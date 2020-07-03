DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

SNL 03/07/20 (S45E15) -- H: Daniel Craig -- MG: The Weeknd

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

SNL 03/07/20 (S45E15) -- H: Daniel Craig -- MG: The Weeknd

   
Old 03-07-20, 01:19 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 16,781
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
SNL 03/07/20 (S45E15) -- H: Daniel Craig -- MG: The Weeknd
Since there is "No Time To Die", I guess he has time to host SNL again... his last gig hosting was back in 2012.




Season 45 (2019-2020)
Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.