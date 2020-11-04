SNL 04/11/20 (S45E??) -- SNL #SNLAtHome

Quote:

After going dark because of the coronavirus pandemic, "Saturday Night Live" will be back this weekend with new original content that will be produced remotely, NBC said on Thursday. "SNL" will air in its normal time slot on Saturday at 11:30 PT ET.

Original content will include "Weekend Update" as well as "other original content from 'SNL' cast members," NBC said in a statement.

The network did not say how long the episode would be or if it the new content will air live or be taped in advance.