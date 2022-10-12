DVD Talk Forum

SNL 12/10/22 (S48E08)  H: Steve Martin & Martin Short - MG: Brandi Carlile

SNL 12/10/22 (S48E08)  H: Steve Martin & Martin Short - MG: Brandi Carlile

   
SNL 12/10/22 (S48E08)  H: Steve Martin & Martin Short - MG: Brandi Carlile
This should be a blast! This is Steve Martins 16th time hosting but only the 4th time for Martin Short.



Season 48 (2022-2023)
SNL 10/01/22 (S48E01)  H: Miles Teller - MG: Kendrick Lamar (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/08/22 (S48E02)  H: Brendan Gleeson - MG: Willow
SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03)  H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
SNL 10/29/22 (S48E04)  H: Jack Harlow - MG: Jack Harlow
SNL 11/05/22 (S48E05)  H: Amy Schumer - MG: Steve Lacy
SNL 11/12/22 (S48E06)  H: Dave Chappelle - MG: Black Star
SNL 12/03/22 (S48E07)  H: Keke Palmer - MG: Sza
SNL 12/10/22 (S48E08)  H: Steve Martin & Martin Short - MG: Brandi Carlile
SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09)  H: Austin Bulter - MG: Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Re: SNL 12/10/22 (S48E08)  H: Steve Martin & Martin Short - MG: Brandi Carlile
Here's hoping it's great as its hosts.

Re: SNL 12/10/22 (S48E08)  H: Steve Martin & Martin Short - MG: Brandi Carlile
I saw the hosts in the thread title and I will actually give the show a try for the first time in years. If they can't get it right with these two, it's even worse than I remember.
