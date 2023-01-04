Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty

That was a good ep. Quinta was pretty good. Weekend Update and Che's joke on Colin was hilarious. The Traffic bit will be a classic. The Penis Brothers was insane.



The 2nd song performance was great, better than the 1st one. And i agree the band was the highlight. I hope they get noticed as a band outside of the rapper.



EDIT: the singer is Diana Gordon and the band is The Righteous Young.

