DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) — H: Austin Butler - MG: Lizzo

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) — H: Austin Butler - MG: Lizzo

   
Old 12-17-22, 09:21 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 17,991
Received 380 Likes on 233 Posts
SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) — H: Austin Butler - MG: Lizzo
This guys got a good resume, so well see how Austin Butler does.

Im sure Lizzo will twerk her way into a sketch or two.



Season 48 (2022-2023)
SNL 10/01/22 (S48E01)  H: Miles Teller - MG: Kendrick Lamar (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/08/22 (S48E02)  H: Brendan Gleeson - MG: Willow
SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03)  H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
SNL 10/29/22 (S48E04)  H: Jack Harlow - MG: Jack Harlow
SNL 11/05/22 (S48E05)  H: Amy Schumer - MG: Steve Lacy
SNL 11/12/22 (S48E06)  H: Dave Chappelle - MG: Black Star
SNL 12/03/22 (S48E07)  H: Keke Palmer - MG: Sza
SNL 12/10/22 (S48E08)  H: Steve Martin & Martin Short - MG: Brandi Carlile
SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-17-22, 09:46 PM
  #2  
MrX
DVD Talk Hero
 
MrX's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Chicago
Posts: 25,332
Likes: 0
Received 126 Likes on 94 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Tonight is Cecily Strong’s last episode

https://deadline.com/2022/12/cecily-...bc-1235201855/
MrX is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-17-22, 10:18 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 15,539
Received 463 Likes on 321 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Not surprising. I said that a couple months ago that I thought this would be her last season - I just thought she'd stick it out until the end though.
So she'll only have been in like 3 or 4 episodes this season?

Is this the biggest exodus of talent SNL's ever had?
In less than a year: McKinnon, Bryant, Davidson, Moffat, Redd, Villaseñor, Mooney and now Strong. Add Beck Bennet if you extend it another year.
That's crazy to me.
Coral is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-17-22, 10:40 PM
  #4  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 631
Received 38 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Will they make any attempt to parody the trump trading cards thing?
I would just have J.A.J. do the exact thing, word for word.
Just recreate the exact video.
Same tone, same pictures, everything.
JackoOnHisBacko is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-17-22, 11:38 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 10,917
Received 717 Likes on 529 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Originally Posted by MrX View Post
Tonight is Cecily Strongs last episode
I guess she saw how Milana Vayntrub was able to live large off her ATT ads, and Cecily figured she could do the same off Verizon.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-17-22, 11:58 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 43,921
Received 713 Likes on 579 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
I guess she saw how Milana Vayntrub was able to live large off her ATT ads, and Cecily figured she could do the same off Verizon.
Though her Verizon ads are directly tied to her role on Schmigadoon for Apple.
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-22, 12:13 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 10,917
Received 717 Likes on 529 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
Though her Verizon ads are directly tied to her role on Schmigadoon for Apple.
I've never seen that show, but given what I know about it, I have no idea what the connection could be.
Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-22, 01:02 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 38,509
Received 957 Likes on 696 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Originally Posted by MrX View Post
Tonight is Cecily Strongs last episode

https://deadline.com/2022/12/cecily-...bc-1235201855/
Her send off was sweetly done.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
JackoOnHisBacko (12-18-22)
Old 12-18-22, 01:12 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Posts: 3,362
Likes: 0
Received 17 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Austin Butler did a really good job as host -

This is an example of an SNL episode where I came in with zero expectations and the show was better than I thought it would be.
jeffkjoe is offline  
Reply Like
The following 2 users liked this post by jeffkjoe:
[email protected] (12-19-22), Bandoman (12-19-22)
Old 12-18-22, 01:56 AM
  #10  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,982
Received 194 Likes on 138 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Really good episode. Butler was very charming and fantastic. And what a great/emotional send off to Cecily. I was not expecting that.
Daytripper is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-22, 02:22 AM
  #11  
Senior Member
 
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 631
Received 38 Likes on 30 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Originally Posted by JackoOnHisBacko View Post
Will they make any attempt to parody the trump trading cards thing?
I would just have J.A.J. do the exact thing, word for word.
Just recreate the exact video.
Same tone, same pictures, everything.
Ok, so they didn't go that route.
What they did was ok, but really, was it any funnier than the actual trump announcement?
Can anything be funnier than that?
JackoOnHisBacko is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-22, 05:17 AM
  #12  
DVD Talk Legend
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 19,435
Received 397 Likes on 337 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Did Cecily just announce this weekend she was leaving?

She was in almost every sketch the last couple of weeks and probably now know why,

Jost did not seem like his usual jovial happy self during WU and probably because of the Cecily news

She was probably the last member of that early 2010's cast besides Keenan who was still on the show.

I remember when she did WU with Seth Meyers.
JeffTheAlpaca is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-22, 05:18 AM
  #13  
DVD Talk Legend
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 19,435
Received 397 Likes on 337 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Not really impressed with the sketches this week and it seemed like the 3rd show in a row and everybody wanted to get out and mailed it in so they can get ready for the Holidays.
JeffTheAlpaca is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-22, 09:43 AM
  #14  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 3,810
Received 83 Likes on 71 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Decent show. Austin Butler was great and charming. Good to see Lizzo promoting good health (holy shit with that first outfit).

Jost almost seemed uninterested in reading the weekend update stuff, which was weird.

Bowen Yang was absolutely terrible as usual almost ruining WU, but Cecily swooped in for the save:
Throwing Copper is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-22, 09:44 AM
  #15  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Sunny Hawaii
Posts: 7,413
Received 226 Likes on 146 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Originally Posted by Coral View Post
Is this the biggest exodus of talent SNL's ever had?
In less than a year: McKinnon, Bryant, Davidson, Moffat, Redd, Villaseñor, Mooney and now Strong. Add Beck Bennet if you extend it another year.
That's crazy to me.
1985 had the departures of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jim Belushi, Billy Crystal, Chris Guest, Harry Shearer, and Martin Short. 1986 had the departures of Joan Cusack, Robert Downey Jr, Anthony Michael Hall, Randy Quaid, and Damon Wayans.
TheBang is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-22, 09:52 AM
  #16  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Sunny Hawaii
Posts: 7,413
Received 226 Likes on 146 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Also, every time I see Devon Walker, all I can think of is that he looks like a black Pete Davidson.

Not only do they have similar faces and face shapes, but similar mannerisms also. Apparently, I'm not the only one to think this.
TheBang is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-22, 08:42 PM
  #17  
DVD Talk Legend
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 19,435
Received 397 Likes on 337 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
1995 was a a big year where nobody except maybe David Spade and Tim Meadows were left

Why did they have Lizzo again on the show when she was on it earlier this year?

She should cover her legs.

It was like looking at a turkey drumstick and all that cellulite
JeffTheAlpaca is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-22, 10:30 PM
  #18  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 22,745
Received 2,043 Likes on 1,352 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
The Blue Christmas song was really well done. Im not sure why they had to start it with that dopey Radio Shack intro. It would have worked a lot better if Kenan just said how much theyll miss her and then introduce Austin Butler to sing.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-18-22, 10:42 PM
  #19  
MrX
DVD Talk Hero
 
MrX's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Chicago
Posts: 25,332
Likes: 0
Received 126 Likes on 94 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Originally Posted by JeffTheAlpaca View Post
Why did they have Lizzo again on the show when she was on it earlier this year?
Some of the members of the band that was supposed to be the musical guest had pneumonia.
MrX is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-22, 12:07 AM
  #20  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 43,921
Received 713 Likes on 579 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Originally Posted by JeffTheAlpaca View Post
1995 was a a big year where nobody except maybe David Spade and Tim Meadows were left

Why did they have Lizzo again on the show when she was on it earlier this year?

She should cover her legs.

It was like looking at a turkey drumstick and all that cellulite
Last minute fill in for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, their guitarist has had pneumonia for the last month. I love the YYYs so it was a disappointing switch up.

She did a Day Drinking with Seth segment as well.
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-22, 01:15 AM
  #21  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 10,982
Received 194 Likes on 138 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
The Blue Christmas song was really well done. Im not sure why they had to start it with that dopey Radio Shack intro. It would have worked a lot better if Kenan just said how much theyll miss her and then introduce Austin Butler to sing.
Yeah, that was so stupid.
Daytripper is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-22, 06:19 AM
  #22  
DVD Talk Legend
 
JeffTheAlpaca's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 19,435
Received 397 Likes on 337 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
I guess they don't ice skate at Rockefeller center anymore during the closing credits for the last Dec show?

They did it in the past but maybe with the pandemic they stopped but this year I assume they could have if they wanted to>
JeffTheAlpaca is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-22, 08:40 AM
  #23  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
jpcamb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 7,335
Received 269 Likes on 192 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Not a bad episode, a few good skits and a nice send-off for Cicely. Liked the blue Xmas song but the Radio shack aspect was a weak tie-in for the skit. Seems like something that they had left over they wanted to put in.

Is it the last episode of the season Che and Jost trade jokes? For some reason, I thought it was the Xmas episode and was looking forward to watching them torture each other again.
jpcamb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-22, 12:06 PM
  #24  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 10,917
Received 717 Likes on 529 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Originally Posted by GoldenJCJ View Post
The Blue Christmas song was really well done. Im not sure why they had to start it with that dopey Radio Shack intro. It would have worked a lot better if Kenan just said how much theyll miss her and then introduce Austin Butler to sing.
Originally Posted by Daytripper View Post
Yeah, that was so stupid.
Everybody remembers that when Kristen Wiig left, Mick Jagger sang "She's A Rainbow" to her at the end, but people don't remember that it was within the context of "a sketch" where Jagger was a high school principal and Wiig was graduating. So, they were just doing the same thing.

And when Phil Hartman left, he took just a few seconds at the end to appear as himself and say goodbye.

Count Dooku is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-19-22, 02:08 PM
  #25  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 39,951
Received 1,639 Likes on 1,173 Posts
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
And when Phil Hartman left, he took just a few seconds at the end to appear as himself and say goodbye.
For Phil Hartman, they did that thing with him and Chris Farley, which, in retrospect, is really, really sad.

Josh-da-man is offline  
Reply Like

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2022 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.