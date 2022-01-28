The 16th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge (February 8 - March 27 2022)

The 16th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge

-ANY movie that has been NOMINATED or WON an Academy Award counts

-There is NO time limit, meaning it doesn't matter how long or short the item in question is, as long as it has been nominated or won an Academy Award

-You can watch a movie once then count it again if you watch the same film with a commentary

-There WILL BE a separate thread for LISTS ONLY created shortly before the challenge begins.

-You can count the actual Academy Awards Ceremony to be televised on Sunday March 27, 2022 as an entry if you'd like.

-There will be an "In Memoriam" Wild Card option. You can select up to 10 films to watch featuring a celebrity that died since the last Oscar Ceremony. But only

movie per celebrity. For example:

You can watch A Raisin in the Sun to honor Sydney Poitier but you

watch another Poitier movie that did not win or was not nominated for an Oscar unless it stars another eligible celebrity.

If that makes sense... The celebrity has to have died since the last ceremony.

-The challenge begins at dawn local time Tuesday, February 8 at and will end at 11:59 pm on Sunday, March 27.

