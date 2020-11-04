SNL 04/11/20 (S45E??) -- SNL #SNLAtHome
SNL 04/11/20 (S45E??) -- SNL #SNLAtHome
After going dark because of the coronavirus pandemic, "Saturday Night Live" will be back this weekend with new original content that will be produced remotely, NBC said on Thursday. "SNL" will air in its normal time slot on Saturday at 11:30 PT ET.
Original content will include "Weekend Update" as well as "other original content from 'SNL' cast members," NBC said in a statement.
The network did not say how long the episode would be or if it the new content will air live or be taped in advance.
Season 45 (2019-2020)
- SNL 09/28/19 (S45E01) -- H: Woody Harrelson -- MG: Bilie Eilish (Season Premiere)
- SNL 10/05/19 (S45E02) -- H: Phoebe Waller-Bridge -- MG: Taylor Swift
- SNL 10/12/19 (S45E03) -- H: David Harbour -- MG: Camila Cabello
- SNL 10/26/19 (S45E04) -- H & MG: Chance the Rapper
- SNL 11/02/19 (S45E05) -- H: Kristen Stewart -- MG: Coldplay
- SNL 11/16/19 (S45E06) -- H & MG: Harry Styles
- SNL 11/23/19 (S45E07) H: Will Ferrell MG: King Princess
- SNL 12/07/19 (S45E08) -- H: Jennifer Lopez -- MG: DaBaby
- SNL 12/14/19 (S45E09) -- H: Scarlett Johanson -- MG: Niall Horan
- SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo
- SNL 01/25/20 (S45E11) -- H: Adam Driver -- MG: Halsey
- SNL 02/01/20 (S45E12) -- H: JJ Watt -- MG: Luke Combs
- SNL 02/08/20 (S45E13) -- H: RuPaul -- MG: Justin Bieber
- SNL 02/29/20 (S45E14) -- H: John Mulaney -- MG: David Byrne
- SNL 03/07/20 (S45E15) -- H: Daniel Craig -- MG: The Weeknd
