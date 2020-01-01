The 14th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge (January 13 - February 9, 2020)
The 14th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge (January 13 - February 9, 2020)
Official Rules
-ANY movie that has been NOMINATED or WON an Academy Award counts
-There is NO time limit, meaning it doesn't matter how long or short the item in question is, as long as it has been nominated or won an Academy Award
-You can watch a movie once then count it again if you watch the same film with a commentary
-There WILL BE a separate thread for LISTS ONLY created shortly before the challenge begins.
-You can count the actual Academy Awards Ceremony to be televised on Sunday February 9, 2020 as an entry if you'd like.
-There will be an "In Memoriam" Wild Card option. You can select up to 10 films to watch featuring a celebrity that died during 2019. But only ONE movie per celebrity. For example: You can watch "Rosewood " to honor John Singleton but you cannot watch another John Singleton movie that did not win or was not nominated for an Oscar unless another celebrity that died during 2019 is in it. If that makes sense... The celebrity has to have died in 2019.
-The challenge begins at dawn local time Monday, January 13, 2020 at and will end at 11:59 pm on Sunday, February 9.
***LISTS THREAD***
Past Challenges
2019 Rules & Discussion Tread
2019 List Thread
2018 Rules & Discussion Thread
2018 List Thread
2017 Rules & Discussion Thread
2017 List Thread
2016 Rules & Discussion Thread
2016 List Thread
2015 Rules & Discussion Thread
2015 List Thread
2014 Rules & Discussion Thread
2014 List Thread
2013 Rules & Discussion Thread
2013 List Thread
2012 Rules & Discussion Thread
2012 List Thread
2011 Rules & Discussion Thread
2011 List Thread
2010 Rules & Discussion Thread
2010 List Thread
2009 Rules & Discussion Thread
2009 List Thread
2008 Rules & Discussion Thread
2008 List Thread
2007 Rules & Discussion Thread
2007 List Thread
External Links
***This Year's Nominees***
TCM's 31 Days of Oscar Schedule
Academy Award Database - to check if a movie has been nominated or won
2019 In Memoriam via Entertainment Weekly
Checklist
Watch a film winner from the following decades:
--1927-1937:
--1938-1947:
--1948-1957:
--1958-1967:
--1968-1977:
--1978-1987:
--1988-1997:
--1998-2007:
--2008-2017:
Watch a winner from the following categories:
--Actor in a Leading Role
--Actor in a Supporting Role
--Actress in a Leading Role
--Actress in a Supporting Role
--Animated Feature Film
--Cinematography
--Costume Design
--Directing
--Documentary (Feature)
--Documentary (Short Subject)
--Film Editing
--Foreign Language Film
--Makeup and Hairstyling
--Music (Original Score)
--Music (Original Song)
--Best Picture
--Production Design
--Short Film (Animated)
--Short Film (Live Action)
--Sound Editing
--Sound Mixing
--Visual Effects
--Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
--Writing (Original Screenplay)
