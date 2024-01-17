The 18th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge Discussion Thread
The 18th Annual Academy Award Movie ChallengeOfficial Rules
- ANY movie that has been NOMINATED or WON an Academy Award counts
- There is NO time limit, meaning it doesn't matter how long or short the item in question is, as long as it has been nominated or won an Academy Award
- You can watch a movie once then count it again if you watch the same film with a commentary
- There WILL BE a separate thread for LISTS ONLY created shortly before the challenge begins.
- You can count the actual Academy Awards Ceremony to be televised on Sunday March 10, 2024 as an entry if you'd like.
- There will be an "In Memoriam" Wild Card option. You can select up to 10 films to watch featuring a celebrity that died since the last Oscar Ceremony. But only ONE movie per celebrity. For example: You can watch She Said to honor Andre Braugher but you cannot watch another Braugher movie that did not win or was not nominated for an Oscar unless it stars another eligible celebrity. If that makes sense... The celebrity has to have died since the last ceremony.
- The challenge begins at dawn local time Tuesday, January 23 at and will end at 11:59 pm on Sunday, March 10.
LISTS THREAD
External Links
This Year's Nominees
Academy Award Database - to check if a movie has been nominated or won (link still won't work with Safari)
2023 In Memoriam via Entertainment Weekly
Checklist
Watch a film winner from the following decades:
- 1927-1939:
- 1940-1949:
- 1950-1959:
- 1960-1969:
- 1970-1979:
- 1980-1989:
- 1990-1999:
- 2000-2009:
- 2010-2019:
- (optional) 2020-
Watch a winner from the following categories:
- Actor in a Leading Role
- Actor in a Supporting Role
- Actress in a Leading Role
- Actress in a Supporting Role
- Animated Feature Film
- Cinematography
- Costume Design
- Directing
- Documentary Feature Film
- Documentary Short Film
- Film Editing
- International Feature Film
- Makeup and Hairstyling
- Music (Original Score)
- Music (Original Song)
- Best Picture
- Production Design
- Short Film (Animated)
- Short Film (Live Action)
- Sound
- Visual Effects
- Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Writing (Original Screenplay)
Re: The 18th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge Discussion Thread
It's Award Season again. Are there any changes folks want made to the rules and regulations of this challenge?
