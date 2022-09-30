SNL 10/01/22 (S48E01)  H: Miles Teller - MG: Kendrick Lamar (Season Premiere)

Hot of off Top Gun: Maverick... and still trying to distance himself from The Fantastic Four, it's Miles Teller.







Kendrick Lamar looks happy to be there.



Season 48 (2022-2023)

