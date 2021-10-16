SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03) H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03) H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
Thisll be strange. Im not sure Rami can do comedy but it might be fun to watch him try.
Season 47 (2021-2022)
- SNL 10/02/21 (S47E01) H: Owen Wilson - MG: Kasey Musgraves
- SNL 10/09/21 (S47E02) H: Kim Kardashian West - MG: Halsey
- SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03) H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
- SNL 10/23/21 (S47E04) H: Jason Sudeikis - MG: Brandi Carlile
Re: SNL 10/16/21 (S47E03) H: Rami Malek - MG: Young Thug
Edit to add: After my post, I looked it up and found this and I stand corrected. He can do comedy.
