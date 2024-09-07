DVD Talk Forum

Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Choice - 7/09/24

Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Choice - 7/09/24

   
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Choice - 7/09/24


Star Wars: The Acolyte - Choice" (Season 1, Episode 7; Runtime: 43 minutes)
Writers: Charmaine DeGraté, Jen Richards, and Jasmyne Flournoy
Director: Kogonada
Description: TBA
Two more eps to go and this ep should answer the age old question: What really happened on Brendok?

Season One Threads:
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E03) - Destiny - 6/11/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Day - 6/18/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Choice - 7/09/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - Doom - 7/16/24
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Accept / Honesty - 7/09/24
Episode title is actually Choice
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Accept / Honesty - 7/09/24
So is the witches' ability to turn into the smoke monster from Lost something from the cartoons or is it something new to Star Wars?
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Accept / Honesty - 7/09/24
Well that episode did provide some explanations to what happened 16 years earlier. But Im still pretty confused.
At least I finally got to see some
Spoiler:
Jedi Wookiee combat. But Im still pretty confused by that. I guess the witches were controlling him somehow?

