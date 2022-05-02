DVD Talk Forum

The 16th Annual Academy Award Challenge List Thread

The 16th Annual Academy Award Challenge List Thread

   
The 16th Annual Academy Award Challenge List Thread
Checklist
Watch a film winner from the following decades:
  • 1927-1937:
  • 1938-1947:
  • 1948-1957:
  • 1958-1967:
  • 1968-1977:
  • 1978-1987:
  • 1988-1997:
  • 1998-2007:
  • 2008-2017:

Watch a winner from the following categories:
  • Actor in a Leading Role
  • Actor in a Supporting Role
  • Actress in a Leading Role
  • Actress in a Supporting Role
  • Animated Feature Film
  • Art Direction/Production Design
  • Cinematography
  • Costume Design
  • Directing
  • Documentary (Feature)
  • Documentary (Short Subject)
  • Film Editing
  • Foreign Language Film
  • Makeup and Hairstyling
  • Music (Original Score)
  • Music (Original Song)
  • Best Picture
  • Short Film (Animated)
  • Short Film (Live Action)
  • Sound Effects / Sound Effects Editing / Sound Editing
  • Sound Recording/ Sound / Sound Mixing
  • Visual Effects
  • Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
  • Writing (Original Screenplay)
Re: The 16th Annual Academy Award Challenge List Thread
My list
