SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 16,711
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
... sorry for not posting this sooner. My son got married today and I totally spaced this.
#8
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Jan 2000
Posts: 3,291
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo
Checking my DVR:
I think the thing that got bleeped on the West Coast is this:
Eddie, as Gumby, does say: "I AM THE ONE WHO MADE EDDIE MURPHY A STAR. He was just a regular COON-BOY until I saw him!"
That got a few awkward laughs from the audience and nervous stares and laughs from Jost and Che.
