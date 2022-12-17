SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) — H: Austin Butler - MG: Lizzo

Re: SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo

Did Cecily just announce this weekend she was leaving?



She was in almost every sketch the last couple of weeks and probably now know why,



Jost did not seem like his usual jovial happy self during WU and probably because of the Cecily news



She was probably the last member of that early 2010's cast besides Keenan who was still on the show.



I remember when she did WU with Seth Meyers.