SNL 10/02/21 (S47E01) H: Owen Wilson - MG: Kasey Musgraves (Season Premiere)
and were back!
Season 47 (2021-2022)
- SNL 10/02/21 (S47E01) H: Owen Wilson - MG: Kasey Musgraves
- SNL 10/09/21 (S47E02) H: Kim Kardashian West - MG: Halsey
- SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03) H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thugs
- SNL 10/23/21 (S47E04) H: Jason Sudeikis - MG: Brandi Carlile
