Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24

Quote: Josh-da-man Originally Posted by For all of the accusations of being "woke" that get lobbed at Kathleen Kennedy, she really does seem to have a thing about romanticizing mass murderers, doesn't she? First Kylo Ren, and now this wish.com Kylo Ren.

Quote: Honestly, Kylo and Rey, there was really just one moment that was sort of the seed that planted the tree of this relationship. It was just Adam Driver's delivery when he says, "Join Me," and then they cut to her and then he says "Please," in this incredibly vulnerable, almost heartbreaking way, where you understand how lonely and lost this guy is because he murdered his dad. You see it in his performance before the Leia moment in that movie, but it was specifically him standing in front of her and showing himself in such a vulnerable place.

Here's a quote from Leslye Headland confirming the Osha and Qimir relationship was directly inspired by Reylo inBoth antagonists are written as calculated murderers right out of- but it seems we're expected to sympathize with them because they're commited to their ideologies, vulnerably expose their loneliness to the main heroine... and look good with their shirts (and everything else) off?I guess there are a few emotionally damaged people in this fandom (and in the writer's room) who get turned on by the whole "" romance prospect. As long as the bad boy making the offer is somewhat attractive, of course.Like objectifying a man through the female gaze is any less reductive than putting Leia in that metal bikini - something Disney has tried to label as misogynistic, despite Carrie Fisher's argument that it was empowering to see a woman fight back and killing her captor with the same chain he used to confine her.That certainly sends a clearer, more feminist message than asking a young woman "" as she grips your lightsaber while stealing fleeting looks below the waist. I guess it's easier for certain fans to overlook the multiple homicides if they're thirsty for the character and believe they could fix him.Still, it's lame to see these bad adolescent fan fic tropes repeatedly inserted into a franchise intended as a morality play for kids. Even if there is no chance for Rey or Osha to actually be turned to the darkside, playing up the repressed horniness in these characters was and always will be icky. I can't believe they went there again (and so soon) after the sequel trilogy, but I suppose nothing Lucasfilm is doing should surprise me at this point.