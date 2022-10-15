DVD Talk Forum

SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03)  H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion

SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03)  H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion

   
SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03)  H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
Shes pulling double duty tonight.



Season 48 (2022-2023)
SNL 10/01/22 (S48E01)  H: Miles Teller - MG: Kendrick Lamar (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/08/22 (S48E02)  H: Brendan Gleeson - MG: Willow
SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03)  H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
Re: SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03)  H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
Per Wikipedia -

Megan Jovan Ruth Pete adopted the stage name "Megan Thee Stallion" because she was called a "stallion" in adolescence due to her height (5 ft 10 in) and "thick" body frame; voluptuous and statuesque women in the Southern US are colloquially called "stallions".
