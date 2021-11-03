The 15th Annual Academy Award Challenge List Thread
Checklist
Watch a film winner from the following decades:
Watch a winner from the following categories:
- 1927-1937:
- 1938-1947:
- 1948-1957:
- 1958-1967:
- 1968-1977:
- 1978-1987:
- 1988-1997:
- 1998-2007:
- 2008-2017:
- Actor in a Leading Role
- Actor in a Supporting Role
- Actress in a Leading Role
- Actress in a Supporting Role
- Animated Feature Film
- Art Direction/Production Design
- Cinematography
- Costume Design
- Directing
- Documentary (Feature)
- Documentary (Short Subject)
- Film Editing
- Foreign Language Film
- Makeup and Hairstyling
- Music (Original Score)
- Music (Original Song)
- Best Picture
- Short Film (Animated)
- Short Film (Live Action)
- Sound Effects / Sound Effects Editing / Sound Editing
- Sound Recording/ Sound / Sound Mixing
- Visual Effects
- Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Writing (Original Screenplay)
