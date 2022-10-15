SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03) H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03) H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
Shes pulling double duty tonight.
Season 48 (2022-2023)
SNL 10/01/22 (S48E01) H: Miles Teller - MG: Kendrick Lamar (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/08/22 (S48E02) H: Brendan Gleeson - MG: Willow
SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03) H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 38,263
Received 909 Likes on 660 Posts
Re: SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03) H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
Per Wikipedia -
Megan Jovan Ruth Pete adopted the stage name "Megan Thee Stallion" because she was called a "stallion" in adolescence due to her height (5 ft 10 in) and "thick" body frame; voluptuous and statuesque women in the Southern US are colloquially called "stallions".
