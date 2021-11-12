SNL 12/11/21 (S47E08) H: Billie Eilish - MG: Billie Eilish
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
SNL 12/11/21 (S47E08) H: Billie Eilish - MG: Billie Eilish
Shes pulling double duty today.
and it looks like Kate McKinnon will be back too.
Season 47 (2021-2022)
and it looks like Kate McKinnon will be back too.
Season 47 (2021-2022)
- SNL 10/02/21 (S47E01) H: Owen Wilson - MG: Kasey Musgraves
- SNL 10/09/21 (S47E02) H: Kim Kardashian West - MG: Halsey
- SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03) H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
- SNL 10/23/21 (S47E04) H: Jason Sudeikis - MG: Brandi Carlile
- SNL 11/06/21 (S47E05) H: Kieran Culkin - MG: Ed Sheeran
- SNL 11/13/21 (S47E06) H: Jonathan Majors - MG: Taylor Swift
- SNL 11/20/21 (S47E07) H: Simu Liu - MG: Saweetie
- SNL 12/11/21 (S47E08) H: Billie Eilish - MG: Billie Eilish
- SNL 12/18/21 (S47E09) H: Paul Rudd - MG: Charli XCX
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off