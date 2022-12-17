SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) — H: Austin Butler - MG: Lizzo
SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) — H: Austin Butler - MG: Lizzo
This guys got a good resume, so well see how Austin Butler does.
Im sure Lizzo will twerk her way into a sketch or two.
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Tonight is Cecily Strong’s last episode
https://deadline.com/2022/12/cecily-...bc-1235201855/
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Not surprising. I said that a couple months ago that I thought this would be her last season - I just thought she'd stick it out until the end though.
So she'll only have been in like 3 or 4 episodes this season?
Is this the biggest exodus of talent SNL's ever had?
In less than a year: McKinnon, Bryant, Davidson, Moffat, Redd, Villaseñor, Mooney and now Strong. Add Beck Bennet if you extend it another year.
That's crazy to me.
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Will they make any attempt to parody the trump trading cards thing?
I would just have J.A.J. do the exact thing, word for word.
Just recreate the exact video.
Same tone, same pictures, everything.
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Austin Butler did a really good job as host -
This is an example of an SNL episode where I came in with zero expectations and the show was better than I thought it would be.
This is an example of an SNL episode where I came in with zero expectations and the show was better than I thought it would be.
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Really good episode. Butler was very charming and fantastic. And what a great/emotional send off to Cecily. I was not expecting that.
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
What they did was ok, but really, was it any funnier than the actual trump announcement?
Can anything be funnier than that?
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Did Cecily just announce this weekend she was leaving?
She was in almost every sketch the last couple of weeks and probably now know why,
Jost did not seem like his usual jovial happy self during WU and probably because of the Cecily news
She was probably the last member of that early 2010's cast besides Keenan who was still on the show.
I remember when she did WU with Seth Meyers.
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Not really impressed with the sketches this week and it seemed like the 3rd show in a row and everybody wanted to get out and mailed it in so they can get ready for the Holidays.
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Decent show. Austin Butler was great and charming. Good to see Lizzo promoting good health (holy shit with that first outfit).
Jost almost seemed uninterested in reading the weekend update stuff, which was weird.
Bowen Yang was absolutely terrible as usual almost ruining WU, but Cecily swooped in for the save:
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Also, every time I see Devon Walker, all I can think of is that he looks like a black Pete Davidson.
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
1995 was a a big year where nobody except maybe David Spade and Tim Meadows were left
Why did they have Lizzo again on the show when she was on it earlier this year?
She should cover her legs.
It was like looking at a turkey drumstick and all that cellulite
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
The Blue Christmas song was really well done. Im not sure why they had to start it with that dopey Radio Shack intro. It would have worked a lot better if Kenan just said how much theyll miss her and then introduce Austin Butler to sing.
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
She did a Day Drinking with Seth segment as well.
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
I guess they don't ice skate at Rockefeller center anymore during the closing credits for the last Dec show?
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
Not a bad episode, a few good skits and a nice send-off for Cicely. Liked the blue Xmas song but the Radio shack aspect was a weak tie-in for the skit. Seems like something that they had left over they wanted to put in.
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
And when Phil Hartman left, he took just a few seconds at the end to appear as himself and say goodbye.
Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo