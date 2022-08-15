100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)
1,000+ SUBSCRIBERS STRONG!
100 Movies. 31 Days. October 1 - 31, 2022
Yeah, it technically begins 9/30 (Friday) at Dusk and ends on 11/1 (Tuesday) at Dawn.
Yeah, it technically begins 9/30 (Friday) at Dusk and ends on 11/1 (Tuesday) at Dawn.
> > > THE OHMC 18 LIST THREAD < < <
NOT YET ACTIVE
THE OPTIONAL STUFF
LISTS ARE ON POST #2 OF THIS THREAD & POST #2 OF THE LIST THREAD
THE PRE-CHALLENGE THREAD
HELP BUILD THE OPTIONAL TABLES!
T
U
R
N
E
R
C
L
A
S
S
I
C
M
O
V
I
E
S
MONTH | DAILY
C
H
A
N
N
L
E
L
S
C
H
E
D
U
L
E
S
S
P
O
N
S
O
R
E
D
B
Y
S
P
O
N
S
O
R
E
D
B
Y
The full-fledged old school original wonky post
(Complete with "rules" & links that haven't been updated in years)
________________________
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: 100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)
Reserved for theme/subset and checklist tables.
Last edited by Chad; 08-22-22 at 10:18 PM.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: 100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)
Reserved for video comps, etc.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: 100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)
Reserved for original wonky post.
#5
Re: 100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)
Actor
Michael Soavi as an actor (29 credits)
Christopher George 13 credits
ian mcculloch 9 credits
geretta geretta 10 credits
luigi pistilli 9 credits
david warbeck 18 credits
Director
Sergio Martino 19 credits
Bill Lustig 5 credits
Frank Henenlotter 5 Credits
Larry Cohen 11 Credits
Will add more
Michael Soavi as an actor (29 credits)
Christopher George 13 credits
ian mcculloch 9 credits
geretta geretta 10 credits
luigi pistilli 9 credits
david warbeck 18 credits
Director
Sergio Martino 19 credits
Bill Lustig 5 credits
Frank Henenlotter 5 Credits
Larry Cohen 11 Credits
Will add more
#6
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: 100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)
Is the main banner showing up at full resolution and without resizing for everyone? I had a bitch of a time trying to upload it. Had to resort to Google Photos after LensDump wouldn't take it without some resizing/cropping nonsense. For whatever reason it's only showing up for me when using certain browsers.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off