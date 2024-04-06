Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Oh man, weve gotta wait until 9pm Eastern (6pm Pacific) for the drop?!
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (Disney+) -- news, rumors, etc.
That explains why I didn't see it come up yet.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (Disney+) -- news, rumors, etc.
Weird that there aren't any advance reviews for this series.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (Disney+) -- news, rumors, etc.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (Disney+) -- news, rumors, etc.
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/...160042926.html
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (Disney+) -- news, rumors, etc.
I have zero idea on what this show is about - besides being a Star Wars property (I don't watch trailers). No idea of the timeline, plot, anything. As opposed to Obi-Wan, Mandalorian, Ahsoka...those titles explain themselves.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (Disney+) -- news, rumors, etc.
re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Im hoping its good. The idea that its inspired by KOTOR intrigues me.
re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
I'm super hype for 9pm tonight.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (Disney+) -- news, rumors, etc.
So if this forum went away one day, you would never learn about any new TV or movies since you completely shut yourself off from all pop culture news?
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
A show with these many Jedis does not feel like a SW show at all. Maybe Im pulling a Stan here, but this show is shit.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (Disney+) -- news, rumors, etc.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
We enjoyed it. Nice that they didn't waste any time with setup and just got into it. Looks like they took a little bit from the Andor playbook in making the places look inhabited and it looks like more practical sets too. Unless it goes really sideways, we're in for all 8.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
I like it so far. Dont really get all the complaints and it feels like a lot of people (not just here) were bound and determined to hate it. Storyline and characters are interesting so far and I like the era its set in. Definitely in for the season.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Hmm, unfortunately, found the 2 episode premiere quite boring.
The main characters all seem like fan film low budget characters.
Fight choreography was ok, except for the slow motion sequence. Hate slow motion fights. But at least it was brief.
The Olega padawan trying to gain intel (with his binoculars) across the street in plain view Like 20 yards away!
Director is a fan of The Fugitive? Classic scene recreated at the cliff edge.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Having read all of the High Republic books so far, it was good to see Vern, and I am very comfortable with how the Jedi acted during that time. They were a by the book, lets talk things out, and meditate on it group of people with outsiders.
The first two episodes were great. Im digging the plethora of aliens and creatures and the use of real, populated sets. Yeah, there were small things here and there that looked/felt out of place, but they did in the OG Trilogy as well.
Im in for the whole season.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Don't love it, don't hate it so far... I'll stick with it for a while, but it doesn't really have me excited for more.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
I... actually liked it. Not great, but so far above average for a Disney-era Star Wars project. I'd put in behind Rogue One and Andor, and about on the same footing as Mando Season 1.
I did think it looked kind of cheap, but that's par for the course for the D+ Star Wars series. Has the look of either a video game or a really well-crafted fan film. And in some cases the budget and small scale was really showing -- like the Jedi surveilling the junk dealer from a balcony across the street. I thought some of the characters looked kind of... odd. Yord's boy-band hair was an odd choice; at first I though he looked too young to be a full Jedi Knight, but I looked up the actor and he's thirty-six! And Torbin looked like a twentysomething in bad old age make-up.
I do think it's a good thing that they're trying to move away from the "Skywalker" era, so they have more flexibility with the kinds of stories -- particularly involving the Jedi -- they can tell.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Caught the first episode and thought it was pretty good. I am SUPER bummed that Carrie Ann Moss is already gone (save flashbacks). I was really looking forward to her in this series... the addition of martial arts and wire-fu is very much welcome to this series, IMO.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
This was kind of bland, but nothing to get upset over so far. It seems a lot of the reviewers who reacted negatively took issue with the third episode. They called it as divisive as The Last Jedi and hinted that it takes Kennedy's "The Force is Female" motto literally. Not sure if that means what I think it does, but rumors mentioned the twins
- I would have loved if Moss had a lead role in a Star Wars project, so this feels like a squandered opportunity. They definitely were using her front and center in the marketing to draw in The Matrix fans.
- I agree with some of the critics that Stenberg doesn't do enough to differentiate between her dual characters. The identical hairstyles don't help, but maybe that's supposed to be a cultural thing from their home world.
- They dropped the asian accents for the Nemoidians, though the voices are still poorly done - especially the female. It sounds like a bad anime dub.
- Odd to hear Osha's profession being called "meknek" (or mechanic). Sounds like the Gungan word for droids/warships in The Phantom Menace.
- Also, OSHA? That's really the name they settled on for the lead character? Why not call the murderous twin Hipaa.
Spoiler:
being fatherless conceptions like Anakin that were willed into existence by an ancient society of Force using woman (or a coven of man-hating lesbian witches, as some of the more clickbaity fan channels have labeled then). Does that make Anakin less special and ruin the whole mythology of the franchise? Honestly, I couldn't care less at this point. Thanks, Disney!
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
I like how they really show the Jedi as a policing force. We just get a little of that in TPM with Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon. It's as if Jedi in each of the towns is like a local sheriff.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24