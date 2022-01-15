DVD Talk Forum

SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10)  H: Ariana DeBose - MG: The Bleachers

   
SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10)  H: Ariana DeBose - MG: Bleachers
Local New Yorker coming off a Golden Globe win riding high.

Big time rapper gets COVID, then they get a fill in with Bleachers.

Well see what happens.



Season 47 (2021-2022)
Re: SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10)  H: Ariana DeBose - MG: The Bleachers
Its just Bleachers . No The. Theyre one of my favorite current bands, lead by super-producer Jack Antanoff. Their biggest hit was about five years ago with the song I Wanna Get Better.
Re: SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10)  H: Ariana DeBose - MG: The Bleachers
My apologies. I've updated the list but will ask a Mod to edit the thread title.
Re: SNL 01/15/22 (S47E10)  H: Ariana DeBose - MG: The Bleachers
Bleachers is a big upgrade (IMO at least) over Ricch. Still, this will likely be one of the least watched SNLs to date.

And kudos to Antonoff on his post-Dunham dating game.
