific Death
Horror Comedies Crossover, 2 		Krampus, Tusk, The Voices, Deathgasm, Stung, John Dies at the End
Rubber, Arachnophobia, The Comedy of Terrors, Spider Baby, The Burbs
COPY & PASTE INTO YOUR LIST:
Spoiler:
--- 10/01: Get on the Ball & Do Not Fall, Because Big or Small ...They'll Devour You All! - Bigfoots, Yetis & Tiny Terrors -
--- 10/02: 5-Star Service & Closed for the Season; Caretakers Go Psychotic for No Apparent Reason - You'll Never Check Out! -
--- 10/03: Farewell Master of the Macabre and Heavy Metal Hammer Legend of the Gods - R.I.P. Sir Christopher Lee -
--- 10/04: Cathode Ray Boob Tube: Retinal Detachment of the Mind's Eye - Made-for-TV Horror Movies & Horror Mini-Series -
--- 10/05: No Stereotypes Perpetuated; The Frights Will Be Elevated - LGBT Horrors -
--- 10/06: Wintery Conditions Possibly Ahead; Don't Wind Up Frozen Minus Your Head! - Blood and Snow -
--- 10/07: Nevermore Frightening. Nevermore Enlightening. Miskatonic University Approved. - Based on Horror Novels: Lovecraft / Poe / King / Matheson -
--- 10/08: A Blinding Vision of Eyeronic Cover Art You'll Never Live to See! - Eyes of Death -
--- 10/09: Decaying Walking Corpses Wreaking of Stinky Cheese, Beware Their Bite, Or Contact Their Disease! - Zombies -
--- 10/10: Itinerary of Hostel Intent; Railway of Unnerving Descent - The European Passport to Terror -
--- 10/11: Farewell to the Dream Master of Modern Horror - R.I.P. Wes Craven -
--- 10/12: Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - The Third Chapter! - 1965 (Gold) Vs. 1990 (Silver): The Gory Platter -
--- 10/13: Up or Down: Household Horrors Lurk All Around! - Better Crypts & Mortuaries: Attics & Basements Edition -
--- 10/14: You Have the Right to Remain Silent. Forever. - Police Stations -
--- 10/15: Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies -
--- 10/16: They Date. They Mate. They Procreate. They Eradicate. - Crazy Love -
--- 10/17: VHS Distributor Status: Defunct. Nightmarish Visions: Continue To Run Amok - 1980's Video Companies Spotlight: Vestron Video -
--- 10/18: Sanctuary on Sacred Ground ...Nowhere to Be Found! Don't Turn to the Pope! Abandon All Hope! - Chapels of Horror -
--- 10/19: Dreaded Reunions & Bad Cafeteria Food Are the Least of Your Worries; Avoid at All Costs, Or It's Gonna Get Gory! - Schools Out ...Forever -
--- 10/20: Bela's Blood Sucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza! - Vampires & Apocalyptic Horror -
--- 10/21: Don't Fail to Recite the Incantation, or You'll Be Better Off Hanging with Jason! - Necronomicon Ex-Mortis: Book of the Dead -
--- 10/22: Inflated Ticket Prices & Glaring Screens; Behave Yourself or Lose Your Spleen! - Theaters of Blood -
--- 10/23: Pay to Get In. PRAY to Get Out. - Free Admission: Enter at Your Own Risk -
--- 10/24: Mass Marathon of the Damned 6 - Drive-In Double Features: Bloody Cult Flix! -
--- 10/25: The Super Sunday Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness - Evil Trees & Plants / Web of Horror / "Vs." Horror Films / Occult Detectives -
--- 10/26: It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises! - Slashers / Giallos / Serial Killers -
--- 10/27: Straitjackets Unhinged; Crazies On the Fringe! Holy Crap, It's Societal Collapse! - Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon -
--- 10/28: Ectoplasmic Entities Materializing at Night; Strong Yet Suspenseful Emotional Frights - Supernatural & Quiet/Soft -
--- 10/29: Furry Flying Abominations with Hideous Feet, Screaming Feline Critters Always in Heat, And An Essential Ingredient In Your Hotdog Meat - Bats / Cats / & Rats -
--- 10/30: Possessive Demons Cast Their Spell, Steer Clear or Discover the 7th Layer of Hell - Devil's Night Debauchery: Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell -
--- 10/31: Halloween Evokes the Spirits of the Dead, Tread Lightly or Experience the Color Red! - All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest / Samhain: An Evening of Celtic Horror -





















T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S



2016 List:



T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S


MAJOR LINKAGE OF SUB-GENRES & BEYOND

2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST

GOAL: To Sync 100% with the 31 Film Subset!

OBVIOUS ALERT: Some links don't contain a complete listing of all films from that specific theme and/or are outside the horror genre altogether.


DATE
THEME
EXAMPLES
Dawn of the Challenge Avant-garde, Niche, & Surreal Minus the Slick & Polished Mainstream Appeal
The Criterion Collection Crossover 		Hausu, The Brood, Kwaidan, Antichrist, Eyes Without a Face, Kuroneko
Island of Lost Souls, Don't Look Now, Repulsion, Kuroneko, Onibaba
Saturday, October 1st Viruses! Plagues! Outbreaks! The Apocalypse is Ahead!
Call In the Military; Shoot 'Em in the Head! Zombies, 2
(Night of the Living Dead was Released on This Day in 1968.) 		Cooties, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, Zombeavers, Undead
Maggie, Dawn of the Dead, Plague of the Zombies, Dead of Night, Versus
The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue, Train to Busan, The Beyond
Sunday, October 2nd An Exorcism Is Urgently Required, But Poor Father Merrin Has Unexpectedly Retired!
Fanaticism (Religious) Horror, 2		 The Exorcist III, The Unholy, The Taking of Deborah Logan, End of Days
Stigmata, Prince of Darkness, The Omen, Satan's Blood, The Devil's Rain
Monday, October 3rd Gothic Castles, Manors, Mansions and Estates
Stay the Hell Out or Seal Your Inevitable Fate
HorrorEstate (Today is World Architecture Day.) 		House, Black Sunday, Castle Freak, Fascination, Castle of Blood, Vampyr
Spookies, House of the Long Shadows, The City of the Dead, Ghost Story
Frankensteins Castle of Freaks, The Night Evelyn Came out of the Grave
Tuesday, October 4th Close Encounters of the Scared Shitless Kind
Extraterrestrial Horror (Sputnick 1 Was Launched On This Day in 1957.)		 Under the Skin, John Carpenter's The Thing, The Faculty, Creature
Lifeforce, The Hidden, Evils of the Night, Moontrap, Not of this Earth
Wednesday, October 5th Gothic Melodrama with Wobbly Sets; Displease Barnabas & You'll Have Regrets
Dark Shadows 50th Anniversary (Today is Nancy Barrett's Birthday.) 		Night of Dark Shadows, Daughters of Darkness, Race with the Devil
Suspiria, Blood Bath, Seizure!, The Possession of Joel Delaney, Ruby
Thursday, October 6th Copyright Expired. You're Next. Public Domain Horrors Nosferatu, Night Train to Terror, Terror Train, Freaks, The Manster
Friday, October 7th Goodbye Leatherface, Godfather of Gore, & The Tall Man.
Boy, We'll Miss Your Chili, Blood Feasts, and Reanimated Slave-Dwarf Clan.
R.I.P. Gunnar Hansen / Herschell Gordon Lewis / Angus Scrimm
(Phantasm: Ravager Releases Today.)		 Phantasm, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, John Dies at the End, Mosquito
Hollywood Chainsaw Hookers, Subspecies, Wishmaster, I Sell the Dead
The Demon Lover, Mindwarp, Won Ton Baby!, Sweet Kill, Hellblock 13
The Gore Gore Girls, Blood Feast, Two Thousand Maniacs! A Taste of Blood
Saturday, October 8th Bloody Tourists and Their Blatent Disregard For Other Cultures
Along Comes Karma Ripping Them Apart Like Bloodthirsty Vultures
Travel (Vacation) Horror Movies		 Wrong Turn, The Hills Have Eyes, As Above, So Below, The Shrine
The Descent, Tourist Trap, No Vacancy, Wolf Creek, Duel, Cold Prey
Who Can Kill a Child?, Motel Hell, Road Games, Long Weekend, Turistas
Sunday, October 9th Crazy, Psychotronic and Completely Insane!
These Batshit Crazy Flicks Will Melt Your Brain!
Stranger Things -&- Unconventional Movie Monsters (Today is Curious Events Day.)		 Death Bed: The Bed That Eats, Microwave Massacre, Chopping Mall
Mystics in Bali, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, Rabid Grannies, Rubber
Blades, The Refrigerator, Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead
Monday, October 10th Sharp, Shiny, Deadly and Almost Pristine...
Careful with that Axe, Eugene! (Today is World Mental Health Day.)		 The Shining, Axe, The Burning, Pieces, Hatchet, In the Mouth of Madness
Night of the Creeps, Tenebre, Train, Silent Rage, Madman, StageFright
Tuesday, October 11th Sign Says "Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter Here"
Disregard and Die Forgotten in Solitary Fear
Abandoned Places, 2, 3, 4 (Today is Face Your Fears Day.) 		Sinister 2, Only Lovers Left Alive, Grave Encounters, Silent Hill, Stranded
The House by the Cemetery, Session 9, Southbound, The Abandoned
The Last Man on Earth, Stake Land, Raw Meat, Jennifer's Body
Wednesday, October 12th Historical Significance Is of No Worry; These Time Periods Are Likely to Get Gory!
Period Piece Horror 		Puppet Master III: Toulon's Revenge, Interview with the Vampire
Waxwork II: Lost in Time, The Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires
Thursday, October 13th Evil is Coming; It is Foretold. Ditch the Children, & Go Find Laurie Strode!
Babysitters, 2, 3 / Nannies / Governesses (Today Used to Be Babysitter's Training Day.) 		The House of the Devil, The Guardian, Wes Craven's New Nightmare
The Gate, The Boy, When a Stranger Calls, The Oracle, Cathy's Curse
Friday, October 14th Conspiracy Theorists with Mind-Altering Tin Foil Hats...
Deadly Political Commentary with Romero-esque Slants
Conspiracy / Political Horrors		 The Wicker Man, Odd Thomas, Dawn of the Dead, Jacob's Ladder
Videodrome, The Conspiracy, Girl Slaves of Morgana Le Fay, They Live
The Host, The Invasion Of The Body Snatchers, Suicide Club, Coma
Saturday, October 15th R.I.P. VCR: You're Now Belated; Your VHS Video Cover Art Will Never Be Outdated!
1980's Video Companies Spotlight: Embassy Home Entertainment, 2
VIDEOTRON 9000 SAYS SUPPORT International Independent Video Store Day; It's Today!		 The Slumber Part Massacre, Galaxy of Terror, Scanners, Psychic Killer
Magic, The Brood, The Video Dead, Blood Link, Children of the Corn
Humongous, The Pit, Screamers, Rituals, Amityville II: The Possession
Sunday, October 16th Straitjackets Unhinged; Crazies On the Fringe! Holy Crap, It's Societal Collapse!
Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon 		Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, The Howling, Dog Soldiers, Howl
Wolf Cop, Creepozoids, The Last Exit, Bad Moon, Wolf, Black Sheep
Monday, October 17th Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - Chapter Four!
1966 (Gold) Vs. 1991 (Silver): Beyond The Door		 Dracula: Prince of Darkness, The Witches, The People Under the Stairs
Popcorn, Shock 'Em Dead, Incubus, The Diabolical Dr. Z, Shatterbrain
Tuesday, October 18th It Was a Dark and Stormy Night..., 2
Tonight's Forecast Calls for 100% Chance of Unadulterated Fright!		 The Amityville Horror, Poltergeist, Squirm, At Midnight I'll Take Your Soul
The Mist, Burn, Witch, Burn, The Return of the Living Dead, 28 Days Later
Wednesday, October 19th Just When You Thought It Was Safe... JawsSploitation / Aquatic Piranha, Alligator, Grizzly, Great White, The Shallows, Blood Beach
Thursday, October 20th Bela's Blood Sucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza!
Vampires & Apocalyptic Horror, 2		 What We Do in the Shadows, Byzantium, Vampyre, Daybreakers, Dracula
A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Only Lovers Left Alive, Blacula
Friday, October 21st It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises! Slashers, 2, 3 / Giallos, 2, 3, 4 / Serial Killers, 2 Intruder, Death Walks on High Heels, Delusion, The Killer Likes Candy
Saturday, October 22nd Hexed Amulets, Gypsy Spells & Egyptian Curses...
Heed Their Warnings or Bring On the Hearses! Curses 		The Curse, It Follows, It, Ringu, Drag Me to Hell, John Carpenter's The Fog
The Kiss, Kuroneko, Cat People, The Witch Who Came from the Sea
Sunday, October 23rd Entomophobia to the Nth Degree. Multiply by 1,000, & Hear the Wailing of the Banshee!
Insects, Killer Animals and Giant Monsters (Today is World Edible Insect Day.)		 Phenomena, Phase IV, Slugs, Slither, Squirm, Rats: Night of Terror, Ben
Mosquito, Stung, Deadly Eyes, Razorback, Tarantula, The Deadly Spawn
Monday, October 24th Itinerary of Hostel Intent. Railway of Unnerving Descent. Airport Security of Hellish Torment.
The European Passport to Terror - France, 2, 3 / Italy, 2 / Netherlands / Norway /
Sweden / Great Britain / Spain / Russia / Austria / Belgium / Czech Republic /
Denmark / Finland / Germany / Greece / Hungary / Ireland / Luxembourg /
Poland / Portugal / Romania / Turkey / BFI's Euro 100 Today is United Nations Day.		 Haute Tension, Cannibal Holocaust, Tenebrae, Planet of the Vampires
Irreversible, Amsterdamned, The Lift, Rare Exports, Hour of the Wolf
Baskin, Horrors Of The Black Museum, The Hand, [REC 4]: Apocalypse
Vampyros Lesbos, Guinea Pig: Devil's Experiment, Viy, Calvaire, Ghoul
Guinea Pig: Devil's Experiment, Wake Wood, Curse of the Devi
Tuesday, October 25th Santa's Coming to Town. Fear Him. Or Yule Get Sleighed.
Christmas Horror, 2 		A Christmas Horror Story, Krampus, Christmas Evil, Gremlins, P2, Elves
Black Christmas, Saint, Silent Night, Deadly Night, Rare Exports, ATM
Wednesday, October 26th Ectoplasmic Entities Materializing at Night. Strong Yet Suspenseful Emotional Frights.
Summoning the Dead by Candlelight. Supernatural, 2, 3 / Quiet/Soft / Seances		 The Conjuring 2, The Changeling, Lights Out, Alucarda, The Babadook
Noroi: The Curse, The House of the Devil, The Devil's Backbone
Thursday, October 27th Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies, 2, 3, 4 Tales from the Crypt, Nightmares, The Monster Club, Screamtime
Friday, October 28th Frankie Goes to Hollywood. Mad Scientists Go Insane!
Frankenstein / Mad Doctor Films, 2 (Today is National Frankenstein Friday.)		 Frankenstein Created Woman, Flesh for Frankenstein, Son of Frankenstein
Bride of Re-Animator, The Bride, Frankenhooker, Frankenstein Unbound
Saturday, October 29th Mass Marathon of the Damned Se7en - Fangoria Chainsaw Awards Edition
Winner's Master List / By Year with Nominees / Ballots with All Nominees		 1. Brew Some Coffee. 2. Abandon Sleep. 3. Watch Whatever. 4. Survive.
Only One Film From Today's Theme Required to Complete It.
Sunday, October 30th Evil Witches Cast Their Spell, Runaway or Discover the Demon-Infested Layers of Hell!
Devil's Night Debauchery: Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell		 Through the Looking Glass, Here Comes the Devil, The Frighteners
Mark of the Witch, The Evil, Nightdreams, Death Bed: The Bed That Eats
Monday, October 31st Halloween Evokes the Spirits of the Dead, Tread Lightly or Experience the Color Red!
All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest / Samhain: An Evening of Celtic Horror		 Tales of Halloween, Lady in White, Idle Hands, Trick r' Treat, Hellions
Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Gravy, Night of the Demons, Jack-O
Tuesday, November 1st Comedy Plus Tragedy Equals Hilariously Horrific Death
Horror Comedies Crossover, 2 		Rubber, Zombieland, Tusk, The Voices, The Burbs, John Dies at the End
Arachnophobia, Night of the Living Deb, Deathgasm, Freaks of Nature
COPY & PASTE INTO YOUR LIST:
Spoiler:
--- 10/01: Viruses! Plagues! Outbreaks! The Apocalypse is Ahead! Call In the Military; Shoot 'Em in the Head! - Zombies -
--- 10/02: An Exorcism Is Urgently Required, But Poor Father Merrin Has Unexpectedly Retired! - Fanaticism (Religious) Horror -
--- 10/03: Gothic Castles, Manors, Mansions and Estates. Stay the Hell Out or Seal Your Inevitable Fate - HorrorEstate -
--- 10/04: Close Encounters of the Scared Shitless Kind - Extraterrestrial Horror -
--- 10/05: Gothic Melodrama with Wobbly Sets; Displease Barnabas & You'll Have Regrets - Dark Shadows 50th Anniversary -
--- 10/06: Copyright Expired. You're Next. - Public Domain Horrors -
--- 10/07: Goodbye Leatherface, Godfather of Gore, & The Tall Man. Boy, We'll Miss Your Chili, Body Mutilations, and Reanimated Slave-Dwarf Clan. - R.I.P. Gunnar Hansen / Herschell Gordon Lewis / Angus Scrimm -
--- 10/08: Bloody Tourists and Their Blatent Disregard For Other Cultures... Along Comes Karma Ripping Them Apart Like Bloodthirsty Vultures - Travel (Vacation) Horror Movies -
--- 10/09: Crazy, Psychotronic and Completely Insane! These Batshit Crazy Flicks Will Melt Your Brain! - Stranger Things -&- Unconventional Movie Monsters -
--- 10/10: Sharp, Shiny, Deadly and Almost Pristine... - Careful with that Axe, Eugene! -
--- 10/11: Sign Says "Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter Here". Disregard and Die Forgotten in Solitary Fear. - Abandoned Places -
--- 10/12: Historical Significance Is of No Worry; These Time Periods Are Likely to Get Gory! - Period Piece Horror -
--- 10/13: Evil is Coming; It is Foretold. Ditch the Children, & Go Find Laurie Strode! - Babysitters, 2, 3 / Nannies / Governesses -
--- 10/14: Conspiracy Theorists with Mind-Altering Tin Foil Hats...Deadly Political Commentary with Romero-esque Slants - Conspiracy / Political Horrors -
--- 10/15: R.I.P. VCR: You're Now Belated; Your VHS Video Cover Art Will Never Be Outdated! - 1980's Video Companies Spotlight: Embassy Home Entertainment -
--- 10/16: Straitjackets Unhinged; Crazies On the Fringe! Holy Crap, It's Societal Collapse! - Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon -
--- 10/17: Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - Chapter Four! - 1966 (Gold) Vs. 1991 (Silver): Beyond The Door -
--- 10/18: It Was a Dark and Stormy Night... Tonight's Forecast Calls for 100% Chance of Unadulterated Fright! -
--- 10/19: Just When You Thought It Was Safe... - JawsSploitation / Aquatic -
--- 10/20: Bela's Blood Sucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza! - Vampires & Apocalyptic Horror -
--- 10/21: It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises! - Slashers / Giallos / Serial Killers -
--- 10/22: Hexed Amulets, Gypsy Spells & Egyptian Curses...Heed Their Warnings or Bring On the Hearses! - Curses -
--- 10/23: Entomophobia to the Nth Degree. Multiply by 1,000, & Hear the Wailing of the Banshee! - Insects, Killer Animals and Giant Monsters -
--- 10/24: Itinerary of Hostel Intent; Railway of Unnerving Descent - The European Passport to Terror -
--- 10/25: Santa's Coming to Town. Fear Him. Or Yule Get Sleighed. - Christmas Horror -
--- 10/26: Ectoplasmic Entities Materializing at Night. Strong Yet Suspenseful Emotional Frights. Summoning the Dead by Candlelight. - Supernatural / Quiet /Soft / Seances -
--- 10/27: Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies -
--- 10/28: Frankie Goes to Hollywood. Mad Scientists Go Insane! - Frankenstein / Mad Doctor Films -
--- 10/29: Mass Marathon of the Damned Se7en - Fangoria Chainsaw Awards Edition -
--- 10/30: Evil Witches Cast Their Spell, Runaway or Discover the Demon-Infested Layers of Hell! - Devil's Night Debauchery: Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell -
--- 10/31: Halloween Evokes the Spirits of the Dead, Tread Lightly or Experience the Color Red! - All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest / Samhain: An Evening of Celtic Horror -





















T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




2017 List:





T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T


T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T


THEME NIGHTS / 31 FILM SUBSET

2008 LIST | 2009 LIST | HFC LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST

MAJOR LINKAGE OF SUB-GENRES & BEYOND

STREAMING LINKS ARE PROVIDED IN THE THREADS
______________________________

2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST

OBVIOUS ALERT: Some links don't contain a complete listing of all films from that specific theme and/or are outside the horror genre altogether.


DATE
THEME
SUBSET
Any Day of the Month
Any Horror Theatrical Showing
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sq3BQdDnRIQ" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Hollywood
Saturday, September 30th
Avant-garde, Niche, & Surreal Minus the Slick & Polished Mainstream Appeal

The Criterion Collection Crossover
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7AZHOkkIxlw" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Cronos (1993)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Group Vote
Sunday, October 1st
Farewell Texas Gentleman Who Took the Chainsaw That Extra Mile, You Directed Poltergeist; We Know Your Style!

R.I.P. Tobe Hooper
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fll2HlxGnmA" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




























































The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was Released on This Day in 1974.
Monday, October 2nd

Radioactive Materials Produced from Industrial Waste...
These Slimy Carcinogenic Poisons Will Give You Superpowers to Fly to Outer Space!

Slime, 2 Goo & Toxic Waste Horror
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YzbvTvlErE0" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
C.H.U.D. (1984)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

shellebelle
Tuesday, October 3rd
It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises!

Slashers, 2, 3 / Giallos, 2, 3, 4 / Serial Killers, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DljSpS4BDA4" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




























































Cult of Chucky (aka "Child's Play 7") releases today.
Amer (2009)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

ororama
Wednesday, October 4th
Produced Carefully One Frame At a Time...
These Two-Dimensional Abominations Are Nightmare-Fueled Versions of Modern Day Pantomime.

Animated Horror Films
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yFCs_C_syas" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Thursday, October 5th
Straitjackets Unhinged; Crazies On the Fringe! Holy Crap, It's Societal Collapse!

Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/op4inSVZugU" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Friday, October 6th
Enchanted Forests, Men with Hooks for Hands, A Ghostly Woman Residing in the Mirror ...It All Goes Hand In Hand.

Folklore, Urban Legends & Fairy Tale Horror
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CeOfU0RAbCk" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Saturday, October 7th
Mindfuckery of Lynchian Dream Logic Style with Hallucinogenic Head Trips that Beguile

Nightmares & Dreamscapes, 2 / Hallucinations & Drug Trips, 2, 3
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gY2gh51KdnQ" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Sunday, October 8th
Viruses! Plagues! Outbreaks! Walking Corpses that are Undead!
Call In the Military; Shoot 'Em in the Head!

Zombies, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YdAe18Xvs4Q" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




























































Today is World Zombie Day.
Monday, October 9th
From Scream Queens to the Final Girl, These Deadly Women Will Make Your Nightmares Unfurl!

Day of the Woman: Female Directed Horror Films
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mgmZTEecma0" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Raw (2016)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

jacob_b
Tuesday, October 10th
Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - Chapter 5

1967 (Gold) Vs. 1992 (Silver) : It Survived
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/W6wpEpfx5dQ" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Wednesday, October 11th
Dusty Decaying Bones in Rat-Infested Paris Catacombs

Skull & Bones
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pVVD6CLGqgE" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Thursday, October 12th
Some Poor Sap in the Museum's Egyptian Wing is Lying Dead...
Never Remove the Cursed Sarcophagus Amulet From the Mummy's Ancient Rotting Head.

Mummies
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/934IE62Wd44" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




























































Film and Tour: The Mummy (1932) @ the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Auditorium
Friday, October 13th

It's That Annual Event At Camp Crystal Lake When Teens Get a Little Perverse...
Meanwhile Crazy Ralph Politely Reminds Everyone You're All Doomed; There's a Death Curse!

Unlucky Charms - A Celebration of Friday the 13th
Black Cats / Broken Mirrors / Ladders / F13 Films
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/I_w3RIqMByM" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




























































Friday the 13th Part 3: The Memoriam Documentary Tonight @ Laemmle's Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre
Saturday, October 14th
Intestinal Annihilation with a Little Arterial Spray, Add Some Gory Depravity & Blood Spatter... It's All In a Day!

Splatter / Gore
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FcV8n37q27w" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Sunday, October 15th
Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations

Horror Anthologies, 2, 3, 4
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9Dk4Cw3UNCw" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Monday, October 16th
Print Media is Slowly Decaying. Two of the Big Dogs Unfortunately Won't Be Staying.

R.I.P. Fangoria (1979 - 2016) / R.I.P. Video Watchdog (1990 - 2016)
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jjarx7G2Kb8" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Tuesday, October 17th
Friends, Frenemies or Just a Figment of the Imagination;
That's a Friendship Crapshoot Gambling with Your Eradication!

Friends 'till the End: The Good, The Bad & The Imaginary
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/MDqQ9vWGeeI" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Pin (1988)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

mallratcal
Wednesday, October 18th
Expectant Mothers Carrying the Antichrist; Their Freakishly Mutated Offspring Presumably Won't Play Nice!

Pregnancy Horror
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6q8LbUhPzLE" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Thursday, October 19th
Ectoplasmic Entities Materializing at Night. Strong Yet Suspenseful Emotional Frights.
Summoning the Dead by Candlelight.

Supernatural, 2, 3 / Quiet/Soft / Seances
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Pvraq3KfP6w" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




























































Today is the Sat Thai Festival in Thailand.
Friday, October 20th
Bela's Blood Sucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza!

Vampires
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/40QGwWIMrtY" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




























































Happy 135th, Mr. Lugosi.
Saturday, October 21st
R.I.P. VCR: You're Officially Belated, But Your Kick-Ass VHS Video Cover Art Will Never Be Outdated!

1980s Video Companies Spotlight: Media Home Entertainment, 2, 3 / Video Stores
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OTsE5QPAX4k" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




























































VIDEOTRON 9000 XT SAYS SUPPORT International Independent Video Store Day; It's Today!
Day of the Dead (1985)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

The Man with the
Golden Doujinshi

Sunday, October 22nd
Manufactured Tulpas from Unearthly Dimensions
Or Maybe Evil Twin Siblings Just Hanging At Local Horror Conventions?

Evil Twins, 2 & Doppelgangers
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BdSAzMWrtKM" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
+1 (2013)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Undeadcow
Monday, October 23rd
It Was a Dark and Stormy Night..., 2

Tonight's Forecast Calls for a 100% Chance of Unadulterated Fright!
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iHT3bQEJkbs" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Dolls (1987)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

TheBigDave
Tuesday, October 24th
Now Boarding: Your Ticket to Sun-Drenched Terror!

Coffin Joe's Caribbean, Mexican & Central/South American Cruise to Port Oblivion Featuring Hispanic Icons

Paul Naschy / Jesús Franco / Amando de Ossorio / Guillermo del Toro / Jaume Balagueró / José Ramón Larraz
Argentina / Bolivia / Chile / Colombia / Costa Rica / Cuba / Dominican Republic / Ecuador / El Salvador / Guatemala
/ Honduras / Mexico / Panama / Paraguay / Peru / Puerto Rico / Spain / Uruguay / Venezuela
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/E_LLHwJ6H3k" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




























































Today is United Nations Day.
Wednesday, October 25th
The Shittiest, Cheapest Movies Mankind Ever Sprung; Some So Bad, They're Good ...Others are Killer Tongue!

IMDB Lowest Rated Horror
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mn36h2r4efo" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Thursday, October 26th
Goodbye Godfather of the Modern Living Dead & Social Commentary Guru of What Needed to Be Said.

R.I.P. George A. Romero
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/OXXy6RD02zw" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Friday, October 27th
Hello Friends, Welcome to the 100th Anniversary of Antonio Bay!
We're Murderous Ghost Mariners from A Leper Colony ...Yeah, We Can't Stay!

Small Town Horrors
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/s09lUFbgc-w" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




























































Stranger Things season 2 starts today.
Saturday, October 28th

1. Brew Some Coffee.
2. Abandon Sleep.
3. Watch Whatever. *
4. Survive.
Binge-Watch Parties From Beyond the Grave & Benighted. Beware! There's a Catch; Pray You're Not Invited!

Mass Marathon of the Damned Horror Parties
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tCNqurzeoF4" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




























































* One Theme Required to Complete.
Sunday, October 29th
Electronically Produced Via Keyboard from the Bowels of Hell...
This Retro Futuristic Music from Beyond Is the Proverbial Death Knell.

The Synth of Fear, 2

John Carpenter will be performing at The Joint at Hard Rock
Hotel and Casino tonight.
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0b_qqRLDqSw" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
John Carpenter's
The Fog (1980)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Darth Maher
Monday, October 30th
Evil Witches Cast Their Spell, Runaway or Discover the Demon-Infested Layers of Hell!

Devil's Night Debauchery: Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cKPBA68LIWQ" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Witchtrap (1989)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

SterlingBen
Tuesday, October 31st
Halloween Evokes the Spirits of the Dead, Tread Lightly or Experience a Decapitated Head!

All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest / Samhain: An Evening of Celtic Horror
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/D0nB0A4U6ww" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Wednesday, November 1st
Comedy Plus Tragedy Equals Hilariously Horrific Death

Horror Comedies Crossover, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WihU4te0Vjk" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
COPY & PASTE THEMES INTO YOUR LIST
Spoiler:
--- 10/01: Farewell Texas Gentleman Who Took the Chainsaw That Extra Mile, You Directed Poltergeist; We Know Your Style! - R.I.P. Tobe Hooper -
--- 10/02: Radioactive Materials Produced from Industrial Waste, These Slimy Carcinogenic Poisons Will Give You Superpowers to Fly to Outer Space! - Slime, Goo & Toxic Waste Horror -
--- 10/03: It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises! - Slashers/ Giallos / Serial Killers -
--- 10/04: Produced Carefully One Frame At a Time, These Two-Dimensional Abominations Are Nightmare-Fueled Versions of Modern Day Pantomime. - Animated Horror -
--- 10/05: Straitjackets Unhinged; Crazies On the Fringe! Holy Crap, It's Societal Collapse! - Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon -
--- 10/06: Enchanted Forests, Men with Hooks for Hands, A Ghostly Woman Residing in the Mirror ...It All Goes Hand In Hand. - Folklore, Urban Legends & Fairy Tale Horror -
--- 10/07: Mindfuckery of Lynchian Dream Logic Style with Hallucinogenic Head Trips that Beguile - Nightmares & Dreamscapes / Hallucinations & Drug Trips -
--- 10/08: Viruses! Plagues! Outbreaks! Walking Corpses that are Undead!
Call In the Military; Shoot 'Em in the Head! - Zombies -
--- 10/09: From Scream Queens to the Final Girl, These Deadly Women Will Make Your Nightmares Unfurl! - Day of the Woman: Female Directed Horror Films -
--- 10/10: Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - Chapter 5 - 1967 (Gold) Vs. 1992 (Silver) : It Survived -
--- 10/11: Dusty Decaying Bones in Rat-Infested Paris Catacombs - Skull & Bones -
--- 10/12: Some Poor Sap in the Museum's Egyptian Wing is Lying Dead ...Never Remove the Cursed Sarcophagus Amulet From the Mummy's Ancient Rotting Head. - Mummies -
--- 10/13: It's That Annual Event At Camp Crystal Lake When Teens Get a Little Perverse ...Meanwhile Crazy Ralph Politely Reminds Everyone You're All Doomed; There's a Death Curse! - Unlucky Charms - A Celebration of Friday the 13th: Black Cats / Broken Mirrors / Ladders / F13 Films -
--- 10/14: Intestinal Annihilation with a Little Arterial Spray, Add Some Gory Depravity & Blood Spatter... It's All In a Day! - Splatter / Gore -
--- 10/15: Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies -
--- 10/16: Print Media is Slowly Decaying. Two of the Big Dogs Unfortunately Won't Be Staying. - R.I.P. Fangoria / Video Watchdog -
--- 10/17: Friends, Frenemies or Just a Figment of the Imagination;
That's a Friendship Crapshoot Gambling with Your Eradication! - Friends 'till the End: The Good, The Bad & The Imaginary -
--- 10/18: Expectant Mothers Carrying the Antichrist; Their Freakishly Mutated Offspring Presumably Won't Play Nice! - Pregnancy Horror -
--- 10/19: Ectoplasmic Entities Materializing at Night. Strong Yet Suspenseful Emotional Frights. Summoning the Dead by Candlelight. - Supernatural / Quiet/Soft / Seances -
--- 10/20: Bela's Blood Sucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza! - Vampires -
--- 10/21: R.I.P. VCR: You're Officially Belated, But Your Kick-Ass VHS Video Cover Art Will Never Be Outdated! - 1980s Video Companies Spotlight: Media Home Entertainment / Video Stores -
--- 10/22: Manufactured Tulpas from Unearthly Dimensions Or Maybe Evil Twin Siblings Just Hanging At Local Horror Conventions? - Evil Twins & Doppelgangers -
--- 10/23: Tonight's Forecast Calls for a 100% Chance of Unadulterated Fright! - It Was a Dark and Stormy Night... -
--- 10/24: Now Boarding: Your Ticket to Sun-Drenched Terror! - Coffin Joe's Caribbean, Mexican & Central/South American Cruise to Port Oblivion Featuring Hispanic Icons -
--- 10/25: The Shittiest, Cheapest Movies Mankind Ever Sprung; Some So Bad, They're Good ...Others are Killer Tongue! - IMDB Lowest Rated Horror -
--- 10/26: Goodbye Godfather of the Modern Living Dead & Social Commentary Guru of What Needed to Be Said. - R.I.P. George A. Romero -
--- 10/27: Hello Friends, Welcome to the 100th Anniversary of Antonio Bay! We're Murderous Ghost Mariners from A Leper Colony ...Yeah, We Can't Stay! - Small Town Horrors -
--- 10/28: Binge-Watch Parties From Beyond the Grave & Benighted. Beware! There's a Catch; Pray You're Not Invited! - Mass Marathon of the Damned 8: Horror Parties -
--- 10/29: Electronically Produced Via Keyboard from the Bowels of Hell... This Retro Futuristic Music from Beyond Is the Proverbial Death Knell. - The Synth of Fear -
--- 10/30: Evil Witches Cast Their Spell, Runaway or Discover the Demon-Infested Layers of Hell! - Devil's Night Debauchery: Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell -
--- 10/31: Halloween Evokes the Spirits of the Dead, Tread Lightly or Experience a Decapitated Head! - All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest / Samhain: An Evening of Celtic Horror -



























































COPY & PASTE SUBSETS INTO YOUR LIST
Spoiler:
--- 09/30: group vote - Cronos (1993)
--- 11/01: group vote - Arachnophobia (1990)
--- xx/xx: wildcard - any horror theatrical showing (2017)

--- 10/01: Dick Laurent - The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)
--- 10/02: shellebelle - C.H.U.D (1984)
--- 10/03: ororama - Amer (2009)
--- 10/04: clckworang - Mad Monster Party? (1967)
--- 10/05: Darkgod - Bad Moon (1996)
--- 10/06: hbsvb - Candyman (1992)
--- 10/07: Gobear - The Void (2016)
--- 10/08: arw6040 - Train to Busan (2016)
--- 10/09: jacob_b - Raw (2016)
--- 10/10: nezumi - Yongary, Monster from the Deep (1967)
Highway to Hell (1992)
--- 10/11: rbrown498 - The Screaming Skull (1958)
--- 10/12: Trevor - Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)
--- 10/13: tarfrimmer - Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)
--- 10/14: Chad - One Dark Night (1982)
--- 10/15: Mondo Kane - Tales of Halloween (2015)
--- 10/16: Bladz - Martyrs (2008)
--- 10/17: mallratcal - Pin (1988)
--- 10/18: numbercrunch - Seeding of a Ghost [Zhong gui] (1983)
--- 10/19: pacaway - Under the Shadow (2016)
--- 10/20: Shack - Ganja & Hess (1973)
--- 10/21: The Man with the
Golden Doujinshi - Day of the Dead (1985)
--- 10/22: Undeadcow - +1 (2013)
--- 10/23: TheBigDave - Dolls (1987)
--- 10/24: alyxstarr - Alucarda (1977)
--- 10/25: WillieMLF - Hobgoblins (1988)
--- 10/26: PCBreakdown - The Crazies (1973)
--- 10/27: DaveyJoe - Messiah of Evil (1973)
--- 10/28: SethDLH - The Initiation (1984)
--- 10/29: Darth Maher - The Fog (1980)
--- 10/30: SterlingBen - Witchtrap (1989)
--- 10/31: cwileyy - Ghostwatch (1992)




























































T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T


T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T

Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 18: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
By year part 2 (2018 - 2021 Theme Nights tables):

Originally Posted by Chad
Spoiler:

2018 List:






3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T



T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T


T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T


T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S


THEME NIGHTS / 31 FILM SUBSET

2008 LIST | 2009 LIST | HFC LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST

MAJOR LINKAGE OF SUB-GENRES & BEYOND

STREAMING LINKS ARE PROVIDED IN THE THREADS
______________________________

2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST

OBVIOUS ALERT: Some links don't contain a complete listing of all films from that specific theme and/or are outside the horror genre altogether.


DATE
THEME
SUBSET
Any Day of the Month
Any Horror Theatrical Showing
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jjarx7G2Kb8" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Hollywood
Sunday, September 30th
Avant-garde, Niche, & Surreal Minus the Slick & Polished Mainstream Appeal

The Criterion Collection Crossover
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/S42pO3yz2ec" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Monday, October 1st
In 1968 the Recently Dead Get Up and Walk. A Copyright Suddenly Vanishes.
The Social Commentary Makes Everyone Talk.

They're Coming to Get You, Barbara!
The 50th Anniversary of Night of the Living Dead
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yA5kk8LB7BQ" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>





































Night of the Living Dead was Released 50 Years Ago on This Day.
Tuesday, October 2nd

A Critic-Compiled List of Favorites that Left an Indelible Imprint
It's Full of Cult, Classics, Obscure ...Damn, Out of Print!



Studies in Terror
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fydrnB6AhhQ" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Wednesday, October 3rd
Just When You Thought It Safe To Go Back in the Water...
Along Come the Italians Bringing the Regurgitated Slaughter!

Jawsploitation
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TS3AdNWWCAk" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Blood Beach (1980)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

indiephantom
Thursday, October 4th
Claustrophobia is the Least of Your Worries...
These Demonic Death Boxes Will Drop You 100 Stories!

Take the Stairs, Take the Stairs. For God's Sake, Take the Stairs!!!
Elevator Horrors
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/M0vJL3y-1Qc" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




































Chicago Elevator Association meeting on 10/4!
Friday, October 5th
Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations

Horror Anthologies, 2, 3, 4
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Pb51aSiwUEA" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Saturday, October 6th
Viruses! Plagues! Outbreaks! Cloths That Smell of Death!
Call In the Military, And Someone Tell Michael--Lay Off the Meth!

Zombies, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/i12Hdo1q0I8" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




































Today is World Zombie Day: London.
Sunday, October 7th
Monster Kids Unite! Chiller Theatre Brings the Fright!

Universal Monster Movies, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0YVC3EltMGw" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Monday, October 8th
Creepy with an Atmosphere of Paranoia & Dread
It's Mysteriously Lurking in the Shadows ...Or Under Your Bed!

Atmospheric Horror Films, 2, 3, 4
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aVGCae8d1k0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Tuesday, October 9th
The Decade of Decadence Aged and Fermented
Full of Big Hair, Grace Jones, and the Totally Demented!

Cheesy '80s Horror Flicks, 2, 3
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8rvMD-_fRl0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




































10/9 is National Moldy Cheese Day.
Wednesday, October 10th
Candles Lit. Throats Slit.

Bloody Birthday Parties
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0iLl-_TuFNY" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




































10/10 is National Cake Decorating Day.
Thursday, October 11th
Canines with Hydrophobia, Swamps with Creatures From the Abyss,
and Cabins Deep Within the Woods ...Hey, Cujo's Taking a Piss!

Dogs / Bogs / & Logs
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/sThExbavQAs" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>





































Dogs on the Catwalk Fashion Show tonight.
Friday, October 12th
Left Deserted and Alone in a Post-Apocalyptic Earthbound Hell
Steer Clear of the Mutant Hellspawns & Things Will Turn Out Just Swell

Apocalyptic Horror, 2, 3, 4
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nsu8bMPOT9s" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Saturday, October 13th

Itinerary of Hostel Intent. Railway of Unnerving Descent. Airport Security of Hellish Torment.

The European Passport to Terror - France, 2, 3 / Italy, 2 / Netherlands / Norway /
Sweden / Great Britain / Spain / Russia / Austria / Belgium / Czech Republic /
Denmark / Finland / Germany / Greece / Hungary / Ireland / Luxembourg /
Poland / Portugal / Romania / Turkey / BFI's Euro 100
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fXTA1yAptuc" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Sunday, October 14th
Original Soundtracks in the Key of Death That Are Eclectic In Every Way
Just Don't Play Them Backwards, Or the Demons Will Come Out to Play

Rocktober Blood - The 100 Greatest Horror Film Soundtracks
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0lqZ9btdf24" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>





































John Carpenter will be performing in La Rochelle, FR tonight.
Monday, October 15th
High Caliber Films Determined By Mass Vote
Some Are Distinguished, Others Go Right for the Throat

IMDB Highest Rated Horror
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ADehxst0IyM" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Tuesday, October 16th
It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises!

Slashers, 2, 3 / Giallos, 2, 3, 4 / Serial Killers, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Cv042uQPCpk" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




































Serial killer Andrei Chikatilo born 10/16/36.
Terrifier (2017)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Mondo Kane
Wednesday, October 17th
The Beaches Are Closed Early This Season...
Visitors Being Sucked Into Oblivion Could Potentially Be the Reason

Blood on the Beach, 2, 3
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/11DZaPMivE4" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Thursday, October 18th
Fresh As That Chemically-Induced New Car Smell...
These Films for the Modern Age Will Unleash a Little Hell

Modern Horror Films, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jg9VCf5einY" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Friday, October 19th
Rhonda's the Quintessential Blonde with Lots of Curves
Also There's Gilbert Who Just Plain Gets On Your Nerves

The Horrors of USA Up All Night
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WhF73NLu9Z8" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Saturday, October 20th
R.I.P. VCR: You're Officially Retired, But Your Kick-Ass VHS Video Cover Art Will Always Be Admired!

1980s Video Companies Spotlight: Prism Entertainment, 2 / Video Stores
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ah4XLilesdA" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




































VIDEOTRON 9000 XTS SAYS SUPPORT International Independent Video Store Day; It's Today!
Evil Toons (1992)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

SterlingBen
Sunday, October 21st
Bela's Belated Bloodsucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza!

Vampires
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q-LEuBqeLzg" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




































Bela Lugosi turned 136 yesterday.
Monday, October 22nd
Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - Chapter 6

1943 (Diamond) Vs. 1968 (Gold) Vs. 1993 (Silver)
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yooaYum13SM" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




































Son of Dracula dates the original Count Dracula as being destroyed in the 19th-century, when the original novel was set.

The following year, the Dracula-related series continued with House of Frankenstein in 1944, and House of Dracula in 1945,
both of which starred John Carradine as the original Count Dracula.
The famous arrival of Dracula's coffin by train was reprised in Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948).

While Brewster and Lazlo speculate that he might be a descendant of the original Dracula, congruent with the film's title,
Katherine tells Frank that "he is Dracula". However, he is described as his descendant in the 1943 press kit.

This is the first Universal Dracula film to take the Count out of Europe and bring him to America.
Tuesday, October 23rd
Newscasters Are Beaming Emergency Broadcasts On Every Station...
The Radioactive Venus Space Probe Crash Spells Total Eradication!


Horrorspondents: You're On The Air!, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/i7Lg9Edfd2o" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




































Today is National TV Talk Show Host Day.
Wednesday, October 24th
Straitjackets Unhinged; Crazies On the Fringe! Holy Crap, It's Societal Collapse!

Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HCHZjU7Hi0w" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>





































Full Moon tonight.
Thursday, October 25th
72 Films of Depravity, Sex, and Gory Delights...
Banned by the BBFC; They're Too Bloody Uptight!

Video Nasties 35th Anniversary
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/BvO6thN-_Yo" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>





































The House By the Cemetery was released on Blu-ray 10/25/11.
Friday, October 26th
Frankie Goes to Hollywood. Mad Docs Wrecking the Neighborhood.

Frankenstein / Mad Doctors, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ILwFreRzzXQ" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




































Celebrating 200 Years of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.

Today is National Frankenstein Friday.
Saturday, October 27th

1. Brew Some Coffee.
2. Abandon Sleep.
3. Watch Whatever. *
4. Survive.
The Texas-Bred Host with Crazy Drive-In Totals Returns Anew
And the World's Foremost Horror Movie Mag with Gratuitous Horror Fu!

Mass Marathon of the Damned (9) Presents...

They Live! The Return of Joe Bob Briggs -&- Fangoria Magazine
Joe Bob's Drive-In Theater / MonsterVision / The Last Drive-In
John Bloom, Thespian / DVD Commentaries / Fangoria
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nAmxAF0MP3Q" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




































* Only One Theme Required to Complete.
Sunday, October 28th
Ectoplasmic Entities Materializing at Night. Strong Yet Suspenseful Emotional Frights.
Summoning the Dead by Candlelight.

Supernatural, 2, 3 / Quiet/Soft / Seances
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tCNqurzeoF4" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>





































Ghost Tours at Fort William Henry on 10/28
Monday, October 29th
Elaborate Games Played In a Puzzle-Ridden Room of Death
Orchestrated By a Sadistic Dying Killer Gasping For His Last Breath

Live or Die? Make Your Choice.
Mind Games, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0U0aTl4kwxQ" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>




































Saw was released on this day in 2004.
Tuesday, October 30th
Evil Witches Cast Their Spell, Runaway or Discover the Demon-Infested Layers of Hell!

Devil's Night Debauchery: Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_UQuwxBgpAg" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Wednesday, October 31st


40th Anniversary
Halloween Evokes the Spirits of the Dead, Tread Lightly or Experience a Decapitated Head!

All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest / Samhain: An Evening of Celtic Horror
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fYZccLA5HBE" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
Thursday, November 1st
Comedy Plus Tragedy Equals Hilariously Horrific Death

Horror Comedies Crossover, 2
Spoiler:
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CeKKdgmkzIs" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="" width="400" height="150" frameborder="0"></iframe>
COPY & PASTE THEMES INTO YOUR LIST
Spoiler:
--- 10/01: In 1968 the Recently Dead Get Up and Walk. A Copyright Suddenly Vanishes.
The Social Commentary Makes Everyone Talk. - They're Coming to Get You, Barbara! The 50th Anniversary of Night of the Living Dead -
--- 10/02: A Critic-Compiled List of Favorites that Left an Indelible Imprint
It's Full of Cult, Classics, Obscure ...Damn, Out of Print! - Studies in Terror -
--- 10/03: Just When You Thought It Safe To Go Back in the Water...
Along Come the Italians Bringing the Regurgitated Slaughter! - Jawsploitation -
--- 10/04: Claustrophobia is the Least of Your Worries...
These Demonic Death Boxes Will Drop You 100 Stories! - Elevator Horrors -
--- 10/05: Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies -
--- 10/06: Viruses! Plagues! Outbreaks! Cloths That Smell of Death!
Call In the Military, And Someone Tell Michael--Lay Off the Meth! - Zombies -
--- 10/07: Monster Kids Unite! Chiller Theatre Brings the Fright! - Universal Monster Movies -
--- 10/08: Creepy with an Atmosphere of Paranoia & Dread
It's Mysteriously Lurking in the Shadows ...Or Under Your Bed! - Atmospheric Horror Films -
--- 10/09: The Decade of Decadence Aged and Fermented
Full of Big Hair, Grace Jones, and the Totally Demented! - Cheesy '80s Horror -
--- 10/10: Candles Lit. Throats Slit. - Bloody Birthday Parties
--- 10/11: Canines with Hydrophobia, Swamps with Creatures From the Abyss,
and Cabins Deep Within the Woods ...Hey, Cujo's Taking a Piss! - Dogs / Bogs / & Logs -
--- 10/12: Left Deserted and Alone in a Post-Apocalyptic Earthbound Hell
Steer Clear of the Mutant Hellspawns & Things Will Turn Out Just Swell - Apocalyptic Horror -
--- 10/13: Itinerary of Hostel Intent. Railway of Unnerving Descent. Airport Security of Hellish Torment. - The European Passport to Terror -
--- 10/14: Original Soundtracks in the Key of Death That Are Eclectic In Every Way
Just Don't Play Them Backwards, Or the Demons Will Come Out to Play - Rocktober Blood - The 100 Greatest Horror Soundtracks -
--- 10/15: High Caliber Films Determined By Mass Vote
Some Are Distinguished, Others Go Right for the Throat - IMDB Highest Rated Horror -
--- 10/16: It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises! - Slashers / Giallos / Serial Killers -
--- 10/17: The Beaches Are Closed Early This Season...
Visitors Being Sucked Into Oblivion Could Potentially Be the Reason - Blood on the Beach -
--- 10/18: Fresh As That Chemically-Induced New Car Smell...
These Films for the Modern Age Will Unleash a Little Hell - Modern Horror Films -
--- 10/19: Rhonda's the Quintessential Blonde with Lots of Curves
Also There's Gilbert Who Just Plain Gets On Your Nerves - The Horrors of USA Up All Night -
--- 10/20: R.I.P. VCR: You're Officially Retired, But Your Kick-Ass VHS Video Cover Art Will Always Be Admired! - 1980s Video Companies Spotlight: Prism Entertainment / Video Stores -
--- 10/21: Bela's Belated Blood Sucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza! - Vampires -
--- 10/22: Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - Chapter 6 -
--- 10/23: Newscasters Are Beaming Emergency Broadcasts On Every Station...
The Radioactive Venus Space Probe Crash Spells Total Eradication! - Horrorspondents: You're On The Air! -
--- 10/24: Straitjackets Unhinged; Crazies On the Fringe! Holy Crap, It's Societal Collapse! - Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon -
--- 10/25: 72 Films of Depravity, Sex, and Gory Delights...
Banned by the BBFC; They're Too Bloody Uptight! - Video Nasties 35th Anniversary -
--- 10/26: Frankie Goes to Hollywood - Frankenstein / Mad Doctors
--- 10/27: Mass Marathon of the Damned (9) Presents...
The Texas-Bred Host with Crazy Drive-In Totals Returns Anew
And the World's Foremost Horror Movie Mag with Gratuitous Horror Fu! -
They Live! The Return of Joe Bob Briggs -&- Fangoria Magazine -
--- 10/28: Ectoplasmic Entities Materializing at Night. Strong Yet Suspenseful Emotional Frights.
Summoning the Dead by Candlelight. - Supernatural / Quiet/Soft / Seances
--- 10/29: Elaborate Games Played In a Puzzle-Ridden Room of Death
Orchestrated By a Sadistic Dying Killer Gasping For His Last Breath - Live or Die? Make Your Choice - Mind Games
--- 10/30: Evil Witches Cast Their Spell, Runaway or Discover the Demon-Infested Layers of Hell! - Devil's Night Debauchery: Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell -
--- 10/31: Halloween Evokes the Spirits of the Dead, Tread Lightly or Experience a Decapitated Head! - All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest / Samhain: An Evening of Celtic Horror -




































COPY & PASTE SUBSETS INTO YOUR LIST
Spoiler:
--- 09/30: group vote - Dressed to Kill (1980)
--- 11/01: group vote - Dave Made a Maze (2017)
--- xx/xx: wildcard - any horror theatrical showing (2018)

--- 10/01: Chad - Lifeforce (1985)
--- 10/02: ororama - Blue Sunshine (1977)
--- 10/03: indiephantom - Blood Beach (1980)
--- 10/04: Gobear - Down (The Shaft) (2001)
--- 10/05: hbsvb - Kwaidan (1964)
--- 10/06: Darkgod - Burial Ground: The Nights of Terror (1981)
--- 10/07: shellebelle - Dr. Cyclops (1940)
--- 10/08: mallratcal - Hereditary (2018)
--- 10/09: TheBigDave - The Zero Boys (1986)
--- 10/10: Elliot57 - Happy Death Day (2017)
--- 10/11: orlmac - Cujo (1983)
--- 10/12: arw6040 - A Quiet Place (2018)
--- 10/13: Bladz - Inside (2007)
--- 10/14: Trevor - The Blood on Satan's Claw (1971)
--- 10/15: Shack - Peeping Tom (1960)
--- 10/16: Mondo Kane - Terrifier (2017)
--- 10/17: DaveyJoe - Who Can Kill a Child? (1976)
--- 10/18: PCBreakdown - Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)
--- 10/19: jacob_b - The Toxic Avenger (1984)
--- 10/20: SterlingBen - Evil Toons (1992)
--- 10/21: tarfrimmer - The Lost Boys (1987)
--- 10/22: numbercrunch - Son of Dracula (1943) / Fangs of the Living Dead (1968) / The Washing Machine (1993)
--- 10/23: JAX036 - Silver Bullet (1985)
--- 10/24: SethDLH - Tenebre (1982)
--- 10/25: WillieMLF - Antropophagus (1980)
--- 10/26: clckworang - Dr. Caligari (1989)
--- 10/27: Darth Maher - Maximum Overdrive (1986)
--- 10/28: jholmes - Marrowbone (2017)
--- 10/29: Undeadcow - Brainscan (1994)
--- 10/30: alyxstarr - Demon Wind (1990)
--- 10/31: cwileyy - Sleepy Hollow (1990)







































3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T



T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T


T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T




T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




3
1

F
I
L
M

S
U
B
S
E
T


T
H
E
M
E

N
I
G
H
T
S




The 2019, 2020 and 2021 lists are excluded due to the ridiculous 60 image limit.

There's no need to add additional posts, so just click on one of the many links provided.

31 FILM SUBSET

2008 LIST | 2009 LIST | HFC LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST | 2019 LIST | 2020 LIST | 2021 LIST


All the previous films in list order with accompanying pics via IMDB list (courtesy of alyxstarr):

OHMC Subset Lists 2008-2020


All the films in alphabetical order (490 and counting):
Originally Posted by rbrown498 View Post
Spoiler:
  1. +1 (2013)
  2. 976-EVIL (1988)
  3. Abominable Dr. Phibes, The (1971)
  4. Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)
  5. Alligator (1980)
  6. Alucarda (1977)
  7. Amer (2009)
  8. American Mary (2012)
  9. American Werewolf in London, An (1981)
  10. Amusement (2008)
  11. Antropophagus (1980)
  12. April Fool's Day (1986)
  13. Arachnophobia (1990)
  14. Asylum (1972)
  15. Audition (1999)
  16. Autopsy of Jane Doe, The (2016)
  17. Babadook, The (2014)
  18. Baby Blues (2008)
  19. Bad Moon (1996)
  20. Bad Ronald (1974)
  21. Baskin (2015)
  22. Battle Royale (2000)
  23. Bay of Blood, A (1971)
  24. Beast and the Magic Sword, The (1983)
  25. Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon (2006)
  26. Bio-Zombie (1998)
  27. Bird with the Crystal Plumage, The (1970)
    Crystal Plumage (1970)
  28. Black Belly of the Tarantula, The (1971)
  29. Black Rainbow (1989)
  30. Black Sabbath (1963)
  31. Black Sheep (2006)
  32. Black Sleep, The (1956)
  33. Black Sunday
  34. Blacula (1972)
  35. Black Christmas (1974)
  36. Blackcoat's Daughter, The (2015)
  37. Blob, The (1988)
  38. Blood Beach (1980)
  39. Blood Diner (1987)
  40. Blood on Satan's Claw, The (1971)
  41. Bloody Birthday (1981)
  42. Blue Sunshine (1977)
  43. Boar (2017)
  44. Boardinghouse (1982)
  45. Body Bags (1993)
  46. Body Snatcher, The (1945)
  47. Bone Tomahawk (2015)
  48. Brainscan (1994)
  49. Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
  50. Brood, The (1979)
  51. Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)
  52. Bucket of Blood, A (1959)
  53. Burial Ground (1981)
  54. Buried (2010)
  55. Buried Alive (1990)
  56. Burn, Witch, Burn! (1962)
  57. Cabin in the Woods, The (2011)
  58. Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, The (1920)
  59. Caller, The (2011)
  60. Carnival of Souls (1962)
  61. Candyman (1992)
  62. Cannibal Ferox (1981)
  63. Carrie (1976)
  64. Carrier, The (1988)
  65. Castle of Blood (1964)
  66. Cat and the Canary, The (1927)
  67. Cat People (1942)
  68. Cemetary Man (1994)
  69. Changeling, The (1980)
  70. Children, The (2008)
  71. Chillerama (2010)
  72. Chopping Mall (1986)
  73. Christine (1983)
  74. C.H.U.D. (1984)
  75. City of the Living Dead (1980)
  76. Class of 1999 (1990)
  77. Claw of Terror (aka Scream Bloody Murder)
  78. Club Dread (2004)
  79. Cold Prey (2006)
  80. Collector, The (2009)
  81. Color Out of Space (2019)
  82. Comedy of Terrors, The (1963)
  83. Come Out and Play (2012)
  84. Corridors of Blood (1958)
  85. Count Yorga: Vampire (1970)
  86. Crawlspace (1986)
  87. Crazies, The (1973)
  88. Creature from the Black Lagoon
  89. Creature from the Haunted Sea (1961)
  90. Creepshow (1982)
  91. Cronos (1993)
  92. Cube (1997)
  93. Cujo (1983)
  94. Cure (1997)
  95. Curse of the Demon (1957)
  96. Curse of the Werewolf, The (1961)
  97. Cutting Class (1989)
  98. Dagon (2001)
  99. Dance of the Dead (2008)
  100. Dark Night of the Scarecrow (1981)
  101. Daughters of Darkness (1971)
  102. Dave Made a Maze (2017)
  103. Dawn of the Dead (1978)
  104. Dawn of the Dead (2004)
  105. Day of the Dead (1985)
  106. Dead & Buried (1981)
  107. Dead End (2003)
  108. Deadgirl (2008)
  109. Dead of Night (1945)
  110. Dead Snow (2009)
  111. Death Bed: The Bed That Eats (1977)
  112. Deathdream (1974)
  113. Deathgasm (2015)
  114. Death Ship (1980)
  115. Death Spa (1989)
  116. Deep Red (1975)
  117. Demons (1985)
  118. Demon Wind (1990)
  119. Dentist, The (1996)
  120. Der Fan (1982
  121. Descent, The (2005)
  122. Destroy All Monsters (1968)
  123. Devil Rides Out, The (1968)
  124. Devil's Backbone, The (2001)
  125. Devils Carnival, The (2012)
  126. Devil's Rejects, The
  127. Disconnected (1984)
  128. Doctor Sleep (2019)
  129. Down (aka "The Shaft") (2001)
  130. Dressed to Kill (1980)
  131. Dr. Giggles (1992)
  132. Dr. Renault's Secret (1942)
  133. Dog Soldiers (2002)
  134. Dolls (1987)
  135. Dont Go to Sleep (1982)
  136. Don't Look Now (1973)
  137. Dracula (1931)
  138. Dracula (1979)
  139. Dr. Caligari (1989)
  140. Dr. Cyclops (1940)
  141. Dr. Phibes Rises Again (1972)
  142. Dr. Terror's House of Horrors (1965)
  143. Eaten Alive (1976)
  144. Eden Lake (2008)
  145. Empty Man, The (2020)
  146. End of the Line (2007)
  147. Entity, The (1981)
  148. Event Horizon (1997)
  149. Evil Dead, The (1981)
  150. Evil Dead II (1987)
  151. Evil Toons (1992)
  152. Exorcist, The (1973)
  153. Exorcist III, The (1990)
  154. Eyes of Fire (1983)
  155. Eyes Without a Face (1960)
  156. Faculty, The (1998)
  157. Fade to Black (1980)
  158. Fangs of the Living Dead (1968)
  159. Fascination (1979)
  160. Fear No Evil (1981)
  161. Fearless Vampire Killers, The (1967)
  162. Final Destination (2000)
  163. Final Exam (1981)
  164. Flesh and the Fiends, The (1960)
  165. Flowers in the Attic (1987)
  166. Fog, The (1980)
  167. Forget Me Not (2009)
  168. Frankenhooker (1990)
  169. Frankenstein (1931)
  170. Frankenstein 1970 (1958)
  171. Freaks (1932)
  172. Freaky (2020)
  173. Frenzy (1972)
  174. Friday the 13th (1980)
  175. Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)
  176. Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
  177. Fright Night (1985)
  178. Frighteners, The (1996)
  179. Frogs (1972)
  180. From Beyond (1986)
  181. From Dusk till Dawn (1996)
  182. Frozen (2010)
  183. Funhouse, The (1981)
  184. Funny Games (1997/2007)
  185. Fury, The (1978)
  186. Ganja & Hess (1973)
  187. Gate, The (1987)
  188. Ghostwatch (1992)
  189. Ginger Snaps (2000)
  190. Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, A (2014)
  191. God Told Me To (1976)
  192. Gojira (1954)
  193. Goliathon (1977)
  194. Goodnight Mommy (2014)
  195. Grapes of Death, The (1978)
  196. Grave Encounters (2011)
  197. Grave Robbers (1989)
  198. Green Room (2015)
  199. Halloween (1978)
  200. Halloween II (1981)
  201. Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)
  202. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)
  203. Halloween Kills (2021)
  204. Hills Run Red, The (2009)
  205. Happiness Of The Katakuris, The (2001)
  206. Happy Birthday to Me (1981)
  207. Happy Death Day (2017)
  208. Hard
  209. Häxan (1922)
  210. Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)
  211. Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II (1987)
  212. Here Comes the Devil (2012)
  213. Hereditary (2018)
  214. High Tension (2003)
  215. Highway to Hell (1992)
  216. Hobgoblins (1988)
  217. Horde, The (2009)
  218. Horror Hotel (1960)
  219. Horror of Dracula (1958)
  220. Horror Express (1972)
  221. Host, The (2006)
  222. Hour of the Wolf (1968)
  223. House (Hausu) (1977)
  224. House by the Cemetery, The (1981)
  225. House of 1000 Corpses, The (2003)
  226. House of Dark Shadows (1970)
  227. House of the Devil, The (2009)
  228. House of Seven Corpses, The (1974)
  229. House of Wax (1953)
  230. House on Haunted Hill, The (1959)
  231. House That Dripped Blood, The (1971)
  232. House That Screamed, The (1969)
  233. Howl (2015)
  234. Howling, The (1981)
  235. Hush (2016)
  236. Idle Hands (1999)
  237. I Sell the Dead (2008)
  238. I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)
  239. Images (1972)
  240. In Search of Darkness (2019)
  241. In Their Skin (2012)
  242. In the Mouth of Madness (1994)
  243. Initiation, The (1984)
  244. Innkeepers, The (2011)
  245. Innocents, The (1961)
  246. Inside (2007)
  247. Intruder (1989)
  248. Invisible Man, The (1933)
  249. It's Alive (1974)
  250. Jack Frost (1997)
  251. Jack Ketchum's The Girl Next Door (2007)
  252. Jack's Back (1988)
  253. Jaws (1975)
  254. John Dies at the End (2012)
  255. Kill Baby, Kill (1966)
  256. Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
  257. Killer Tongue (1996)
  258. Krampus (2015)
  259. Kwaidan (1964)
  260. Lady in White (1988)
  261. Lake Mungo (2008)
  262. Last House on Dead End Street, The (1977)
  263. Last House on the Left, The (1972)
  264. Last Man on Earth, The (1964)
  265. Legend of Hell House, The (1973)
  266. Let the Right One In (2008)
  267. Lets Scare Jessica to Death (1971)
  268. Lifeforce (1985)
  269. Living Dead at Manchester Morgue, The (aka "Let Sleeping Corpses Lie") (1974)
  270. Lords of Salem, The (2012)
  271. Lost Boys, The (1987)
  272. Mad Monster Party? (1967)
  273. Magic (1978)
  274. Manitou, The (1978)
  275. Manos: The Hands of Fate (1966)
  276. Marrowbone (2017)
  277. Martyrs (2008)
  278. Mausoleum (1983)
  279. Maximum Overdrive (1986)
  280. Messiah of Evil (1973)
  281. Midnight Hour, The (1985)
  282. Mimic 3: Sentinel (2003)
  283. Misery (1990)
  284. Mist, The (2007)
  285. Monster House (2006)
  286. Monster Club, The (1981)
  287. Monster Squad, The (1987)
  288. Mortuary Collection, The (2019)
  289. Motel Hell (1980)
  290. Mother's Day (2010)
  291. Mummy, The
  292. Mummy's Curse, The (1944)
  293. Murder Party (2008)
  294. My Bloody Valentine (1981)
  295. Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933)
  296. Nanny, The (1965)
  297. New York Ripper, The (1982)
  298. Next of Kin (1982)
  299. Nightbreed (1990)
  300. Night of the Comet (1984)
  301. Night of the Creeps (1986)
  302. Night of the Demon (1980)
  303. Night of the Demons (1988)
  304. Night of the Living Dead
  305. Night of the Werewolf (1981)
  306. Nightmare Beach (1989)
  307. Nightmare Before Christmas, The (1993)
  308. Nightmare Castle (1965)
  309. Nightmare on Elm Street, A (1984)
  310. Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, A (1987)
  311. Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, A (1988)
  312. Nina Forever (2015)
  313. Ninth Gate, The (1999)
  314. Noroi: The Curse (2005)
  315. Nosferatu (1922)
  316. Octaman (1971)
  317. Oculus (2013)
  318. Old Dark House, The (1932)
  319. One Cut of the Dead (2017)
  320. One Dark Night (1982)
  321. Opera (1987)
  322. Orca: The Killer Whale (1977)
  323. Out of the Dark (1995)
  324. Paranormal Activity (2007)
  325. ParaNorman (2012)
  326. Peeping Tom (1960)
  327. People Under the Stairs, The (1991)
  328. Pet Sematary (1989)
  329. Phantasm (1979)
  330. Phantasm II (1988)
  331. Phantom Carriage, The (1921)
  332. Phantom of the Paradise (1974)
  333. Phenomena (1985)
  334. Pin (1988)
  335. Pit and the Pendulum, The
  336. Planet Terror (2007)
  337. Poltergeist (1982)
  338. Pontypool (2008)
  339. Possession, The (2012)
  340. Possession of David O'Reilly, The (2010)
  341. Possessor (2020)
  342. Poultrygeist (2006)
  343. Premonition (2004)
  344. Prey, The (1983)
  345. Primal (2010)
  346. Prowler, The (1981)
  347. Prince of Darkness (1987)
  348. Psycho
  349. Psycho II (1983)
  350. Psycho III (1986)
  351. Pumpkinhead (1988)
  352. Puppet Master (1989)
  353. Pyx, The (1973)
  354. Quiet Place, A (2018)
  355. R-Point (2004)
  356. Rabid (1977)
  357. Rats: Night of Terror (1984)
  358. Ravenous (1999)
  359. Raw (2016)
  360. Re-Animator
  361. [Rec] (2008)
  362. [REC]³ Genesis (2012)
  363. Reef, The (2010)
  364. Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)
  365. Repulsion (1965)
  366. Return of the Living Dead, The (1985)
  367. Return of the Living Dead III (1993)
  368. Return to Horror High (1987)
  369. Road Games (1981)
  370. Rosemary's Baby (1968)
  371. Rottweiler (2004)
  372. Rubber (2010)
  373. Saint Nick (2010)
  374. Salvage (2009)
  375. Santa Sangre (1989)
  376. Satan's Blood (aka "Don't Panic") (1978)
  377. Sauna (2008)
  378. Scanners II: The New Order (1991)
  379. Scream (1996)
  380. Screaming Skull, The (1958)
  381. Screamtime (1986)
  382. Seeding of a Ghost (1983)
  383. Session 9 (2001)
  384. Seventh Curse, The (1986)
  385. Seventh Victim, The (1943)
  386. Severance (2006)
  387. Severed Arm, The (1973)
  388. Shadow of the Vampire
  389. Shakma (1990)
  390. Shaun of the Dead (2004)
  391. Sheitan (2006)
  392. Shining, The
  393. Shuttle (2008)
  394. Shutter (2004)
  395. Signal, The (2007)
  396. Silence of the Lambs, The (1991)
  397. Silent Madness (1984)
  398. Silent Scream, The (1980)
  399. Silver Bullet (1985)
  400. Sisters (1973)
  401. Slaxx (2020)
  402. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
  403. Slither (2006)
  404. Slumber Party Massacre II (1987)
  405. Smash Cut (2009)
  406. Society (1989)
  407. Son of Dracula (1943)
  408. Southbound (2015)
  409. Spider Baby or, The Maddest Story Ever Told (1968)
  410. Spiral Staircase, The (1946)
  411. Splinter (2008)
  412. Spookies (1986)
  413. Stake Land (2010)
  414. Stalled (2013)
  415. Stendhal Syndrome, The (1995)
  416. Stepfather, The (1987)
  417. Stigmata (1999)
  418. Stir of Echoes (1999)
  419. Street Trash (1987)
  420. Stung (2015)
  421. Subspecies (1991)
  422. Suspiria (1977)
  423. Tales of Halloween (2015)
  424. Tale of Two Sisters, A (2003)
  425. Tenebre (1982)
  426. Terrified (2017)
  427. Terrifier (2017)
  428. Terror, The (1963)
  429. Terror in the Aisles (1984)
  430. Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The (1974)
  431. Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, The (1986)
  432. Theater of Blood (1973)
  433. Thing, The (1982)
  434. Thirst (2009)
  435. Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017)
  436. Touch of Death (1988)
  437. Tourist Trap (1979)
  438. Tower of Evil (1972)
  439. Town That Dreaded Sundown, The (1976)
  440. Toxic Avenger, The (1984)
  441. Train to Busan (2016)
  442. Transylvania 6-5000 (1985)
  443. Triangle (2009)
  444. Trick 'r Treat (2008)
  445. Trilogy of Terror (1975)
  446. Troll 2 (1990)
  447. Trollhunter (2010)
  448. Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010)
  449. Under the Shadow (2016)
  450. Under the Skin (2013)
  451. Unnamable, The (1988)
  452. Uninvited, The (1944)
  453. Uninvited, The (2009)
  454. Untold Story, The (1993)
  455. Us (2019)
  456. Vampire Bat, The (1933)
  457. Vampire Circus (1972)
  458. Vampires in Havana (1985)
  459. Vampire Lovers, The (1970)
  460. Vampire in Venice (aka "Prince of Night") (1988)
  461. Vampyr (1932)
  462. Vault of Horror, The (1973)
  463. Videodrome (1983)
  464. Viy, The (1967)
  465. Void, The (2016)
  466. Washing Machine, The (1993)
  467. Waxwork (1988)
  468. Wer (2013)
  469. Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)
  470. What Have You Done to Solange? (1972)
  471. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)
  472. White Zombie (1932)
  473. Who Can Kill a Child? (1976)
  474. Who's Watching Oliver? (2017)
  475. Wildling (2018)
  476. Wicker Man, The (1973)
  477. Witchboard (1986)
  478. Witchfinder General (1968)
  479. Witches, The (1990)
  480. Witchtrap (1989)
  481. Wolf Man, The
  482. Wolfen (1981)
  483. Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead (2014)
  484. Yongary, Monster from the Deep (1967)
  485. Young Frankenstein (1974)
  486. Zero Boys, The (1986)
  487. Zombie [Zombi 2] (1979)
  488. Zombieland (2009)
  489. Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)
  490. Zombies of Mass Destruction (2009)

By year (All the previous Subset tables):
Spoiler:

Some formatting is broken due to the November 2019 forum update.

2008 List:

2008 List:

Nosferatu
Shadow of the Vampire
Suspiria
Nightmare on Elm Street
Night of the Living Dead
The Shining
Re-Animator
Creature from the Black Lagoon
The Devil's Rejects
Rosemary's Baby
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
Freaks
Friday the 13th (1980)
The Wolf Man
Claw of Terror (aka Scream Bloody Murder)
Manos: The Hands of Fate
The Exorcist
The Invisible Man
Hard
Aprils Fool's Day (1986)
The Thing
Evil Dead
Psycho (1960)
The Mummy (1932)
The Pit and the Pendulum (1961)
Horror of Dracula
The Innocents
Black Sunday
Dracula (1931)
Frankenstein (1931)
Halloween (1978)

2009 List:

Date Movie DVDTalker discussion thread
Thursday, October 1st Cube (1997) Numes discussion thread
Friday, October 2nd Nightmare Castle (1965) Chad discussion thread
Saturday, October 3rd Poltergeist (1982) Darth Maher discussion thread
Sunday, October 4th The Manitou (1978) riotinmyskull discussion thread
Monday, October 5th High Tension (2003) Larry C. discussion thread
Tuesday, October 6th The Nanny (1965) Mister Peepers discussion thread
Wednesday, October 7th Vampyr (1932) Trevor discussion thread
Thursday, October 8th Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon (2006) Darth Maher discussion thread
Friday, October 9th The Signal (2007) clckworang discussion thread
Saturday, October 10th Baby Blues (2008) LickTheABCs discussion thread
Sunday, October 11th Cemetary Man (1994) Darkgod discussion thread
Monday, October 12th Death Bed: The Bed That Eats (1977) Dick Laurent discussion thread
Tuesday, October 13th Psycho II (1983) indiephantom discussion thread
Wednesday, October 14th Jack Ketchum's The Girl Next Door (2007) terrycloth discussion thread
Thursday, October 15th Troll 2 (1990) Mister Peepers discussion thread
Friday, October 16th Alligator (1980) NoirFan discussion thread
Saturday, October 17th Let the Right One In (2008) cardsfan111 discussion thread
Sunday, October 18th Zombieland (2009) group discussion thread
Monday, October 19th Spider Baby or, The Maddest Story Ever Told (1968) takingchase discussion thread
Tuesday, October 20th Dawn of the Dead (1978) takingchase discussion thread
Wednesday, October 21st Dawn of the Dead (2004) Numes discussion thread
Thursday, October 22nd Ravenous (1999) Larry C. discussion thread
Friday, October 23rd End of the Line (2007) j. farley discussion thread
Saturday, October 24th Prince of Darkness (1987) killercannibal discussion thread
Sunday, October 25th Paranormal Activity (2007) group discussion thread
Monday, October 26th An American Werewolf in London (1981) Chad discussion thread
Tuesday, October 27th Phantasm II (1988) indiephantom discussion thread
Wednesday, October 28th Final Destination (2000) smashthesymbols discussion thread
Thursday, October 29th Shaun of the Dead (2004) cardsfan111 discussion thread
Friday, October 30th Trick 'r Treat (2008) indiephantom discussion thread
Saturday, October 31st Halloween (1978) John Carpenter discussion thread


HFC List (2009):


January 11th The Silent Scream (1980) Chad The Discussion Thread
January 25th Shuttle (2008) LickTheABCs The Discussion Thread
February 8th The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Trevor The Discussion Thread
February 22nd Misery (1990) advdfreak The Discussion Thread
March 8th Don't Look Now (1973) mattressman The Discussion Thread
March 22nd The Legend of Hell House (1973) brianluvdvd The Discussion Thread
April 5th The House of the Devil (2009) gglass4269 The Discussion Thread
April 19th The Last House on Dead End Street (1977) EddieDingle The Discussion Thread
May 3rd Cannibal Ferox (1981) SethDLH The Discussion Thread
May 17th The Entity (1981) riotinmyskull The Discussion Thread
May 31st Eden Lake (2008) jmsmath The Discussion Thread
June 14th Happy Birthday to Me (1981) ivorylineslead8 The Discussion Thread
June 28th R-Point (2004) LickTheABCs The Discussion Thread
July 5th Funny Games (1997) | (2007) gglass4269 The Discussion Thread
July 19th Event Horizon (1997) Fist of Doom The Discussion Thread
August 2nd Puppet Master (1989) Mister Peepers The Discussion Thread
August 16th Session 9 (2001) advdfreak The Discussion Thread
August 30th Magic (1978) DarthVong The Discussion Thread
September 13th The Changeling (1980) brianluvdvd The Discussion Thread
September 27th Castle of Blood (1964) SethDLH The Discussion Thread
March 7th Subspecies (1991) Chad The Discussion Thread
March 14th Laid to Rest (2008) Chad The Discussion Thread
March 21st Crawlspace (1986) brianluvdvd The Discussion Thread
March 28th The Unnamable (1988) Darkgod The Discussion Thread
April 4th The Prowler (1981) brianluvdvd The Discussion Thread
April 11th Rottweiler (2004) clckworang The Discussion Thread
May 2nd Waxwork (1988) Darkgod The Discussion Thread
May 23rd The Stendhal Syndrome (1995) Darkgod The Discussion Thread
May 30th Primal (2010) brianluvdvd The Discussion Thread

2010 List:





2010 List:



DATE
MOVIE
PARTICIPANT
DISCUSSION THREAD
Friday, October 1st From Beyond (1986) takingchase The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 2nd Sisters (1973) llandros The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 3rd The Cat and the Canary (1927) Mister Peepers The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 4th Horror Hotel (1960) Melmoth The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 5th Dead Snow (2009) ViewAskewbian The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 6th It's Alive (1974) NoirFan The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 7th Octaman (1971) Mister Peepers The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 8th Salvage (2009) Chad The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 9th Black Rainbow (1989) J. Farley The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 10th City of the Living Dead (1980) llandros The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 11th The Blob (1988) riotinmyskull The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 12th Sheitan (2006) dcrw6 The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 13th Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988) Fist of Doom The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 14th The Children (2008) llandros The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 15th Night of the Creeps (1986) bse The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 16th Fear No Evil (1981) riotinmyskull The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 17th My Bloody Valentine (1981) Jerpuffs The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 18th Tourist Trap (1979) NoirFan The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 19th Smash Cut (2009) ViewAskewbian The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 20th Fright Night (1985) orlmac The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 21st The Seventh Victim (1943) NoirFan The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 22nd Demons (1985) Undeadcow The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 23rd Ginger Snaps (2000) tarfrimmer The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 24th Flowers in the Attic (1987) Mister Peepers The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 25th Gojira (1954) Jerpuffs The Discussion Thread
Tueday, October 26th The Devil's Backbone (2001) Numes The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 27th Splinter (2008) tarfrimmer The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 28th Dark Night of the Scarecrow (1981) Chad The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 29th The Monster Squad (1987) ViewAskewbian The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 30th Theatrical Showing - Anything Group The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 31st Night of the Demons (1988) Jack-O The Discussion Thread

2011 List:




2011 List:


="3"%Syncs 100% with Theme Nights

DATE
MOVIE
PARTICIPANT
DISCUSSION THREAD
Any Day of the Month Any Theatrical Showing - Bonus Day Everybody The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 1st Santa Sangre (1989) Bladz The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 2nd [REC] (2007) coyoteblue The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 3rd Orca: The Killer Whale (1977) rbrown498 The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 4th Frogs (1972) orlmac The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 5th The Horde (2009) Darkgod The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 6th Dead & Buried (1981) Mister Peepers The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 7th Vampire Circus (1972) mallratcal The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 8th The Mighty Peking Man (1977) Screwadu The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 9th Premonition (2004) tarfrimmer The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 10th The Grapes of Death (1978) Undeadcow The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 11th Dog Soldiers (2002) Gobear The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 12th Creepshow (1982) Trevor The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 13th Trollhunter (2010) Chad The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 14th Sauna (2008) J. Farley The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 15th Poultrygeist (2006) SterlingBen The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 16th Kill Baby, Kill (1966) BobO'Link The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 17th Asylum (1972) kyleblack The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 18th Pumpkinhead (1988) shellebelle The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 19th The Stepfather (1987) takingchase The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 20th From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) shadokitty The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 21st Night of the Comet (1984) nezumi The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 22nd Deathdream (1974) Mondo Kane The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 23rd Hour of the Wolf (1968) MinLShaw The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 24th Dr. Renault's Secret (1942) Cool Ghoul The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 25th Theater of Blood (1973) Doc Moonlight The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 26th The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971) SethDLH The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 27th Repulsion (1965) clckworang The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 28th Burn, Witch, Burn (1962) NoirFan The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 29th Amusement (2008) terrycloth The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 30th The Possession of David O'Reilly (2010) dcrw6 The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 31st Lady in White (1988) riotinmyskull The Discussion Thread
="1"%WATCH ON THE LISTED DAY WITH GROUP DISCUSSION STARTING THE NEXT MORNING

--- 10/01: Bladz - Santa Sangre (1989)
--- 10/02: coyoteblue - [Rec] (2008)
--- 10/03: rbrown498 - Orca: The Killer Whale (1977)
--- 10/04: orlmac - Frog (1972)
--- 10/05: Darkgod - The Horde (2009)
--- 10/06: Mister Peepers - Dead & Buried (1981)
--- 10/07: mallratcal - Vampire Circus (1972)
--- 10/08: Screwadu - Goliathon (1977)
--- 10/09: tarfrimmer - Premonition (2004)
--- 10/10: Undeadcow - The Grapes of Death (1978)
--- 10/11: Gobear - Dog Soldiers (2002)
--- 10/12: Trevor - Creepshow (1982)
--- 10/13: Chad - Trollhunter (2010)
--- 10/14: J. Farley - Sauna (2008)
--- 10/15: SterlingBen - Poultrygeist (2006)
--- 10/16: BobO'Link - Kill Baby, Kill (1966)
--- 10/17: kyleblack - Asylum (1972)
--- 10/18: shellebelle - Pumpkinhead (1988)
--- 10/19: takingchase - The Stepfather (1987)
--- 10/20: shadokitty - From Dusk till Dawn (1996)
--- 10/21: nezumi - Night of the Comet (1984)
--- 10/22: Mondo Kane - Deathdream (1974)
--- 10/23: MinLShaw - Hour of the Wolf (1968)
--- 10/24: Cool Ghoul - Dr. Renault's Secret (1942)
--- 10/25: Doc Moonlight - Theater of Blood (1973)
--- 10/26: SethDLH - The Black Belly of the Tarantula (1971)
--- 10/27: clckworang - Repulsion (1965)
--- 10/28: NoirFan - Burn, Witch, Burn! (1962)
--- 10/29: terrycloth - Amusement (2008)
--- 10/30: dcrw6 - The Possession of David O'Reilly (2010)
--- 10/31: riotinmyskull - The Lady in White (1988)

2012 List:



2012 List:


DATE
MOVIE
PARTICIPANT
DISCUSSION THREAD
Any Day of the Month Any Theatrical Showing - Bonus Day Everybody The Discussion Thread
Dawn of the Challenge Kuroneko (1968) OPTIONAL Random.org The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 1st Blacula (1972) clckworang The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 2nd The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967) orlmac The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 3rd The Dentist (1996) Dimension X The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 4th The Cabin in the Woods (2011) arw6040 The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 5th Count Yorga: Vampire (1970) NoirFan The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 6th Touch of Death (1988) Trevor The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 7th The Return of the Living Dead (1985) riotinmyskull The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 8th Mother's Day (2010) DEEveeDEE3 The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 9th Deadgirl (2008) cwileyy The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 10th Creature from the Haunted Sea (1961) Screwadu The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 11th Dead of Night (1945) Mister Peepers The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 12th Class of 1999 (1990) LJG765 The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 13th Forget Me Not (2009) indiephantom The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 14th Buried (2010) edwardnortonfan The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 15th Frankenhooker (1990) SterlingBen The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 16th Chillerama (2010) Viewaskewbian The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 17th Noroi: The Curse (2005) rbrown498 The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 18th Saint Nick (2010) terrycloth The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 19th Deep Red (1975) Bladz The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 20th White Zombie (1932) BobO'Link The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 21st Stake Land (2010) SethDLH The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 22nd The Last Man on Earth (1964) shellebelle The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 23rd A Tale of Two Sisters (2003) ororama The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 24th I Sell the Dead (2008) tarfrimmer The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 25th Lake Mungo (2008) Darth Maher The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 26th The Innkeepers (2011) Chad The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 27th Fascination (1979) Undeadcow The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 28th Rubber (2010) jmsmath The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 29th Night of the Werewolf (1981) Darkgod The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 30th The Pyx (1973) J. Farley The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 31st Murder Party (2007) Gobear The Discussion Thread
--- 10/01: clckworang - Blacula (1972)
--- 10/02: orlmac - The Fearless Vampire Killers (1967)
--- 10/03: Dimension X - The Dentist (1996)
--- 10/04: arw6040 - The Cabin in the Woods (2011)
--- 10/05: NoirFan - Count Yorga: Vampire (1970)
--- 10/06: Trevor - Touch of Death (1988)
--- 10/07: riotinmyskull - Return of the Living Dead (1985)
--- 10/08: DEEveeDEE3 - Mother's Day (2010)
--- 10/09: cwileyy - Deadgirl (2008)
--- 10/10: Screwadu - Creature from the Haunted Sea (1961)
--- 10/11: Mister Peepers - Dead of Night (1945)
--- 10/12: LJG765 - Class of 1999 (1990)
--- 10/13: indiephantom - Forget Me Not (2009)
--- 10/14: edwardnortonfan - Buried (2010)
--- 10/15: SterlingBen - Frankenhooker (1990)
--- 10/16: Viewaskewbian - Chillerama (2010)
--- 10/17: rbrown498 - Noroi: The Curse (2005)
--- 10/18: terrycloth - Saint Nick (2010)
--- 10/19: Bladz - Deep Red (1975)
--- 10/20: BobO'Link - White Zombie (1932)
--- 10/21: SethDLH - Stake Land (2010)
--- 10/22: shellebelle - The Last Man on Earth (1964)
--- 10/23: ororama - A Tale of Two Sisters (2003)
--- 10/24: tarfrimmer - I Sell the Dead (2008)
--- 10/25: Darth Maher - Lake Mungo (2008)
--- 10/26: Chad - The Innkeepers (2011)
--- 10/27: Undeadcow - Fascination (1979)
--- 10/28: jmsmath - Rubber (2010)
--- 10/29: Darkgod - Night of the Werewolf (1981)
--- 10/30: J. Farley - The Pyx (1973)
--- 10/31: Gobear - Murder Party (2008)

2013 List


2013 List


DATE
MOVIE
PARTICIPANT
DISCUSSION THREAD
Any Day of the Month Any Theatrical Showing - Bonus Day Everybody The Discussion Thread
Dawn of the Challenge House (Hausu) (1977) OPTIONAL Random.org The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 1st Black Sabbath (1963) Bladz The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 2nd Don't Go to Sleep (1982) Undeadcow The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 3rd The Reef (2010) arw6040 The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 4th American Mary (2012) Darkgod The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 5th The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1976) islandclaws The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 6th The Lords of Salem (2012) terrycloth The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 7th The Black Sleep (1956) Mondo Kane The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 8th The Flesh and the Fiends (1960) ororama The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 9th Shakma (1990) Darth Maher The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 10th Eyes of Fire (1983) J. Farley The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 11th Killer Tongue (1996) SterlingBen The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 12th Severance (2006) alyxstarr The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 13th Trilogy of Terror (1975) Dick Laurent The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 14th ParaNorman (2012) tarfrimmer The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 15th Let's Scare Jessica to Death (1971) rbrown498 The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 16th Jack Frost (1997) Trevor The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 17th The Caller (2011) DaveyJoe The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 18th Return of the Living Dead III (1993) ="1"%The Man with the
="1"%Golden Doujinshi 		The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 19th John Dies at the End (2012) Chad The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 20th Vampires in Havana (1985) Dimension X The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 21st Scanners II: The New Order (1991) SethDLH The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 22nd The Devil's Carnival (2012) Gobear The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 23rd Blood Diner (1987) cwileyy The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 24th Scream (1996) shellebelle The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 25th Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933) Doc Moonlight The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 26th Psycho III (1986) indiephantom The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 27th In Their Skin (2012) jacob_b The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 28th Grave Encounters (2011) clckworang The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 29th Pontypool (2008) riotinmyskull The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 30th The Possession (2012) ntnon The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 31st The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) mrcellophane The Discussion Thread
--- 10/01: Bladz - Black Sabbath (1963)
--- 10/02: Undeadcow - Don't Go to Sleep (1982)
--- 10/03: arw6040 - The Reef (2010)
--- 10/04: Darkgod - American Mary (2012)
--- 10/05: islandclaws - The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1976)
--- 10/06: terrycloth - The Lords of Salem (2012)
--- 10/07: Mondo Kane - The Black Sleep (1956)
--- 10/08: ororama - The Flesh and the Fiends (1960)
--- 10/09: Darth Maher - Shakma (1990)
--- 10/10: J. Farley - Eyes of Fire (1983)
--- 10/11: SterlingBen - Killer Tongue (1996)
--- 10/12: alyxstarr - Severance (2006)
--- 10/13: Dick Laurent - Trilogy of Terror (1975)
--- 10/14: tarfrimmer - ParaNorman (2012)
--- 10/15: rbrown498 - Let's Scare Jessica to Death (1971)
--- 10/16: Trevor - Jack Frost (1997)
--- 10/17: DaveyJoe - The Caller (2011)
--- 10/18: The Man with the
Golden Doujinshi - Return of the Living Dead III (1993)
--- 10/19: Chad - John Dies at the End (2012)
--- 10/20: Dimension X - Vampires in Havana (1985)
--- 10/21: SethDLH - Scanners II: The New Order (1991)
--- 10/22: Gobear - The Devil's Carnival (2012)
--- 10/23: cwileyy - Blood Diner (1987)
--- 10/24: shellebelle - Scream (1996)
--- 10/25: Doc Moonlight - Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933)
--- 10/26: indiephantom - Psycho III (1986)
--- 10/27: jacob_b - In Their Skin (2012)
--- 10/28: clckworang - Grave Encounters (2011)
--- 10/29: riotinmyskull - Pontypool (2008)
--- 10/30: ntnon - The Possession (2012)
--- 10/31: mrcellophane - The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

2014 List:


2014 List:


DATE
MOVIE
PARTICIPANT
DISCUSSION THREAD
Any Day of the Month Any Theatrical Showing - Bonus Day Everybody The Discussion Thread
Dawn of the Challenge The Uninvited (1944) OPTIONAL Random.org The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 1st Stalled (2013) mightysparks The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 2nd The Carrier (1988) ="1"%The Man with the
Golden Doujinshi		 The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 3rd A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987) Darkgod The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 4th ="1"%Broken Lizard's Club Dread (2004) PCBreakdown The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 5th Come Out and Play (2012) rbrown498 The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 6th The Comedy of Terrors (1963) ntnon The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 7th Phantom of the Paradise (1974) Gobear The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 8th The Howling (1981) ororama The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 9th A Bucket of Blood (1959) Trevor The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 10th The Vampire Lovers (1970) clckworang The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 11th The Funhouse (1981) Chad The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 12th ="1"%Edgar Allan Poe's Buried Alive (1990) indiephantom The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 13th Mimic 3: Sentinel (2003) Mondo Kane The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 14th Rabid (1977) Bladz The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 15th The Host (2006) tarfrimmer The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 16th Intruder (1989) therja The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 17th The Brood (1979) DaveyJoe The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 18th I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987) nezumi The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 19th Jack's Back (1988) J. Farley The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 20th Vampire in Venice (aka "Prince of Night") (1988) SethDLH The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 21st ="1"%John Carpenter's Christine (1983) Darth Maher The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 22nd The Uninvited (2009) shellebelle The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 23rd The House on Haunted Hill (1959) cwileyy The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 24th Bio-Zombie (1998) coyoteblue The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 25th ="1"%The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971) / ="1"%Dr. Phibes Rises Again (1972) Dimension X The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 26th Oculus (2013) arw6040 The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 27th The House That Dripped Blood (1971) Undeadcow The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 28th Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988) shadokitty The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 29th Rats: Night of Terror (1984) SterlingBen The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 30th Here Comes the Devil (2012) Melmoth The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 31st Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) jacob_b The Discussion Thread
--- 10/01: mightysparks - Stalled (2013)
--- 10/02: The Man with the Golden Doujinshi - The Carrier (1988)
--- 10/03: Darkgod - A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)
--- 10/04: PCBreakdown - Club Dread (2004)
--- 10/05: rbrown498 - Come Out and Play (2012)
--- 10/06: ntnon - The Comedy of Terrors (1963)
--- 10/07: Gobear - Phantom of the Paradise (1974)
--- 10/08: ororama - The Howling (1981)
--- 10/09: Trevor - A Bucket of Blood (1959)
--- 10/10: clckworang - The Vampire Lovers (1970)
--- 10/11: Chad - The Funhouse (1988)
--- 10/12: indiephantom - Buried Alive (1990)
--- 10/13: Mondo Kane - Mimic 3: Sentinel (2003)
--- 10/14: Bladz - Rabid (1977)
--- 10/15: tarfrimmer - The Host (2006)
--- 10/16: therja - Intruder (1989)
--- 10/17: DaveyJoe - The Brood (1979)
--- 10/18: nezumi - I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)
--- 10/19: J. Farley - Jack's Back (1988)
--- 10/20: SethDLH - Vampire in Venice (aka "Prince of Night") (1988)
--- 10/21: Darth Maher - Christine (1983)
--- 10/22: shellebelle - The Uninvited (2009)
--- 10/23: cwileyy - The House On Haunted Hill (1959)
--- 10/24: coyoteblue - Bio-Zombie (1998)
--- 10/25: Dimension X - The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971) / Dr. Phibes Rises Again (1972)
--- 10/26: arw6040 - Oculus (2013)
--- 10/27: Undeadcow - The House That Dripped Blood (1971)
--- 10/28: shadokitty - Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
--- 10/29: SterlingBen - Rats: Night of Terror (1984)
--- 10/30: Melmoth - Here Comes the Devil (2012)
--- 10/31: jacob_b - Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

2015 List:


2015 List:


DATE
MOVIE
PARTICIPANT
DISCUSSION THREAD
Any Day of the Month Any Theatrical Showing - Bonus Day Everybody The Discussion Thread
9/30 Crossover Carnival of Souls (1962) ="1"%OPTIONAL The Masses The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 1st Night of the Demon (1980) Mondo Kane The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 2nd The Happiness Of The Katakuris (2001) ="1"%The Man with the
Golden Doujinshi		 The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 3rd The Wicker Man (1973) Chad The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 4th Bad Ronald (1974) Dick Laurent The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 5th Zombies of Mass Destruction (2009) mrcellophane The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 6th Cold Prey (2006) tarfrimmer The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 7th The Mist (2007) PCBreakdown The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 8th Eyes Without a Face (1960) cwileyy The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 9th Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead (2014) Gobear The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 10th Horror Express (1972) SterlingBen The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 11th The Last House on the Left (1972) Bladz The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 12th Dr. Terror's House of Horrors (1965) ntnon The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 13th The Babadook (2014) arw6040 The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 14th Nightbreed (1990) WillieMLF The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 15th Screamtime (1986) SethDLH The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 16th A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night (2014) jacob_b The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 17th The House by the Cemetery (1981) DaveyJoe The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 18th Stigmata (1999) shellebelle The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 19th Dance of the Dead (2008) CrazyMat The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 20th What We Do in the Shadows (2014) Darkgod The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 21st ="1"%John Carpenter's In the Mouth of Madness (1994) Undeadcow The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 22nd Terror in the Aisles (1984) indiephantom The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 23rd House of Wax (1953) clckworang The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 24th The Terror (1963) / Frankenstein 1970 (1958) nezumi The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 25th Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) Darth Maher The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 26th Next of Kin (1982) J. Farley The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 27th Black Sheep (2006) terrycloth The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 28th Stir of Echoes (1999) ororama The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 29th Pet Sematary (1989) Trevor The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 30th Idle Hands (1999) rbrown498 The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 31st The Midnight Hour (1985) orlmac The Discussion Thread
11/1 Crossover Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010) ="1"%OPTIONAL The Masses The Discussion Thread
--- 10/01: Mondo Kane - Night of the Demon (1980)
--- 10/02: The Man with the Golden Doujinshi - The Happiness Of The Katakuris (2001)
--- 10/03: Chad - The Wicker Man (1973)
--- 10/04: Dick Laurent - Bad Ronald (1974)
--- 10/05: mrcellophane - Zombies of Mass Destruction (2009)
--- 10/06: tarfrimmer - Cold Prey (2006)
--- 10/07: PCBreakdown - The Mist (2007)
--- 10/08: cwileyy - Eyes Without a Face (1960)
--- 10/09: Gobear - Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead (2014)
--- 10/10: SterlingBen - Horror Express (1972)
--- 10/11: Bladz - The Last House on the Left (1972)
--- 10/12: ntnon - Dr. Terror's House of Horrors (1965)
--- 10/13: arw6040 - The Babadook (2014)
--- 10/14: WillieMLF - Nightbreed (1990)
--- 10/15: SethDLH - Screamtime (1986)
--- 10/16: jacob_b - A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night (2014)
--- 10/17: DaveyJoe - The House by the Cemetery (1981)
--- 10/18: shellebelle - Stigmata (1999)
--- 10/19: CrazyMat - Dance of the Dead (2008)
--- 10/20: Darkgod - What We Do in the Shadows (2014)
--- 10/21: Undeadcow - John Carpenter's In the Mouth of Madness (1994)
--- 10/22: indiephantom - Terror in the Aisles (1984)
--- 10/23: clckworang - House of Wax (1953)
--- 10/24: nezumi - The Terror (1963) / Frankenstein 1970 (1958)
--- 10/25: Darth Maher - Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)
--- 10/26: J. Farley - Next of Kin (1982)
--- 10/27: terrycloth - Black Sheep (2006)
--- 10/28: shellebelle - Stir of Echoes (1999)
--- 10/29: Trevor - Pet Sematary (1989)
--- 10/30: rbrown498 - Idle Hands (1999)
--- 10/31: orlmac - The Midnight Hour (1985)

2016 List:


3
2016 List:


DATE
MOVIE
PARTICIPANT
DISCUSSION THREAD
Any Day of the Month Any Theatrical Showing - Bonus Day Everybody The Discussion Thread
9/30 Crossover Corridors of Blood (1958) ="1"%OPTIONAL The Masses The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 1st The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue (1974)
aka "Let Sleeping Corpses Lie" 		="1"%The Man with the
Golden Doujinshi		 The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 2nd The Exorcist III (1990) Darth Maher The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 3rd The House of Seven Corpses (1974) SterlingBen The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 4th Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988) pacaway The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 5th House of Dark Shadows (1970) rbrown498 The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 6th The Vampire Bat (1933) shellebelle The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 7th Phantasm (1979) tarfrimmer The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 8th Motel Hell (1980) PCBreakdown The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 9th Chopping Mall (1986) Darkgod The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 10th Deathgasm (2015) Undeadcow The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 11th The Descent (2005) Bladz The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 12th Bone Tomahawk (2015) clckworang The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 13th Bloody Birthday (1981) cwileyy The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 14th Green Room (2015) Chad The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 15th Death Ship (1980) indiephantom The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 16th Howl (2015) WillieMLF The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 17th The People Under the Stairs (1991) Dick Laurent The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 18th The Old Dark House (1932) Mondo Kane The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 19th Jaws (1975) orlmac The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 20th Dracula (1979) ntnon The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 21st Hush (2016) arw6040 The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 22nd The Curse of the Werewolf (1961) Doc Moonlight The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 23rd Stung (2015) SethDLH The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 24th Baskin (2015) TheBigDave The Discussion Thread
Tuesday, October 25th Krampus (2015) DaveyJoe The Discussion Thread
Wednesday, October 26th Witchboard (1986) ororama The Discussion Thread
Thursday, October 27th Southbound (2015) Gobear The Discussion Thread
Friday, October 28th Bride of Frankenstein (1935) shadokitty The Discussion Thread
Saturday, October 29th Goodnight Mommy (2014) jacob_b The Discussion Thread
Sunday, October 30th Satan's Blood (1978) aka "Don't Panic" CrazyMat The Discussion Thread
Monday, October 31st Halloween II (1981) Trevor The Discussion Thread
11/1 Crossover Young Frankenstein (1974) ="1"%OPTIONAL The Masses The Discussion Thread
--- 10/01: The Man with the Golden Doujinshi - The Living Dead at Manchester Morgue (1974)
--- 10/02: Darth Maher - The Exorcist III (1990)
--- 10/03: SterlingBen - The House of Seven Corpses (1974)
--- 10/04: pacaway - Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
--- 10/05: rbrown498 - House of Dark Shadows (1970)
--- 10/06: shellebelle - The Vampire Bat (1933)
--- 10/07: tarfrimmer - Phantasm (1979)
--- 10/08: PCBreakdown - Motel Hell (1980)
--- 10/09: Darkgod - Chopping Mall (1986)
--- 10/10: Undeadcow - Deathgasm (2015)
--- 10/11: Bladz - The Descent (2005)
--- 10/12: clckworang - Bone Tomahawk (2015)
--- 10/13: cwileyy - Bloody Birthday (1981)
--- 10/14: Chad - Green Room (2015)
--- 10/15: indiephantom - Death Ship (1980)
--- 10/16: WillieMLF - Howl (2015)
--- 10/17: Dick Laurent - The People Under the Stairs (1991)
--- 10/18: Mondo Kane - The Old Dark House (1932)
--- 10/19: orlmac - Jaws (1975)
--- 10/20: ntnon - Dracula (1979)
--- 10/21: arw6040 - Hush (2016)
--- 10/22: Doc Moonlight - The Curse of the Werewolf (1961)
--- 10/23: SethDLH - Stung (2015)
--- 10/24: TheBigDave - Baskin (2015)
--- 10/25: DaveyJoe - Krampus (2015)
--- 10/26: ororama - Witchboard (1986)
--- 10/27: Gobear - Southbound (2015)
--- 10/28: shadokitty - Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
--- 10/29: jacob_b - Goodnight Mommy (2014)
--- 10/30: CrazyMat - Satan's Blood (1978)
--- 10/31: Trevor - Halloween II (1981)

2017 List:


3
2017 List:


3
T
3
T
3
T
3
THEME NIGHTS / 31 FILM SUBSET

="3"%DATE
="3"%THEME
="3"%SUBSET
<FONT FACE="Arial"Any Day of the Month
Any Horror Theatrical Showing
CHOSEN BY

Hollywood
Saturday, September 30th
Avant-garde, Niche, & Surreal Minus the Slick & Polished Mainstream Appeal

The Criterion Collection Crossover
="3"%Cronos (1993)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Group Vote
Sunday, October 1st
Farewell Texas Gentleman Who Took the Chainsaw That Extra Mile, You Directed Poltergeist; We Know Your Style!

R.I.P. Tobe Hooper
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was Released on This Day in 1974.
Monday, October 2nd

Radioactive Materials Produced from Industrial Waste...
These Slimy Carcinogenic Poisons Will Give You Superpowers to Fly to Outer Space!

Slime, 2 Goo & Toxic Waste Horror
="3"%C.H.U.D. (1984)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

shellebelle
<FONT FACE="Arial"Tuesday, October 3rd
It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises!

Slashers, 2, 3 / Giallos, 2, 3, 4 / Serial Killers, 2
Cult of Chucky (aka "Child's Play 7") releases today.
="3"%Amer (2009)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

ororama
Wednesday, October 4th
Produced Carefully One Frame At a Time...
These Two-Dimensional Abominations Are Nightmare-Fueled Versions of Modern Day Pantomime.

Animated Horror Films
<FONT FACE="Arial"Thursday, October 5th
Straitjackets Unhinged; Crazies On the Fringe! Holy Crap, It's Societal Collapse!

Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon
="3"%Bad Moon (1996)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Darkgod
Friday, October 6th
Enchanted Forests, Men with Hooks for Hands, A Ghostly Woman Residing in the Mirror ...It All Goes Hand In Hand.

Folklore, Urban Legends & Fairy Tale Horror
="3"%Candyman (1992)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

hbsvb
Saturday, October 7th
Mindfuckery of Lynchian Dream Logic Style with Hallucinogenic Head Trips that Beguile

="3"%The Void (2016)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Gobear
Sunday, October 8th
Viruses! Plagues! Outbreaks! Walking Corpses that are Undead!
Call In the Military; Shoot 'Em in the Head!

Today is World Zombie Day.
Monday, October 9th
From Scream Queens to the Final Girl, These Deadly Women Will Make Your Nightmares Unfurl!

Day of the Woman: Female Directed Horror Films
="3"%Raw (2016)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

jacob_b
Tuesday, October 10th
Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - Chapter 5

Wednesday, October 11th
Dusty Decaying Bones in Rat-Infested Paris Catacombs

Skull & Bones
Thursday, October 12th
Some Poor Sap in the Museum's Egyptian Wing is Lying Dead...
Never Remove the Cursed Sarcophagus Amulet From the Mummy's Ancient Rotting Head.

Mummies
Friday, October 13th

It's That Annual Event At Camp Crystal Lake When Teens Get a Little Perverse...
Meanwhile Crazy Ralph Politely Reminds Everyone You're All Doomed; There's a Death Curse!

Unlucky Charms - A Celebration of Friday the 13th
Saturday, October 14th
Intestinal Annihilation with a Little Arterial Spray, Add Some Gory Depravity & Blood Spatter... It's All In a Day!

Sunday, October 15th
Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations

Monday, October 16th
Print Media is Slowly Decaying. Two of the Big Dogs Unfortunately Won't Be Staying.

R.I.P. Fangoria (1979 - 2016) / R.I.P. Video Watchdog (1990 - 2016)
="3"%Martyrs (2008)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Bladz
Tuesday, October 17th
Friends, Frenemies or Just a Figment of the Imagination;
That's a Friendship Crapshoot Gambling with Your Eradication!

="3"%Pin (1988)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

mallratcal
Wednesday, October 18th
Expectant Mothers Carrying the Antichrist; Their Freakishly Mutated Offspring Presumably Won't Play Nice!

Thursday, October 19th
Ectoplasmic Entities Materializing at Night. Strong Yet Suspenseful Emotional Frights.
Summoning the Dead by Candlelight.

Friday, October 20th
Bela's Blood Sucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza!

Saturday, October 21st
R.I.P. VCR: You're Officially Belated, But Your Kick-Ass VHS Video Cover Art Will Never Be Outdated!

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

The Man with the
Golden Doujinshi

Sunday, October 22nd
Manufactured Tulpas from Unearthly Dimensions
Or Maybe Evil Twin Siblings Just Hanging At Local Horror Conventions?

="3"%+1 (2013)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Undeadcow
Monday, October 23rd
It Was a Dark and Stormy Night..., 2

="3"%Dolls (1987)

="3"%Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

TheBigDave
Tuesday, October 24th
Now Boarding: Your Ticket to Sun-Drenched Terror!

Coffin Joe's Caribbean, Mexican & Central/South American Cruise to Port Oblivion Featuring Hispanic Icons

="3"%Alucarda (1977)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

alyxstarr
Wednesday, October 25th
The Shittiest, Cheapest Movies Mankind Ever Sprung; Some So Bad, They're Good ...Others are Killer Tongue!

IMDB Lowest Rated Horror
="3"%Hobgoblins (1988)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

WillieMLF
Thursday, October 26th
Goodbye Godfather of the Modern Living Dead & Social Commentary Guru of What Needed to Be Said.

="3"%The Crazies (1973)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

PCBreakdown
Friday, October 27th
Hello Friends, Welcome to the 100th Anniversary of Antonio Bay!
We're Murderous Ghost Mariners from A Leper Colony ...Yeah, We Can't Stay!

Saturday, October 28th

Sunday, October 29th
Electronically Produced Via Keyboard from the Bowels of Hell...
This Retro Futuristic Music from Beyond Is the Proverbial Death Knell.

The Synth of Fear, 2

="1"%John Carpenter's
="3"%The Fog (1980)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Darth Maher
Monday, October 30th
Evil Witches Cast Their Spell, Runaway or Discover the Demon-Infested Layers of Hell!

="3"%Witchtrap (1989)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

SterlingBen
Tuesday, October 31st
Halloween Evokes the Spirits of the Dead, Tread Lightly or Experience a Decapitated Head!

="3"%Ghostwatch (1992)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

cwileyy
Wednesday, November 1st
Comedy Plus Tragedy Equals Hilariously Horrific Death

="3"%Arachnophobia (1990)

Discussion Thread

CHOSEN BY

Group Vote



--- 10/01: Farewell Texas Gentleman Who Took the Chainsaw That Extra Mile, You Directed Poltergeist; We Know Your Style! - R.I.P. Tobe Hooper -
--- 10/02: Radioactive Materials Produced from Industrial Waste, These Slimy Carcinogenic Poisons Will Give You Superpowers to Fly to Outer Space! - Slime, Goo & Toxic Waste Horror -
--- 10/03: It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises! - Slashers/ Giallos / Serial Killers -
--- 10/04: Produced Carefully One Frame At a Time, These Two-Dimensional Abominations Are Nightmare-Fueled Versions of Modern Day Pantomime. - Animated Horror -
--- 10/05: Straitjackets Unhinged; Crazies On the Fringe! Holy Crap, It's Societal Collapse! - Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon -
--- 10/06: Enchanted Forests, Men with Hooks for Hands, A Ghostly Woman Residing in the Mirror ...It All Goes Hand In Hand. - Folklore, Urban Legends & Fairy Tale Horror -
--- 10/07: Mindfuckery of Lynchian Dream Logic Style with Hallucinogenic Head Trips that Beguile - Nightmares & Dreamscapes / Hallucinations & Drug Trips -
--- 10/08: Viruses! Plagues! Outbreaks! Walking Corpses that are Undead!
Call In the Military; Shoot 'Em in the Head! - Zombies -
--- 10/09: From Scream Queens to the Final Girl, These Deadly Women Will Make Your Nightmares Unfurl! - Day of the Woman: Female Directed Horror Films -
--- 10/10: Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - Chapter 5 - 1967 (Gold) Vs. 1992 (Silver) : It Survived -
--- 10/11: Dusty Decaying Bones in Rat-Infested Paris Catacombs - Skull & Bones -
--- 10/12: Some Poor Sap in the Museum's Egyptian Wing is Lying Dead ...Never Remove the Cursed Sarcophagus Amulet From the Mummy's Ancient Rotting Head. - Mummies -
--- 10/13: It's That Annual Event At Camp Crystal Lake When Teens Get a Little Perverse ...Meanwhile Crazy Ralph Politely Reminds Everyone You're All Doomed; There's a Death Curse! - Unlucky Charms - A Celebration of Friday the 13th: Black Cats / Broken Mirrors / Ladders / F13 Films -
--- 10/14: Intestinal Annihilation with a Little Arterial Spray, Add Some Gory Depravity & Blood Spatter... It's All In a Day! - Splatter / Gore -
--- 10/15: Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies -
--- 10/16: Print Media is Slowly Decaying. Two of the Big Dogs Unfortunately Won't Be Staying. - R.I.P. Fangoria / Video Watchdog -
--- 10/17: Friends, Frenemies or Just a Figment of the Imagination;
That's a Friendship Crapshoot Gambling with Your Eradication! - Friends 'till the End: The Good, The Bad & The Imaginary -
--- 10/18: Expectant Mothers Carrying the Antichrist; Their Freakishly Mutated Offspring Presumably Won't Play Nice! - Pregnancy Horror -
--- 10/19: Ectoplasmic Entities Materializing at Night. Strong Yet Suspenseful Emotional Frights. Summoning the Dead by Candlelight. - Supernatural / Quiet/Soft / Seances -
--- 10/20: Bela's Blood Sucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza! - Vampires -
--- 10/21: R.I.P. VCR: You're Officially Belated, But Your Kick-Ass VHS Video Cover Art Will Never Be Outdated! - 1980s Video Companies Spotlight: Media Home Entertainment / Video Stores -
--- 10/22: Manufactured Tulpas from Unearthly Dimensions Or Maybe Evil Twin Siblings Just Hanging At Local Horror Conventions? - Evil Twins & Doppelgangers -
--- 10/23: Tonight's Forecast Calls for a 100% Chance of Unadulterated Fright! - It Was a Dark and Stormy Night... -
--- 10/24: Now Boarding: Your Ticket to Sun-Drenched Terror! - Coffin Joe's Caribbean, Mexican & Central/South American Cruise to Port Oblivion Featuring Hispanic Icons -
--- 10/25: The Shittiest, Cheapest Movies Mankind Ever Sprung; Some So Bad, They're Good ...Others are Killer Tongue! - IMDB Lowest Rated Horror -
--- 10/26: Goodbye Godfather of the Modern Living Dead & Social Commentary Guru of What Needed to Be Said. - R.I.P. George A. Romero -
--- 10/27: Hello Friends, Welcome to the 100th Anniversary of Antonio Bay! We're Murderous Ghost Mariners from A Leper Colony ...Yeah, We Can't Stay! - Small Town Horrors -
--- 10/28: Binge-Watch Parties From Beyond the Grave & Benighted. Beware! There's a Catch; Pray You're Not Invited! - Mass Marathon of the Damned 8: Horror Parties -
--- 10/29: Electronically Produced Via Keyboard from the Bowels of Hell... This Retro Futuristic Music from Beyond Is the Proverbial Death Knell. - The Synth of Fear -
--- 10/30: Evil Witches Cast Their Spell, Runaway or Discover the Demon-Infested Layers of Hell! - Devil's Night Debauchery: Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell -
--- 10/31: Halloween Evokes the Spirits of the Dead, Tread Lightly or Experience a Decapitated Head! - All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest / Samhain: An Evening of Celtic Horror -

COPY & PASTE SUBSETS INTO YOUR LIST























--- 09/30: group vote - Cronos (1993)
--- 11/01: group vote - Arachnophobia (1990)
--- xx/xx: wildcard - any horror theatrical showing (2017)

--- 10/01: Dick Laurent - The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)
--- 10/02: shellebelle - C.H.U.D (1984)
--- 10/03: ororama - Amer (2009)
--- 10/04: clckworang - Mad Monster Party? (1967)
--- 10/05: Darkgod - Bad Moon (1996)
--- 10/06: hbsvb - Candyman (1992)
--- 10/07: Gobear - The Void (2016)
--- 10/08: arw6040 - Train to Busan (2016)
--- 10/09: jacob_b - Raw (2016)
--- 10/10: nezumi - Yongary, Monster from the Deep (1967)
Highway to Hell (1992)
--- 10/11: rbrown498 - The Screaming Skull (1958)
--- 10/12: Trevor - Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)
--- 10/13: tarfrimmer - Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)
--- 10/14: Chad - One Dark Night (1982)
--- 10/15: Mondo Kane - Tales of Halloween (2015)
--- 10/16: Bladz - Martyrs (2008)
--- 10/17: mallratcal - Pin (1988)
--- 10/18: numbercrunch - Seeding of a Ghost [Zhong gui] (1983)
--- 10/19: pacaway - Under the Shadow (2016)
--- 10/20: Shack - Ganja & Hess (1973)
--- 10/21: The Man with the
Golden Doujinshi - Day of the Dead (1985)
--- 10/22: Undeadcow - +1 (2013)
--- 10/23: TheBigDave - Dolls (1987)
--- 10/24: alyxstarr - Alucarda (1977)
--- 10/25: WillieMLF - Hobgoblins (1988)
--- 10/26: PCBreakdown - The Crazies (1973)
--- 10/27: DaveyJoe - Messiah of Evil (1973)
--- 10/28: SethDLH - The Initiation (1984)
--- 10/29: Darth Maher - The Fog (1980)
--- 10/30: SterlingBen - Witchtrap (1989)
--- 10/31: cwileyy - Ghostwatch (1992)


3
T
3
T
3
T
3
T
3
2018 - 2021 lists are excluded due to the ridiculous 60 image limit.

THE CHECKLIST

2007 LIST | 2008 LIST | 2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST | 2019 LIST | 2020 LIST | 2021 LIST

By year (All the previous Checklist tables):

2007 List:

Watch films in at least two languages other than English.

Watch a film and its remake.

watch a film which won an Academy Award -- any category.

Watch a film and at least two sequels.

Watch a film in each of the following horror subgenres:
--- Vampire
--- Werewolf
--- Ghost/haunting
--- Witchcraft/satanic/religious
--- Zombie
--- Slasher/psycho/homicidal maniac
--- Monster/creature feature

Watch a film starring:
--- Bela Lugosi
--- Lon Chaney (Sr. or Jr.)
--- Boris Karloff
--- Vincent Price
--- Christopher Lee
--- Jamie Lee Curtis

Watch a film you've heard about but haven't seen (and report back in the discussion thread).

2008 List:

Watch one film from every decade of film history.
--- 1890 - (insert film title here)
--- 1900 -
--- 1910 -
--- 1920 -
--- 1930 -
--- 1940 -
--- 1950 -
--- 1960 -
--- 1970 -
--- 1980 -
--- 1990 -
--- 2000 -

Watch a film for each rating:
--- Unrated (pre-MPAA) - (insert film title here)
--- G -
--- PG -
--- PG-13 -
--- R -
--- NC-17 -
--- X (not porn; several horror films were rated X) -
--- Unrated (post-MPAA) -

Watch a film starring:
--- Bela Lugosi - (insert film title here)
--- Lon Chaney Sr. -
--- Boris Karloff -
--- Lon Chaney Jr. -
--- Vincent Price -
--- Peter Cushing -
--- Christopher Lee -
--- Robert Englund -
--- Bruce Campbell -
--- Jamie Lee Curtis -

Watch films in at least two languages other than English.
--- First language, (insert language), (insert title).
--- Second language, (insert language), (insert title).


Watch a film in each of the following subgenres/types:
--- Vampire - (insert film title here)
--- Frankenstein -
--- Werewolf -
--- Mummy -
--- Invisible Man -
--- Ghost/haunting -
--- Witchcraft/satanic/religious -
--- Zombie -
--- Slasher/psycho/homicidal maniac -
--- Monster/creature feature/Godzilla -
--- Documentary -
--- Musical -
--- Spoof/comedy -
--- Revenge -
--- Killer/evil doll -
--- Killer/evil animal -
--- Killer/evil child -
--- Giallo -
--- J horror -
--- MST3K/rifftrax/CT -
--- film and its remake -
--- based on a video game -
--- based on a novel -
--- directed by Herschell Gordon Lewis or Uwe Boll or Ulli Lommel -
--- won an Academy Award -- any category -
--- silent film -
--- Criterion version film -
--- with commentary -
--- film and at least two of its sequels -
--- anthology film -
--- takes place on a holiday -
--- takes place in space -
--- takes place on or under the sea -
--- animated film -
--- called "Night of the ..." -
--- called "Return of the ..." -
--- called "Revenge of the ..." -
--- called "Attack of the ..." -
--- with the words "Living Dead" in the title -

(One film could fill multiple items. Example: Dracula would fill one for decade, rating, actor, vampire, based on novel, and maybe others as well.)
(Use a * to mark first time viewings.)
(Change "---" to "-X-" or some similar mark when you have completed that line item.)

2009 List:

Watch one film from every decade of film history.
--- 1890 - (insert film title here)
--- 1900 -
--- 1910 -
--- 1920 -
--- 1930 -
--- 1940 -
--- 1950 -
--- 1960 -
--- 1970 -
--- 1980 -
--- 1990 -
--- 2000 -

Watch a film for each rating:
--- Unrated (pre-MPAA) - (insert film title here)
--- G -
--- PG -
--- PG-13 -
--- R -
--- NC-17 -
--- X (not porn; several horror films were rated X) -
--- Unrated (post-MPAA) -

Watch films in at least three formats (DVD, BD, HD DVD, Laserdisc, TV, online, UMD, theater, iPod, etc).
--- First format, (insert format), (insert title).
--- Second format, (insert format), (insert title).
--- Third format, (insert format), (insert title).

Watch a film starring:
--- Bela Lugosi - (insert film title here)
--- Lon Chaney Sr. -
--- Boris Karloff -
--- Lon Chaney Jr. -
--- Vincent Price -
--- Peter Cushing -
--- Christopher Lee -
--- Robert Englund -
--- Bruce Campbell -
--- Jamie Lee Curtis -

Watch films in at least two languages other than English.
--- First language, (insert language), (insert title).
--- Second language, (insert language), (insert title).

Watch a film in each of the following subgenres/types:
--- Vampire - (insert film title here)
--- Frankenstein -
--- Werewolf -
--- Mummy -
--- Invisible Man -
--- Ghost/haunting -
--- Witchcraft/satanic/religious -
--- Zombie -
--- Slasher/psycho/homicidal maniac -
--- Monster/creature feature/Godzilla -
--- Documentary -
--- Musical -
--- Spoof/comedy -
--- Revenge -
--- Killer/evil doll -
--- Killer/evil animal -
--- Killer/evil child -
--- Giallo -
--- J horror -
--- MST3K/rifftrax/CT -
--- film and its remake -
--- based on a video game -
--- based on a novel -
--- directed by Herschell Gordon Lewis or Uwe Boll or Ulli Lommel -
--- won an Academy Award -- any category -
--- silent film -
--- Criterion version film -
--- with commentary -
--- film and at least two of its sequels -
--- anthology film -
--- takes place on a holiday -
--- takes place in space -
--- takes place on or under the sea -
--- animated film -
--- called "Night of ..." -
--- called "Return of ..." -
--- called "Revenge of ..." -
--- called "Attack of ..." -
--- with the words "Living Dead" in the title -

(One film could fill multiple items. Example: Dracula would fill one for decade, rating, actor, vampire, based on novel, and maybe others as well.)
(Use a * to mark first time viewings.)
(Change "---" to "-X-" or some similar mark when you have completed that line item.)

2010 List:




THE EXPANDED CHECKLIST
COPY & PASTE INTO YOUR LIST USING A SPOILER TAG

Code:
Watch one film from every decade of film history.
--- 1890 - (insert film title here)
--- 1900 -
--- 1910 -
--- 1920 -
--- 1930 -
--- 1940 -
--- 1950 -
--- 1960 -
--- 1970 -
--- 1980 -
--- 1990 -
--- 2000 -
--- 2010 -

Watch a film for each rating:
--- Unrated (pre-MPAA) - (insert film title here)
--- G -
--- PG -
--- PG-13 -
--- R -
--- NC-17 -
--- X (not porn; several horror films were rated X) -
--- Unrated (post-MPAA) -

Watch films in at least three formats (DVD, BD, HD DVD, Laserdisc, TV, online, UMD, theater, iPod, etc).
--- First format, (insert format), (insert title).
--- Second format, (insert format), (insert title).
--- Third format, (insert format), (insert title).

Watch a film starring:
--- Basil Rathbone -or- Glenn Strange - (insert film title here)
--- John Saxon -or- Danny Trejo -
--- Paul Naschy -or- José "Coffin Joe" Marins -
--- Donald Pleasence -or- John Carradine -
--- Clint Howard -or- Michael Berryman -
--- Bill Moseley -or- Keith David -
--- Dick Miller -or- David Warner -
--- Udo Kier -or- Barbara Steele -
--- Tony Todd -or- Brad Dourif -
--- Linnea Quigley -or- Debbie Rochon -

Watch films in at least two languages other than English.
--- First language, (insert language), (insert title).
--- Second language, (insert language), (insert title).

Watch a film in each of the following subgenres/types:
--- Vampire - (insert film title here)
--- Frankenstein -
--- Werewolf -
--- Mummy -
--- Ghost/haunting -
--- Witchcraft/satanic/religious -
--- Zombie -
--- Slasher/psycho/homicidal maniac -
--- Monster/creature feature/Godzilla -
--- Documentary -
--- Musical -
--- Spoof/comedy -
--- Revenge -
--- Killer/evil doll -
--- Killer/evil animal -
--- Killer/evil child -
--- Giallo -
--- J horror -
--- MST3K/rifftrax/CT -
--- film and its remake -
--- based on a novel -
--- directed by Fred Olen Ray or Frank Henenlotter or Ti West -
--- won an Academy Award -- any category -
--- silent film -
--- Criterion version film -
--- with commentary -
--- film and at least two of its sequels -
--- anthology film -
--- appears on video nasties list -
--- hosted by Elvira -
--- takes place on a holiday -
--- takes place in space -
--- takes place on or under the sea -
--- animated film -
--- called "Day of ..." -
--- called "Night of ..." -
--- called "Return of ..." -
--- called "Revenge of ..." -
--- called "Attack of ..." -
--- with the words "Living Dead" in the title -

2011 List:




E
X
P
A
N
D
E
D

C
H
E
C
K
L
I
S
T


Watch a film starring:
--- Barbara Crampton -or- Barbara Shelley -
--- Doug Bradley -or- Sid Haig -
--- Hazel Court -
--- Klaus Kinski -
--- Lance Henriksen -or- Ken Foree -
--- Lon Chaney Jr. -or- Lon Chaney Sr. -
--- Michael Gough -
--- Ron Perlman -or- Tom Atkins -
--- Ted Raimi -or- Reggie Bannister -
--- Vincent Price -

Watch a film composed by:
--- James Bernard -
--- Simon Boswell -

Watch a film directed by:
--- David Cronenberg -
--- Jean Rollin -
--- John Carpenter -
---Sergio Martino -or- Riccardo Freda -
--- Terence Fisher -

Watch a film with make-up effects by:
--- Dick Smith -
--- Tom Savini -

Watch a film in each of the following sub-genres / types:
--- Anthology Film -
--- Appears on Video Nasties List -
--- Based on a Novel -
--- Blue Underground -
--- Called "Attack of ..." -
--- Called "Day of ..." -
--- Called "Night of ..." -
--- Called "Return of ..." -
--- Called "Revenge of ..." -
--- Cannibalism -
--- Documentary -
--- Extraterrestrial -
--- Film and at Least Two of its Sequels -
--- Film and its Remake -
--- Frankenstein -
--- Ghost / Haunting -
--- Giallo -
--- Horror Host (Count Gore De Vol, Elvira, Joe Bob Briggs, etc.)
--- J-Horror -
--- Killer / Evil Animal -
--- Killer / Evil Child -
--- Killer / Evil Doll -
--- Made-for-TV Movie -
--- Monster / Creature Feature / Godzilla -
--- MST3K / RiffTrax / Cinematic Titanic -
--- Mummy -
--- Musical -
--- Rape / Revenge -
--- Slasher / Psycho / Homicidal Maniac -
--- Silent Film -
--- Spoof / Comedy -
--- Takes Place in Space -
--- Takes Place on a Holiday -
--- Takes Place on or Under the Sea -
--- Vampire -
--- Werewolf -
--- Witchcraft / Satanic / Religious -
--- With Commentary -
--- With the Words "Living Dead" in the Title -
--- Won an Academy Award (any category) -
--- Zombie -

Watch films in at least three formats (Blu-ray, DVD, streaming, etc.):
--- First format, (insert format), (insert title).
--- Second format, (insert format), (insert title).
--- Third format, (insert format), (insert title).

Watch films in at least three languages:
--- First language, (insert language), (insert title).
--- Second language, (insert language), (insert title).
--- Third language, (insert language), (insert title).

Watch one film from every decade of film history:
--- 1890 OPTIONAL -
--- 1900 OPTIONAL -
--- 1910 OPTIONAL -
--- 1920 -
--- 1930 -
--- 1940 -
--- 1950 -
--- 1960 -
--- 1970 -
--- 1980 -
--- 1990 -
--- 2000 -
--- 2010 -

Watch a film for each rating:
--- G -
--- PG -
--- PG-13 -
--- R -
--- X / NC-17 -
--- Unrated -

Venture Into the Literary World:
--- Read a Horror Novel or Novella OPTIONAL -
2012 List:




E
X
P
A
N
D
E
D

C
H
E
C
K
L
I
S
T




Watch a film starring:
--- Angela Bettis -or- Raine Brown -
--- Caroline Munro -
--- Danielle Harris -
--- Joan Crawford -or- Peter Lorre -
--- John Agar -
--- Kane Hodder -
--- Lina Romay (R.I.P.) -
--- Max von Sydow -
--- Michelle Bauer -
--- Oliver Reed -

Watch a film composed by:
--- Bernard Herrmann -
--- Ennio Morricone -
--- Pino Donaggio -

Watch a film directed by:
--- Amando de Ossorio -or- Paco Plaza -
--- Brian De Palma -or- Roman Polanski -
--- George A. Romero -
--- Jacques Tourneur -or- James Whale -
--- Kazuo 'Gaira' Komizu -or- Takashi Shimizu

Watch a film with make-up effects by:
--- KNB Effects (Howard Berger / Robert Kurtzman / Gregory Nicotero) -
--- Germano Natali -or- Carlo Rambaldi (R.I.P.) -
--- Rick Baker -

Watch a film written by:
--- Jimmy Sangster -

Watch a film in each of the following sub-genres / types:
--- *3-D Film -
--- Anthology Film -
--- Appears on BFI's 100 European Horror Films List -
--- Appears on Video Nasties List -
--- Based on a Novel -
--- Cannibalism -
--- Cinematic Titanic / Horror Host / MST3K / RiffTrax -
--- Comedy / Spoof -
--- Distributor / Studio: Synapse Films -
--- Documentary -
--- Extraterrestrial -
--- Film and at Least Two of its Sequels -
--- Film and its Remake -
--- Found Footage -
--- Frankenstein -
--- Ghost / Haunting -
--- Giallo -
--- J-Horror -
--- Killer / Evil Animal -
--- Killer / Evil Child -
--- Killer / Evil Doll -
--- Made-for-TV Movie -
--- Monster / Creature Feature / Godzilla -
--- Mummy -
--- Musical / Rock n Roll Horror
--- Nazi -
--- Psychological -
--- Rape / Revenge -
--- Slasher / Psycho / Homicidal Maniac -
--- Takes Place in Space -
--- Takes Place on a Holiday -
--- Takes Place on or Under the Sea -
--- Vampire -
--- Werewolf -
--- Witchcraft / Satanic / Religious -
--- With Commentary -
--- Zombie -

Watch films in at least three formats:
--- First format, (insert format), (insert title).
--- Second format, (insert format), (insert title).
--- Third format, (insert format), (insert title).

Watch films in at least three languages:
--- First language, (insert language), (insert title).
--- Second language, (insert language), (insert title).
--- Third language, (insert language), (insert title).

Watch one film from every decade of film history:
--- 1890 - 1919 OPTIONAL -
--- 1920 -
--- 1930 -
--- 1940 -
--- 1950 -
--- 1960 -
--- 1970 -
--- 1980 -
--- 1990 -
--- 2000 -
--- 2010 -

Watch a film for each rating:
--- G -
--- PG -
--- PG-13 -
--- R -
--- X / NC-17 -
--- Unrated -

Attend a live event (convention, play, haunted house, ghost tour, etc.):
--- (insert event). OPTIONAL

Venture Into the Literary World:
--- Read a Horror Novel or Novella (insert title). OPTIONAL
* = Can also be viewed in 2D.

E
X
P
A
N
D
E
D

C
H
E
C
K
L
I
S
T



2013 List:




E
X
P
A
N
D
E
D

C
H
E
C
K
L
I
S
T




Select 10 actors:
--- Angus Scrimm -
--- Asia Argento -
--- Boris Karloff -
--- Bruce Campbell -
--- Bradford Dillman -or- Donald Sutherland -
--- Brinke Stevens -
--- Conrad Veidt -or- Dwight Frye -
--- Dee Wallace -
--- Elisha Cook Jr. -
--- Elissa Dowling -
--- Fay Wray -or- Edward Van Sloan -
--- Ingrid Pitt -or- Virginia Wetherell -
--- Ivan Rasimov -or- Robert Quarry -
--- Jefferey Combs -
--- Jessica Cameron -
--- Karen Black (R.I.P.) -
--- Katherine Isabelle -
--- Ray Milland -
--- Tina Krause -
--- Tony Todd -

Select 2 film composers:
--- Alan Howarth -
--- Hans J. Salter -
--- Marco Beltrami -

Select 5 directors:
--- Bert I. Gordon -or- William Girdler -
--- Brian Yuzna -
--- Dan Curtis -or- Pete Walker -
--- Dario Argento -
--- Freddie Francis -
--- Jess Franco (R.I.P.) -
--- Mario Bava -
--- Stuart Gordon -
--- Tobe Hooper -
--- Wes Craven -

Select 2 make-up effects artists:
--- Amalgamated Dynamics -or- Rob Bottin -
--- Jack Pierce -
--- John Chambers -or- Joe Blasco -

Select 2 producers:
--- Dino De Laurentiis -
--- Joel Soisson -
--- Val Lewton -

Select 1 writer:
--- Dardano Sacchetti -
--- Richard Matheson (R.I.P.) -

Select 30 of the following sub-genres / types:
--- *3-D Film -
--- Anthology Film -
--- Appears on BFI's 100 European Horror Films List -
--- Appears on Video Nasties List -
--- Based on a Novel -
--- Cannibalism -
--- Cinema Inspired By: H.P. Lovecraft -
--- Cinematic Titanic / Horror Host / MST3K / RiffTrax -
--- Comedy / Spoof -
--- Criterion / Masters of Cinema Version Film -
--- Death by: Chainsaw -
--- Distributor / Studio: Shout! Factory / Scream Factory -
--- Documentary -
--- Extraterrestrial / Takes Place in Space -
--- Film and at Least Two of its Sequels -
--- Film and its Remake -
--- Found Footage -
--- Frankenstein -
--- Ghost / Haunting -
--- Giallo -
--- J-Horror -
--- Killer / Evil Animal -
--- Killer / Evil Child -
--- Killer / Evil Doll -
--- Made-for-TV Movie -
--- Monster / Creature Feature / Godzilla -
--- Mummy -
--- Musical / Rock n Roll Horror
--- Nation of Origin: Spain -
--- Nazi -
--- Psychological -
--- Rape / Revenge -
--- Slasher / Psycho / Homicidal Maniac -
--- Takes Place on a Holiday -
--- Takes Place on or Under the Sea -
--- Vampire -
--- Werewolf -
--- Witchcraft / Satanic / Religious -
--- With Commentary -
--- With Two or More Horror Legends -
--- Zombie -

Watch films in at least three formats:
--- First format, (insert format), (insert title).
--- Second format, (insert format), (insert title).
--- Third format, (insert format), (insert title).

Watch films in at least three languages:
--- First language, (insert language), (insert title).
--- Second language, (insert language), (insert title).
--- Third language, (insert language), (insert title).

Select 8 decades of film history:
--- 1890 -
--- 1900 -
--- 1910 -
--- 1920 -
--- 1930 -
--- 1940 -
--- 1950 -
--- 1960 -
--- 1970 -
--- 1980 -
--- 1990 -
--- 2000 -
--- 2010 -

Select 4 ratings:
--- G -
--- PG -
--- PG-13 -
--- R -
--- X / NC-17 -
--- Unrated -
--- M -
--- GP -


Attend a live event (convention, play, haunted house, ghost tour, etc.):
--- (insert event). OPTIONAL

Venture Into the Literary World:
--- Read a Horror Novel or Novella (insert title). OPTIONAL

* = CAN ALSO BE VIEWED IN 2D.

E
X
P
A
N
D
E
D

C
H
E
C
K
L
I
S
T



2014 List:






E
X
P
A
N
D
E
D

C
H
E
C
K
L
I
S
T




Select 10 actors:
--- John Agar -or- Donald Pleasence -
--- Adrienne Barbeau -or- Carolyn Purdy-Gordon -
--- Bruce Campbell -or- Bill Moseley -
--- Barbara Crampton -or- Phil Fondacaro -
--- Jamie Lee Curtis -or- Jill Schoelen -
--- Peter Cushing -or- Christopher Lee -
--- Larry Drake -or- Michael Ironside -
--- Lisa Langlois -or- Lynn Lowry -
--- Suzi Lorraine -or- Sara Paxton -
--- Christopher George -or- Kevin McCarthy -
--- Jeff Goldblum -or- Christopher Walken -
--- Anthony Hopkins -or- Anthony Perkins -
--- Boris Karloff -or- Bela Lugosi -
--- Jordan Ladd -or- Tiffany Shepis -
--- José Mojica Marins -or- Paul Naschy -
--- Malcolm McDowell -or- Julian Sands -
--- Ray Milland -or- Vincent Price -
--- Andrew Prine -or- Robert Z'Dar -
--- Michael Ripper -or- Thorley Walters -
--- John Saxon -or- Barbara Steele -

Select 2 film composers:
--- John Frizzell -
--- Claudio Simonetti -
--- Howard Shore -
--- Frank Skinner -

Select 5 directors:
--- Dario Argento -or- Lucio Fulci -
--- Mario Bava -or- William Castle -
--- Lamberto Bava -or- Umberto Lenzi -
--- Larry Cohen -or- Don Coscarelli -
--- Roger Corman -or- David DeCoteau -
--- Ruggero Deodato -or- Herschell Gordon Lewis -
--- Kiyoshi Kurosawa -or- Hideo Nakata -
--- Tom Holland -or- Steve Miner -
--- The Pang Brothers (Danny & Oxide) -or- Takashi Miike -
--- Ti West -or- Adam Wingard -

Select 2 make-up effects artists:
--- Roy Ashton -
--- Greg Cannom -
--- Robert Hall -
--- Dick Smith (R.I.P.) -

Select 2 producers:
--- Jason Blum -
--- Herman Cohen -
--- Sam Katzman -
--- Guillermo del Toro -

Select 1 writer:
--- Robert Bloch -
--- Charles B. Griffith -
--- H.P. Lovecraft -

Select 30 of the following sub-genres / types:
--- *3-D Film -
--- Anthology Film -
--- Appears on BFI's 100 European Horror Films List -
--- Appears on Video Nasties List -
--- Based on a Novel -
--- Cannibalism -
--- Cinema Inspired By: Stephen King -
--- Cinematic Titanic / Horror Host / MST3K / RiffTrax -
--- Comedy / Spoof -
--- Criterion / Masters of Cinema Version Film -
--- Death by: Decapitation -
--- Distributor / Studio: Something Weird Video (R.I.P. Mike Vraney) -
--- Documentary -
--- Extraterrestrial / Takes Place in Space -
--- Found Footage -
--- Frankenstein -
--- From a Face Off Judge (Glenn Hetrick, Ve Neil, Neville Page or Patrick Tatopoulos) -
--- Ghost / Haunting -
--- Giallo -
--- J-Horror -
--- Killer / Evil Animal -
--- Killer / Evil Child -
--- Killer / Evil Doll -
--- Made-for-TV Movie -
--- Monster / Creature Feature / Godzilla -
--- Mummy -
--- Musical / Rock n Roll Horror
--- Nation of Origin: Mexico -
--- Nazi -
--- Psychological -
--- Rape / Revenge -
--- Slasher / Psycho / Homicidal Maniac -
--- Takes Place on a Holiday -
--- Takes Place on or Under the Sea -
--- Three Installments in a Franchise -
--- Vampire -
--- Werewolf -
--- Witchcraft / Satanic / Religious -
--- With Commentary -
--- With Two or More Horror Legends -
--- Zombie -

Watch films in at least three formats:
--- First format, (insert format), (insert title).
--- Second format, (insert format), (insert title).
--- Third format, (insert format), (insert title).

Watch films in at least three languages:
--- First language, (insert language), (insert title).
--- Second language, (insert language), (insert title).
--- Third language, (insert language), (insert title).

Select 8 decades of film history:
--- 1890 -
--- 1900 -
--- 1910 -
--- 1920 -
--- 1930 -
--- 1940 -
--- 1950 -
--- 1960 -
--- 1970 -
--- 1980 -
--- 1990 -
--- 2000 -
--- 2010 -

Select 4 ratings:
--- G -
--- PG -
--- PG-13 -
--- R -
--- X / NC-17 -
--- Unrated -
--- M -
--- GP -


Attend a live event (convention, play, haunted house, ghost tour, etc.):
--- (insert event). OPTIONAL

Venture Into the Literary World:
--- Read a Horror Novel or Novella (insert title). OPTIONAL

* = CAN ALSO BE VIEWED IN 2D.

E
X
P
A
N
D
E
D

C
H
E
C
K
L
I
S
T



2015 List:




E
X
P
A
N
D
E
D

C
H
E
C
K
L
I
S
T




COPY & PASTE INTO YOUR LIST USING A SPOILER TAG