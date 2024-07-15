DVD Talk Forum

Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - The Acolyte - 7/16/24 (S1 Finale)

View Poll Results: Your gut reaction the finale of Season 1 of "The Acolyte" (Star Wars Quotes Edition)
I need someone to be able to show me my place in all this. - Rey
0
0%
Yes, failure most of all. The greatest teacher, failure is. - Yoda
0
0%
I fear something terrible has happened. - Obi-wan Kenobi
1
50.00%
Oh, Dissen Gonna Be Messy. Me No Watch'n! - Jar Jar Binks
0
0%
I knew all along it had to be a mistake. - C3P0
1
50.00%
I fear nothing. For all is as the Force wills it. - Chirrut Imwe
0
0%
I can fix this. - Poe Dameron
0
0%
Now, be brave and dont look back. Dont look back. - Shmi Skywalker
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - The Acolyte - 7/16/24 (S1 Finale)

   
07-15-24, 05:35 PM
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,392
Received 875 Likes on 575 Posts
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - The Acolyte - 7/16/24 (S1 Finale)
Star Wars: The Acolyte - The Acolyte" (Season 1, Episode 8; Runtime: 48 minutes)
Writer: Jason Micallef
Director: Handle M. Culpepper
Description: Confrontation and revelation await.
This better be over an hour in length and worth every minute/dollar they put into it... or not.

I started this thread a little early so that we can speculate on how this might end and added a poll to at least make this thread enjoyable.

Season One Threads:
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E03) - Destiny - 6/11/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Day - 6/18/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Choice - 7/09/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - The Acolyte - 7/16/24
Last edited by Goldberg74; 07-16-24 at 08:30 PM.
07-15-24, 06:06 PM
  #2  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,392
Received 875 Likes on 575 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - Episode 8 - 7/16/24 (S1 Finale)
Concerning the poll, if you would please, kindly wait until after the episode airs to respond to it.

Thank you.
07-16-24, 09:12 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,869
Received 6,652 Likes on 4,543 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - The Acolyte - 7/16/24 (S1 Finale)
Well I thought that was a pretty good episodeuntil the final five minutes. Then when green Annie Lennox comes up with the cover story? Ugh. And that final cameo we could see coming a mile away. I guess theyre leaving their options open for a Season 2 of this, but I dont want it, especially if its going to just be a reversal of this season. I loved the fights, but damn that was pretty disappointing in the end.
07-16-24, 09:15 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,869
Received 6,652 Likes on 4,543 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - The Acolyte - 7/16/24 (S1 Finale)
And I dont understand how to respond to that poll. I did like some aspects of of the show, but it was also pretty disappointing overall.
