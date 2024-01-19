DVD Talk Forum

The 18th Annual Academy Award Challenge List Thread (January 23, 2024 - March 10, 2024)

   
The 18th Annual Academy Award Challenge List Thread (January 23, 2024 - March 10, 2024)
Checklist
Watch a film winner from the following decades:
  • 1927-1939:
  • 1940-1949:
  • 1950-1959:
  • 1960-1969:
  • 1970-1979:
  • 1980-1989:
  • 1990-1999:
  • 2000-2009:
  • 2010-2019:
  • (optional) 2020-

Watch a winner from the following categories:
  • Actor in a Leading Role
  • Actor in a Supporting Role
  • Actress in a Leading Role
  • Actress in a Supporting Role
  • Animated Feature Film
  • Cinematography
  • Costume Design
  • Directing
  • Documentary Feature Film
  • Documentary Short Film
  • Film Editing
  • International Feature Film
  • Makeup and Hairstyling
  • Music (Original Score)
  • Music (Original Song)
  • Best Picture
  • Production Design
  • Short Film (Animated)
  • Short Film (Live Action)
  • Sound
  • Visual Effects
  • Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
  • Writing (Original Screenplay)
Re: The 18th Annual Academy Award Challenge List Thread (January 23, 2024 - March 10, 2024)
Re: The 18th Annual Academy Award Challenge List Thread (January 23, 2024 - March 10, 2024)
Re: The 18th Annual Academy Award Challenge List Thread (January 23, 2024 - March 10, 2024)
