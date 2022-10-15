Re: SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03)  H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion

adopted the stage name

"Megan Thee Stallion" because she was called a "stallion" in adolescence due to her height (5 ft 10 in)

and "thick" body frame;

voluptuous and statuesque women in the S

are colloquially called "stallions".