Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10)  H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith

Quote: Count Dooku Originally Posted by and to be honest, my reaction to reading that was holy fucking shit you're kidding

Yeah, wow. I mean, I've never watched Parks & Recreation either, but she's all over the indie film world. Ingrid Goes West was one of the best films of 2017, The Little Hours is about as funny as a movie can possibly get, I just watched Emily the Criminal and that was great too.