SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03)  H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug

SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03)  H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug

   
Old 10-16-21, 03:23 PM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03)  H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
Thisll be strange. Im not sure Rami can do comedy but it might be fun to watch him try.





Season 47 (2021-2022)
Old 10-16-21, 03:32 PM
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 9,025
Re: SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03)  H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
Can't wait to see Young Thug perform live!
Old 10-16-21, 03:49 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 5,545
Re: SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03)  H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
Originally Posted by Goldberg74 View Post
Im not sure Rami can do comedy but it might be fun to watch him try.
You never watched the sitcom he was on, The War at Home, with Michael Rappaport?
Old 10-16-21, 03:59 PM
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Re: SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03)  H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
Originally Posted by windom View Post
You never watched the sitcom he was on, The War at Home, with Michael Rappaport?
I only know him from Mr. Robot, Bohemian Rhapsody, and that one Night at the Museum movie he was in and the last 007 film.

Edit to add: After my post, I looked it up and found this and I stand corrected. He can do comedy.

Last edited by Goldberg74; 10-16-21 at 04:09 PM.
