SNL 01/25/20 (S45E11) -- H: Adam Driver -- MG: Halsey
SNL 01/25/20 (S45E11) -- H: Adam Driver -- MG: Halsey
Back for a third time...
Season 45 (2019-2020)
- SNL 09/28/19 (S45E01) -- H: Woody Harrelson -- MG: Bilie Eilish (Season Premiere)
- SNL 10/05/19 (S45E02) -- H: Phoebe Waller-Bridge -- MG: Taylor Swift
- SNL 10/12/19 (S45E03) -- H: David Harbour -- MG: Camila Cabello
- SNL 10/26/19 (S45E04) -- H & MG: Chance the Rapper
- SNL 11/02/19 (S45E05) -- H: Kristen Stewart -- MG: Coldplay
- SNL 11/16/19 (S45E06) -- H & MG: Harry Styles
- SNL 11/23/19 (S45E07) H: Will Ferrell MG: King Princess
- SNL 12/07/19 (S45E08) -- H: Jennifer Lopez -- MG: DaBaby
- SNL 12/14/19 (S45E09) -- H: Scarlett Johanson -- MG: Niall Horan
- SNL 12/21/19 (S45E10) -- H: Eddie Murphy -- MG: Lizzo
- SNL 01/25/20 (S45E11) -- H: Adam Driver -- MG: Halsey
- SNL 02/01/20 (S45E12) -- H: JJ Watt -- MG: Luke Combs
- SNL 02/08/20 (S45E13) -- H: RuPaul -- MG: Justin Bieber
