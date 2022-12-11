SNL 11/12/22 (S48E06) H: Dave Chappelle - MG: Black Star
SNL 11/12/22 (S48E06) H: Dave Chappelle - MG: Black Star
And lets see what happens despite the rumors of writers boycotting the episode.
Season 48 (2022-2023)
SNL 10/01/22 (S48E01) H: Miles Teller - MG: Kendrick Lamar (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/08/22 (S48E02) H: Brendan Gleeson - MG: Willow
SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03) H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
SNL 10/29/22 (S48E04) H: Jack Harlow - MG: Jack Harlow
SNL 11/05/22 (S48E05) H: Amy Schumer - MG: Steve Lacy
SNL 11/12/22 (S48E06) H: Dave Chappelle - MG: Black Star
Re: SNL 11/12/22 (S48E06) H: Dave Chappelle - MG: Black Star
I know he's controversial and I know why people are pissed at him but yeah... Having some of the writers take the week off might actually help the show. A lot of the skits run like there are too many cooks in the kitchen.
...and on that note
