Ryan Coogler Developing X-Files Reboot

Ryan Coogler Developing X-Files Reboot

   
Ryan Coogler Developing X-Files Reboot
Ryan Coogler is developing a new take on “The X-Files.”

Original series creator Chris Carter made the revelation during an interview with “On The Coast with Gloria Macarenko” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “The X-Files.” During the interview, Carter said, “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount ‘The X-Files’ with a diverse cast. So he’s got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory.”

Reps for Coogler did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment. 20th Television, the studio behind the original series, declined to comment.
https://variety.com/2023/tv/news/rya...ot-1235567129/
