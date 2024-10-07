DVD Talk Forum

Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)

   
Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)


Pre-Challenge 2015 / Pre-Challenge 2016 / Pre-Challenge 2017 / Pre-Challenge 2018 / Pre-Challenge 2019 / Pre-Challenge 2020 / Pre-Challenge 2021 / Pre-Challenge 2022 / Pre-Challenge 2023

Welcome to the 10th pre-horror challenge thread for the 20th OHMC in 2024. The sole purpose is to hopefully get the optional lists done early and without distractions. Even when the main thread goes up this one continues ...until we're done.

We configure them in the following order - Theme Nights ---> 31 Film Subset ---> The Checklist. It's done that particular way due to the first two syncing up with one another, and so you can have some time to plan ahead accordingly.

In case you missed the announcement from the June 2022 planning thread, some changes have been made to expedite the pre-challenge process. It was a rousing success, so it continues. The theme nights list will be posted soon and subset volunteering is ongoing.

__________________________________________________________________________________


To make this thread as simple as possible...

Posts 2, 3, 4, and 5 ---> Past entries for all three lists.

Posts 6 and 7 ---> Building Theme Nights.

Posts 8 and 9 ---> Building The 31 Film Subset.

Posts 10 and 11 ---> Building The Checklist.

Post 12 ---> Updates.


The wiki at the top of this thread will keep you updated on current progress.

__________________________________________________________________________________


That said, suggestions are always welcome, so feel free to contribute regardless of whether or not you plan on participating in the optional lists.





And away we go...

__________________________________________________________________________________

The usual reminder there's some broken formatting due to the November 2019 forum update (and the January one before it), which also continues to bring us our ridiculous 60 image limit.


Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
__________________________________________________________________________________

THEME NIGHTS

2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST | 2019 LIST | 2020 LIST | 2021 LIST | 2022 LIST | 2023 LIST


All the themes in alphabetical order minus duplicates (265 and counting):

Originally Posted by arw6040
Spoiler:
  1. "Exploding Head" - 2012
  2. "Inspired By True Events" - 2013, 2023
  3. "Vs." Horror Films - 2015
  4. 50 Best Horror Movies You've Never Seen, The - 2019
  5. 100th Birthday Celebration of Donald Pleasence, The - 2019
  6. 100th Birthday Celebration of Mario Bava & William Castle - 2014
  7. 100 Years of Warner Bros. Horror - 2023
  8. 1920 (Platinum) Vs. 1945 (Diamond) Vs. 1970 (Gold) Vs. 1995 (Silver) - 2020
  9. 1921 (Platinum) Vs. 1946 (Diamond) Vs. 1971 (Gold) Vs. 1996 (Silver) - 2021
  10. 1922 (Platinum) Vs. 1947 (Diamond) Vs. 1972 (Gold) Vs. 1997 (Silver) - 2022
  11. 1923 (Platinum) Vs. 1948 (Diamond) Vs. 1973 (Gold) Vs. 1998 (Silver) - 2023
  12. 1943 (Diamond) Vs. 1968 (Gold) Vs. 1993 (Silver) - 2018
  13. 1944 (Diamond) Vs. 1969 (Gold) Vs. 1994 (Silver) - 2019
  14. 1960's Cinema - 2012
  15. 1963 (50th) Vs. 1988 (25th) - 2013
  16. 1964 (50th) Vs. 1989 (25th) - 2014
  17. 1965 (Gold) Vs. 1990 (Silver) - 2015
  18. 1966 (Gold) Vs. 1991 (Silver) - 2016
  19. 1967 (Gold) Vs. 1992 (Silver) - 2017
  20. 1970's Cinema - 2011
  21. 1980's Video Companies (Spotlights: Vestron, Embassy, Media Home Entertainment, Prism Entertainment, Thorn EMI / HBO Cannon / HBO Video / Lightning Video, VCI/United, Wizard Video, Vidmark Entertainment) - 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
  22. 35 Years of Fangoria Covers - 2014
  23. Abandoned Places - 2016
  24. Action - 2010, 2011
  25. Adaptations from Hell - 2020
  26. Analog Nightmares - Shot-On-Video Horror Films of the 1980's & 1990's - 2020
  27. Animated Horror Films - 2017
  28. Anthologies - 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
  29. Apartment - 2012
  30. Apocalyptic - 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018
  31. April Ghouls' Day - Deadly Pranks - 2019
  32. Arthouse - 2012
  33. Asian Buffet of Terrors (Korean / Thai / J-Horror / Indian / Chinese / Filipino, 2 / Indonesian) - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2021
  34. Atmospheric Horror Films - 2018
  35. Attics & Basements - 2015
  36. Australian / New Zealand - 2010, 2019
  37. Black & White - 2013
  38. BFI's 100 European Horror Films - 2010, 2011 (Added to The 'European Passport to Terror' in 2015)
  39. Babysitters / Nannies / Governesses - 2016
  40. Backwoods - 2009, 2010
  41. Based on Horror Novels: Lovecraft / Poe / King / Matheson - 2015
  42. Bathrooms & Kitchens - 2014
  43. Bats / Cats / & Rats - 2015
  44. Before They Were Stars - 2014
  45. Bela @ 130 & Bram @ 165 - 2012
  46. Big Apple of Death - NYC Based Horror Films, The - 2020
  47. Bigfoots, Yetis & Tiny Terrors - 2015
  48. Blood and Snow / Ice Terrors - 2015, 2013
  49. Blood on the Beach - 2018
  50. Bloody Birthday Parties - 2018
  51. Body Horror - 2013, 2022
  52. Book of the Dead - 2015
  53. Breaking the Fourth Wall / Meta-Horror Cinema - 2023
  54. Bubba Rodriguez Lives! The 40th Anniversary of Joe Bob Briggs - The Definitive List / Drive-In Theater / MonsterVision / The Last Drive-In - 2022
  55. Campground Tales / Summer Themed - 2012, 2014
  56. Canadian - 2010
  57. Cannibalism - 2009, 2010
  58. Caribbean / Mexican / Central American / South American / Hispanic Icons - 2017
  59. Careful with that Axe, Eugene! - 2016
  60. Category of Nasty: An Exploration of Banned & Extreme Cinema - Video Nasties 40th Anniversary / Hong Kong Category III 35th Anniversary, The - 2023
  61. Chapels of Horror - 2015
  62. Cheesy 80's - 2010, 2018, 2020
  63. Children (Evil) - 2010
  64. Christopher Lee Centennial - 2022
  65. Christmas - 2016
  66. Cinema Inspired By Edgar Allan Poe - 2010
  67. Cinema Inspired By Richard Matheson - 2012
  68. Cinema Inspired by Stephen King - 2011
  69. Class Warfare - 2013
  70. Comedy / Spoof - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
  71. Conspiracy / Political - 2016
  72. Cosmic Horror / Lovecraftian - 2022
  73. COVID-19 Pandemic Parade, The - 2020
  74. Crazy Love - 2015
  75. Creature Features / When Animals Attack - 2009, 2010, 2014
  76. Criterion - 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
  77. Cult - 2011
  78. Curses - 2016
  79. Danza Macabre: An Exploration of Gothic Horror Cinema - 2023
  80. Dark Shadows 50th Anniversary - 2016
  81. Death By Decapitation - 2013
  82. Demented Dads & Bad Mothas - 2014
  83. Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
  84. Deserted Island - 2014
  85. Documentaries - 2009
  86. Documentaries / Film Historians - 2021
  87. Dogs/Bogs/Logs - 2018
  88. Don't Go to Sleep on a Sleepless Night: Sleepwalking / Sleep Paralysis / Sleepovers / Sleeping Nude / Watching Someone Sleep - 2023
  89. Dreams, Hallucinations & Drug Trips - 2014, 2017
  90. Drive-In Double Features - 2014, 2015
  91. Drive-In Oath by Joe Bob Briggs Featuring Blood, Breasts, & Beasts, The - 2020
  92. Electric Brain Stew - Sadistic / Dogs / Bullying / Scarecrows - 2020
  93. Elevator Horrors - 2018
  94. Elvira's Movie Macabra 40th Anniversary - 2021
  95. Erotic / Sexy - 2013
  96. European Passport to Terror (France / Italy / Netherlands / Norway / Sweden / Great Britain / Spain / Russia / Austria / Belgium / Czech Republic / Denmark / Finland / Germany / Greece / Hungary / Ireland / Luxembourg / Poland / Portugal / Romania / Turkey / NetherHorror Vs. Norwegian) - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021
  97. Evil Families - 2013
  98. Evil Trees & Plants - 2015
  99. Evil Twins & Doppelgangers - 2017
  100. Exploitation - 2012
  101. Extraterrestrial - 2016
  102. Eyes of Death - 2015
  103. Family-Friendly - 2013, 2019
  104. Fanaticism (Religious) - 2016
  105. Fangoria Chainsaw Awards - 2016
  106. Female Directed Horror Films - 2017
  107. Fermentation of Fear - 2021
  108. Flashback Horror - 2022
  109. Fog-Infested Horror Films - 2019
  110. Folk Horror - 2022
  111. Folklore, Urban Legends & Fairy Tale Horror - 2017, 2020
  112. Foodservice Industry - 2014
  113. Found Footage - 2011, 2022
  114. Four Seasons of Death, The - 2021
  115. Frankenstein / Mad Doctor - 2012, 2016, 2018
  116. Free Admission: Enter at Your Own Risk : 2015
  117. Friday the 13th: Black Cats / Broken Mirrors / Ladders / F13 Films - 2017, 2023
  118. Friends: Good, Bad & Imaginary - 2017
  119. FrightFest Guide, The: Volume 1 - Monster Movies / Ghost Movies / Exploitation Movies - 2022
  120. FrightFest Guide, The: Volume 2 - Vampire Movies/ Grindhouse Movies / Werewolf Movies - 2023
  121. Frights, Camera...Traction! - 2019
  122. Giallo - 2021, 2022, 2023
  123. Godzilla / Kaiju Films - 2020
  124. Gothic - 2009, 2011 (part of 'Danza Macabra: A Celebration of Gothic Cinema' in 2023)
  125. Grave Robbing / Graveyard - 2012, 2016
  126. Guillermo del Toro Seal of Approval, The - 2020
  127. Halloween - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
  128. Hammer / Amicus / Ealing / Black & Blue - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2020
  129. Harvest - 2013
  130. Heavy Metal Movies - 2019
  131. Home Invasion - 2013, 2019
  132. Hooded / Cloaked Figures - 2021
  133. Horror Films w/ Original Songs - 2014
  134. HorrorEstate - 2016
  135. Horror Movies in Horror Movies - 2019
  136. Horrors of J&B Product Placement & Other Marketing Nightmares, The - J&B in the Movies / Other Shameless Shilling - 2022
  137. Horror Show Guide: The Ultimate Frightfest of Movies, The - 2023
  138. Horrorspondents - 2018
  139. House of Psychotic Women - 2022
  140. IMDB Highest Rated Horror - 2018
  141. IMDB Lowest Rated Horror - 2017
  142. Indie / Arthouse - 2021, 2022, 2023
  143. Infection / Epidemic / Viral - 2011
  144. In Name Only / Unofficial Horror Sequels - 2021
  145. Insects, Killer Animals & Giant Monsters - 2016
  146. Jawsploitation / Aquatic - 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2023
  147. Joe Bob Says Check it Out! - 2021
  148. Joe Bob Briggs Helloween Special, The - 2023
  149. Killer Dolls / Puppets - 2013
  150. Killer Grannies - 2010
  151. Killer Monkeys / Gorillas / Jungle - 2013
  152. Killer Robots / Evil Technology - 2012
  153. Korean / Thai / J-Horror / Indian / Chinese / Philippine / Indonesian - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2021
  154. Ladies Who Kill - 2021
  155. Lesbians, Brothels & Sex Demons - 2014
  156. Letterboxd Top 250, The - 2021
  157. Litterboxd / Devil Dogs (Cats & Dogs) - 2019
  158. Made-for-TV Movies / Mini-Series - 2013, 2015
  159. Mass Marathon of the Damned - 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 (attached to another theme 2017 - present)
  160. Medical - 2012
  161. Meta - 2012 (part of 'Breaking the Fourth Wall / Meta-Horror Cinema in 2023)
  162. Mind Games - 2018
  163. Modern Horror Films - 2018
  164. Motorcycle - 2014
  165. Mummies - 2017
  166. Musical / Rock 'n Roll - 2009, 2013
  167. Mutants - 2010, 2011
  168. Mystery - 2013, 2021
  169. Native American / Westerns - 2013
  170. Nature Themed - 2010
  171. Nazi - 2012
  172. Nightmare USA - 2020
  173. Night of the Defunct Studios - 2023
  174. Night of the Living Dead 50th Anniversary - 2018
  175. Occult Detectives - 2013, 2015
  176. OHMC Guide to Holiday Horrors, The - 2022
  177. OHMC Guide to Location-Based Horrors, The - 2023
  178. OHMC Passport to Terror - Global Edition - 2022, 2023
  179. One-Word Titles - 2021
  180. Overlook Hotel July 4th Ball Cenennial, The - 2021
  181. Parasite Infestation - 2023
  182. Parties - 2017, 2019
  183. Pasties, G-Strings, & Chainsaws - Strip Club Horrors - 2019
  184. Period Piece - 2016
  185. Peter Cushing Centennial - 2013
  186. Photographic Horror - 2020
  187. Pick Your Favorite Director - 2009
  188. Pick Your Favorite Horror Icon / Icons of Horror - 2009, 2011
  189. Planes, Trains & Automobiles - 2014
  190. Playgrounds of the Damned - 2019
  191. Police Stations - 2015
  192. Pregnancy - 2017
  193. Psychic Abilities / ESP - 2013
  194. Psychological - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2022
  195. Psychotronic / Stranger Things -&- Unconventional Movie Monsters - 2013, 2016
  196. Public Domain - 2016
  197. Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness 2! - TV Terrors / Late-Night Horror Hosts / Aerobics Craze / Casinos - 2019
  198. Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness: Chapter 3 - Pizza Delivery Dilemmas / Reality Show Terrors / National Park Nightmares / High Rise Horrors - 2022
  199. Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness: The Fourth Kind - Vanity Projects / Eat the Rich / Killer Inanimate Objects / Based on Children's Books - 2023
  200. Regional Horror Films - 2022
  201. Return of Joe Bob Briggs - 2019
  202. Return of Joe Bob Briggs / Fangoria - 2018
  203. R.I.P. Bill & Walt Olson / Ruggero Deodato / Bert I. Gordon Centennial - 2023
  204. R.I.P. Ennio Morricone - 2020
  205. R.I.P. Fangoria / Video Watchdog - 2017
  206. R.I.P. George A. Romero - 2017
  207. R.I.P. Gunnar Hansen / Herschell Gordon Lewis / Angus Scrimm - 2016
  208. R.I.P. John Carl Buechler - 2019
  209. R.I.P. John Saxon - 2020
  210. R.I.P. Larry Cohen - 2019
  211. R.I.P. Sir Christopher Lee - 2015
  212. R.I.P. Stewart Gordon - 2020
  213. R.I.P. TCM Underground - 2023
  214. R.I.P. Tobe Hooper - 2017
  215. R.I.P. Wes Craven - 2015
  216. Rape & Revenge - 2010
  217. Remakes Vs. Sequels - 2012
  218. Retail Establishment - 2014, 2019
  219. Road Terrors - 2012
  220. Rocktober Blood: The 100 Greatest Horror Film Soundtracks - 2018
  221. Rubber Suit - 2012
  222. Schools Out ...Forever - 2015, 2021
  223. Sci-Fi - 2009
  224. Scream Queens - 2012
  225. Sibling Rivalry - 2014
  226. Skeptics - 2021
  227. Skull & Bones - 2017
  228. Slashers / Giallos / Serial Killers / Masked Killers - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 ("Slashers / Serial Killers" and "Giallo" separated in 2021)
  229. Slashers / Serial Killers - 2021, 2022, 2023
  230. Sleazoid Express: Volume III - "X" Edition, The - Hardcore Transition: Porn Star Directed / Group Sex / Erotic & Pornographic Horror Films / Porn Stars in Horror Films - 2022
  231. Slime, Goo & Toxic Waste - 2017
  232. Small Town - 2017
  233. Snowy Weather - 2020
  234. Splatter / Gore - 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017
  235. Stormy Weather - 2016, 2017, 2020
  236. Stranded - 2019
  237. Streaming Originals & Exclusives - 2021
  238. Studies in Terror (book) - 2018
  239. Subjective Camera Horror - 2020
  240. Subterranean - 2012, 2021
  241. Suburban - 2021
  242. Supernatural / Haunted House / Ghost / Quiet / Soft / Seances - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
  243. Synthesizer Scores - 2017, 2022
  244. Teen Screams - 2010, 2012, 2014, 2023
  245. Telephone - 2013, 2022
  246. Theaters of Blood - 2015, 2021
  247. They Shoot Zombies, Don't They? - The 1,000 Greatest Horror Films - 2020
  248. 'Till Death Do Us Part - Wedding Horrors - 2019
  249. Travel (Vacation) - 2016
  250. Trek or Treat - 2022
  251. Ultimate Guide to Strange Cinema, The - 2021
  252. Universal Monsters - 2009, 2018
  253. Urban - 2012
  254. USA Up All Night - 2018
  255. Vampires - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
  256. Video Nasties - 2010, 2011, 2018 (part of 'The Category of Nasty: An Exploration of Banned & Extreme Cinema' in 2023)
  257. Vincent Price Filmography - 2011
  258. Web of Horror - 2015
  259. Werewolves - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023
  260. What's Your Name? - 2023
  261. Witchcraft / Warlocks - 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
  262. Writers / Screenwriters - 2022
  263. Wrong Side of the Art: Celebrating Horror Artists, Illustrators & Poster Art - 2023
  264. You'll Never Check Out - 2015
  265. Zombie - 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023




Originally Posted by Chad
Spoiler:

Individual tables have been removed due to getting an 'Error Code 520' message. Just click the links to see them or check out the above list.
Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
31 FILM SUBSET

2008 LIST | 2009 LIST | HFC LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST | 2019 LIST | 2020 LIST | 2021 LIST | 2022 LIST | 2023 LIST


All the previous films in list order with accompanying pics via IMDB list (courtesy of alyxstarr):

OHMC Subset Lists 2008-2023


All the films in alphabetical order (575 and counting):
Originally Posted by rbrown498
Spoiler:
  1. +1 (2013)
  2. 976-EVIL (1988)
  3. Abominable Dr. Phibes, The (1971)
  4. Abbott & Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)
  5. Alligator (1980)
  6. Alone in the Dark (1982)
  7. Alucarda (1977)
  8. Amazing Mr. X, The (1948)
  9. Amer (2009)
  10. American Mary (2012)
  11. American Werewolf in London, An (1981)
  12. Amusement (2008)
  13. Antropophagus (1980)
  14. April Fool's Day (1986)
  15. Arachnophobia (1990)
  16. Asphyx, The (1972)
  17. Asylum (1972)
  18. Audition (1999)
  19. Autopsy of Jane Doe, The (2016)
  20. Babadook, The (2014)
  21. Baby Blues (2008)
  22. Bad Moon (1996)
  23. Bad Ronald (1974)
  24. Baskin (2015)
  25. Battle Royale (2000)
  26. Bay of Blood, A (1971)
  27. Beast (2017)
  28. Beast and the Magic Sword, The (1983)
  29. Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon (2006)
  30. Bio-Zombie (1998)
  31. Bird with the Crystal Plumage, The (1970)
    Crystal Plumage (1970)
  32. Black Belly of the Tarantula, The (1971)
  33. Black Rainbow (1989)
  34. Black Sabbath (1963)
  35. Black Sheep (2006)
  36. Black Sleep, The (1956)
  37. Black Sunday
  38. Blacula (1972)
  39. Black Christmas (1974)
  40. Blackcoat's Daughter, The (2015)
  41. Blob, The (1988)
  42. Blood Beach (1980)
  43. Blood Diner (1987)
  44. Blood on Satan's Claw, The (1971)
  45. Bloody Birthday (1981)
  46. Blue Sunshine (1977)
  47. Boar (2017)
  48. Boardinghouse (1982)
  49. Body Bags (1993)
  50. Body Snatcher, The (1945)
  51. Bone Tomahawk (2015)
  52. Brainscan (1994)
  53. Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
  54. Brood, The (1979)
  55. Brotherhood of the Wolf (2001)
  56. Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)
  57. Bucket of Blood, A (1959)
  58. 'Burbs, The (1989)
  59. Burial Ground (1981)
  60. Buried (2010)
  61. Buried Alive (1990)
  62. Burn, Witch, Burn! (1962)
  63. Burning, The (1981)
  64. Cabin in the Woods, The (2011)
  65. Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, The (1920)
  66. Caller, The (2011)
  67. Carnival of Souls (1962)
  68. Candyman (1992)
  69. Cannibal Ferox (1981)
  70. Carrie (1976)
  71. Carrier, The (1988)
  72. Castle of Blood (1964)
  73. Cat and the Canary, The (1927)
  74. Cat People (1942)
  75. Cat's Eye (1985)
  76. Cemetary Man (1994)
  77. Censor (2021)
  78. Changeling, The (1980)
  79. Children, The (2008)
  80. Child's Play (1988)
  81. Chillerama (2010)
  82. Chopping Mall (1986)
  83. Christine (1983)
  84. C.H.U.D. (1984)
  85. City of the Living Dead (1980)
  86. Class of 1999 (1990)
  87. Claw of Terror (aka Scream Bloody Murder)
  88. Close Calls (2017)
  89. Club Dread (2004)
  90. Cold Prey (2006)
  91. Collector, The (2009)
  92. Color Out of Space (2019)
  93. Comedy of Terrors, The (1963)
  94. Come Out and Play (2012)
  95. Come True (2020)
  96. Company of Wolves, The (1984)
  97. Corridors of Blood (1958)
  98. Count Dracula (1970)
  99. Count Yorga: Vampire (1970)
  100. Crawlspace (1986)
  101. Crazies, The (1973)
  102. Creature from the Black Lagoon
  103. Creature from the Haunted Sea (1961)
  104. Creepshow (1982)
  105. Crimes of the Future (2022)
  106. Cronos (1993)
  107. Cube (1997)
  108. Cujo (1983)
  109. Cure (1997)
  110. Cursed, The (2021)
  111. Curse of the Demon (1957)
  112. Curse of the Werewolf, The (1961)
  113. Cut and Run (1984)
  114. Cutting Class (1989)
  115. Dagon (2001)
  116. Dance of the Dead (2008)
  117. Dark Night of the Scarecrow (1981)
  118. Dark Song, A (2016)
  119. Daughters of Darkness (1971)
  120. Dave Made a Maze (2017)
  121. Dawn of the Dead (1978)
  122. Dawn of the Dead (2004)
  123. Day of the Beast, The (1995)
  124. Day of the Dead (1985)
  125. Dead & Buried (1981)
  126. Dead End (2003)
  127. Deadgirl (2008)
  128. Dead of Night (1945)
  129. Dead Snow (2009)
  130. Death Bed: The Bed That Eats (1977)
  131. Deathdream (1974)
  132. Deathgasm (2015)
  133. Death Ship (1980)
  134. Death Spa (1989)
  135. Deep Red (1975)
  136. Deep Rising (1998)
  137. Dementia (aka "Daughter of Horror") (1955)
  138. Demons (1985)
  139. Demon Wind (1990)
  140. Dentist, The (1996)
  141. Der Fan (1982
  142. Descent, The (2005)
  143. Destroy All Monsters (1968)
  144. Devil Rides Out, The (1968)
  145. Devil's Backbone, The (2001)
  146. Devils Carnival, The (2012)
  147. Devil's Rejects, The
  148. Disconnected (1984)
  149. Doctor Sleep (2019)
  150. Down (aka "The Shaft") (2001)
  151. Dressed to Kill (1980)
  152. Dr. Giggles (1992)
  153. Dr. Renault's Secret (1942)
  154. Dog Soldiers (2002)
  155. Dolls (1987)
  156. Dont Go to Sleep (1982)
  157. Don't Look Now (1973)
  158. Dracula (1931)
  159. Dracula (1979)
  160. Dr. Caligari (1989)
  161. Dr. Cyclops (1940)
  162. Dream Home (2010)
  163. Dr. Phibes Rises Again (1972)
  164. Dr. Terror's House of Horrors (1965)
  165. Eaten Alive (1976)
  166. Ebola Syndrome (1996)
  167. Eden Lake (2008)
  168. Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (1988)
  169. Empire of the Ants (1977)
  170. Empty Man, The (2020)
  171. End of the Line (2007)
  172. Entity, The (1981)
  173. Event Horizon (1997)
  174. Evil Dead, The (1981)
  175. Evil Dead II (1987)
  176. Evil Dead Rise (2023)
  177. Evil Toons (1992)
  178. Exorcist, The (1973)
  179. Exorcist III, The (1990)
  180. Eyes of Fire (1983)
  181. Eyes Without a Face (1960)
  182. Faculty, The (1998)
  183. Fade to Black (1980)
  184. Fangs of the Living Dead (1968)
  185. Fascination (1979)
  186. Fear No Evil (1981)
  187. Fearless Vampire Killers, The (1967)
  188. Final Destination (2000)
  189. Final Destination 2 (2003)
  190. Final Exam (1981)
  191. Flesh and the Fiends, The (1960)
  192. Flesh for Frankenstein (1973)
  193. Flowers in the Attic (1987)
  194. Fog, The (1980)
  195. Footprints on the Moon (1975)
  196. Forget Me Not (2009)
  197. Frankenhooker (1990)
  198. Frankenstein (1931)
  199. Frankenstein 1970 (1958)
  200. Freaks (1932)
  201. Freaky (2020)
  202. Frenzy (1972)
  203. Friday the 13th (1980)
  204. Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)
  205. Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)
  206. Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
  207. Fright Night (1985)
  208. Frighteners, The (1996)
  209. Frogs (1972)
  210. From Beyond (1986)
  211. From Dusk till Dawn (1996)
  212. Frozen (2010)
  213. Funhouse, The (1981)
  214. Funny Games (1997/2007)
  215. Fury, The (1978)
  216. Ganja & Hess (1973)
  217. Gate, The (1987)
  218. Ghostwatch (1992)
  219. Ginger Snaps (2000)
  220. Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, A (2014)
  221. God Told Me To (1976)
  222. Gojira (1954)
  223. Goliathon (1977)
  224. Goodnight Mommy (2014)
  225. Grapes of Death, The (1978)
  226. Grave Encounters (2011)
  227. Grave Robbers (1989)
  228. Green Room (2015)
  229. Halloween (1978)
  230. Halloween II (1981)
  231. Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)
  232. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)
  233. Halloween Ends (2022)
  234. Halloween Kills (2021)
  235. Hills Run Red, The (2009)
  236. Happiness Of The Katakuris, The (2001)
  237. Happy Birthday to Me (1981)
  238. Happy Death Day (2017)
  239. Hard
  240. Haunting, The (1963)
  241. Häxan (1922)
  242. Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)
  243. Hell High (1989)
  244. Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II (1987)
  245. Here Comes the Devil (2012)
  246. Hereditary (2018)
  247. Hidden, The (1987)
  248. High Tension (2003)
  249. Highway to Hell (1992)
  250. Hiruko the Goblin (1991)
  251. Hobgoblins (1988)
  252. Horde, The (2009)
  253. Horror Hotel (1960)
  254. Horror of Dracula (1958)
  255. Horror Express (1972)
  256. Host, The (2006)
  257. Hour of the Wolf (1968)
  258. House (Hausu) (1977)
  259. House by the Cemetery, The (1981)
  260. House of 1000 Corpses, The (2003)
  261. House of Dark Shadows (1970)
  262. House of the Devil, The (2009)
  263. House of Seven Corpses, The (1974)
  264. House of Wax (1953)
  265. House on Haunted Hill, The (1959)
  266. House That Dripped Blood, The (1971)
  267. House That Screamed, The (1969)
  268. Howl (2015)
  269. Howling, The (1981)
  270. Hunchback of Notre Dame, The (1923)
  271. Hush (2016)
  272. Idle Hands (1999)
  273. I, Madman (1989)
  274. I Sell the Dead (2008)
  275. I Spit On Your Grave (aka "Day of the Woman") (1978)
  276. I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)
  277. Images (1972)
  278. In Search of Darkness (2019)
  279. In Their Skin (2012)
  280. In the Mouth of Madness (1994)
  281. Initiation, The (1984)
  282. Innkeepers, The (2011)
  283. Innocents, The (1961)
  284. Inside (2007)
  285. Intruder (1989)
  286. Invaders from Mars (1986)
  287. Invisible Man, The (1933)
  288. It Follows (2014)
  289. It's Alive (1974)
  290. Jack Frost (1997)
  291. Jack Ketchum's The Girl Next Door (2007)
  292. Jack's Back (1988)
  293. Jaws (1975)
  294. John Dies at the End (2012)
  295. Kill Baby, Kill (1966)
  296. Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)
  297. Killer Tongue (1996)
  298. Krampus (2015)
  299. Kwaidan (1964)
  300. Lady in White (1988)
  301. Lake Mungo (2008)
  302. Last House on Dead End Street, The (1977)
  303. Last House on the Left, The (1972)
  304. Last Man on Earth, The (1964)
  305. Last Night in Soho (2021)
  306. Legend of Hell House, The (1973)
  307. Let the Right One In (2008)
  308. Lets Scare Jessica to Death (1971)
  309. Libido (1965)
  310. Lifeforce (1985)
  311. Linnea Quigley's Horror Workout (1990)
  312. Livid (2011)
  313. Living Dead at Manchester Morgue, The (aka "Let Sleeping Corpses Lie") (1974)
  314. Lord of Illusions (1995)
  315. Lords of Salem, The (2012)
  316. Lost Boys, The (1987)
  317. Mad Monster Party? (1967)
  318. Magic (1978)
  319. Mandy (2018)
  320. Manitou, The (1978)
  321. Manos: The Hands of Fate (1966)
  322. Mark of the Vampire (1935)
  323. Marrowbone (2017)
  324. Martin (1977)
  325. Martyrs (2008)
  326. Mausoleum (1983)
  327. Maximum Overdrive (1986)
  328. Messiah of Evil (1973)
  329. Microwave Massacre (1983)
  330. Midnight Hour, The (1985)
  331. Mill of the Stone Women (1960)
  332. Mimic (1997)
  333. Mimic 3: Sentinel (2003)
  334. Misery (1990)
  335. Mist, The (2007)
  336. Monster House (2006)
  337. Monster Club, The (1981)
  338. Monster Squad, The (1987)
  339. Mortuary Collection, The (2019)
  340. Motel Hell (1980)
  341. Mother's Day (2010)
  342. Mummy, The
  343. Mummy's Curse, The (1944)
  344. Murder Party (2008)
  345. My Bloody Valentine (1981)
  346. Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933)
  347. Nanny, The (1965)
  348. New York Ripper, The (1982)
  349. Next of Kin (1982)
  350. Nightbreed (1990)
  351. Night of the Comet (1984)
  352. Night of the Creeps (1986)
  353. Night of the Demon (1980)
  354. Night of the Demons (1988)
  355. Night of the Living Dead
  356. Night of the Werewolf (1981)
  357. Nightmare (aka "Nightmare in a Damaged Brain") (1981)
  358. Nightmare Beach (1989)
  359. Nightmare Before Christmas, The (1993)
  360. Nightmare Castle (1965)
  361. Nightmare on Elm Street, A (1984)
  362. Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, A (1987)
  363. Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, A (1988)
  364. Night Train to Terror (1985)
  365. Nina Forever (2015)
  366. Ninth Gate, The (1999)
  367. Noroi: The Curse (2005)
  368. Nosferatu (1922)
  369. Octaman (1971)
  370. Oculus (2013)
  371. Old Dark House, The (1932)
  372. One Cut of the Dead (2017)
  373. One Dark Night (1982)
  374. Opera (1987)
  375. Orca: The Killer Whale (1977)
  376. Out of the Dark (1995)
  377. Paranormal Activity (2007)
  378. ParaNorman (2012)
  379. Peanut Butter Solution, The (1985)
  380. Pearl (2022)
  381. Peeping Tom (1960)
  382. People Under the Stairs, The (1991)
  383. Pet Sematary (1989)
  384. Phantasm (1979)
  385. Phantasm II (1988)
  386. Phantom Carriage, The (1921)
  387. Phantom of the Paradise (1974)
  388. Phenomena (1985)
  389. Pin (1988)
  390. Pit and the Pendulum, The
  391. Planet Terror (2007)
  392. Poltergeist (1982)
  393. Pontypool (2008)
  394. Possession (1981)
  395. Possession, The (2012)
  396. Possession of David O'Reilly, The (2010)
  397. Possessor (2020)
  398. Poultrygeist (2006)
  399. Premonition (2004)
  400. Prey, The (1983)
  401. Primal (2010)
  402. Prowler, The (1981)
  403. Prince of Darkness (1987)
  404. Psycho
  405. Psycho II (1983)
  406. Psycho III (1986)
  407. Pumpkinhead (1988)
  408. Puppet Master (1989)
  409. Pyx, The (1973)
  410. Quiet Place, A (2018)
  411. R-Point (2004)
  412. Rabid (1977)
  413. Rats: Night of Terror (1984)
  414. Ravenous (1999)
  415. Raw (2016)
  416. Razorback (1984)
  417. Ready or Not (2019)
  418. Re-Animator
  419. [Rec] (2008)
  420. [REC]³ Genesis (2012)
  421. Reef, The (2010)
  422. Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)
  423. Repulsion (1965)
  424. Return of the Living Dead, The (1985)
  425. Return of the Living Dead III (1993)
  426. Return to Horror High (1987)
  427. Ringu (1998)
  428. Road Games (1981)
  429. Rosemary's Baby (1968)
  430. Rottweiler (2004)
  431. Rubber (2010)
  432. Sadness, The (2021)
  433. Saint Nick (2010)
  434. Salomé (1922)
  435. Salvage (2009)
  436. Santa Sangre (1989)
  437. Satan's Blood (aka "Don't Panic") (1978)
  438. Sauna (2008)
  439. Scanners II: The New Order (1991)
  440. Scared to Death (1947)
  441. Scream (1996)
  442. Screaming Skull, The (1958)
  443. Screamtime (1986)
  444. Seeding of a Ghost (1983)
  445. Session 9 (2001)
  446. Seventh Curse, The (1986)
  447. Seventh Victim, The (1943)
  448. Severance (2006)
  449. Severed Arm, The (1973)
  450. Shadow of the Vampire
  451. Shakma (1990)
  452. Shaun of the Dead (2004)
  453. Sheitan (2006)
  454. Shining, The
  455. Shockwaves (1977)
  456. Shuttle (2008)
  457. Shutter (2004)
  458. Signal, The (2007)
  459. Silence of the Lambs, The (1991)
  460. Silent Madness (1984)
  461. Silent Scream, The (1980)
  462. Silver Bullet (1985)
  463. Sisters (1973)
  464. Slaxx (2020)
  465. Sleepless (2001)
  466. Sleepy Hollow (1999)
  467. Slither (2006)
  468. Slumber Party Massacre II (1987)
  469. Smash Cut (2009)
  470. Society (1989)
  471. Son of Dracula (1943)
  472. Southbound (2015)
  473. Spider Baby or, The Maddest Story Ever Told (1968)
  474. Spiral Staircase, The (1946)
  475. Splinter (2008)
  476. Spookies (1986)
  477. Stake Land (2010)
  478. Stalled (2013)
  479. Stendhal Syndrome, The (1995)
  480. Stepfather, The (1987)
  481. Stigmata (1999)
  482. Stir of Echoes (1999)
  483. Strangler vs. Strangler (1984)
  484. Street Trash (1987)
  485. Stung (2015)
  486. Subspecies (1991)
  487. Suspiria (1977)
  488. Taking Deborah Logan, The (2014)
  489. Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
  490. Tales of Halloween (2015)
  491. Tale of Two Sisters, A (2003)
  492. Talk to Me (2023)
  493. Tenebre (1982)
  494. Terrified (2017)
  495. Terrifier (2017)
  496. Terrifier 2 (2022)
  497. Terror, The (1963)
  498. Terror at Tenkiller (1986)
  499. Terror in the Aisles (1984)
  500. Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The (1974)
  501. Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, The (1986)
  502. Theater of Blood (1973)
  503. There's Nothing Out There (1991)
  504. Thing, The (1982)
  505. Thirst (2009)
  506. Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017)
  507. Tilbury (1987)
  508. Tombs of the Blind Dead (1972)
  509. Torso (1973)
  510. Touch of Death (1988)
  511. Tourist Trap (1979)
  512. Tower of Evil (1972)
  513. Town That Dreaded Sundown, The (1976)
  514. Toxic Avenger, The (1984)
  515. Train to Busan (2016)
  516. Transylvania 6-5000 (1985)
  517. Triangle (2009)
  518. Trick or Treat (1986)
  519. Trick 'r Treat (2008)
  520. Trilogy of Terror (1975)
  521. Troll 2 (1990)
  522. Trollhunter (2010)
  523. Trouble Every Day (2001)
  524. Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010)
  525. Under the Shadow (2016)
  526. Under the Skin (2013)
  527. Unnamable, The (1988)
  528. Uninvited, The (1944)
  529. Uninvited, The (2009)
  530. Untold Story, The (1993)
  531. Us (2019)
  532. Valerie and Her Week of Wonders (1970)
  533. Vampire Bat, The (1933)
  534. Vampire Circus (1972)
  535. Vampires in Havana (1985)
  536. Vampire Lovers, The (1970)
  537. Vampire in Venice (aka "Prince of Night") (1988)
  538. Vampyr (1932)
  539. Vault of Horror, The (1973)
  540. Videodrome (1983)
  541. Video Violence 2 (1988)
  542. Viy, The (1967)
  543. Void, The (2016)
  544. Warlock (1989)
  545. Washing Machine, The (1993)
  546. Waxwork (1988)
  547. Wer (2013)
  548. Werewolves Within (2021)
  549. Wes Craven's New Nightmare (1994)
  550. What Have You Done to Solange? (1972)
  551. What We Do in the Shadows (2014)
  552. Whip and the Body, The (1963)
  553. White Zombie (1932)
  554. Who Can Kill a Child? (1976)
  555. Who's Watching Oliver? (2017)
  556. Wicker Man, The (1973)
  557. Wildling (2018)
  558. Winterbeast (1992)
  559. Witch, The (2015)
  560. Witchboard (1986)
  561. Witchfinder General (1968)
  562. Witches, The (1990)
  563. Witchtrap (1989)
  564. WNUF Halloween Special (2013)
  565. Wolf Man, The
  566. Wolfen (1981)
  567. Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead (2014)
  568. X (2022)
  569. Yongary, Monster from the Deep (1967)
  570. Young Frankenstein (1974)
  571. Zero Boys, The (1986)
  572. Zombie [Zombi 2] (1979)
  573. Zombieland (2009)
  574. Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)
  575. Zombies of Mass Destruction (2009)
By year (All the previous Subset tables):
Originally Posted by Chad
Spoiler:

Individual tables have been removed due to both the themes and checklists getting 'Error Code 520' and 'Error Code 524' messages. It's inevitable this one will eventually turn wonky, too. Just click the links to see them or check out the above lists.
__________________________________________________________________________________
Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
THE CHECKLIST

2007 LIST | 2008 LIST | 2009 LIST | 2010 LIST | 2011 LIST | 2012 LIST | 2013 LIST | 2014 LIST | 2015 LIST | 2016 LIST | 2017 LIST | 2018 LIST | 2019 LIST | 2020 LIST | 2021 LIST | 2022 LIST | 2023 LIST

By year (All the previous Checklist tables):

Originally Posted by Chad
Spoiler:
Individual tables have been removed due to getting an 'Error Code 524' message. Just click the above links to see them.




__________________________________________________________________________________
Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
__________________________________________________________________________________
THEME NIGHTS CONSTRUCTION

Here's the new theme suggestions compiled together. We need to whittle them down to an acceptable number and decide which of the old themes make a triumphant return. Once again, there's quite a few anniversary, location-based suggestions, and the inevitable leftovers. Don't forget the ones with fewer titles (let's say under 50, with exceptions) will need to be paired up with one or two other themes.

If you have any new theme suggestions let me know and I'll add them here. Include a link to go with it if you can.

Themes with multiple links are bound to have duplicate titles; omitting them is just too time-consuming. "Total titles" aren't always accurate.

Theme names are subject to change. In other words, the titles and cheesy taglines will come later for some, so please don't judge them based solely on their potentially boring titles here.


NEW THEME SUGGESTIONS

Posted in order of titles offered unless otherwise noted.


__________________________

FEATURED THEMES
Important anniversaries, centennial birthdays, recently deceased horror legends, etc.


_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

R.I.P. Roger Corman (1926 - 2024):

Everything (according to the IMDB) - https://www.imdb.com/filmosearch/?ex...&genres=Horror (185 titles)

New World Pictures - https://letterboxd.com/doublea79/lis.../genre/horror/ (78 titles)

Concorde-New Horizons - https://letterboxd.com/yckmd_/list/c.../genre/horror/ (49 titles) (312 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

100 Years of Columbia Pictures:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?t...companies=sony (260 titles) INCLUDES SONY PICTURES

https://letterboxd.com/unfunnysimpso.../genre/horror/ (49 titles)

https://trakt.tv/users/alexhornermar...=released,desc (20 titles) (329 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

100 Years of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?t...nies=co0007143 (242 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 50th Anniversary:

Shot in Texas - https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?t...s=texas,%20usa (840 titles)

Chainsaws - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (326 titles)

Farms - https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/...e-farm/detail/ (220 titles)

Cannibalism - https://letterboxd.com/creo318/list/...horror/detail/ (136 titles)

Inspired By True Events - https://www.imdb.com/list/ls022541702/ (94 titles)

Slaughterhouses - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...ef_=kw_ref_typ (57 titles)

Skinned Alive - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (49 titles)

Based On Ed Gein - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...moviemeter,asc (23 titles) (1,745 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

Godzilla 70th Anniversary:

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls064848981/ (38 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

50th Anniversary of Troma Films:

https://letterboxd.com/filmisusually.../genre/horror/ (247 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

Tales from the Crypt 35th Anniversary:

forum.dvdtalk.com (??? titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

Shout at the Devil - 20 Years of Shout! / Scream Factory:

https://letterboxd.com/callifrax/lis.../genre/horror/ (757 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

20 Years of Umbrella Entertainment:

https://letterboxd.com/darrenfx/list.../genre/horror/ (407 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

WB Archive 15th Anniversary:

https://letterboxd.com/cinemaviscera.../genre/horror/ (47 titles)

_________________________________________________________________
__________________________


_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

The Random Theme Generator from Hell
All Themes / Made the Cut / Never Used

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

Boutique Label Bonanza: A Celebration of Physical Media

Shout! / Scream Factory - https://letterboxd.com/callifrax/lis.../genre/horror/ (757 titles)

Umbrella Entertainment - https://letterboxd.com/darrenfx/list.../genre/horror/ (407 titles)

Arrow Video - https://letterboxd.com/slimfit/list/.../genre/horror/ (359 titles)

Vinegar Syndrome - https://letterboxd.com/jlalibs/list/.../genre/horror/ (329 titles)

Severin Films - https://letterboxd.com/callifrax/lis.../genre/horror/ (309 titles)

Kino Lorber - https://letterboxd.com/thetearsoftim.../genre/horror/ (230 titles)

88 Films - https://letterboxd.com/callifrax/lis.../genre/horror/ (266 titles)

Eureka Entertainment - https://letterboxd.com/callifrax/lis.../genre/horror/ (139 titles)

The Criterion Collection - https://letterboxd.com/michaelhutchi.../genre/horror/ (118 titles)

Code Red - https://letterboxd.com/jschroeppel/l.../genre/horror/ (100 titles)

Blue Underground - https://letterboxd.com/hotsake/list/.../genre/horror/ (91 titles)

Indicator - https://letterboxd.com/ablount86/lis.../genre/horror/ (81 titles)

Mondo Macabro - https://www.listchallenges.com/mondo...o-dvd-releases (78 titles)

Unearthed Films - https://letterboxd.com/stupidmovieco...-films/detail/ (73 titles)

Scorpion Releasing - https://letterboxd.com/spybrarian/li.../genre/horror/ (65 titles)

Terror Vision - https://letterboxd.com/delsnes/list/.../genre/horror/ (61 titles)

Massacre Video - https://letterboxd.com/dmt1927/list/.../genre/horror/ (59 titles)

AGFA (American Genre Film Archive) - https://letterboxd.com/rabbitroom/li.../genre/horror/ (50 titles)

Olive Films - https://letterboxd.com/elvisisking/l.../genre/horror/ (49 titles)

Saturn's Core - https://letterboxd.com/ballsmcgrath/.../genre/horror/ (41 titles)

Twilight Time - https://letterboxd.com/7disaster7/li.../genre/horror/ (24 titles)

Culture Shock Releasing - https://letterboxd.com/fakevoorhees/.../genre/horror/ (22 titles)

Cauldron Films - https://letterboxd.com/santa_klaus/l.../genre/horror/ (14 titles)

Camera Obscura - https://letterboxd.com/dr_jan_itor/l.../genre/horror/ (13 titles)

Altered Innocence - https://letterboxd.com/quinnrex/list.../genre/horror/ (12 titles)

Film Masters - https://letterboxd.com/laverniousjam.../genre/horror/ (10 titles)

List is not complete. More to come.

_________________________________________________________________

Podcast Pandemonium!: (Lists, best of, mentions, etc. of horror films from horror podcasts. Meant to be a rotating list.)

The Evolution of Horror - https://letterboxd.com/tomcush/list/...tioned/detail/ (2,453 titles)

Colors of the Dark - https://letterboxd.com/fanofsaga/lis...e-seen/detail/ (720 titles)

The Faculty of Horror - https://letterboxd.com/daniel563/lis...-films/detail/ (166 titles) (3,339 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

The Sleazoid Express: Volume 1 - Masturbation, Nipples & Pubic Hair in Horror Cinema:

Masturbation - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (335 titles)

Nipples - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (321 titles)

Pubic Hair - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (446 titles) (1,102 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

The John Kenneth Muir Decades Tetralogy - (taken from the books "Horror Films of the 1970s", "Horror Films of the 1980s", "Horror Films of the 1990s" & "Horror Films of 2000-2009" by John Kenneth Muir)

Horror Films of the 1970s - https://letterboxd.com/chriskl99/lis...enneth/detail/ (227 titles)

Horror Films of the 1980s - https://letterboxd.com/chriskl99/lis...enneth/detail/ (330 titles)

Horror Films of the 1990s - https://letterboxd.com/chriskl99/lis...enneth/detail/ (312 titles)

Horror Films of 2000-2009 - https://letterboxd.com/chriskl99/lis...enneth/detail/ (189 titles) (1,058 total titles)

The seventies were a decade of groundbreaking horror films: The Exorcist, Carrie, and Halloween were three. This detailed filmography covers these and 225 more. Section One provides an introduction and a brief history of the decade.

Beginning with 1970 and proceeding chronologically by year of its release in the United States, Section Two offers an entry for each film. Each entry includes several categories of information: Critical Reception (sampling both '70s and later reviews), Cast and Credits, P.O.V., (quoting a person pertinent to that film's production), Synopsis (summarizing the film's story), Commentary (analyzing the film from Muir's perspective), Legacy (noting the rank of especially worthy '70s films in the horror pantheon of decades following).

Section Three contains a conclusion and these five appendices: horror film cliches of the 1970s, frequently appearing performers, memorable movie ads, recommended films that illustrate how 1970s horror films continue to impact the industry, and the 15 best genre films of the decade as chosen by Muir.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

John Kenneth Muir is back! This time, the author of the acclaimed Horror Films of the 1970s turns his attention to 300 films from the 1980s. From horror franchises like Friday the 13th and Hellraiser to obscurities like The Children and The Boogens, Muir is our informative guide.

Muir introduces the scope of the decade's horrors, and offers a history that draws parallels between current events and the nightmares unfolding on cinema screens. Each of the 300 films is discussed with detailed credits, a brief synopsis, a critical commentary, and where applicable, notes on the film's legacy beyond the 80s. Also included is the author's ranking of the 15 best horror films of the 80s.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

This filmography covers more than 300 horror films released from 1990 through 1999. The horror genres trends and clichés are connected to social and cultural phenomena, such as Y2K fears and the Los Angeles riots. Popular films were about serial killers, aliens, conspiracies, and sinister interlopers, new monsters who shambled their way into havoc.

Each of the films is discussed at length with detailed credits and critical commentary. There are six appendices: 1990s clichés and conventions, 1990s hall of fame, memorable ad lines, movie references in Scream, 1990s horrors vs. The X-Files, and the decades ten best. Fully indexed, 224 photographs.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Horror films have always reflected their audiences' fears and anxieties. In the United States, the 2000s were a decade full of change in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the contested presidential election of 2000, and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. These social and political changes, as well as the influences of Japanese horror and New French extremism, had a profound effect on American horror filmmaking during the 2000s.

This filmography covers more than 300 horror films released in America from 2000 through 2009, including such popular forms as found footage, torture porn, and remakes. Each entry covers a single film and includes credits, a synopsis, and a lengthy critical commentary. The appendices include common horror conventions, a performer hall of fame, and memorable ad lines.
_________________________________________________________________

Suicidal Tendencies: (horror films involving suicide)

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword?...moviemeter,asc (959 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

The Boomstick Chronicles - Horror Film Firearms:

Category:Horror - Internet Movie Firearms Database - Guns in Movies, TV and Video Games (944 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

Kidnapping:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?k...&genres=horror (914 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Raging Inferno: Fire-Laden Horror:

http://www.imdb.com/search/title?cou...umentary,video (893 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Horror Fight Club:

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...moviemeter,asc (884 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Horror Films with Investigations:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?k...&genres=horror (861 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Killing the Shadows - Flashlights in Horror Cinema:

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (805 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Two-Word Titles:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?t...plore=keywords (767 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Horror Movies with Explosions:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?title_type=feature,tv_movie&genres=horror&keywords=explosion (749 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Title Spoken By Character:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?t...cter&count=250 (689 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

The Sleazoid Express: Volume 2 - Prostitutes, Oral Sex, Fingering & Foot Fetishes In Horror Cinema:

Prostitutes - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (417 titles)

Oral Sex - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (205 titles)

Fingering - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (26 titles)

Foot Fetish - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (19 titles) (667 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Slow-Mo Horror: (horror films with at least one scene in slow motion)

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (562 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Barf Bag Bonanza - Horror Flicks with Vomiting: (vomit bags not included)

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword?...moviemeter,asc (463 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Peeping Toms & Hidden Cameras - Voyeurism & Scopophilia in Horror Cinema:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?k...&genres=horror (442 titles)

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/.../genre/horror/ (29 titles)

The 25 Best Movies About Voyeurism « Taste of Cinema - Movie Reviews and Classic Movie Lists (7 qualifying titles) (446 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Swim for Your Life / In a Bikini / Or a Speedo!:

Bikini - https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?t...kini&count=250 (293 titles)

Swimming - https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?t...ming&count=250 (151 titles)

Speedo - https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?t...eedo&count=250 (15 titles) (459 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Horror Movie Foot Chases:

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (450 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Horror Film Poster Déjà Vu: (horror films with uninspired generic posters like the "big head" designs from the 90s)

Heads & More - https://letterboxd.com/malaine/list/.../genre/horror/ (206 titles)

Bodies - https://letterboxd.com/malaine/list/.../genre/horror/ (109 titles)

Collages - https://letterboxd.com/malaine/list/.../genre/horror/ (69 titles) (384 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

The Definitive Guide to Horror Movies: (taken from the book "The Definitive Guide to Horror Movies: 365 Films to Scare You to Death" by James Marriott and Kim Newman)

https://letterboxd.com/mschoen23/lis...or-movies-365/ (365 titles)

Two seasoned, top horror experts lead the way through more than a century of fear with authority, humor, and encyclopedic knowledge.

Packed with images of the most terrifying scenes in cinema history, this fully updated volumewith reviews right up to 2017traces the genre decade by decade, providing a witty and informative critique of more than 300 movies from all around the world, plus TV series and literature too. Kim Newman and James Marriott discuss both neglected gems and big-budget duds, from Frankenstein and Peeping Tom to It Follows, Get Out, The Babadook, and Mother!, as well as material from countries as far afield as Japan and Brazil. These movies will continue to shock and delight viewers with their inventiveness and flair. Diehard and new horror fans will enjoy this superb, eye-opening look at their favorite genre.
_________________________________________________________________

Franchise Horror:

https://www.pastemagazine.com/articl...orror-fra.html (361 entries)

https://terror.ca/movies/franchise/rank (??? entries) (361 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Voice-Over-Narration In Horror:

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (356 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

The Five Colors of Death: (another spin-off/companion to 2015's "Eyes of Death" that involves cover and poster art)

https://charlesoberonn.tumblr.com/po...f-horror-movie (350 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Death By Drowning:

http://www.imdb.com/search/title?cou...umentary,video (319 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

I Piss on Your Grave: (urination)

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword?...moviemeter,asc (309 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

The World is Hell. All is Hopeless:

https://letterboxd.com/darrencb/list.../genre/horror/ (282 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

The Hills Run Red: (horror films with running)

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/?keywords=running&ref_=kw_ref_typ&sort=moviemeter,asc&mode=detail&page=1&title_type=movie%2Cvideo%2CtvMovie&genres=Horror (278 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

HypnoVista - Gateway to the Mind's Eye:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?t...osis&count=250 (181 titles)

Hypnosis and Mind Control in the Movies - Horror (93 titles) (274 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

I Spit on Your Garage: (horror films featuring a garage/parking lot/parking garage/car park/mechanic shop, etc.)

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/...garage/detail/ (268 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

Random Maniacal Mashup of Insane Indecisiveness: The Fifth Wave - Stop Motion / ??????? / ??????? / ???????:

Stop Motion -

??????? -

??????? -

??????? - (?? titles) (??? total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Martial Arts / Kung Fu Horror Films:

http://www.imdb.com/list/ls003146633/ (259 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Horrors at the Nightclub:

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (246 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Disembodied Voices:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?title_type=feature,tv_movie&genres=horror&plot=voice (234 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Color in the Title:

https://letterboxd.com/trashyhorrorf...-title/detail/ (230 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Nevermore Frightening - Ravens & Birds in Horror Cinema:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?t...ror&plot=raven (136 titles)

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?t...rror&plot=bird (81 titles) (217 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Stop Motion Horror Films:

http://www.buried.com/horrormovies/k...s/stop_motion/ (116 titles)

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?k...&genres=horror (55 titles)

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?k...&genres=horror (45 titles) (216 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

Obsession / Stalker Horror:

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls043081446/ (113 titles)

https://movieslist.best/list/horror-...out-obsession/ (100 titles) (213 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

The Monster Show: (taken from the book "The Monster Show: A Cultural History of Horror" by David J. Skal)

https://letterboxd.com/frankie13/lis...horror/detail/ (213 titles)

Featuring a new Afterword by the author.

Illuminating the dark side of the American century, The Monster Show uncovers the surprising links between horror entertainment and the great social crises of our time, as well as horror's function as a pop analogue to surrealism and other artistic movements.

With penetrating analyses and revealing anecdotes, David J. Skal chronicles one of our most popular and pervasive modes of cultural expression. He explores the disguised form in which Hollywood's classic horror movies played out the traumas of two world wars and the Depression; the nightmare visions of invasion and mind control catalyzed by the Cold War; the preoccupation with demon children that took hold as thalidomide, birth control, and abortion changed the reproductive landscape; the vogue in visceral, transformative special effects that paralleled the development of the plastic surgery industry; the link between the AIDS epidemic and the current fascination with vampires; and much more.

Now with a new Afterword by the author that looks at horror's popular renaissance in the last decades, The Monster Show is a compulsively readable, thought-provoking inquiry into America's obsession with the macabre.
_________________________________________________________________

The Horror of War: (veterans, war scenes, war segments, war related zombies, war crimes, war ghosts, soldiers, bunkers, military, military base, etc.)

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/...of-war/detail/ (210 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Race Against Time:

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (209 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

Creature Features: (taken from the book "Creature Features: The Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Movie Guide" by John Stanley)

https://letterboxd.com/giraffic_park.../genre/horror/ (205 titles)

A compendium of critical and humorous reviews of sci-fi, fantasy and horror filmsfrom smash hits to box office bombsthe perfect gift for movie buffs!

Updated to include the most recent movie mega-hits, Creature Features has it allthe shockers, schlockers, blockbusters, bombs, cult faves, rare gems, classics, groundbreakers, gorefests, space operas, sorcery, Euro-splatter, and everything in between. From features, made-for-televsion, and straight-to-video, here are all the films you love and hate; the films you forgot about and never knew existed. Horror and science fiction fans will find films that matter and films that splatter in one critical and humorous guide.

Featuring...

 Thousands of capsulized reviews
 A five-star rating system
 Hundreds of obscure and rare titles
 Cross-references to secondary titles, sequels and tricky retitlings
 ...And more
_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

Rue Morgue's 200 Alternative Horror Films You Need to See: (taken from the book "Rue Morgue's 200 Alternative Horror Films You Need to See" by Guillermo del Toro, Tobe Hooper, Roger Corman and Dave Alexander)

https://letterboxd.com/el_goro/list/...horror/detail/ (200 titles)

You've seen The Exorcist, The Amityville Horror, The Blob. But are you familiar with The Exorcist III, Amityville II: The Possession or The Blob remake? Or minor masterpieces like Incubus, The Black Pit of Dr. M or Ichi The Killer? Fright film fans need look no further that this indispensable guide from the experts at Rue Morgue, the world's leading horror in culture and entertainment magazine. Concisely written with a view to expanding the horror film lover's palette, 200 ALTERNATIVE HORROR FILMS YOU NEED TO SEE outlines those cinematic gems you ay have missed - classic and contemporary, mainstream and obscure, home-made and foreign... and those films that simply need to make your viewing list. Featuring interviews with Guillermo del Toro, Tobe Hooper, Gaspar Noe, Roger Corman, Fred Dekker, Larry Cohen, Stuart Gordon, Ed Sanchez and more. Plus the top gore films, slashers, vampire flicks, foreign zombie movies, family fright fests and tons more!
_________________________________________________________________

Horror Films Shot In Oakley Manner:

https://moviesandmania.com/2014/05/0...nster%2C%20Die (?? titles)

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?l...+England%2C+UK (?? titles) (??? total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Deathball: Sports + Horror:

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/...sports/detail/ (185 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

90 Minutes or Less:

https://letterboxd.com/stautis/list/.../genre/horror/ (142 titles)

https://letterboxd.com/tarantinole/l.../genre/horror/ (40 titles) (182 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Edgar Wrights's 172 Favorite Horror Movies: (taken from Edgar Wrights 1,000 Favorite Movies from 100 Years of Cinema list)

https://letterboxd.com/crew/list/edg.../genre/horror/

https://mubi.com/lists/edgar-wrights-favorite-movies (172 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Coming-of-Age Horror Films:

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (162 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Prison Horrors:

http://www.imdb.com/search/keyword?k...ef_=kw_ref_typ (153 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Mountains of Madness:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?t...tain&count=250 (153 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Deadly Tumbleweeds: (desert horror)

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/...eweeds/detail/ (150 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Dark Roasted Death - A Damn Fine Coffee Theme:

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (147 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Grief-Related Horror:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title?ti...rief&count=250 (142 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Extreme Extremities:

Finger Cut Off - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (78 titles)

Long Fingers - https://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/6...l#post13960178 (30 titles)

Severed Hands - https://www.horror.land/12-creepy-se...nds-in-cinema/ (12 titles)

Long Fingernails - https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (12 titles)

Crab Crawling / Spider Walk - https://serialkillershop.com/blogs/h...ie-spider-walk (7 titles) (139 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Nonlinear Timeline:

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (138 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

20/20: Vision of Optic Terror: (eyeglasses)

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (138 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Split Personality Horror Films:

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (91 titles)

https://www.allhorror.com/subgenre/split-personality (46 titles) (137 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Two-Faced Big Mouths Sewn Shut: (spin-off/companion to 2015's "Eyes of Death" that involves cover and poster art)

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/.../genre/horror/ (78 titles)

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/.../genre/horror/ (43 titles)

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/...n-shut/detail/ (11 titles) (132 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Anxiety-Inducing Cinema:

https://letterboxd.com/juliendonkeyb.../genre/horror/ (128 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

Shock Value (title inspired by the book "Shock Value: How a Few Eccentric Outsiders Gave Us Nightmares, Conquered Hollywood, and Invented Modern Horror" by Jason Zinoman)

https://letterboxd.com/brodyconing/l.../genre/horror/ (121 titles)

Much has been written about the storied New Hollywood of the 1970s, but at the same time that Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorcese were producing their first classic movies, a parallel universe of directors gave birth to the modern horror film. Shock Value tells the unlikely story of how directors like Wes Craven, Roman Polanski, and John Carpenter revolutionized the genre in the 1970s, plumbing their deepest anxieties to bring a gritty realism and political edge to their craft. From Rosemarys Baby to Halloween, the films they unleashed on the world created a template for horror that has been relentlessly imitated but rarely matched. Based on unprecedented access to the genres major players, this is an enormously entertaining account of a hugely influential golden age in American film.
_________________________________________________________________

The Screams of Wilhelm: (horror films that use the Wilhelm Scream)

https://letterboxd.com/pendo86/list/.../genre/horror/ (64 titles)

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword?...moviemeter,asc (50 titles) (114 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Super Celluloid Cinemuck-O-Rama - 16mm & 8mm Horror Cinema: (movies where most or all of the footage was shot on 16mm or 8mm film)

16mm - https://letterboxd.com/repeep/list/1.../genre/horror/ (75 titles)

8mm (Super 8) - https://letterboxd.com/bazingamoops/.../genre/horror/ (33 titles) (108 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Cerebral Cinema: (films that are consisted of many wonderful imaginative ideas and creations, that came directly from the vision of the psyche)

https://letterboxd.com/kun/list/the-.../genre/horror/ (107 titles)


_________________________________________________________________

The Shock Waves 100:

https://letterboxd.com/thepumaman/li...es-100/detail/ (100 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Comic Book / Graphic Novel / Video Game Horrors: (comics, graphic novels, & video games based on films, and vice versa)

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls05153399..._=ttls_ref_typ (84 titles)

https://bloody-disgusting.com/editor...k-adaptations/ (15 titles) (99 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Junkyards & Construction Sites:

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/...kyards/detail/ (42 titles)

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/...-again/detail/ (55 titles) (97 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Electric Brain Stew: The Second Coming - Televangelists Riding Motorcycles In a Parade While Eating Candy

Televangelists - https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/...horror/detail/ (21 titles)

Parades - https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/...arades/detail/ (22 titles)

Motorcycle - https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/.../genre/horror/ (10 titles)

Candy - https://letterboxd.com/boingobanshee.../genre/horror/ (40 titles) (93 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Necrophilia in Horror Films:

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/.../genre/horror/ (89 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Housekeeper Horrors:

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...ef_=kw_ref_typ (79 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

The Best of the Worst Best Worst List of Horror:

https://letterboxd.com/kevin28/list/.../genre/horror/ (77 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Death By Pepperoni! - Pizza Night Slayings:

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/.../genre/horror/ (70 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

Dance Horror:

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls083847055/ (55 titles)

https://www.listchallenges.com/15-ho...s-dance-scenes (15 titles) (70 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Beyond Space & Time - Liminal [Spaces] Horror:

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls56618250..._=ttls_ref_typ (67 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Yo! OHMC Raps, Rocks & Scares: (horror films with tie-in music videos, rap songs/videos, used by rappers sampling horror movie soundtracks, and simply making references in their music)

References - https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/best-horror-in-hip-hop/ (20 titles)

Hip Hop Horror - https://www.imdb.com/list/ls052369025/ (19 titles)

Tie-In Music Videos - https://letterboxd.com/title54/list/.../genre/horror/ (11 titles )

Hip Hop Horror #2 (w/ videos) - https://www.mandatory.com/culture/58...ie-rap-songs/2 (10 titles)

Sampling - https://pitchfork.com/thepitch/a-bri...e-soundtracks/ (7 titles) (67 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

The Art of Laurent Melki:

https://www.melki.org/horreur/ (67 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Dear Diary: (diary or journal left behind to tell a harrowing, horrific tale)

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/...-diary/detail/ (67 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Suburban Grindhouse (title inspired by the book "Suburban Grindhouse" by Nick Cato)

https://letterboxd.com/realkevinbahr.../genre/horror/ (64 titles)

Film review books may be a dime a dozen, but how many include the actual experience of witnessing the movie in a theater?

Zine editor and online columnist Nick Cato shares his time growing up in seedy NY and NJ theaters, and how these screenings helped to shape opinion of the movies. Whether one of his beloved local theaters in Staten Island, NY, or at a double feature at the infamous 42nd Street in Times Square during its heyday, audiences were always lively and outspoken.

Part memoir, part film criticism, SUBURBAN GRINDHOUSE looks at the audiences as much as it is a book about exploitation movies themselves.
_________________________________________________________________

The Willies - Severed Penis Cinema:

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...&genres=Horror (62 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Shot in Bronson Canyon: (Wikipedia)

http://www.imdb.com/search/title?gen...&view=advanced (62 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Blood Showers: (water turning to blood from a sink, bathtub, shower, drain in a shower/bathtub, etc. and just plain showers)

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/...-blood/detail/ (43 titles)

http://flashbak.com/bathroom-nightma...-cinema-21319/ (18 titles) (61 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Agitation Cycle of Death: (laundromats, bodies found in washing machines/dryers, memorable scenes with washers/dryers, etc.)

https://letterboxd.com/holliehorror/...dromat/detail/ (43 titles)

https://www.imdb.com/search/keyword/...ef_=kw_ref_typ (13 titles) (56 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

Goth Girls:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?k...&genres=horror (56 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Confined to One Room:

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls07578514..._=ttls_ref_typ (52 titles)

_________________________________________________________________



UNDER 50 CLUB
Will need to be combined with another theme or two.


NEW FOR 2024

The Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards:

https://www.imdb.com/event/ev0003197.../?ref_=evov_eh (?? titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Masked Killer One Shots: (masked killers not part of a franchise, or maybe including franchises if not too open)

https://www.buzzfeed.com/louispeitzm...2k1#.ucY6lqgGP (25 titles)

http://www.denofgeek.com/us/movies/h...or-movie-masks (21 titles) (46 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Everyone Dies:

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls05896252..._=ttls_ref_gnr (45 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

El Santo Vs. The Blue Demon - Luchador Horror Movies:

https://letterboxd.com/anonimo4/list.../genre/horror/ (41 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Candy Cinema: (films with vivid colorful cinematography/production design/costume design/overall art direction)

https://letterboxd.com/boingobanshee.../genre/horror/ (40 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Scarecrows Killed Mrs. King:

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls03666654..._=ttls_ref_typ (36 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Travelogue Horror: (movies from exotic locations)

https://lwlies.com/articles/horror-t...ent-countries/ (31 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Wishes / Djinn / Genie:

https://www.listchallenges.com/wish-horror-movies (18 titles)

https://bloody-disgusting.com/editor...orror-history/ (10 titles) (28 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

No One Dies:

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls025417042/ (17 titles)

https://www.looper.com/110691/scarie...actually-dies/ (11 titles) (28 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Food Scares:

https://www.houstonpress.com/restaur...istory-9842112 (10 titles)

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/arts-...der-122983794/ (10 titles)

https://aminoapps.com/c/horror/page/...G52EKMZzpnbReM (6 titles) (26 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Time Travel / Loop / Distortion:

https://www.ranker.com/list/best-hor...el/ranker-film (25 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Revenge of the Bullied Kid:

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls064204949/ (23 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Audience vs. Critic:

Critics Loved, Audiences Hated - https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com...iences-slayed/ (11 titles)

Audiences Loved, Critics Hated - https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com...itics-savaged/ (12 titles) (23 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Numbers in the Title:

https://www.imdb.com/list/ls00049636..._=ttls_ref_typ (17 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

Horror in the Art World:

https://www.ranker.com/list/horror-f...art/orrin-grey (17 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Incapacitated Protagonists:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title?ti...alid&count=250 (17 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Horror Films That Used Real Bodies:

Films That Used Real Bodies - Horror Land (5 titles)

The Skull (1965)
Creepshow (1982)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1986)
Return Of The Living Dead (1985)
Beyond The Darkness [Buio Omega] (1979)
Just Desserts: The Making of 'Creepshow' (2007)
Frankenstein (1931)
House on Haunted Hill (1959)
Scared Stiff (1987)
Spookies (1986)
Faces of Death (1978)
(11 titles) (16 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

NEW FOR 2024

Legacy Horror Sequels:

https://movieweb.com/best-legacy-horror-sequels-ranked/ (15 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Hair Horror:

You'll Never Touch Your Hair Again After Seeing These 9 Horrifying Scenes - MTV (9 titles)

https://limmerhtc.com/horrifying-hai...ory-halloween/ (6 titles) (15 total titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Death by Acid Burn:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?t...burn&count=250 (14 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

Horror is a Drag:

https://www.imdb.com/search/title/?t...drag&count=250 (11 titles)

_________________________________________________________________

The No Wild Card Theme Day

_________________________________________________________________


__________________________

REOCCURRING FAVORITES

Indie/Arthouse Crossover
Arrow / Criterion / Criterion Channel / Film Movement / Kino Lorber / Kino Now / Milestone Films / Mubi / Oscilloscope Laboratories / Powerhouse Films / Indicator / Sundance Now

Joe Bob Briggs, 2

Zombies, 2

Chronological Horror Years Faceoff - 1924 (Platinum) Vs. 1949 (Diamond) Vs. 1974 (Gold) Vs. 1999 (Silver)

Horror Anthologies, 2, 3, 4

Mass Marathon of the Damned (13) -

Vampires (Used on Bela Lugosi's 10/20 B-day)

Slashers, 2, 3 / Serial Killers

All the Colors of Giallo, 2, 3, 4

1980's Video Companies Spotlight: [INSERT VIDEO COMPANY HERE] (Every third Saturday in October)

Werewolves / Were-Creatures On A Full Moon (full moon on 10/17)

Supernatural, 2, 3 / Quiet/Soft / Seances

Demonic Possession / Satanic / Witchcraft / Hell

All Hallows Eve Horrifically Hideous Hellfest / Samhain: An Evening of Celtic Horror

Horror Comedies Crossover, 2

__________________________


RETURNING THEMES

???????
__________________________



MADE THE CUT

???????


__________________________


Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
Theme Nights 2024
Placement for all themes has yet to be decided.

Coming Soon.
Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
31 Film Subset Volunteers

1. Chad
2. Gobear
3. tarfrimmer
4. shellebelle
5. Darth Maher
6. Undeadcow
7. hbsvb
8. SterlingBen
9. cwileyy
10. Spiderbite
11. mrcellophane
12. Shack
13. shadokitty
14. Darkgod
15. WillieMLF
16. PCBreakdown
17. numbercrunch
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
31.


Re: Pre-Horror Challenge 20: Building of the Optional Lists (Themes, Subset, & Checklist)
31 Film Subset Suggestions



1. Chad

_________________________________________________________________

2. Gobear

_________________________________________________________________

3. tarfrimmer

_________________________________________________________________

4. shellebelle

_________________________________________________________________

5. Darth Maher

_________________________________________________________________

6. Undeadcow

_________________________________________________________________

7. hbsvb

_________________________________________________________________

8. SterlingBen

_________________________________________________________________

9. cwileyy

_________________________________________________________________

10. Spiderbite

_________________________________________________________________

11. mrcellophane

_________________________________________________________________

12. Shack

_________________________________________________________________

13. shadokitty

_________________________________________________________________

14. Darkgod

_________________________________________________________________

15. WillieMLF

_________________________________________________________________

16. PCBreakdown

_________________________________________________________________

17. numbercrunch

_________________________________________________________________

18.

_________________________________________________________________

19.

_________________________________________________________________

20.

_________________________________________________________________

21.

_________________________________________________________________

22.

_________________________________________________________________

23.

_________________________________________________________________

24.

_________________________________________________________________

25.

_________________________________________________________________

26.

_________________________________________________________________

27.

_________________________________________________________________

30.

_________________________________________________________________

31.

_________________________________________________________________


