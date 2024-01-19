The 18th Annual Academy Award Challenge List Thread (January 23, 2024 - March 10, 2024)
Checklist
Watch a film winner from the following decades:
Watch a winner from the following categories:
- 1927-1939:
- 1940-1949:
- 1950-1959:
- 1960-1969:
- 1970-1979:
- 1980-1989:
- 1990-1999:
- 2000-2009:
- 2010-2019:
- (optional) 2020-
Watch a winner from the following categories:
- Actor in a Leading Role
- Actor in a Supporting Role
- Actress in a Leading Role
- Actress in a Supporting Role
- Animated Feature Film
- Cinematography
- Costume Design
- Directing
- Documentary Feature Film
- Documentary Short Film
- Film Editing
- International Feature Film
- Makeup and Hairstyling
- Music (Original Score)
- Music (Original Song)
- Best Picture
- Production Design
- Short Film (Animated)
- Short Film (Live Action)
- Sound
- Visual Effects
- Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- Writing (Original Screenplay)
