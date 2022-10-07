Pre-Horror Challenge 18: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)

DATE THEME EXAMPLES

Dawn of the Challenge Avant-garde, Niche, & Surreal Minus the Slick & Polished Mainstream Appeal

The Criterion Collection Crossover The Brood, Kwaidan, House, Antichrist, Eyes Without a Face, Kuroneko

Island of Lost Souls, Don't Look Now, Repulsion, Kuroneko, Onibaba

Thursday, October 1st Get on the Ball & Do Not Fall, Because Big or Small ...They'll Devour You All!

Bigfoots, Yetis & Tiny Terrors Abominable, Critters, Exists, The Gate, The Legend of Boggy Creek,

Subspecies, The Abominable Snowman, Piranha, The Shrieking

Friday, October 2nd 5-Star Service & Closed for the Season; Caretakers Go Psychotic for No Apparent Reason

You'll Never Check Out! Motel Hell, The Shining, The Beyond, Mountaintop Motel Massacre

The Innkeepers, Psycho, Eaten Alive, Vacancy, Slaughter Hotel

Saturday, October 3rd Farewell Master of the Macabre and Heavy Metal Hammer Legend of the Gods

R.I.P. Sir Christopher Lee (He was a Guinness Book of World Records Holder.) Horror of Dracula, The Devil Rides Out, The House That Dripped Blood

The Whip and the Body, The City of the Dead, The Curse of Frankenstein

Sunday, October 4th Cathode Ray Boob Tube: Retinal Detachment of the Mind's Eye

Made-for-TV Horror Movies & Horror Mini-Series Ghostwatch, The Stand, Dark Night of the Scarecrow, It, Salem's Lot

Body Bags, Gargoyles, The Stone Tape, Fear No Evil, Killdozer

Monday, October 5th No Stereotypes Perpetuated; The Frights Will Be Elevated

LGBT Horrors , 2 American Psycho, Bride of Chucky, ParaNorman, Fear No Evil, Tenebrae

Vampyres, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, Darkman

Tuesday, October 6th Wintery Conditions Possibly Ahead; Don't Wind Up Frozen Minus Your Head!

Blood and Snow Frozen, Pontypool, Dead Snow, Cold Prey, The Children, Troll Hunter

Julie Darling, Let the Right One In, Blood Beat, The Oracle, Moonstalker

Wednesday, October 7th Nevermore Frightening. Nevermore Enlightening. Miskatonic University Approved.

Based on Horror Novels : Lovecraft / Poe / King / Matheson

Today marks the 166th Anniversary of Edgar Allan Poe's Death. Bram Stoker's Dracula, Die, Monster, Die!, Murders in the Rue Morgue

The Dark Half, The Last Man on Earth, From Beyond, Two Evil Eyes

The Night Flier, Tales of Terror, The Entity, The Bad Seed, Burnt Offerings

Thursday, October 8th A Blinding Vision of Eyeronic Cover Art You'll Never Live to See!

Eyes of Death (Today is World Sight Day.) X: The Man with the X-Ray Eyes, Candyman, Frankenstein Unbound

Eyeball, Lifeforce, They Live, Spirit of the Raped, The Headless Eyes

Friday, October 9th Decaying Walking Corpses Wreaking of Stinky Cheese, Beware Their Bite,

Or Contact Their Disease! Zombies , 2 (Today is Moldy Cheese Day.) Cooties, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, Zombeavers

Maggie, Dawn of the Dead, Plague of the Zombies, Dead of Night

Sunday, October 11th Farewell to the Dream Master of Modern Horror

R.I.P. Wes Craven The Last House on the Left, Wes Craven's New Nightmare, Scream

The Hills Have Eyes, Deadly Friend, The People Under the Stairs

Monday, October 12th Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - The Third Chapter!

1965 (Gold) Vs. 1990 (Silver): The Gory Platter Repulsion, Nightmare Castle, Orgy of the Dead, Bandh Darwaza, Syngenor

The Exorcist III, Frankenhooker, Jacob's Ladder, Baby Blood, The Skull

Tuesday, October 13th Up or Down: Household Horrors Lurk All Around!

Better Crypts & Mortuaries: Attics & Basements Edition Suspiria, The Innocents, Cellar Dweller, Pin, The Deadly Spawn, Witchery

Cellar Dweller, Don't Look in the Basement, Flowers in the Attic, Shock

Wednesday, October 14th You Have the Right to Remain Silent. Forever. Police Stations The New York Ripper, Psychic Killer, Slither, Maniac Cop, Psycho Cop

Thursday, October 15th Once, Twice, Three Times the Lacerations - Horror Anthologies , 2 , 3 , 4 Nightmares, Tales from the Crypt, The Monster Club, Screamtime

Friday, October 16th They Date. They Mate. They Procreate. They Eradicate. Crazy Love Possession, Nekromantik, Bad Biology, Freaks, Island of Death, Bug

Saturday, October 17th VHS Distributor Status: Defunct. Nightmarish Visions: Continue To Run Amok

1980's Video Companies Spotlight: Vestron Video , 2

VIDEOTRON 5000 SAYS SUPPORT International Independent Video Store Day; It's Today! Trancers, Splatter University, Blood Diner, Death Weekend, Curtains, Dolls

The Mutilator, House by the Cemetery, The Incredible Melting Man, Mutant

The Company of Wolves, Rawhead Rex, Bloodsucking Freaks, The Craving

Sunday, October 18th Sanctuary on Sacred Ground ...Nowhere to Be Found!

Chapels of Horror Don't Turn to the Pope! Abandon All Hope! The Unholy, Prince of Darkness, The Fog, Evilspeak, The Church, Cursed

Lemora: A Childs Tale of the Supernatural, Stigmata, Prime Evil, Alucarda

Monday, October 19th Dreaded Reunions & Bad Cafeteria Food Are the Least of Your Worries;

Avoid at All Costs, Or It's Gonna Get Gory! Schools Out ...Forever Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II, The Redeemer, Son of Satan!, Horror High

Slaughter High, The House on Sorority Row, Class of Nuke 'Em High

Tuesday, October 20th Bela's Blood Sucking Bloodbath Birthday Bash Bonanza Extravaganza!

Vampires & Apocalyptic Horror , 2 What We Do in the Shadows, Byzantium, Vampyre, Daybreakers, Dracula

A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Only Lovers Left Alive, Blacula

Wednesday, October 21st Don't Fail to Recite the Incantation, or You'll Be Better Off Hanging with Jason!

Necronomicon Ex-Mortis: Book of the Dead (Scenes Inside Libraries & Bookstores) I, Madman, In the Mouth of Madness, It Follows, House, Rosemary's Baby

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon, Spider Labyrinth, Misery

Thursday, October 22nd Inflated Ticket Prices & Glaring Screens; Behave Yourself or Lose Your Spleen!

Theaters of Blood (Scenes Inside Movie, Stage, & Drive-In Theaters) Anguish, Demons, Popcorn, Theatre of Blood, The Blob, Fade to Black

Opera, StageFright: Aquarius, The Flesh and Blood Show, Sleeperwalkers

Friday, October 23rd Pay to Get In. PRAY to Get Out. Free Admission: Enter at Your Own Risk The Funhouse, The Outing, Santa Sangre, Vampire Circus, Tourist Trap

Saturday, October 24th Mass Marathon of the Damned 6 - Drive-In Double Features , 2 : Bloody Cult Flix! 1. Brew Some Coffee. 2. Abandon Sleep. 3. Watch Whatever. 4. Survive.

Sunday, October 25th The Super Sunday Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness

Evil Trees & Plants / Web of Horror / "Vs." Horror Films / Occult Detectives The Day of the Triffids, Pulse, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, God Told Me To

The Evil Dead, Demon Seed, Cockneys vs Zombies, Angel Heart, V/H/S

Monday, October 26th It Slices! It Dices! It Circumcises! Slashers , 2 , 3 / Giallos , 2 , 3 , 4 / Serial Killers Intruder, Death Walks on High Heels, Delusion, The Killer Likes Candy

Tuesday, October 27th Straitjackets Unhinged; Crazies On the Fringe! Holy Crap, It's Societal Collapse!

Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon On A Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf, The Howling, Dog Soldiers, Howl

Wolf Cop, Creepozoids, The Last Exit, Bad Moon, Wolf, Black Sheep

Wednesday, October 28th Ectoplasmic Entities Materializing at Night; Strong Yet Suspenseful Emotional Frights

Supernatural , 2 , 3 & Quiet/Soft The Woman in Black, The Changeling, Housebound, The Babadook

Noroi: The Curse , Insidious, The House of the Devil, The Devil's Backbone

Thursday, October 29th Furry Flying Abominations with Hideous Feet, Screaming Feline Critters Always in Heat,

And An Essential Ingredient In Your Hotdog Meat - Bats / Cats / & Rats

Today is National Cat Day. The Abominable Dr. Phibes, Of Unknown Origin, The Black Cat, Willard

The Kiss of the Vampire, Bats, Rats, Nights of Terror, The Food of the Gods

This Night I Will Possess Your Corpse, The Vampire Lovers, Deadly Eyes

Friday, October 30th Possessive Demons Cast Their Spell, Steer Clear or Discover the 7th Layer of Hell

Devil's Night Debauchery: Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell Through the Looking Glass, Here Comes the Devil, The Frighteners

Mark of the Witch, The Evil, Nightdreams, Death Bed: The Bed That Eats

Saturday, October 31st Halloween Evokes the Spirits of the Dead, Tread Lightly or Experience the Color Red!

All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest / Samhain: An Evening of Celtic Horror Tales of Halloween, Lady in White, Idle Hands, Trick r' Treat, Hell Night

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, Night of the Demons, Jack-O