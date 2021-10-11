Comments, Suggestions & Feedback for the 2022 Horror Challenge
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Comments, Suggestions & Feedback for the 2022 Horror Challenge
Here's a few earlier suggestions. Apologies if any were overlooked.
In case it's of any interest to any of my fellow Trekkers, here's a list I made on Letterboxd of every horror movie that includes every actor credited in the main titles of every Star Trek series or film. There were 495, so I added John de Lancie to get it to an even 500.
Future theme idea - J&B Product Placement:
https://jandbinthemovies.com/category/horror/
https://letterboxd.com/oh_dae_su/lis...movies/detail/
https://jandbinthemovies.com/category/horror/
https://letterboxd.com/oh_dae_su/lis...movies/detail/
Fire away.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off