SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
And its back with the first of three April episodes!
Season 48 (2022-2023)
SNL 10/01/22 (S48E01) H: Miles Teller - MG: Kendrick Lamar (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/08/22 (S48E02) H: Brendan Gleeson - MG: Willow
SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03) H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
SNL 10/29/22 (S48E04) H: Jack Harlow - MG: Jack Harlow
SNL 11/05/22 (S48E05) H: Amy Schumer - MG: Steve Lacy
SNL 11/12/22 (S48E06) H: Dave Chappelle - MG: Black Star
SNL 12/03/22 (S48E07) H: Keke Palmer - MG: Sza
SNL 12/10/22 (S48E08) H: Steve Martin & Martin Short - MG: Brandi Carlile
SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
SNL 01/28/23 (S48E11) H: Michael B. Jordan - MG: Lil Baby
SNL 02/04/23 (S48E12) H: Pedro Pascal - MG: Coldplay
SNL 02/25/23 (S48E13) H: Woody Harrelson - MG: Jack White
SNL 03/04/23 (S48E14) H: Travis Kelce - MG: Kelsea Ballerini
SNL 03/11/23 (S48E15) H: Jenna Ortega - MG: The 1975
SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
SNL 04/08/23 (S48E17) H: Molly Shannon - MG: Jonas Brothers
SNL 04/15/23 (S48E18) H: Ana De Armas - MG: Karol G
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
I am surprised Keanu Reeves has not hosted.
He seem like he would be a goofy choice to host like Travis Kelce and game for anything and it would be a big ratings grabber.
He seem like he would be a goofy choice to host like Travis Kelce and game for anything and it would be a big ratings grabber.
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Woof. That first Lil Yachty performance was horrible. I don't know anything about him, but does he use auto tune for all his songs?
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Other than the sketch with the midwife, I think Bowen Yang was the only person who thought it was funny, I didn’t think it was a bad episode.
I liked the traffic sketch.
I think the penis brothers was supposed to be some play on the disgusting brothers from Succession.
I liked the traffic sketch.
I liked the traffic sketch.

I think the penis brothers was supposed to be some play on the disgusting brothers from Succession.
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
I was wondering why Jost's jokes weren't hitting at all with the audience. It was a good prank by Che.
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Yeah, the traffic sketch was good even before Chloe Fineman....well....if you saw it you know.
Lil Yachty's band needs to dump....Lil Yachty. Cuz they were all pretty good. I was hoping when the second song featured that other singer for quite a while, that LY was just gonna sit it out.
Lil Yachty's band needs to dump....Lil Yachty. Cuz they were all pretty good. I was hoping when the second song featured that other singer for quite a while, that LY was just gonna sit it out.
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Also, I thought Quinta Brunson was one of the best hosts in ages. She was more talented than anyone in the SNL cast and you could easily tell.
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Watching the clip after knowing what happened, I wonder if there wasn't some canned laughter being added for Jost because he acted like all he was hearing was crickets.
And I do wonder how Che managed to talk to the audience without Jost knowing about it
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Yeah, the traffic sketch was good even before Chloe Fineman....well....if you saw it you know.
Lil Yachty's band needs to dump....Lil Yachty. Cuz they were all pretty good. I was hoping when the second song featured that other singer for quite a while, that LY was just gonna sit it out.
Lil Yachty's band needs to dump....Lil Yachty. Cuz they were all pretty good. I was hoping when the second song featured that other singer for quite a while, that LY was just gonna sit it out.
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
That was a good ep. Quinta was pretty good. Weekend Update and Che's joke on Colin was hilarious. The Traffic bit will be a classic. The Penis Brothers was insane.
The 2nd song performance was great, better than the 1st one. And i agree the band was the highlight. I hope they get noticed as a band outside of the rapper.
EDIT: the singer is Diana Gordon and the band is The Righteous Young.
The 2nd song performance was great, better than the 1st one. And i agree the band was the highlight. I hope they get noticed as a band outside of the rapper.
EDIT: the singer is Diana Gordon and the band is The Righteous Young.
Last edited by Giantrobo; 04-02-23 at 04:00 PM.
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
The difference between the reactions to Che and Jost were dramatic, but watching Jost go first, it did not strike me that anything was off because there was audible laughter from the audience, but then they went nuts for Che.
Watching the clip after knowing what happened, I wonder if there wasn't some canned laughter being added for Jost because he acted like all he was hearing was crickets.
And I do wonder how Che managed to talk to the audience without Jost knowing about it
Watching the clip after knowing what happened, I wonder if there wasn't some canned laughter being added for Jost because he acted like all he was hearing was crickets.
And I do wonder how Che managed to talk to the audience without Jost knowing about it
I thought about that too, but I'm guessing Jost was in his dressing room or something. I went back and watched again, and yeah there were still people laughing so I didn't catch it at first. It was hilarious when the person yelled out "you suck!" though, lol
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Unless it is Dana Carvey, Rock Obama, or Dan Akyroyd playing Bob Dole presidential or presidential candidate impressions are not that funny.
I always zone out when James Austin Johnson does Trump.
He has all the mannerisms and ticks down but it is not really that funny.
I always zone out when James Austin Johnson does Trump.
He has all the mannerisms and ticks down but it is not really that funny.
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
The difference between the reactions to Che and Jost were dramatic, but watching Jost go first, it did not strike me that anything was off because there was audible laughter from the audience, but then they went nuts for Che.
Watching the clip after knowing what happened, I wonder if there wasn't some canned laughter being added for Jost because he acted like all he was hearing was crickets.
Watching the clip after knowing what happened, I wonder if there wasn't some canned laughter being added for Jost because he acted like all he was hearing was crickets.
I wonder if they don't pump in canned laughter (a laugh track?) to sort of fill in the audience reactions as a matter of course. The studio audience doesn't look that big, so they might add in the track to make it consistent. So Jost is sitting there at his desk, facing a stony, unreactive audience while the canned laughter comes out over the speakers.
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
I wonder if they don't pump in canned laughter (a laugh track?) to sort of fill in the audience reactions as a matter of course. The studio audience doesn't look that big, so they might add in the track to make it consistent. So Jost is sitting there at his desk, facing a stony, unreactive audience while the canned laughter comes out over the speakers.
it seemed in the past there were a lot more moments of complete silence and occasional booing when jokes by Norm McDonald and Colin Quinn ticked off the audience.
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
The laughs sounded like the laughs for 1970s and early 1980s Weekend Update: encouraging and hopeful, yet sparse and lacking.
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16) H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
I cant belive the traffic skit made it on air. That was an instant classic. I liked the show overall, the other skit with Chole was great too with Benson etc. I liked the host, need to check out Abbot Elementary have heard good things about it before. Just a network show snob I guess.
