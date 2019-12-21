DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo

   
Old 12-21-19, 11:59 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 16,711
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo
... sorry for not posting this sooner. My son got married today and I totally spaced this.



Season 45 (2019-2020)
SNL 09/28/19 (S45E01) -- H: Woody Harrelson -- MG: Bilie Eilish (Season Premiere)
SNL 10/05/19 (S45E02) -- H: Phoebe Waller-Bridge -- MG: Taylor Swift
SNL 10/12/19 (S45E03) -- H: David Harbour -- MG: Camila Cabello
SNL 10/26/19 (S45E04) -- H & MG: Chance the Rapper
SNL 11/02/19 (S45E05) -- H: Kristen Stewart -- MG: Coldplay
SNL 11/16/19 (S45E06) -- H & MG: Harry Styles
SNL 11/23/19 (S45E07)  H: Will Ferrell  MG: King Princess
SNL 12/07/19 (S45E08) -- H: Jennifer Lopez -- MG: DaBaby
SNL 12/14/19 (S45E09) -- H: Scarlett Johanson -- MG: Niall Horan
SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo

Goldberg74 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-22-19, 12:13 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
stingermck's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: NC
Posts: 15,436
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo
Great episode so far. The Sonic cake had me rolling and then Eddie says shit!
stingermck is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-22-19, 12:44 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 39,149
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo
He tripped over a bunch of lines during Black Jeopardy but still funny.
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-22-19, 12:49 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 33,748
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo
It's been like Eddie's greatest hits: From Mr. Robinson to Buckwheat.
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-22-19, 12:51 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 5,124
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo
What did he say when he came out as Gumby on Weekend Update? It was bleeped on the West Coast feed.
Paff is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-22-19, 12:51 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Location: Trencher's Farm
Posts: 1,992
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo
Congratulations, Goldberg74!
mike7162 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-22-19, 12:59 AM
  #7  
Member
 
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Peoria, IL
Posts: 204
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo
First time I've watched SNL in years. Never thought we'd see Eddie back. This is awesome.
spsimmons is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-22-19, 01:02 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Posts: 3,291
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo
Checking my DVR:

I think the thing that got bleeped on the West Coast is this:

Eddie, as Gumby, does say: "I AM THE ONE WHO MADE EDDIE MURPHY A STAR. He was just a regular COON-BOY until I saw him!"

That got a few awkward laughs from the audience and nervous stares and laughs from Jost and Che.
jeffkjoe is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.