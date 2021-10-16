Re: SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03)  H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug

Quote: windom Originally Posted by You never watched the sitcom he was on, The War at Home, with Michael Rappaport?

I only know him from Mr. Robot, Bohemian Rhapsody, and that one Night at the Museum movie he was in and the last 007 film.Edit to add: After my post, I looked it up and found this and I stand corrected. He can do comedy.