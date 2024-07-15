Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - The Acolyte - 7/16/24 (S1 Finale)

Well I thought that was a pretty good episode until the final five minutes. Then when green Annie Lennox comes up with the cover story? Ugh. And that final cameo we could see coming a mile away. I guess theyre leaving their options open for a Season 2 of this, but I dont want it, especially if its going to just be a reversal of this season. I loved the fights, but damn that was pretty disappointing in the end.