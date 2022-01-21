SNL 01/22/22 (S47E11) H: Will Forte - MG: Måneskin
SNL 01/22/22 (S47E11) H: Will Forte - MG: Måneskin
I guess we can continue the comments on Will Fortes love life here in this thread.
and my daughter just happened to explain to me who Måneskin is and how popular theyve become since winning Eurovision 2021 for Italy!
Season 47 (2021-2022)
- SNL 10/02/21 (S47E01) H: Owen Wilson - MG: Kasey Musgraves
- SNL 10/09/21 (S47E02) H: Kim Kardashian West - MG: Halsey
- SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03) H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
- SNL 10/23/21 (S47E04) H: Jason Sudeikis - MG: Brandi Carlile
- SNL 11/06/21 (S47E05) H: Kieran Culkin - MG: Ed Sheeran
- SNL 11/13/21 (S47E06) H: Jonathan Majors - MG: Taylor Swift
- SNL 11/20/21 (S47E07) H: Simu Liu - MG: Saweetie
- SNL 12/11/21 (S47E08) H: Billie Eilish - MG: Billie Eilish
- SNL 12/18/21 (S47E09) H: Paul Rudd - MG: Charli XCX
- SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10) H: Ariana DeBose - MG: Bleachers
- SNL 01/22/22 (S47E11) H: Will Forte - MG: Måneskin
- SNL 02/19/22 (S47E??) H: Rocco - MG: Rocco
