The Unwatched Media Pile Thread: July 2023
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Indiana
Posts: 18,322
Likes: 0
Received 284 Likes on 198 Posts
The Unwatched Media Pile Thread: July 2023
Are you still working your way through the 4K discs purchased during the holidays...from 3 years ago? Do you have a pile of BDs that remain unwatched? A shelf of DVDs you've yet to see? Or would you admit to owning a box of dust-covered VHS tapes that you never got around to checking out? Maybe you've gone digital but have content you've bought, yet never started. If the answer to any of these questions is yes (and of course that's the case), then this thread is the place for you. It's a
support group spot where you can track your progress in trying to eliminate those unwatched films or television shows in your collection.
Here's the instructions, courtesy of the former Mister Peepers, (now known as The Man with the Golden Doujinshi), who chaired these unwatched threads for several years:
That's all there is to it. Mister Peepers also created an optional checklist, providing folks with a creative approach to tackling the unwatched pile:
And should you want to go back and check your progress from a previous month...
Now what are you waiting for? Get to watchin'!
Here's the instructions, courtesy of the former Mister Peepers, (now known as The Man with the Golden Doujinshi), who chaired these unwatched threads for several years:
Spoiler:
What Is This? Where Am I?
Spun off from an idea I had in the Unwatched DVD Pile thread, I decided to let everyone keep track of how they are coming along with their unwatched stuff along with seeing how everyone else is doing compared to you.
It may shock you to see how much you buy compared to how much you watch.
How Do I Start My Own List?
Here's a template. You'll have to remove the space before the 'b' for it to work right.
<code>[ b]Movies To Watch:[/ b] 0
[ b]Movies Watched:[/ b] 0
[ b]New Movies Bought:[/ b]0
[ b]This Month's Net Change:[/ b]0
[ b]Total Net Change :[/ b]0</code>
There are 5 different sections for your post.
Section one will be how many movies you have to watch at the beginning of the month. This won't get updated.
Section two will be your list of movies as you watch them. Update as you watch.
Section three will be for the bad, bad man who forces you to buy new movies even though you can't finish what you have. You could either to a count and change it as you get it, or impress us all with a list instead so we can see that you bought the new Power Rangers movie.
Section four will be your monthly net change. It'll be zero at the first first of each month. It works like this, let's say you watch 3 movies, it just became -3. The next day there's a 20% off sale at DDD, add 40 more so now it's +37.
Section five is your total net change. This one will carry over from the previous month or if you are just starting out, it will be zero. As you watch or buy movies, you will adjust this as well as the monthly net change.
Total Net Change is confusing. Why did you do that and a monthly one?
After the first month, my net for the month was +59. I didn't want to start off a new month with such a high number so I made it so you track both. At least that way I could be even for something and not feel like such a loser.
How Do I Count TV sets or double feature DVDs?
You count them how you would normally count them. It's up for you to decide how you want to do it.
What If I Watch Stuff As I Buy? Can I Still Join?
There's no problem if you want to keep track of what you do.
Spun off from an idea I had in the Unwatched DVD Pile thread, I decided to let everyone keep track of how they are coming along with their unwatched stuff along with seeing how everyone else is doing compared to you.
It may shock you to see how much you buy compared to how much you watch.
How Do I Start My Own List?
Here's a template. You'll have to remove the space before the 'b' for it to work right.
<code>[ b]Movies To Watch:[/ b] 0
[ b]Movies Watched:[/ b] 0
[ b]New Movies Bought:[/ b]0
[ b]This Month's Net Change:[/ b]0
[ b]Total Net Change :[/ b]0</code>
There are 5 different sections for your post.
Section one will be how many movies you have to watch at the beginning of the month. This won't get updated.
Section two will be your list of movies as you watch them. Update as you watch.
Section three will be for the bad, bad man who forces you to buy new movies even though you can't finish what you have. You could either to a count and change it as you get it, or impress us all with a list instead so we can see that you bought the new Power Rangers movie.
Section four will be your monthly net change. It'll be zero at the first first of each month. It works like this, let's say you watch 3 movies, it just became -3. The next day there's a 20% off sale at DDD, add 40 more so now it's +37.
Section five is your total net change. This one will carry over from the previous month or if you are just starting out, it will be zero. As you watch or buy movies, you will adjust this as well as the monthly net change.
Total Net Change is confusing. Why did you do that and a monthly one?
After the first month, my net for the month was +59. I didn't want to start off a new month with such a high number so I made it so you track both. At least that way I could be even for something and not feel like such a loser.
How Do I Count TV sets or double feature DVDs?
You count them how you would normally count them. It's up for you to decide how you want to do it.
What If I Watch Stuff As I Buy? Can I Still Join?
There's no problem if you want to keep track of what you do.
That's all there is to it. Mister Peepers also created an optional checklist, providing folks with a creative approach to tackling the unwatched pile:
Spoiler:
<code>--- Title from your favorite genre(out of what's in your pile)
--- Title from your least favorite genre(out of what's in your pile)
--- Title with a favorite actor(out of what's in your pile)
--- Title with a loathed actor(out of what's in your pile)
--- Special feature
--- Commentary track
--- Title from the hardest to reach part of your collection
--- Movie title starting with ABC
--- Movie title starting with DEF
--- Movie title starting with GHI
--- Movie title starting with JKLM
--- Movie title starting with NOP
--- Movie title starting with QRS
--- Movie title starting with TUV
--- Movie title starting with WXYZ
--- First item alphabetically
--- Last item alphabetically
--- Oldest title(as in year made)
--- Oldest title in pile(as in it's been in the unwatched pile the longest as of last month)
--- Newest title(as in year made)
--- Newest title in pile(as in it's been in the unwatched pile the shortest as of last month)
--- Finish a season of a TV series
--- Pick an item at random. Make sure those crappy ones get an equal chance to get picked.
--- Have a friend/spouse/child/dog/fish pick an item for you. No helping.</code>
--- Title from your least favorite genre(out of what's in your pile)
--- Title with a favorite actor(out of what's in your pile)
--- Title with a loathed actor(out of what's in your pile)
--- Special feature
--- Commentary track
--- Title from the hardest to reach part of your collection
--- Movie title starting with ABC
--- Movie title starting with DEF
--- Movie title starting with GHI
--- Movie title starting with JKLM
--- Movie title starting with NOP
--- Movie title starting with QRS
--- Movie title starting with TUV
--- Movie title starting with WXYZ
--- First item alphabetically
--- Last item alphabetically
--- Oldest title(as in year made)
--- Oldest title in pile(as in it's been in the unwatched pile the longest as of last month)
--- Newest title(as in year made)
--- Newest title in pile(as in it's been in the unwatched pile the shortest as of last month)
--- Finish a season of a TV series
--- Pick an item at random. Make sure those crappy ones get an equal chance to get picked.
--- Have a friend/spouse/child/dog/fish pick an item for you. No helping.</code>
And should you want to go back and check your progress from a previous month...
Spoiler:
Older Threads
2023
January 2023
February 2023
March 2023
April 2023
May 2023
June 2023
2022
January 2022
February 2022
March 2022
April 2022
May 2022
June 2022
July 2022
August 2022
September 2022
October 2022
November 2022
December 2022
2021
January 2021
February 2021
March 2021
April 2021
May 2021
June 2021
July 2021
August 2021
September 2021
October 2021
November 2021
December 2021
2020
January 2020
February 2020
March 2020
April 2020
May 2020
June 2020
July 2020
August 2020
September 2020
October 2020
November 2020
December 2020
2019
January 2019
February 2019
March 2019
April 2019
May 2019
June 2019
July 2019
August 2019
September 2019
October 2019
November 2019
2018
January 2018
February 2018
March 2018
April 2018
May 2018
June 2018
July 2018
August 2018
September 2018
October 2018
November 2018
December 2018
2017
January 2017
February 2017
March 2017
April 2017
May 2017
June 2017
July 2017
August 2017
September 2017
October 2017
November 2017
December 2017
2016
January 2016
February 2016
March 2016
April 2016
May 2016
June 2016
July 2016
August 2016
September 2016
October 2016
November 2016
December 2016
2015
January 2015
February 2015
March 2015
April 2015
May 2015
June 2015
July 2015
August 2015
September 2015
October 2015
November 2015
December 2015
2014
January 2014
February 2014
March 2014
April 2014
May 2014
June 2014
July 2014
August 2014
September 2014
October 2014
November 2014
December 2014
2013
December 2013
November 2013
October 2013
September 2013
August 2013
July 2013
June 2013
May 2013
April 2013
March 2013
February 2013
January 2013
2012
December 2012
November 2012
October 2012
September 2012
August 2012
July 2012
June 2012
May 2012
April 2012
March 2012
February 2012
January 2012
2011
December 2011
November 2011
October 2011
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/59...mber-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/59...gust-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/59...july-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/59...june-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/59...-may-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/58...-apr-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/58...-mar-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/58...-feb-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/58...-jan-11-a.html
2010
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/58...eep-doing.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/58...mber-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/58...ober-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/57...mber-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/57...gust-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/57...july-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/57...june-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/57...-may-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/57...pril-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/57...arch-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/56...ite-black.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/56...try-again.html
2009
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/56...mber-09-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/56...mber-09-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/56...ober-09-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/56...mber-09-a.html
August 09 Thread
July 09 Thread
June 09 Thread
May 09 Thread
April 09 Thread
March 09 Thread
February 09 Thread
January 09 Thread
2008
December 08 Thread
November 08 Thread
October 08 Thread
September 08 Thread
August 08 Thread
July 08 Thread
June 08 Thread
May 08 Thread
April 08 Thread
March 08 Thread
February 08 Thread
January 08 Thread
2007
December 07 Thread
November 07 Thread
October 07 Thread
September 07 Thread
August 07 Thread
July 07 Thread
June 07 Thread
May 07 Thread
April 07 Thread
March 07 Thread
2023
January 2023
February 2023
March 2023
April 2023
May 2023
June 2023
2022
January 2022
February 2022
March 2022
April 2022
May 2022
June 2022
July 2022
August 2022
September 2022
October 2022
November 2022
December 2022
2021
January 2021
February 2021
March 2021
April 2021
May 2021
June 2021
July 2021
August 2021
September 2021
October 2021
November 2021
December 2021
2020
January 2020
February 2020
March 2020
April 2020
May 2020
June 2020
July 2020
August 2020
September 2020
October 2020
November 2020
December 2020
2019
January 2019
February 2019
March 2019
April 2019
May 2019
June 2019
July 2019
August 2019
September 2019
October 2019
November 2019
2018
January 2018
February 2018
March 2018
April 2018
May 2018
June 2018
July 2018
August 2018
September 2018
October 2018
November 2018
December 2018
2017
January 2017
February 2017
March 2017
April 2017
May 2017
June 2017
July 2017
August 2017
September 2017
October 2017
November 2017
December 2017
2016
January 2016
February 2016
March 2016
April 2016
May 2016
June 2016
July 2016
August 2016
September 2016
October 2016
November 2016
December 2016
2015
January 2015
February 2015
March 2015
April 2015
May 2015
June 2015
July 2015
August 2015
September 2015
October 2015
November 2015
December 2015
2014
January 2014
February 2014
March 2014
April 2014
May 2014
June 2014
July 2014
August 2014
September 2014
October 2014
November 2014
December 2014
2013
December 2013
November 2013
October 2013
September 2013
August 2013
July 2013
June 2013
May 2013
April 2013
March 2013
February 2013
January 2013
2012
December 2012
November 2012
October 2012
September 2012
August 2012
July 2012
June 2012
May 2012
April 2012
March 2012
February 2012
January 2012
2011
December 2011
November 2011
October 2011
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/59...mber-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/59...gust-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/59...july-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/59...june-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/59...-may-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/58...-apr-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/58...-mar-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/58...-feb-11-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/58...-jan-11-a.html
2010
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/58...eep-doing.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/58...mber-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/58...ober-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/57...mber-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/57...gust-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/57...july-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/57...june-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/57...-may-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/57...pril-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/57...arch-10-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/56...ite-black.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/56...try-again.html
2009
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/56...mber-09-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/56...mber-09-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/56...ober-09-a.html
http://forum.dvdtalk.com/dvd-talk/56...mber-09-a.html
August 09 Thread
July 09 Thread
June 09 Thread
May 09 Thread
April 09 Thread
March 09 Thread
February 09 Thread
January 09 Thread
2008
December 08 Thread
November 08 Thread
October 08 Thread
September 08 Thread
August 08 Thread
July 08 Thread
June 08 Thread
May 08 Thread
April 08 Thread
March 08 Thread
February 08 Thread
January 08 Thread
2007
December 07 Thread
November 07 Thread
October 07 Thread
September 07 Thread
August 07 Thread
July 07 Thread
June 07 Thread
May 07 Thread
April 07 Thread
March 07 Thread
Now what are you waiting for? Get to watchin'!
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off