The 14th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge (January 13 - February 9, 2020)

The 14th Annual Academy Award Movie Challenge

Official Rules

-ANY movie that has been NOMINATED or WON an Academy Award counts

-There is NO time limit, meaning it doesn't matter how long or short the item in question is, as long as it has been nominated or won an Academy Award

-You can watch a movie once then count it again if you watch the same film with a commentary

-There WILL BE a separate thread for LISTS ONLY created shortly before the challenge begins.

-You can count the actual Academy Awards Ceremony to be televised on Sunday February 9, 2020 as an entry if you'd like.

-There will be an "In Memoriam" Wild Card option. You can select up to 10 films to watch featuring a celebrity that died during 2019. But only

movie per celebrity. For example: You can watch "Rosewood " to honor John Singleton but you

watch another John Singleton movie that did not win or was not nominated for an Oscar unless another celebrity that died during 2019 is in it. If that makes sense... The celebrity has to have died in 2019.

Checklist

--1927-1937:

--1938-1947:

--1948-1957:

--1958-1967:

--1968-1977:

--1978-1987:

--1988-1997:

--1998-2007:

--2008-2017:



Watch a winner from the following categories:

--Actor in a Leading Role

--Actor in a Supporting Role

--Actress in a Leading Role

--Actress in a Supporting Role

--Animated Feature Film

--Cinematography

--Costume Design

--Directing

--Documentary (Feature)

--Documentary (Short Subject)

--Film Editing

--Foreign Language Film

--Makeup and Hairstyling

--Music (Original Score)

--Music (Original Song)

--Best Picture

--Production Design

--Short Film (Animated)

--Short Film (Live Action)

--Sound Editing

--Sound Mixing

--Visual Effects

--Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

--Writing (Original Screenplay)

