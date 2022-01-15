SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10) H: Ariana DeBose - MG: The Bleachers
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10) H: Ariana DeBose - MG: Bleachers
Local New Yorker coming off a Golden Globe win riding high.
Big time rapper gets COVID, then they get a fill in with Bleachers.
Well see what happens.
Season 47 (2021-2022)
Big time rapper gets COVID, then they get a fill in with Bleachers.
Well see what happens.
Season 47 (2021-2022)
- SNL 10/02/21 (S47E01) H: Owen Wilson - MG: Kasey Musgraves
- SNL 10/09/21 (S47E02) H: Kim Kardashian West - MG: Halsey
- SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03) H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
- SNL 10/23/21 (S47E04) H: Jason Sudeikis - MG: Brandi Carlile
- SNL 11/06/21 (S47E05) H: Kieran Culkin - MG: Ed Sheeran
- SNL 11/13/21 (S47E06) H: Jonathan Majors - MG: Taylor Swift
- SNL 11/20/21 (S47E07) H: Simu Liu - MG: Saweetie
- SNL 12/11/21 (S47E08) H: Billie Eilish - MG: Billie Eilish
- SNL 12/18/21 (S47E09) H: Paul Rudd - MG: Charli XCX
- SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10) H: Ariana DeBose - MG: Bleachers
Last edited by Goldberg74; 01-15-22 at 10:29 AM.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 58,391
Received 2,335 Likes on 1,510 Posts
Re: SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10) H: Ariana DeBose - MG: The Bleachers
Its just Bleachers . No The. Theyre one of my favorite current bands, lead by super-producer Jack Antanoff. Their biggest hit was about five years ago with the song I Wanna Get Better.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Re: SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10) H: Ariana DeBose - MG: The Bleachers
My apologies. I've updated the list but will ask a Mod to edit the thread title.
#4
Re: SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10) H: Ariana DeBose - MG: The Bleachers
Bleachers is a big upgrade (IMO at least) over Ricch. Still, this will likely be one of the least watched SNLs to date.
And kudos to Antonoff on his post-Dunham dating game.
And kudos to Antonoff on his post-Dunham dating game.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off