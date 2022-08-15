DVD Talk Forum

100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)

100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)

   
100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)


1,000+ SUBSCRIBERS STRONG!



100 Movies. 31 Days. October 1 - 31, 2022

Yeah, it technically begins 9/30 (Friday) at Dusk and ends on 11/1 (Tuesday) at Dawn.


> > > THE OHMC 18 LIST THREAD < < <
NOT YET ACTIVE






THE OPTIONAL STUFF
LISTS ARE ON POST #2 OF THIS THREAD & POST #2 OF THE LIST THREAD

THEME NIGHTS
31 FILM SUBSET
THE CHECKLIST
3 WILD CARDS
This adds daily "themes" with accompanying links to horror sub-genres, studios, actors, directors and even a group marathon with the intention of watching said content on the designated day. This year's list is COMING SOON.Watch these 31 films on the listed day, with group discussion starting the next morning or at your own leisure. Feel free to join the discussion regardless of whether or not you watch them.

Also, the threads from the 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 Subset Lists and even the short-lived HFC List can be used for individual discussion if desired. This year's list is COMING SOON.		Complete it and feel a sense of accomplishment. The Expanded Checklist is COMING SOON.

***Please include within spoiler tags to keep the list thread from running a mile long.***		Use for titles that lie outside the horror genre and normally wouldn't qualify or for those questionable titles you're not 100% certain about. They can also be used to count titles that aren't intended to be included as a full entry (I.E. a leftover 30-minute TV episode or short film). You have 3 so use them wisely.

For every 100 movies watched, you earn 1 extra wild card.
THE PRE-CHALLENGE THREAD
HELP BUILD THE OPTIONAL TABLES!




DVD TALK HORROR CHALLENGE HISTORY


YEAR
DISCUSSION THREADS COLLECTION
LIST THREADS
RESULTS THREAD
HIGH
PARTICIPANT #1
2005DiscussionN/AThe 2005 Results223steelpotato
2006Discussion2006 ListsThe 2006 Results170EdTheRipper
2007Planning, Discussion 1, 2, 32007 ListsThe 2007 Results333ViewAskewbian
2008Planning, Discussion 1, 2, Subset Films2008 ListsThe 2008 Results252poster mayhem
2009Planning, Discussion 1, 2, 32009 ListsThe 2009 Results198EdTheRipper
2010Planning, Discussion 1, 2, 3 2010 ListsThe 2010 Results282Trevor
2011Planning, Discussion 1, 2, 3, 42011 ListsThe 2011 Results228Mondo Kane
2012Planning, Discussion 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 2012 ListsThe 2012 Results306mightysparks
2013Planning, Discussion 1, 2 3, 4 2013 ListsThe 2013 Results209shellebelle
2014Planning, Discussion 1, 2, 3, 42014 ListsThe 2014 Results212Trevor
2015Planning, Pre-Challenge, Discussion 1, 2, 3, 42015 ListsThe 2015 Results253Trevor
2016Planning, Pre-Challenge, Discussion 1, 2, 32016 ListsThe 2016 Results334½Trevor
2017Planning, Pre-Challenge, Discussion Thread2017 ListsThe 2017 Results??????????
2018Planning, Pre-Challenge, Discussion Thread2018 ListsThe 2018 Results??????????
2019Planning, Pre-Challenge, Discussion Thread2019 ListsThe 2019 Results??????????
2020Planning, Pre-Challenge, Discussion Thread2020 ListsThe 2020 Results??????????
2021Planning, Pre-Challenge, Discussion Thread2021 ListsThe 2021 Results??????????

THE LINK PYRAMID


The Poll

Feedback Thread 2

Comments/Feedback 3

Feedback Thread Number 4

Challenge #1 ~ 2005 The Results

Challenge #2 ~ The Lists ~ 2006 Results

Challenge #3 ~ Part 2 ~ Part 3 ~ The Lists ~ 2007 Results

Challenge #4 ~ Part 2 ~ The Lists ~ 31 Film Subset ~ 2008 Results

Challenge #5 ~ Part 2 ~ Part 3 ~ The Lists ~ 31 Film Subset ~ Theme Nights ~ 2009 Results

Challenge #6 ~ Part 2 ~ Part 3 ~ The Lists ~ 31 Film Subset ~ Theme Nights 2 ~ The 2010 Results

Challenge #7 ~ Part 2 ~ Part 3 ~ Part 4 ~ The Lists ~ 31 Film Subset ~ Theme Nights 3 ~ The 2011 Results

Challenge #8 ~ Part 2 ~ Part 3 ~ Part 4 ~ Part 5 ~ The Lists ~ 31 Film Subset ~ Theme Nights 4 ~ The 2012 Results

Challenge #9 ~ Part 2 ~ Part 3 ~ Part 4 ~ The Lists ~ 31 Film Subset ~ Theme Nights Part 5 ~ The 2013 Results Thread

Challenge #10 ~ Part 2 ~ Part 3 ~ Part 4 ~ The List Thread ~ 31 Film Subset ~ Theme Nights Part 6 ~ The 2014 Results Thread

Pre-Challenge #1 ~ Challenge #11 ~ Part 2 ~ Part 3 ~ Part 4 ~ The Lists ~ 31 Film Subset ~ Theme Nights Part 7 ~ The 2015 Results Thread

The Pre-Challenge #2 ~ The Challenge #12 ~ Part 2 ~ Part 3 ~ The Lists ~ The 31 Film Subset ~ Theme Nights Part 8 ~ The 2016 Results Thread

The Pre-Challenge #3 ~ The Challenge #13 All-In-One Superthread ~ The Lists ~ The 31 Film Subset ~ Theme Nights Part 9 ~ The 2017 Results Thread

The Pre-Challenge #4 ~ The Challenge #14 All-In-One Superthread ~ Lists Thread ~ The 31 Film Subset ~ Theme Nights Part 10 ~ The 2018 Results Thread

The Pre-Challenge #5 ~ The Challenge #15 All-In-One Superthread ~ The Lists Thread ~ The 31 Film Subset ~ Theme Nights Part 11 ~ The 2019 Results Thread

The Pre-Challenge #6 ~ The Challenge #16 All-In-One Super Thread ~ The Lists Thread ~ The 31 Film Subset ~ Theme Nights Part 12 ~ The 2020 Results Thread

The Pre-Challenge #7 ~ The Challenge #17 All-In-One Super Thread ~ 2022 Lists Thread ~ The 31 Film Subset ~ Theme Nights Part 13 ~ The 2021 Results Thread





MONTH | DAILY



OCTOBER 2022 SCHEDULE OF QUALIFYING TITLES
Code:
ALL TIMES EASTERN

Code:
TCM October Horror 2022 Schedule
*date/times are subject to change  all times shown in Eastern*
(Last updated on 8/15/22)

Saturday, October 1, 2022

10:45pm  Forbidden Planet (1956)

Monday, October 3, 2022

8:45am  Carnival of Sinners (1943)

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

12:15am  The Devils Own (1966)
2:00am  The Haunting (1936)

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

2:00am  Hausu (1977)

Saturday, October 8, 2022

2:30am  The Velvet Vampire (1971)
4:00am  The Hunger (1983)
6:15pm  The Omega Man (1971)
10:00pm  Westworld (1973)

Monday, October 10, 2022

2:45am  Village of the Damned (1960)
4:15am  Children of the Damned (1964)
6:00am  Five Million Years to Earth (1968)
9:15am  The Time Machine (1960)
11:15am  War of the Planets (1965)
1:00pm  The Wild, Wild Planet (1965)
2:45pm  The Green Slime (1969)
4:30pm  The Illustrated Man (1969)
6:30pm  Goke, Body Snatcher from Hell (1968)

Tuesday, October 11, 2022

3:15am  The Brood (1979)
5:00am  Night of the Living Dead (1968)

Saturday, October 15, 2022

8:00pm  THX 1138 (1971)

Monday, October 17, 2022

11:45pm  The Masque of the Red Death (1964)

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

1:30am  House of Wax (1953)
3:15am  The Hypnotic Eye (1960)
4:45am  Mad Love (1935)

Thursday, October 20, 2022

6:00am  The Thirteenth Chair (1929)
7:30am  Freaks (1932)
8:45am  Mark of the Vampire (1935)
10:00am  The Devil-Doll (1936)
2:15pm  Isle of the Dead (1945)
3:30pm  The Body Snatcher (1945)
5:00pm  The Ghost Ship (1943)

Saturday, October 22, 2022

2:00am  Its Alive (1974)
3:45am  It Lives Again (1978)

Monday, October 24, 2022

4:00am  The Plumber (1979)
11:45am  2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)
6:00pm  Brainstorm (1983)
9:45pm  Alice, Sweet Alice (1977)

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

3:15am  Carnival of Souls (1962)
4:45am  Spider baby 91964)
6:15am  Freaks (1932)
9:00am  Dracula Prince of Darkness (1965)
10:45am  The Face of Fu Manchu (1965)
12:30pm  Rasputin The Mad Monk (1966)
4:00pm  Taste of the Blood of Dracula (1970)
5:45pm  The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973)

Friday, October 28, 2022

4:00pm  Them! (1954)
8:00pm  Poltergeist (1982)

Saturday, October 29, 2022

2:15am  Alligator (1980)
4:00am  Alligator II: The Mutation (1990)
6:00am  Around the World Under the Sea (1965)
12:00pm  Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
3:45pm  What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)
6:15pm  House of Dark Shadows (1970)
9:45pm  Deadly Friend (1986)

Sunday, October 30, 2022

4:00am  Plan 9 from Outer Space (1959)
6:00am  Two on a Guillotine (1965)
8:00am  It! (1967)
1:30pm  I Walked with a Zombie (1943)
2:45pm  The Seventh Victim (1943)
4:15pm  Return to Glennascaul (1953)
4:45pm  Eye of the Devil (1966)

Monday, October 31, 2022

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

12:15am  Haxan (1922)
4:00am  Eyes Without a Face (1959)
6:00am  The Bat (1959)
9:00am  Horror Hotel (1960)
10:30am  The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)
1:30pm  The Mummy (1959)
3:00pm  The Devils Bride (1968)
4:45pm  Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)
6:30pm  The Plague of the Zombies (1966)
8:00pm  Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
11:15pm  Frankenstein (1931)
12:30am  The Invisible Man (1933)





The full-fledged old school original wonky post
(Complete with "rules" & links that haven't been updated in years)

________________________


Reply Like
Re: 100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)
Reserved for theme/subset and checklist tables.
Reserved for theme/subset and checklist tables.
Reply Like
Re: 100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)
Reserved for video comps, etc.
Reply Like
Re: 100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)
Reserved for original wonky post.
Reply Like
Re: 100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)
Actor
Michael Soavi as an actor (29 credits)
Christopher George 13 credits
ian mcculloch 9 credits
geretta geretta 10 credits
luigi pistilli 9 credits
david warbeck 18 credits
Director
Sergio Martino 19 credits
Bill Lustig 5 credits
Frank Henenlotter 5 Credits
Larry Cohen 11 Credits

Will add more
Reply Like
Re: 100 Movies. 31 Days. The 18th Annual "October Horror Movie Challenge" (10/1 - 10/31)
Is the main banner showing up at full resolution and without resizing for everyone? I had a bitch of a time trying to upload it. Had to resort to Google Photos after LensDump wouldn't take it without some resizing/cropping nonsense. For whatever reason it's only showing up for me when using certain browsers.
Reply Like
