SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10)  H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith

   
01-21-23, 11:32 AM
  #1  
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 11,092
Received 742 Likes on 546 Posts
SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10)  H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
Don't know what Goldberg is waiting for, when this promo has been out there for days that posters can and about.


Last edited by Goldberg74; 01-21-23 at 12:50 PM.
01-21-23, 12:51 PM
  #2  
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,030
Received 394 Likes on 242 Posts
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10)  H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
First episode of 2023! It's Aubrey and Sam!



Season 48 (2022-2023)
SNL 10/01/22 (S48E01)  H: Miles Teller - MG: Kendrick Lamar (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/08/22 (S48E02)  H: Brendan Gleeson - MG: Willow
SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03)  H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
SNL 10/29/22 (S48E04)  H: Jack Harlow - MG: Jack Harlow
SNL 11/05/22 (S48E05)  H: Amy Schumer - MG: Steve Lacy
SNL 11/12/22 (S48E06)  H: Dave Chappelle - MG: Black Star
SNL 12/03/22 (S48E07)  H: Keke Palmer - MG: Sza
SNL 12/10/22 (S48E08)  H: Steve Martin & Martin Short - MG: Brandi Carlile
SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10)  H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
SNL 01/28/23 (S48E11)  H: Michael B. Jordan - MG: Lil Baby
01-21-23, 12:54 PM
  #3  
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,030
Received 394 Likes on 242 Posts
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10)  H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
Don't know what Goldberg is waiting for, when this promo has been out there for days that posters can and about.
It's okay. I'll close my other thread and tag it to this one... and update the title.

(Slept in this morning and hopped online a little late... and to be honest, I don't know who she his. I had to look her up.)
01-21-23, 01:17 PM
  #4  
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 11,092
Received 742 Likes on 546 Posts
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10)  H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
Originally Posted by Goldberg74 View Post
and to be honest, I don't know who she his. I had to look her up.)
and to be honest, my reaction to reading that was holy fucking shit you're kidding
01-21-23, 01:21 PM
  #5  
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 18,030
Received 394 Likes on 242 Posts
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10)  H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
and to be honest, my reaction to reading that was holy fucking shit you're kidding
That's okay. Totally understandable.
I never watched Parks & Recreation... and everything else on her filmography didn't ring a bell. It happens.
01-21-23, 01:47 PM
  #6  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 11,404
Received 715 Likes on 558 Posts
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10)  H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
Originally Posted by Count Dooku View Post
and to be honest, my reaction to reading that was holy fucking shit you're kidding
Yeah, wow. I mean, I've never watched Parks & Recreation either, but she's all over the indie film world. Ingrid Goes West was one of the best films of 2017, The Little Hours is about as funny as a movie can possibly get, I just watched Emily the Criminal and that was great too.
The following users liked this post:
story (01-21-23)
01-21-23, 01:52 PM
  #7  
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 65,750
Received 3,990 Likes on 2,697 Posts
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10)  H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
Plus The White Lotus Season 2 was probably the biggest show of the Fall season, at least from a buzz standpoint.
01-21-23, 01:58 PM
  #8  
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 11,092
Received 742 Likes on 546 Posts
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10)  H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
The last few months have definitely been a huge boost for her career with Emily the Criminal and White Lotus. It's also when she made the leap (for me) from attractive comedy girl to sexy AF woman.
01-21-23, 02:21 PM
  #9  
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 6,220
Received 206 Likes on 148 Posts
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10)  H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
All us geeks here should know here from the Legion series. I'm still not sure if her character was supposed to be a real person or a figment of David's mind.
01-21-23, 02:39 PM
  #10  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 11,404
Received 715 Likes on 558 Posts
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10)  H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
I do hope the blonde thing is only temporary with her though. I much prefer her natural hair color.
01-21-23, 02:48 PM
  #11  
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 11,092
Received 742 Likes on 546 Posts
Re: SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10)  H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
Originally Posted by Paff View Post
I do hope the blonde thing is only temporary with her though. I much prefer her natural hair color.
Interesting. I would have always said that she was not a brunette that could pull off going blonde, but she did it, and for me it was va-va-va-voom time.
