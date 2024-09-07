Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Choice - 7/09/24
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,360
Received 861 Likes on 564 Posts
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Choice - 7/09/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte - Choice" (Season 1, Episode 7; Runtime: 43 minutes)
Writers: Charmaine DeGraté, Jen Richards, and Jasmyne Flournoy
Director: Kogonada
Description: TBA
Writers: Charmaine DeGraté, Jen Richards, and Jasmyne Flournoy
Director: Kogonada
Description: TBA
Season One Threads:
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E03) - Destiny - 6/11/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Day - 6/18/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Choice - 7/09/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - Doom - 7/16/24
Last edited by Goldberg74; 07-09-24 at 10:14 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,629
Received 6,610 Likes on 4,516 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Accept / Honesty - 7/09/24
Episode title is actually Choice
#3
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Accept / Honesty - 7/09/24
So is the witches' ability to turn into the smoke monster from Lost something from the cartoons or is it something new to Star Wars?
#4
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,629
Received 6,610 Likes on 4,516 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Accept / Honesty - 7/09/24
Well that episode did provide some explanations to what happened 16 years earlier. But Im still pretty confused.
At least I finally got to see some
At least I finally got to see some
Spoiler:
Jedi Wookiee combat. But Im still pretty confused by that. I guess the witches were controlling him somehow?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off