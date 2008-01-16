The Unwatched Media Pile Thread: May 2022

Spoiler:

What Is This? Where Am I?



Spun off from an idea I had in the Unwatched DVD Pile thread, I decided to let everyone keep track of how they are coming along with their unwatched stuff along with seeing how everyone else is doing compared to you.



It may shock you to see how much you buy compared to how much you watch.



How Do I Start My Own List?



Here's a template. You'll have to remove the space before the 'b' for it to work right.



<code>[ b]Movies To Watch:[/ b] 0



[ b]Movies Watched:[/ b] 0



[ b]New Movies Bought:[/ b]0



[ b]This Month's Net Change:[/ b]0



[ b]Total Net Change :[/ b]0</code>



There are 5 different sections for your post.



Section one will be how many movies you have to watch at the beginning of the month. This won't get updated.



Section two will be your list of movies as you watch them. Update as you watch.



Section three will be for the bad, bad man who forces you to buy new movies even though you can't finish what you have. You could either to a count and change it as you get it, or impress us all with a list instead so we can see that you bought the new Power Rangers movie.



Section four will be your monthly net change. It'll be zero at the first first of each month. It works like this, let's say you watch 3 movies, it just became -3. The next day there's a 20% off sale at DDD, add 40 more so now it's +37.



Section five is your total net change. This one will carry over from the previous month or if you are just starting out, it will be zero. As you watch or buy movies, you will adjust this as well as the monthly net change.



Total Net Change is confusing. Why did you do that and a monthly one?



After the first month, my net for the month was +59. I didn't want to start off a new month with such a high number so I made it so you track both. At least that way I could be even for something and not feel like such a loser.



How Do I Count TV sets or double feature DVDs?



You count them how you would normally count them. It's up for you to decide how you want to do it.



What If I Watch Stuff As I Buy? Can I Still Join?



There's no problem if you want to keep track of what you do.

