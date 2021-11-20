SNL 11/20/21 (S47E07) H: Simu Liu - MG: Saweetie
SNL 11/20/21 (S47E07) H: Simu Liu - MG: Saweetie
I hope this episode is good, Simu could be a great host.
I have no idea who Saweetie is. Fun facts: Her uncle is MC Hammer and Gabrielle Union is a cousin. Thanks Wikipedia.
Season 47 (2021-2022)
