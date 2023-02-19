SNL 02/25/23 (S48E13) H: Woody Harrelson - MG: Jack White
SNL 02/25/23 (S48E13) H: Woody Harrelson - MG: Jack White
Tonight, Woody Harrelson should be given the jacket and gain entry into the 5-Timer's Club. He has previously hosted in seasons 15, 17, 40, and 45.
This is also Jack White's 5th time on SNL... maybe they'll let him in too. He has performed in seasons 28 (as The White Stripes), 37, 43, and 46.
Season 48 (2022-2023)
SNL 10/01/22 (S48E01) H: Miles Teller - MG: Kendrick Lamar (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/08/22 (S48E02) H: Brendan Gleeson - MG: Willow
SNL 10/15/22 (S48E03) H: Megan Thee Stallion - MG: Megan Thee Stallion
SNL 10/29/22 (S48E04) H: Jack Harlow - MG: Jack Harlow
SNL 11/05/22 (S48E05) H: Amy Schumer - MG: Steve Lacy
SNL 11/12/22 (S48E06) H: Dave Chappelle - MG: Black Star
SNL 12/03/22 (S48E07) H: Keke Palmer - MG: Sza
SNL 12/10/22 (S48E08) H: Steve Martin & Martin Short - MG: Brandi Carlile
SNL 12/17/22 (S48E09) H: Austin Bulter - MG: Lizzo
SNL 01/21/23 (S48E10) H: Aubrey Plaza - MG: Sam Smith
SNL 01/28/23 (S48E11) H: Michael B. Jordan - MG: Lil Baby
SNL 02/04/23 (S48E12) H: Pedro Pascal - MG: Coldplay
SNL 02/25/23 (S48E13) H: Woody Harrelson - MG: Jack White
SNL 03/04/23 (S48E14) H: Travis Kelce - MG: Kelsea Ballerini
SNL 03/11/23 (S48E15) H: Jenna Ortega - MG: The 1975
