Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24

Spoiler: being fatherless conceptions like Anakin that were willed into existence by an ancient society of Force using woman (or a coven of man-hating lesbian witches, as some of the more clickbaity fan channels have labeled then). Does that make Anakin less special and ruin the whole mythology of the franchise? Honestly, I couldn't care less at this point. Thanks, Disney!

This was kind of bland, but nothing to get upset over so far. It seems a lot of the reviewers who reacted negatively took issue with the third episode. They called it as divisive as The Last Jedi and hinted that it takes Kennedy's "The Force is Female" motto literally. Not sure if that means what I think it does, but rumors mentioned the twins- I would have loved if Moss had a lead role in a Star Wars project, so this feels like a squandered opportunity. They definitely were using her front and center in the marketing to draw in The Matrix fans.- I agree with some of the critics that Stenberg doesn't do enough to differentiate between her dual characters. The identical hairstyles don't help, but maybe that's supposed to be a cultural thing from their home world.- They dropped the asian accents for the Nemoidians, though the voices are still poorly done - especially the female. It sounds like a bad anime dub.- Odd to hear Osha's profession being called "meknek" (or mechanic). Sounds like the Gungan word for droids/warships in The Phantom Menace.- Also, OSHA? That's really the name they settled on for the lead character? Why not call the murderous twin Hipaa.