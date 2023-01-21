SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
Don't know what Goldberg is waiting for, when this promo has been out there for days that posters can and about.
Last edited by Goldberg74; 01-21-23 at 12:50 PM.
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
First episode of 2023! It's Aubrey and Sam!
Season 48 (2022-2023)
SNL 10/01/22 (S48E01) H: Miles Teller - MG: Kendrick Lamar (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/08/22 (S48E02) H: Brendan Gleeson - MG: Willow
SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03) H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
SNL 10/29/22 (S48E04) H: Jack Harlow - MG: Jack Harlow
SNL 11/05/22 (S48E05) H: Amy Schumer - MG: Steve Lacy
SNL 11/12/22 (S48E06) H: Dave Chappelle - MG: Black Star
SNL 12/03/22 (S48E07) H: Keke Palmer - MG: Sza
SNL 12/10/22 (S48E08) H: Steve Martin & Martin Short - MG: Brandi Carlile
SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
SNL 01/28/23 (S48E11) H: Michael B. Jordan - MG: Lil Baby
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
(Slept in this morning and hopped online a little late... and to be honest, I don't know who she his. I had to look her up.)
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
Plus The White Lotus Season 2 was probably the biggest show of the Fall season, at least from a buzz standpoint.
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
The last few months have definitely been a huge boost for her career with Emily the Criminal and White Lotus. It's also when she made the leap (for me) from attractive comedy girl to sexy AF woman.
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
All us geeks here should know here from the Legion series. I'm still not sure if her character was supposed to be a real person or a figment of David's mind.
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
I do hope the blonde thing is only temporary with her though. I much prefer her natural hair color.
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
