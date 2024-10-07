Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
Pre-Challenge 2015 / Pre-Challenge 2016 / Pre-Challenge 2017 / Pre-Challenge 2018 / Pre-Challenge 2019 / Pre-Challenge 2020 / Pre-Challenge 2021 / Pre-Challenge 2022 / Pre-Challenge 2023
Welcome to the 10th pre-horror challenge thread for the 20th OHMC in 2024. The sole purpose is to hopefully get the optional lists done early and without distractions. Even when the main thread goes up this one continues ...until we're done.
We configure them in the following order - Theme Nights ---> 31 Film Subset ---> The Checklist. It's done that particular way due to the first two syncing up with one another, and so you can have some time to plan ahead accordingly.
In case you missed the announcement from the June 2022 planning thread, some changes have been made to expedite the pre-challenge process. It was a rousing success, so it continues. The theme nights list will be posted soon and subset volunteering is ongoing.
__________________________________________________________________________________
To make this thread as simple as possible...
Posts 2, 3, 4, and 5 ---> Past entries for all three lists.
Posts 6 and 7 ---> Building Theme Nights.
Posts 8 and 9 ---> Building The 31 Film Subset.
Posts 10 and 11 ---> Building The Checklist.
Post 12 ---> Updates.
The wiki at the top of this thread will keep you updated on current progress.
__________________________________________________________________________________
That said, suggestions are always welcome, so feel free to contribute regardless of whether or not you plan on participating in the optional lists.
And away we go...
__________________________________________________________________________________
The usual reminder there's some broken formatting due to the November 2019 forum update (and the January one before it), which also continues to bring us our ridiculous 60 image limit.
Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
__________________________________________________________________________________
THEME NIGHTS
2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST | 2019 LIST | 2020 LIST | 2021 LIST | 2022 LIST | 2023 LIST
All the themes in alphabetical order minus duplicates (265 and counting):
Individual tables have been removed due to getting an 'Error Code 520' message. Just click the links to see them or check out the above list.
THEME NIGHTS
2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST | 2019 LIST | 2020 LIST | 2021 LIST | 2022 LIST | 2023 LIST
All the themes in alphabetical order minus duplicates (265 and counting):
Originally Posted by arw6040
Spoiler:
- "Exploding Head" - 2012
- "Inspired By True Events" - 2013, 2023
- "Vs." Horror Films - 2015
- 50 Best Horror Movies You've Never Seen, The - 2019
- 100th Birthday Celebration of Donald Pleasence, The - 2019
- 100th Birthday Celebration of Mario Bava & William Castle - 2014
- 100 Years of Warner Bros. Horror - 2023
- 1920 (Platinum) Vs. 1945 (Diamond) Vs. 1970 (Gold) Vs. 1995 (Silver) - 2020
- 1921 (Platinum) Vs. 1946 (Diamond) Vs. 1971 (Gold) Vs. 1996 (Silver) - 2021
- 1922 (Platinum) Vs. 1947 (Diamond) Vs. 1972 (Gold) Vs. 1997 (Silver) - 2022
- 1923 (Platinum) Vs. 1948 (Diamond) Vs. 1973 (Gold) Vs. 1998 (Silver) - 2023
- 1943 (Diamond) Vs. 1968 (Gold) Vs. 1993 (Silver) - 2018
- 1944 (Diamond) Vs. 1969 (Gold) Vs. 1994 (Silver) - 2019
- 1960's Cinema - 2012
- 1963 (50th) Vs. 1988 (25th) - 2013
- 1964 (50th) Vs. 1989 (25th) - 2014
- 1965 (Gold) Vs. 1990 (Silver) - 2015
- 1966 (Gold) Vs. 1991 (Silver) - 2016
- 1967 (Gold) Vs. 1992 (Silver) - 2017
- 1970's Cinema - 2011
- 1980's Video Companies (Spotlights: Vestron, Embassy, Media Home Entertainment, Prism Entertainment, Thorn EMI / HBO Cannon / HBO Video / Lightning Video, VCI/United, Wizard Video, Vidmark Entertainment) - 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
- 35 Years of Fangoria Covers - 2014
- Abandoned Places - 2016
- Action - 2010, 2011
- Adaptations from Hell - 2020
- Analog Nightmares - Shot-On-Video Horror Films of the 1980's & 1990's - 2020
- Animated Horror Films - 2017
- Anthologies - 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
- Apartment - 2012
- Apocalyptic - 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018
- April Ghouls' Day - Deadly Pranks - 2019
- Arthouse - 2012
- Asian Buffet of Terrors (Korean / Thai / J-Horror / Indian / Chinese / Filipino, 2 / Indonesian) - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2021
- Atmospheric Horror Films - 2018
- Attics & Basements - 2015
- Australian / New Zealand - 2010, 2019
- Black & White - 2013
- BFI's 100 European Horror Films - 2010, 2011 (Added to The 'European Passport to Terror' in 2015)
- Babysitters / Nannies / Governesses - 2016
- Backwoods - 2009, 2010
- Based on Horror Novels: Lovecraft / Poe / King / Matheson - 2015
- Bathrooms & Kitchens - 2014
- Bats / Cats / & Rats - 2015
- Before They Were Stars - 2014
- Bela @ 130 & Bram @ 165 - 2012
- Big Apple of Death - NYC Based Horror Films, The - 2020
- Bigfoots, Yetis & Tiny Terrors - 2015
- Blood and Snow / Ice Terrors - 2015, 2013
- Blood on the Beach - 2018
- Bloody Birthday Parties - 2018
- Body Horror - 2013, 2022
- Book of the Dead - 2015
- Breaking the Fourth Wall / Meta-Horror Cinema - 2023
- Bubba Rodriguez Lives! The 40th Anniversary of Joe Bob Briggs - The Definitive List / Drive-In Theater / MonsterVision / The Last Drive-In - 2022
- Campground Tales / Summer Themed - 2012, 2014
- Canadian - 2010
- Cannibalism - 2009, 2010
- Caribbean / Mexican / Central American / South American / Hispanic Icons - 2017
- Careful with that Axe, Eugene! - 2016
- Category of Nasty: An Exploration of Banned & Extreme Cinema - Video Nasties 40th Anniversary / Hong Kong Category III 35th Anniversary, The - 2023
- Chapels of Horror - 2015
- Cheesy 80's - 2010, 2018, 2020
- Children (Evil) - 2010
- Christopher Lee Centennial - 2022
- Christmas - 2016
- Cinema Inspired By Edgar Allan Poe - 2010
- Cinema Inspired By Richard Matheson - 2012
- Cinema Inspired by Stephen King - 2011
- Class Warfare - 2013
- Comedy / Spoof - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
- Conspiracy / Political - 2016
- Cosmic Horror / Lovecraftian - 2022
- COVID-19 Pandemic Parade, The - 2020
- Crazy Love - 2015
- Creature Features / When Animals Attack - 2009, 2010, 2014
- Criterion - 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
- Cult - 2011
- Curses - 2016
- Danza Macabre: An Exploration of Gothic Horror Cinema - 2023
- Dark Shadows 50th Anniversary - 2016
- Death By Decapitation - 2013
- Demented Dads & Bad Mothas - 2014
- Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
- Deserted Island - 2014
- Documentaries - 2009
- Documentaries / Film Historians - 2021
- Dogs/Bogs/Logs - 2018
- Don't Go to Sleep on a Sleepless Night: Sleepwalking / Sleep Paralysis / Sleepovers / Sleeping Nude / Watching Someone Sleep - 2023
- Dreams, Hallucinations & Drug Trips - 2014, 2017
- Drive-In Double Features - 2014, 2015
- Drive-In Oath by Joe Bob Briggs Featuring Blood, Breasts, & Beasts, The - 2020
- Electric Brain Stew - Sadistic / Dogs / Bullying / Scarecrows - 2020
- Elevator Horrors - 2018
- Elvira's Movie Macabra 40th Anniversary - 2021
- Erotic / Sexy - 2013
- European Passport to Terror (France / Italy / Netherlands / Norway / Sweden / Great Britain / Spain / Russia / Austria / Belgium / Czech Republic / Denmark / Finland / Germany / Greece / Hungary / Ireland / Luxembourg / Poland / Portugal / Romania / Turkey / NetherHorror Vs. Norwegian) - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021
- Evil Families - 2013
- Evil Trees & Plants - 2015
- Evil Twins & Doppelgangers - 2017
- Exploitation - 2012
- Extraterrestrial - 2016
- Eyes of Death - 2015
- Family-Friendly - 2013, 2019
- Fanaticism (Religious) - 2016
- Fangoria Chainsaw Awards - 2016
- Female Directed Horror Films - 2017
- Fermentation of Fear - 2021
- Flashback Horror - 2022
- Fog-Infested Horror Films - 2019
- Folk Horror - 2022
- Folklore, Urban Legends & Fairy Tale Horror - 2017, 2020
- Foodservice Industry - 2014
- Found Footage - 2011, 2022
- Four Seasons of Death, The - 2021
- Frankenstein / Mad Doctor - 2012, 2016, 2018
- Free Admission: Enter at Your Own Risk : 2015
- Friday the 13th: Black Cats / Broken Mirrors / Ladders / F13 Films - 2017, 2023
- Friends: Good, Bad & Imaginary - 2017
- FrightFest Guide, The: Volume 1 - Monster Movies / Ghost Movies / Exploitation Movies - 2022
- FrightFest Guide, The: Volume 2 - Vampire Movies/ Grindhouse Movies / Werewolf Movies - 2023
- Frights, Camera...Traction! - 2019
- Giallo - 2021, 2022, 2023
- Godzilla / Kaiju Films - 2020
- Gothic - 2009, 2011 (part of 'Danza Macabra: A Celebration of Gothic Cinema' in 2023)
- Grave Robbing / Graveyard - 2012, 2016
- Guillermo del Toro Seal of Approval, The - 2020
- Halloween - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
- Hammer / Amicus / Ealing / Black & Blue - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2020
- Harvest - 2013
- Heavy Metal Movies - 2019
- Home Invasion - 2013, 2019
- Hooded / Cloaked Figures - 2021
- Horror Films w/ Original Songs - 2014
- HorrorEstate - 2016
- Horror Movies in Horror Movies - 2019
- Horrors of J&B Product Placement & Other Marketing Nightmares, The - J&B in the Movies / Other Shameless Shilling - 2022
- Horror Show Guide: The Ultimate Frightfest of Movies, The - 2023
- Horrorspondents - 2018
- House of Psychotic Women - 2022
- IMDB Highest Rated Horror - 2018
- IMDB Lowest Rated Horror - 2017
- Indie / Arthouse - 2021, 2022, 2023
- Infection / Epidemic / Viral - 2011
- In Name Only / Unofficial Horror Sequels - 2021
- Insects, Killer Animals & Giant Monsters - 2016
- Jawsploitation / Aquatic - 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023
- Joe Bob Says Check it Out! - 2021
- Joe Bob Briggs Helloween Special, The - 2023
- Killer Dolls / Puppets - 2013
- Killer Grannies - 2010
- Killer Monkeys / Gorillas / Jungle - 2013
- Killer Robots / Evil Technology - 2012
- Korean / Thai / J-Horror / Indian / Chinese / Philippine / Indonesian - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2021
- Ladies Who Kill - 2021
- Lesbians, Brothels & Sex Demons - 2014
- Letterboxd Top 250, The - 2021
- Litterboxd / Devil Dogs (Cats & Dogs) - 2019
- Made-for-TV Movies / Mini-Series - 2013, 2015
- Mass Marathon of the Damned - 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 (attached to another theme 2017 - present)
- Medical - 2012
- Meta - 2012 (part of 'Breaking the Fourth Wall / Meta-Horror Cinema in 2023)
- Mind Games - 2018
- Modern Horror Films - 2018
- Motorcycle - 2014
- Mummies - 2017
- Musical / Rock 'n Roll - 2009, 2013
- Mutants - 2010, 2011
- Mystery - 2013, 2021
- Native American / Westerns - 2013
- Nature Themed - 2010
- Nazi - 2012
- Nightmare USA - 2020
- Night of the Defunct Studios - 2023
- Night of the Living Dead 50th Anniversary - 2018
- Occult Detectives - 2013, 2015
- OHMC Guide to Holiday Horrors, The - 2022
- OHMC Guide to Location-Based Horrors, The - 2023
- OHMC Passport to Terror - Global Edition - 2022, 2023
- One-Word Titles - 2021
- Overlook Hotel July 4th Ball Cenennial, The - 2021
- Parasite Infestation - 2023
- Parties - 2017, 2019
- Pasties, G-Strings, & Chainsaws - Strip Club Horrors - 2019
- Period Piece - 2016
- Peter Cushing Centennial - 2013
- Photographic Horror - 2020
- Pick Your Favorite Director - 2009
- Pick Your Favorite Horror Icon / Icons of Horror - 2009, 2011
- Planes, Trains & Automobiles - 2014
- Playgrounds of the Damned - 2019
- Police Stations - 2015
- Pregnancy - 2017
- Psychic Abilities / ESP - 2013
- Psychological - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2022
- Psychotronic / Stranger Things -&- Unconventional Movie Monsters - 2013, 2016
- Public Domain - 2016
- Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness 2! - TV Terrors / Late-Night Horror Hosts / Aerobics Craze / Casinos - 2019
- Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness: Chapter 3 - Pizza Delivery Dilemmas / Reality Show Terrors / National Park Nightmares / High Rise Horrors - 2022
- Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness: The Fourth Kind - Vanity Projects / Eat the Rich / Killer Inanimate Objects / Based on Children's Books - 2023
- Regional Horror Films - 2022
- Return of Joe Bob Briggs - 2019
- Return of Joe Bob Briggs / Fangoria - 2018
- R.I.P. Bill & Walt Olson / Ruggero Deodato / Bert I. Gordon Centennial - 2023
- R.I.P. Ennio Morricone - 2020
- R.I.P. Fangoria / Video Watchdog - 2017
- R.I.P. George A. Romero - 2017
- R.I.P. Gunnar Hansen / Herschell Gordon Lewis / Angus Scrimm - 2016
- R.I.P. John Carl Buechler - 2019
- R.I.P. John Saxon - 2020
- R.I.P. Larry Cohen - 2019
- R.I.P. Sir Christopher Lee - 2015
- R.I.P. Stewart Gordon - 2020
- R.I.P. TCM Underground - 2023
- R.I.P. Tobe Hooper - 2017
- R.I.P. Wes Craven - 2015
- Rape & Revenge - 2010
- Remakes Vs. Sequels - 2012
- Retail Establishment - 2014, 2019
- Road Terrors - 2012
- Rocktober Blood: The 100 Greatest Horror Film Soundtracks - 2018
- Rubber Suit - 2012
- Schools Out ...Forever - 2015, 2021
- Sci-Fi - 2009
- Scream Queens - 2012
- Sibling Rivalry - 2014
- Skeptics - 2021
- Skull & Bones - 2017
- Slashers / Giallos / Serial Killers / Masked Killers - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 ("Slashers / Serial Killers" and "Giallo" separated in 2021)
- Slashers / Serial Killers - 2021, 2022, 2023
- Sleazoid Express: Volume III - "X" Edition, The - Hardcore Transition: Porn Star Directed / Group Sex / Erotic & Pornographic Horror Films / Porn Stars in Horror Films - 2022
- Slime, Goo & Toxic Waste - 2017
- Small Town - 2017
- Snowy Weather - 2020
- Splatter / Gore - 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017
- Stormy Weather - 2016, 2017, 2020
- Stranded - 2019
- Streaming Originals & Exclusives - 2021
- Studies in Terror (book) - 2018
- Subjective Camera Horror - 2020
- Subterranean - 2012, 2021
- Suburban - 2021
- Supernatural / Haunted House / Ghost / Quiet / Soft / Seances - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
- Synthesizer Scores - 2017, 2022
- Teen Screams - 2010, 2012, 2014, 2023
- Telephone - 2013, 2022
- Theaters of Blood - 2015, 2021
- They Shoot Zombies, Don't They? - The 1,000 Greatest Horror Films - 2020
- 'Till Death Do Us Part - Wedding Horrors - 2019
- Travel (Vacation) - 2016
- Trek or Treat - 2022
- Ultimate Guide to Strange Cinema, The - 2021
- Universal Monsters - 2009, 2018
- Urban - 2012
- USA Up All Night - 2018
- Vampires - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
- Video Nasties - 2010, 2011, 2018 (part of 'The Category of Nasty: An Exploration of Banned & Extreme Cinema' in 2023)
- Vincent Price Filmography - 2011
- Web of Horror - 2015
- Werewolves - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
- What's Your Name? - 2023
- Witchcraft / Warlocks - 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
- Writers / Screenwriters - 2022
- Wrong Side of the Art: Celebrating Horror Artists, Illustrators & Poster Art - 2023
- You'll Never Check Out - 2015
- Zombie - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
Originally Posted by Chad
Spoiler:
Individual tables have been removed due to getting an 'Error Code 520' message. Just click the links to see them or check out the above list.
Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
31 FILM SUBSET
2008 LIST | 2009 LIST | HFC LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST | 2019 LIST | 2020 LIST | 2021 LIST | 2022 LIST | 2023 LIST
All the previous films in list order with accompanying pics via IMDB list (courtesy of alyxstarr):
OHMC Subset Lists 2008-2023
All the films in alphabetical order (575 and counting):
By year (All the previous Subset tables):
Individual tables have been removed due to both the themes and checklists getting 'Error Code 520' and 'Error Code 524' messages. It's inevitable this one will eventually turn wonky, too. Just click the links to see them or check out the above lists.__________________________________________________________________________________
2008 LIST | 2009 LIST | HFC LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST | 2019 LIST | 2020 LIST | 2021 LIST | 2022 LIST | 2023 LIST
All the previous films in list order with accompanying pics via IMDB list (courtesy of alyxstarr):
OHMC Subset Lists 2008-2023
All the films in alphabetical order (575 and counting):
Spoiler:
- +1 (2013)
- 976-EVIL (1988)
- Abominable Dr. Phibes, The (1971)
- Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)
- Alligator (1980)
- Alone in the Dark (1982)
- Alucarda (1977)
- Amazing Mr. X, The (1948)
- Amer (2009)
- American Mary (2012)
- American Werewolf in London, An (1981)
- Amusement (2008)
- Antropophagus (1980)
- April Fool's Day (1986)
- Arachnophobia (1990)
- Asphyx, The (1972)
- Asylum (1972)
- Audition (1999)
- Autopsy of Jane Doe, The (2016)
- Babadook, The (2014)
- Baby Blues (2008)
- Bad Moon (1996)
- Bad Ronald (1974)
- Baskin (2015)
- Battle Royale (2000)
- Bay of Blood, A (1971)
- Beast (2017)
- Beast and the Magic Sword, The (1983)
- Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon (2006)
- Bio-Zombie (1998)
- Bird with the Crystal Plumage, The (1970)
Crystal Plumage (1970)
- Black Belly of the Tarantula, The (1971)
- Black Rainbow (1989)
- Black Sabbath (1963)
- Black Sheep (2006)
- Black Sleep, The (1956)
- Black Sunday
- Blacula (1972)
- Black Christmas (1974)
- Blackcoat's Daughter, The (2015)
- Blob, The (1988)
- Blood Beach (1980)
- Blood Diner (1987)
- Blood on Satan's Claw, The (1971)
- Bloody Birthday (1981)
- Blue Sunshine (1977)
- Boar (2017)
- Boardinghouse (1982)
- Body Bags (1993)
- Body Snatcher, The (1945)
- Bone Tomahawk (2015)
- Brainscan (1994)
- Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
- Brood, The (1979)
- Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001)
- Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)
- Bucket of Blood, A (1959)
- 'Burbs, The (1989)
- Burial Ground (1981)
- Buried (2010)
- Buried Alive (1990)
- Burn, Witch, Burn! (1962)
- Burning, The (1981)
- Cabin in the Woods, The (2011)
- Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, The (1920)
- Caller, The (2011)
- Carnival of Souls (1962)
- Candyman (1992)
- Cannibal Ferox (1981)
- Carrie (1976)
- Carrier, The (1988)
- Castle of Blood (1964)
- Cat and the Canary, The (1927)
- Cat People (1942)
- Cat's Eye (1985)
- Cemetary Man (1994)
- Censor (2021)
- Changeling, The (1980)
- Children, The (2008)
- Child's Play (1988)
- Chillerama (2010)
- Chopping Mall (1986)
- Christine (1983)
- C.H.U.D. (1984)
- City of the Living Dead (1980)
- Class of 1999 (1990)
- Claw of Terror (aka Scream Bloody Murder)
- Close Calls (2017)
- Club Dread (2004)
- Cold Prey (2006)
- Collector, The (2009)
- Color Out of Space (2019)
- Comedy of Terrors, The (1963)
- Come Out and Play (2012)
- Come True (2020)
- Company of Wolves, The (1984)
- Corridors of Blood (1958)
- Count Dracula (1970)
- Count Yorga: Vampire (1970)
- Crawlspace (1986)
- Crazies, The (1973)
- Creature from the Black Lagoon
- Creature from the Haunted Sea (1961)
- Creepshow (1982)
- Crimes of the Future (2022)
- Cronos (1993)
- Cube (1997)
- Cujo (1983)
- Cure (1997)
- Cursed, The (2021)
- Curse of the Demon (1957)
- Curse of the Werewolf, The (1961)
- Cut and Run (1984)
- Cutting Class (1989)
- Dagon (2001)
- Dance of the Dead (2008)
- Dark Night of the Scarecrow (1981)
- Dark Song, A (2016)
- Daughters of Darkness (1971)
- Dave Made a Maze (2017)
- Dawn of the Dead (1978)
- Dawn of the Dead (2004)
- Day of the Beast, The (1995)
- Day of the Dead (1985)
- Dead & Buried (1981)
- Dead End (2003)
- Deadgirl (2008)
- Dead of Night (1945)
- Dead Snow (2009)
- Death Bed: The Bed That Eats (1977)
- Deathdream (1974)
- Deathgasm (2015)
- Death Ship (1980)
- Death Spa (1989)
- Deep Red (1975)
- Deep Rising (1998)
- Dementia (aka "Daughter of Horror") (1955)
- Demons (1985)
- Demon Wind (1990)
- Dentist, The (1996)
- Der Fan (1982
- Descent, The (2005)
- Destroy All Monsters (1968)
- Devil Rides Out, The (1968)
- Devil's Backbone, The (2001)
- Devils Carnival, The (2012)
- Devil's Rejects, The
- Disconnected (1984)
- Doctor Sleep (2019)
- Down (aka "The Shaft") (2001)
- Dressed to Kill (1980)
- Dr. Giggles (1992)
- Dr. Renault's Secret (1942)
- Dog Soldiers (2002)
- Dolls (1987)
- Dont Go to Sleep (1982)
- Don't Look Now (1973)
- Dracula (1931)
- Dracula (1979)
- Dr. Caligari (1989)
- Dr. Cyclops (1940)
- Dream Home (2010)
- Dr. Phibes Rises Again (1972)
- Dr. Terror's House of Horrors (1965)
- Eaten Alive (1976)
- Ebola Syndrome (1996)
- Eden Lake (2008)
- Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988)
- Empire of the Ants (1977)
- Empty Man, The (2020)
- End of the Line (2007)
- Entity, The (1981)
- Event Horizon (1997)
- Evil Dead, The (1981)
- Evil Dead II (1987)
- Evil Dead Rise (2023)
- Evil Toons (1992)
- Exorcist, The (1973)
- Exorcist III, The (1990)
- Eyes of Fire (1983)
- Eyes Without a Face (1960)
- Faculty, The (1998)
- Fade to Black (1980)
- Fangs of the Living Dead (1968)
- Fascination (1979)
- Fear No Evil (1981)
- Fearless Vampire Killers, The (1967)
- Final Destination (2000)
- Final Destination 2 (2003)
- Final Exam (1981)
- Flesh and the Fiends, The (1960)
- Flesh for Frankenstein (1973)
- Flowers in the Attic (1987)
- Fog, The (1980)
- Footprints on the Moon (1975)
- Forget Me Not (2009)
- Frankenhooker (1990)
- Frankenstein (1931)
- Frankenstein 1970 (1958)
- Freaks (1932)
- Freaky (2020)
- Frenzy (1972)
- Friday the 13th (1980)
- Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)
- Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
- Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
- Fright Night (1985)
- Frighteners, The (1996)
- Frogs (1972)
- From Beyond (1986)
- From Dusk till Dawn (1996)
- Frozen (2010)
- Funhouse, The (1981)
- Funny Games (1997/2007)
- Fury, The (1978)
- Ganja & Hess (1973)
- Gate, The (1987)
- Ghostwatch (1992)
- Ginger Snaps (2000)
- Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, A (2014)
- God Told Me To (1976)
- Gojira (1954)
- Goliathon (1977)
- Goodnight Mommy (2014)
- Grapes of Death, The (1978)
- Grave Encounters (2011)
- Grave Robbers (1989)
- Green Room (2015)
- Halloween (1978)
- Halloween II (1981)
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)
- Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)
- Halloween Ends (2022)
- Halloween Kills (2021)
- Hills Run Red, The (2009)
- Happiness Of The Katakuris, The (2001)
- Happy Birthday to Me (1981)
- Happy Death Day (2017)
- Hard
- Haunting, The (1963)
- Häxan (1922)
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)
- Hell High (1989)
- Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II (1987)
- Here Comes the Devil (2012)
- Hereditary (2018)
- Hidden, The (1987)
- High Tension (2003)
- Highway to Hell (1992)
- Hiruko the Goblin (1991)
- Hobgoblins (1988)
- Horde, The (2009)
- Horror Hotel (1960)
- Horror of Dracula (1958)
- Horror Express (1972)
- Host, The (2006)
- Hour of the Wolf (1968)
- House (Hausu) (1977)
- House by the Cemetery, The (1981)
- House of 1000 Corpses, The (2003)
- House of Dark Shadows (1970)
- House of the Devil, The (2009)
- House of Seven Corpses, The (1974)
- House of Wax (1953)
- House on Haunted Hill, The (1959)
- House That Dripped Blood, The (1971)
- House That Screamed, The (1969)
- Howl (2015)
- Howling, The (1981)
- Hunchback of Notre Dame, The (1923)
- Hush (2016)
- Idle Hands (1999)
- I, Madman (1989)
- I Sell the Dead (2008)
- I Spit On Your Grave (aka "Day of the Woman") (1978)
- I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)
- Images (1972)
- In Search of Darkness (2019)
- In Their Skin (2012)
- In the Mouth of Madness (1994)
- Initiation, The (1984)
- Innkeepers, The (2011)
- Innocents, The (1961)
- Inside (2007)
- Intruder (1989)
- Invaders from Mars (1986)
- Invisible Man, The (1933)
- It Follows (2014)
- It's Alive (1974)
- Jack Frost (1997)
- Jack Ketchum's The Girl Next Door (2007)
- Jack's Back (1988)
- Jaws (1975)
- John Dies at the End (2012)
- Kill Baby, Kill (1966)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
- Killer Tongue (1996)
- Krampus (2015)
- Kwaidan (1964)
- Lady in White (1988)
- Lake Mungo (2008)
- Last House on Dead End Street, The (1977)
- Last House on the Left, The (1972)
- Last Man on Earth, The (1964)
- Last Night in Soho (2021)
- Legend of Hell House, The (1973)
- Let the Right One In (2008)
- Lets Scare Jessica to Death (1971)
- Libido (1965)
- Lifeforce (1985)
- Linnea Quigley's Horror Workout (1990)
- Livid (2011)
- Living Dead at Manchester Morgue, The (aka "Let Sleeping Corpses Lie") (1974)
- Lord of Illusions (1995)
- Lords of Salem, The (2012)
- Lost Boys, The (1987)
- Mad Monster Party? (1967)
- Magic (1978)
- Mandy (2018)
- Manitou, The (1978)
- Manos: The Hands of Fate (1966)
- Mark of the Vampire (1935)
- Marrowbone (2017)
- Martin (1977)
- Martyrs (2008)
- Mausoleum (1983)
- Maximum Overdrive (1986)
- Messiah of Evil (1973)
- Microwave Massacre (1983)
- Midnight Hour, The (1985)
- Mill of the Stone Women (1960)
- Mimic (1997)
- Mimic 3: Sentinel (2003)
- Misery (1990)
- Mist, The (2007)
- Monster House (2006)
- Monster Club, The (1981)
- Monster Squad, The (1987)
- Mortuary Collection, The (2019)
- Motel Hell (1980)
- Mother's Day (2010)
- Mummy, The
- Mummy's Curse, The (1944)
- Murder Party (2008)
- My Bloody Valentine (1981)
- Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933)
- Nanny, The (1965)
- New York Ripper, The (1982)
- Next of Kin (1982)
- Nightbreed (1990)
- Night of the Comet (1984)
- Night of the Creeps (1986)
- Night of the Demon (1980)
- Night of the Demons (1988)
- Night of the Living Dead
- Night of the Werewolf (1981)
- Nightmare (aka "Nightmare in a Damaged Brain") (1981)
- Nightmare Beach (1989)
- Nightmare Before Christmas, The (1993)
- Nightmare Castle (1965)
- Nightmare on Elm Street, A (1984)
- Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, A (1987)
- Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, A (1988)
- Night Train to Terror (1985)
- Nina Forever (2015)
- Ninth Gate, The (1999)
- Noroi: The Curse (2005)
- Nosferatu (1922)
- Octaman (1971)
- Oculus (2013)
- Old Dark House, The (1932)
- One Cut of the Dead (2017)
- One Dark Night (1982)
- Opera (1987)
- Orca: The Killer Whale (1977)
- Out of the Dark (1995)
- Paranormal Activity (2007)
- ParaNorman (2012)
- Peanut Butter Solution, The (1985)
- Pearl (2022)
- Peeping Tom (1960)
- People Under the Stairs, The (1991)
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Phantasm (1979)
- Phantasm II (1988)
- Phantom Carriage, The (1921)
- Phantom of the Paradise (1974)
- Phenomena (1985)
- Pin (1988)
- Pit and the Pendulum, The
- Planet Terror (2007)
- Poltergeist (1982)
- Pontypool (2008)
- Possession (1981)
- Possession, The (2012)
- Possession of David O'Reilly, The (2010)
- Possessor (2020)
- Poultrygeist (2006)
- Premonition (2004)
- Prey, The (1983)
- Primal (2010)
- Prowler, The (1981)
- Prince of Darkness (1987)
- Psycho
- Psycho II (1983)
- Psycho III (1986)
- Pumpkinhead (1988)
- Puppet Master (1989)
- Pyx, The (1973)
- Quiet Place, A (2018)
- R-Point (2004)
- Rabid (1977)
- Rats: Night of Terror (1984)
- Ravenous (1999)
- Raw (2016)
- Razorback (1984)
- Ready or Not (2019)
- Re-Animator
- [Rec] (2008)
- [REC]³ Genesis (2012)
- Reef, The (2010)
- Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)
- Repulsion (1965)
- Return of the Living Dead, The (1985)
- Return of the Living Dead III (1993)
- Return to Horror High (1987)
- Ringu (1998)
- Road Games (1981)
- Rosemary's Baby (1968)
- Rottweiler (2004)
- Rubber (2010)
- Sadness, The (2021)
- Saint Nick (2010)
- Salomé (1922)
- Salvage (2009)
- Santa Sangre (1989)
- Satan's Blood (aka "Don't Panic") (1978)
- Sauna (2008)
- Scanners II: The New Order (1991)
- Scared to Death (1947)
- Scream (1996)
- Screaming Skull, The (1958)
- Screamtime (1986)
- Seeding of a Ghost (1983)
- Session 9 (2001)
- Seventh Curse, The (1986)
- Seventh Victim, The (1943)
- Severance (2006)
- Severed Arm, The (1973)
- Shadow of the Vampire
- Shakma (1990)
- Shaun of the Dead (2004)
- Sheitan (2006)
- Shining, The
- Shockwaves (1977)
- Shuttle (2008)
- Shutter (2004)
- Signal, The (2007)
- Silence of the Lambs, The (1991)
- Silent Madness (1984)
- Silent Scream, The (1980)
- Silver Bullet (1985)
- Sisters (1973)
- Slaxx (2020)
- Sleepless (2001)
- Sleepy Hollow (1999)
- Slither (2006)
- Slumber Party Massacre II (1987)
- Smash Cut (2009)
- Society (1989)
- Son of Dracula (1943)
- Southbound (2015)
- Spider Baby or, The Maddest Story Ever Told (1968)
- Spiral Staircase, The (1946)
- Splinter (2008)
- Spookies (1986)
- Stake Land (2010)
- Stalled (2013)
- Stendhal Syndrome, The (1995)
- Stepfather, The (1987)
- Stigmata (1999)
- Stir of Echoes (1999)
- Strangler vs. Strangler (1984)
- Street Trash (1987)
- Stung (2015)
- Subspecies (1991)
- Suspiria (1977)
- Taking Deborah Logan, The (2014)
- Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
- Tales of Halloween (2015)
- Tale of Two Sisters, A (2003)
- Talk to Me (2023)
- Tenebre (1982)
- Terrified (2017)
- Terrifier (2017)
- Terrifier 2 (2022)
- Terror, The (1963)
- Terror at Tenkiller (1986)
- Terror in the Aisles (1984)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The (1974)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, The (1986)
- Theater of Blood (1973)
- There's Nothing Out There (1991)
- Thing, The (1982)
- Thirst (2009)
- Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017)
- Tilbury (1987)
- Tombs of the Blind Dead (1972)
- Torso (1973)
- Touch of Death (1988)
- Tourist Trap (1979)
- Tower of Evil (1972)
- Town That Dreaded Sundown, The (1976)
- Toxic Avenger, The (1984)
- Train to Busan (2016)
- Transylvania 6-5000 (1985)
- Triangle (2009)
- Trick or Treat (1986)
- Trick 'r Treat (2008)
- Trilogy of Terror (1975)
- Troll 2 (1990)
- Trollhunter (2010)
- Trouble Every Day (2001)
- Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010)
- Under the Shadow (2016)
- Under the Skin (2013)
- Unnamable, The (1988)
- Uninvited, The (1944)
- Uninvited, The (2009)
- Untold Story, The (1993)
- Us (2019)
- Valerie and Her Week of Wonders (1970)
- Vampire Bat, The (1933)
- Vampire Circus (1972)
- Vampires in Havana (1985)
- Vampire Lovers, The (1970)
- Vampire in Venice (aka "Prince of Night") (1988)
- Vampyr (1932)
- Vault of Horror, The (1973)
- Videodrome (1983)
- Video Violence 2 (1988)
- Viy, The (1967)
- Void, The (2016)
- Warlock (1989)
- Washing Machine, The (1993)
- Waxwork (1988)
- Wer (2013)
- Werewolves Within (2021)
- Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)
- What Have You Done to Solange? (1972)
- What We Do in the Shadows (2014)
- Whip and the Body, The (1963)
- White Zombie (1932)
- Who Can Kill a Child? (1976)
- Who's Watching Oliver? (2017)
- Wicker Man, The (1973)
- Wildling (2018)
- Winterbeast (1992)
- Witch, The (2015)
- Witchboard (1986)
- Witchfinder General (1968)
- Witches, The (1990)
- Witchtrap (1989)
- WNUF Halloween Special (2013)
- Wolf Man, The
- Wolfen (1981)
- Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead (2014)
- X (2022)
- Yongary, Monster from the Deep (1967)
- Young Frankenstein (1974)
- Zero Boys, The (1986)
- Zombie [Zombi 2] (1979)
- Zombieland (2009)
- Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)
- Zombies of Mass Destruction (2009)
Originally Posted by Chad
Spoiler:
Individual tables have been removed due to both the themes and checklists getting 'Error Code 520' and 'Error Code 524' messages. It's inevitable this one will eventually turn wonky, too. Just click the links to see them or check out the above lists.
Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
THE CHECKLIST
2007 LIST | 2008 LIST | 2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST | 2019 LIST | 2020 LIST | 2021 LIST | 2022 LIST | 2023 LIST
By year (All the previous Checklist tables):
__________________________________________________________________________________
2007 LIST | 2008 LIST | 2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST | 2019 LIST | 2020 LIST | 2021 LIST | 2022 LIST | 2023 LIST
By year (All the previous Checklist tables):
Originally Posted by Chad
Spoiler:
Individual tables have been removed due to getting an 'Error Code 524' message. Just click the above links to see them.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
__________________________________________________________________________________
Films That Used Real Bodies - Horror Land (5 titles)
Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
Theme Nights 2024
Placement for all themes has yet to be decided.
Coming Soon.
Placement for all themes has yet to be decided.
Coming Soon.
Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
31 Film Subset Volunteers
1. Chad
2. Gobear
3. tarfrimmer
4. shellebelle
5. Darth Maher
6. Undeadcow
7. hbsvb
8. SterlingBen
9. cwileyy
10. Spiderbite
11. mrcellophane
12. Shack
13. shadokitty
14. Darkgod
15. WillieMLF
16. PCBreakdown
17. numbercrunch
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
1. Chad
2. Gobear
3. tarfrimmer
4. shellebelle
5. Darth Maher
6. Undeadcow
7. hbsvb
8. SterlingBen
9. cwileyy
10. Spiderbite
11. mrcellophane
12. Shack
13. shadokitty
14. Darkgod
15. WillieMLF
16. PCBreakdown
17. numbercrunch
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.
Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
31 Film Subset Suggestions
1. Chad
_________________________________________________________________
2. Gobear
_________________________________________________________________
3. tarfrimmer
_________________________________________________________________
4. shellebelle
_________________________________________________________________
5. Darth Maher
_________________________________________________________________
6. Undeadcow
_________________________________________________________________
7. hbsvb
_________________________________________________________________
8. SterlingBen
_________________________________________________________________
9. cwileyy
_________________________________________________________________
10. Spiderbite
_________________________________________________________________
11. mrcellophane
_________________________________________________________________
12. Shack
_________________________________________________________________
13. shadokitty
_________________________________________________________________
14. Darkgod
_________________________________________________________________
15. WillieMLF
_________________________________________________________________
16. PCBreakdown
_________________________________________________________________
17. numbercrunch
_________________________________________________________________
18.
_________________________________________________________________
19.
_________________________________________________________________
20.
_________________________________________________________________
21.
_________________________________________________________________
22.
_________________________________________________________________
23.
_________________________________________________________________
24.
_________________________________________________________________
25.
_________________________________________________________________
26.
_________________________________________________________________
27.
_________________________________________________________________
30.
_________________________________________________________________
31.
_________________________________________________________________
1. Chad
_________________________________________________________________
2. Gobear
_________________________________________________________________
3. tarfrimmer
_________________________________________________________________
4. shellebelle
_________________________________________________________________
5. Darth Maher
_________________________________________________________________
6. Undeadcow
_________________________________________________________________
7. hbsvb
_________________________________________________________________
8. SterlingBen
_________________________________________________________________
9. cwileyy
_________________________________________________________________
10. Spiderbite
_________________________________________________________________
11. mrcellophane
_________________________________________________________________
12. Shack
_________________________________________________________________
13. shadokitty
_________________________________________________________________
14. Darkgod
_________________________________________________________________
15. WillieMLF
_________________________________________________________________
16. PCBreakdown
_________________________________________________________________
17. numbercrunch
_________________________________________________________________
18.
_________________________________________________________________
19.
_________________________________________________________________
20.
_________________________________________________________________
21.
_________________________________________________________________
22.
_________________________________________________________________
23.
_________________________________________________________________
24.
_________________________________________________________________
25.
_________________________________________________________________
26.
_________________________________________________________________
27.
_________________________________________________________________
30.
_________________________________________________________________
31.
_________________________________________________________________
