SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty

   
04-01-23, 07:28 AM
SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
And its back with the first of three April episodes!




04-01-23, 07:32 PM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Ego was on Fallon this week

04-01-23, 07:33 PM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
I am surprised Keanu Reeves has not hosted.

He seem like he would be a goofy choice to host like Travis Kelce and game for anything and it would be a big ratings grabber.
04-01-23, 11:08 PM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Chloe Fineman’s about to become a .gif for the traffic sketch.
04-01-23, 11:16 PM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Woof. That first Lil Yachty performance was horrible. I don't know anything about him, but does he use auto tune for all his songs?
04-02-23, 12:10 AM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Pretty much. Lower tier Lil.
04-02-23, 12:12 AM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Other than the sketch with the midwife, I think Bowen Yang was the only person who thought it was funny, I didn’t think it was a bad episode.

I liked the traffic sketch.

I think the penis brothers was supposed to be some play on the disgusting brothers from Succession.
04-02-23, 12:16 AM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
I was wondering why Jost's jokes weren't hitting at all with the audience. It was a good prank by Che.
04-02-23, 01:06 AM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Yeah, the traffic sketch was good even before Chloe Fineman....well....if you saw it you know.

Lil Yachty's band needs to dump....Lil Yachty. Cuz they were all pretty good. I was hoping when the second song featured that other singer for quite a while, that LY was just gonna sit it out.
04-02-23, 07:25 AM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Originally Posted by Coral View Post
I was wondering why Jost's jokes weren't hitting at all with the audience. It was a good prank by Che.
Wtf happens there? It was real late and I missed it.

Also, I thought Quinta Brunson was one of the best hosts in ages. She was more talented than anyone in the SNL cast and you could easily tell.
04-02-23, 08:28 AM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Originally Posted by Throwing Copper View Post
Wtf happens there? It was real late and I missed it.
.
Che told them beforehand not to laugh at Colins jokes.
04-02-23, 08:50 AM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
04-02-23, 09:36 AM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Originally Posted by MrX View Post
Che told them beforehand not to laugh at Colins jokes.
The difference between the reactions to Che and Jost were dramatic, but watching Jost go first, it did not strike me that anything was off because there was audible laughter from the audience, but then they went nuts for Che.
Watching the clip after knowing what happened, I wonder if there wasn't some canned laughter being added for Jost because he acted like all he was hearing was crickets.

And I do wonder how Che managed to talk to the audience without Jost knowing about it
04-02-23, 10:05 AM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Originally Posted by Daytripper View Post
Woof. That first Lil Yachty performance was horrible. I don't know anything about him, but does he use auto tune for all his songs?
The only Lil I like is Wayne... I hate everyone with LiL in their name. lol
04-02-23, 12:14 PM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Originally Posted by Paff View Post
Yeah, the traffic sketch was good even before Chloe Fineman....well....if you saw it you know.

Lil Yachty's band needs to dump....Lil Yachty. Cuz they were all pretty good. I was hoping when the second song featured that other singer for quite a while, that LY was just gonna sit it out.
Yeah, that band was awesome. I'd go see them play somewhere. But he can pound sand.
04-02-23, 03:46 PM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
That was a good ep. Quinta was pretty good. Weekend Update and Che's joke on Colin was hilarious. The Traffic bit will be a classic. The Penis Brothers was insane.

The 2nd song performance was great, better than the 1st one. And i agree the band was the highlight. I hope they get noticed as a band outside of the rapper.

EDIT: the singer is Diana Gordon and the band is The Righteous Young.
04-02-23, 08:59 PM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
The difference between the reactions to Che and Jost were dramatic, but watching Jost go first, it did not strike me that anything was off because there was audible laughter from the audience, but then they went nuts for Che.
Watching the clip after knowing what happened, I wonder if there wasn't some canned laughter being added for Jost because he acted like all he was hearing was crickets.

And I do wonder how Che managed to talk to the audience without Jost knowing about it

I thought about that too, but I'm guessing Jost was in his dressing room or something. I went back and watched again, and yeah there were still people laughing so I didn't catch it at first. It was hilarious when the person yelled out "you suck!" though, lol
04-02-23, 09:20 PM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Unless it is Dana Carvey, Rock Obama, or Dan Akyroyd playing Bob Dole presidential or presidential candidate impressions are not that funny.

I always zone out when James Austin Johnson does Trump.

He has all the mannerisms and ticks down but it is not really that funny.
04-03-23, 04:48 PM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
The difference between the reactions to Che and Jost were dramatic, but watching Jost go first, it did not strike me that anything was off because there was audible laughter from the audience, but then they went nuts for Che.
Watching the clip after knowing what happened, I wonder if there wasn't some canned laughter being added for Jost because he acted like all he was hearing was crickets.
Yeah, that didn't land for me at all. There was quite a bit of laughter, to that point that I didn't pick up anything being off at all until someone yelled and Che and Jost started laughing.

I wonder if they don't pump in canned laughter (a laugh track?) to sort of fill in the audience reactions as a matter of course. The studio audience doesn't look that big, so they might add in the track to make it consistent. So Jost is sitting there at his desk, facing a stony, unreactive audience while the canned laughter comes out over the speakers.
04-03-23, 09:03 PM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
And I do wonder how Che managed to talk to the audience without Jost knowing about it
Pretty sure that Che comes out and does the pre-show audience warmup, so that's when it could have happened.
04-03-23, 09:36 PM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
I wonder if they don't pump in canned laughter (a laugh track?) to sort of fill in the audience reactions as a matter of course. The studio audience doesn't look that big, so they might add in the track to make it consistent. So Jost is sitting there at his desk, facing a stony, unreactive audience while the canned laughter comes out over the speakers.
I think they add canned laughter maybe in the last couple of years?

it seemed in the past there were a lot more moments of complete silence and occasional booing when jokes by Norm McDonald and Colin Quinn ticked off the audience.
04-04-23, 12:47 AM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
The laughs sounded like the laughs for 1970s and early 1980s Weekend Update: encouraging and hopeful, yet sparse and lacking.
04-04-23, 07:18 AM
Re: SNL 04/01/23 (S48E16)  H: Quinta Brunson - MG: Lil Yachty
I cant belive the traffic skit made it on air. That was an instant classic. I liked the show overall, the other skit with Chole was great too with Benson etc. I liked the host, need to check out Abbot Elementary have heard good things about it before. Just a network show snob I guess.
