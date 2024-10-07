Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)

NEW FOR 2024

R.I.P. Roger Corman (1926 - 2024):

(312 total titles)

NEW FOR 2024

100 Years of Columbia Pictures:

(329 titles)

NEW FOR 2024

100 Years of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer:

(242 titles)

NEW FOR 2024

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 50th Anniversary:

(1,745 total titles)

NEW FOR 2024

Godzilla 70th Anniversary:

(38 titles)

NEW FOR 2024

50th Anniversary of Troma Films:

(247 titles)

NEW FOR 2024

Tales from the Crypt 35th Anniversary:

(??? titles)

NEW FOR 2024

Shout at the Devil - 20 Years of Shout! / Scream Factory:

(757 titles)

NEW FOR 2024

20 Years of Umbrella Entertainment:

(407 titles)

NEW FOR 2024

WB Archive 15th Anniversary:

(47 titles)

NEW FOR 2024

The Random Theme Generator from Hell

NEW FOR 2024

Boutique Label Bonanza: A Celebration of Physical Media

Podcast Pandemonium!:

(3,339 total titles)

The Sleazoid Express: Volume 1 - Masturbation, Nipples & Pubic Hair in Horror Cinema:

(1,102 total titles)

NEW FOR 2024

The John Kenneth Muir Decades Tetralogy

(1,058 total titles)

Quote: The seventies were a decade of groundbreaking horror films: The Exorcist, Carrie, and Halloween were three. This detailed filmography covers these and 225 more. Section One provides an introduction and a brief history of the decade.



Beginning with 1970 and proceeding chronologically by year of its release in the United States, Section Two offers an entry for each film. Each entry includes several categories of information: Critical Reception (sampling both '70s and later reviews), Cast and Credits, P.O.V., (quoting a person pertinent to that film's production), Synopsis (summarizing the film's story), Commentary (analyzing the film from Muir's perspective), Legacy (noting the rank of especially worthy '70s films in the horror pantheon of decades following).



Section Three contains a conclusion and these five appendices: horror film cliches of the 1970s, frequently appearing performers, memorable movie ads, recommended films that illustrate how 1970s horror films continue to impact the industry, and the 15 best genre films of the decade as chosen by Muir.



John Kenneth Muir is back! This time, the author of the acclaimed Horror Films of the 1970s turns his attention to 300 films from the 1980s. From horror franchises like Friday the 13th and Hellraiser to obscurities like The Children and The Boogens, Muir is our informative guide.



Muir introduces the scope of the decade's horrors, and offers a history that draws parallels between current events and the nightmares unfolding on cinema screens. Each of the 300 films is discussed with detailed credits, a brief synopsis, a critical commentary, and where applicable, notes on the film's legacy beyond the 80s. Also included is the author's ranking of the 15 best horror films of the 80s.



This filmography covers more than 300 horror films released from 1990 through 1999. The horror genres trends and clichés are connected to social and cultural phenomena, such as Y2K fears and the Los Angeles riots. Popular films were about serial killers, aliens, conspiracies, and sinister interlopers, new monsters who shambled their way into havoc.



Each of the films is discussed at length with detailed credits and critical commentary. There are six appendices: 1990s clichés and conventions, 1990s hall of fame, memorable ad lines, movie references in Scream , 1990s horrors vs. The X-Files , and the decades ten best. Fully indexed, 224 photographs.



Horror films have always reflected their audiences' fears and anxieties. In the United States, the 2000s were a decade full of change in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the contested presidential election of 2000, and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. These social and political changes, as well as the influences of Japanese horror and New French extremism, had a profound effect on American horror filmmaking during the 2000s.



This filmography covers more than 300 horror films released in America from 2000 through 2009, including such popular forms as found footage, torture porn, and remakes. Each entry covers a single film and includes credits, a synopsis, and a lengthy critical commentary. The appendices include common horror conventions, a performer hall of fame, and memorable ad lines.

Suicidal Tendencies:

(959 titles)

The Boomstick Chronicles - Horror Film Firearms:

(944 titles)

NEW FOR 2024

Kidnapping:

(914 titles)

Raging Inferno: Fire-Laden Horror:

(893 titles)

Horror Fight Club:

(884 titles)

Horror Films with Investigations:

(861 titles)

Killing the Shadows - Flashlights in Horror Cinema:

(805 titles)

Two-Word Titles:

(767 titles)

Horror Movies with Explosions:

(749 titles)

Title Spoken By Character:

(689 titles)

The Sleazoid Express: Volume 2 - Prostitutes, Oral Sex, Fingering & Foot Fetishes In Horror Cinema:

(667 total titles)

Slow-Mo Horror:

(562 titles)

Barf Bag Bonanza - Horror Flicks with Vomiting:

(463 titles)

Peeping Toms & Hidden Cameras - Voyeurism & Scopophilia in Horror Cinema:

(446 total titles)

Swim for Your Life / In a Bikini / Or a Speedo!:

(459 total titles)

Horror Movie Foot Chases:

(450 titles)

Horror Film Poster Déjà Vu:

(384 total titles)

NEW FOR 2024

The Definitive Guide to Horror Movies:

(365 titles)

Quote: Two seasoned, top horror experts lead the way through more than a century of fear with authority, humor, and encyclopedic knowledge.



Packed with images of the most terrifying scenes in cinema history, this fully updated volumewith reviews right up to 2017traces the genre decade by decade, providing a witty and informative critique of more than 300 movies from all around the world, plus TV series and literature too. Kim Newman and James Marriott discuss both neglected gems and big-budget duds, from Frankenstein and Peeping Tom to It Follows, Get Out, The Babadook, and Mother!, as well as material from countries as far afield as Japan and Brazil. These movies will continue to shock and delight viewers with their inventiveness and flair. Diehard and new horror fans will enjoy this superb, eye-opening look at their favorite genre.

Franchise Horror:

(361 total titles)

Voice-Over-Narration In Horror:

(356 titles)

The Five Colors of Death:

(350 titles)

Death By Drowning:

(319 titles)

I Piss on Your Grave:

(309 titles)

The World is Hell. All is Hopeless:

(282 titles)

The Hills Run Red:

(278 titles)

HypnoVista - Gateway to the Mind's Eye:

(274 total titles)

I Spit on Your Garage:

(268 titles)

NEW FOR 2024

Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness: The Fifth Wave - Stop Motion / ??????? / ??????? / ???????:

(??? total titles)

Martial Arts / Kung Fu Horror Films:

(259 titles)

Horrors at the Nightclub:

(246 titles)

Disembodied Voices:

(234 titles)

Color in the Title:

(230 titles)

Nevermore Frightening - Ravens & Birds in Horror Cinema:

(217 total titles)

Stop Motion Horror Films:

(216 total titles)

NEW FOR 2024

Obsession / Stalker Horror:

(213 total titles)

NEW FOR 2024

The Monster Show:

(213 titles)

Quote: Featuring a new Afterword by the author.



Illuminating the dark side of the American century, The Monster Show uncovers the surprising links between horror entertainment and the great social crises of our time, as well as horror's function as a pop analogue to surrealism and other artistic movements.



With penetrating analyses and revealing anecdotes, David J. Skal chronicles one of our most popular and pervasive modes of cultural expression. He explores the disguised form in which Hollywood's classic horror movies played out the traumas of two world wars and the Depression; the nightmare visions of invasion and mind control catalyzed by the Cold War; the preoccupation with demon children that took hold as thalidomide, birth control, and abortion changed the reproductive landscape; the vogue in visceral, transformative special effects that paralleled the development of the plastic surgery industry; the link between the AIDS epidemic and the current fascination with vampires; and much more.



Now with a new Afterword by the author that looks at horror's popular renaissance in the last decades, The Monster Show is a compulsively readable, thought-provoking inquiry into America's obsession with the macabre.

The Horror of War:

(210 titles)

Race Against Time:

(209 titles)

NEW FOR 2024

Creature Features:

(205 titles)

Quote: A compendium of critical and humorous reviews of sci-fi, fantasy and horror filmsfrom smash hits to box office bombsthe perfect gift for movie buffs!



Updated to include the most recent movie mega-hits, Creature Features has it allthe shockers, schlockers, blockbusters, bombs, cult faves, rare gems, classics, groundbreakers, gorefests, space operas, sorcery, Euro-splatter, and everything in between. From features, made-for-televsion, and straight-to-video, here are all the films you love and hate; the films you forgot about and never knew existed. Horror and science fiction fans will find films that matter and films that splatter in one critical and humorous guide.



Featuring...



 Thousands of capsulized reviews

 A five-star rating system

 Hundreds of obscure and rare titles

 Cross-references to secondary titles, sequels and tricky retitlings

 ...And more

NEW FOR 2024

Rue Morgue's 200 Alternative Horror Films You Need to See:

(200 titles)

Quote: You've seen The Exorcist, The Amityville Horror, The Blob. But are you familiar with The Exorcist III, Amityville II: The Possession or The Blob remake? Or minor masterpieces like Incubus, The Black Pit of Dr. M or Ichi The Killer? Fright film fans need look no further that this indispensable guide from the experts at Rue Morgue, the world's leading horror in culture and entertainment magazine. Concisely written with a view to expanding the horror film lover's palette, 200 ALTERNATIVE HORROR FILMS YOU NEED TO SEE outlines those cinematic gems you ay have missed - classic and contemporary, mainstream and obscure, home-made and foreign... and those films that simply need to make your viewing list. Featuring interviews with Guillermo del Toro, Tobe Hooper, Gaspar Noe, Roger Corman, Fred Dekker, Larry Cohen, Stuart Gordon, Ed Sanchez and more. Plus the top gore films, slashers, vampire flicks, foreign zombie movies, family fright fests and tons more!

Horror Films Shot In Oakley Manner:

(??? total titles)

Deathball: Sports + Horror:

(185 titles)

90 Minutes or Less:

(182 total titles)

Edgar Wrights's 172 Favorite Horror Movies:

(172 titles)

Coming-of-Age Horror Films:

(162 titles)

Prison Horrors:

(153 titles)

Mountains of Madness:

(153 titles)

Deadly Tumbleweeds:

(150 titles)

Dark Roasted Death - A Damn Fine Coffee Theme:

(147 titles)

Grief-Related Horror:

(142 titles)

Extreme Extremities:

(139 total titles)

Nonlinear Timeline:

(138 titles)

20/20: Vision of Optic Terror:

(138 titles)

Split Personality Horror Films:

(137 total titles)

Two-Faced Big Mouths Sewn Shut:

(132 total titles)

Anxiety-Inducing Cinema:

(128 titles)

NEW FOR 2024

Shock Value

(121 titles)

Quote: Much has been written about the storied New Hollywood of the 1970s, but at the same time that Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorcese were producing their first classic movies, a parallel universe of directors gave birth to the modern horror film. Shock Value tells the unlikely story of how directors like Wes Craven, Roman Polanski, and John Carpenter revolutionized the genre in the 1970s, plumbing their deepest anxieties to bring a gritty realism and political edge to their craft. From Rosemarys Baby to Halloween, the films they unleashed on the world created a template for horror that has been relentlessly imitated but rarely matched. Based on unprecedented access to the genres major players, this is an enormously entertaining account of a hugely influential golden age in American film.

The Screams of Wilhelm:

(114 total titles)

Super Celluloid Cinemuck-O-Rama - 16mm & 8mm Horror Cinema:

(108 total titles)

Cerebral Cinema:

(107 titles)

The Shock Waves 100:

(100 titles)

Comic Book / Graphic Novel / Video Game Horrors:

(99 total titles)

Junkyards & Construction Sites:

(97 total titles)

Electric Brain Stew: The Second Coming - Televangelists Riding Motorcycles In a Parade While Eating Candy

(93 total titles)

Necrophilia in Horror Films:

(89 titles)

Housekeeper Horrors:

(79 titles)

The Best of the Worst Best Worst List of Horror:

(77 titles)

Death By Pepperoni! - Pizza Night Slayings:

(70 titles)

NEW FOR 2024

Dance Horror:

(70 titles)

Beyond Space & Time - Liminal [Spaces] Horror:

(67 titles)

Yo! OHMC Raps, Rocks & Scares:

(67 total titles)

The Art of Laurent Melki:

(67 titles)

Dear Diary:

(67 titles)

Suburban Grindhouse

(64 titles)

Quote: Film review books may be a dime a dozen, but how many include the actual experience of witnessing the movie in a theater?



Zine editor and online columnist Nick Cato shares his time growing up in seedy NY and NJ theaters, and how these screenings helped to shape opinion of the movies. Whether one of his beloved local theaters in Staten Island, NY, or at a double feature at the infamous 42nd Street in Times Square during its heyday, audiences were always lively and outspoken.



Part memoir, part film criticism, SUBURBAN GRINDHOUSE looks at the audiences as much as it is a book about exploitation movies themselves.

The Willies - Severed Penis Cinema:

(62 titles)

Shot in Bronson Canyon:

(62 titles)

Blood Showers:

(61 total titles)

Agitation Cycle of Death:

(56 total titles)

NEW FOR 2024

Goth Girls:

(56 titles)

Confined to One Room:

(52 titles)

NEW FOR 2024

The Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards:

(?? titles)

Masked Killer One Shots:

(46 total titles)

Everyone Dies:

(45 titles)

El Santo Vs. The Blue Demon - Luchador Horror Movies:

(41 titles)

Candy Cinema:

(40 titles)

Scarecrows Killed Mrs. King:

(36 titles)

Travelogue Horror:

(31 titles)

Wishes / Djinn / Genie:

(28 total titles)

No One Dies:

(28 total titles)

Food Scares:

(26 total titles)

Time Travel / Loop / Distortion:

(25 titles)

Revenge of the Bullied Kid:

(23 titles)

Audience vs. Critic:

(23 total titles)

Numbers in the Title:

(17 titles)

NEW FOR 2024

Horror in the Art World:

(17 titles)

Incapacitated Protagonists:

(17 titles)

Horror Films That Used Real Bodies:

Quote: The Skull (1965)

Creepshow (1982)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)

Return Of The Living Dead (1985)

Beyond The Darkness [Buio Omega] (1979)

Just Desserts: The Making of 'Creepshow' (2007)

Frankenstein (1931)

House on Haunted Hill (1959)

Scared Stiff (1987)

Spookies (1986)

Faces of Death (1978)

(16 total titles)

NEW FOR 2024

Legacy Horror Sequels:

(15 titles)

Hair Horror:

(15 total titles)

Death by Acid Burn:

(14 titles)

Horror is a Drag:

(11 titles)

The No Wild Card Theme Day

