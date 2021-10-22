DVD Talk Forum

SNL 10/23/21 (S47E04)  H: Jason Sudeikis - MG: Brandi Carlile

SNL 10/23/21 (S47E04)  H: Jason Sudeikis - MG: Brandi Carlile

   
SNL 10/23/21 (S47E04)  H: Jason Sudeikis - MG: Brandi Carlile
Sorry, Goldy. Hope everyone is ok.

Curious to see what kind of warped Ted Lasso skit they come up with.

Here is Brandi Carlisles latest single

Re: SNL 10/23/21 (S47E04)  H: Jason Sudeikis - MG: Brandi Carlile
