Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte - "Teach / Corrupt" (Season 1, Episode 6; Runtime: 38 minutes)
Description:
Spoiler:
On a distant island, unsettling questions about identity and destiny arise.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Episode 6 - 7/02/24
Parent Trap? Hell we saw this plot play out on House of the Dragon just last week!
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
With only three eps left I knew the switcher wouldnt stay a secret for long.
This was a (gasp) better episode, than the previous ones, but thats not too hard. They could have covered the same amount of ground in half the time and given us more, but the writers seem determined to stretch this out.
Qimir is tempting Osha to become free from the restrictions of the Jedi, as he was discarded.
Having read the High Republic books, I know a bit more about Vernestra Rowh and Im going to make a prediction
We havent learned how Vernestra ends her High Republic story (Phase 3 doesnt end until mid-2025) so we dont know much more than that.
I really like her character in the books, but this older Master Rowh is a much deeper, more brooding character.
Glad we got to see her lightsaber whip
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Episode 6 - 7/02/24
“Take the wheel”??
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Episode 6 - 7/02/24
I feel like Osha and Qimir have/want the same balance as Rey. Rey was brought up outside of any teachings of the Force and yet can skirt and use both sides of light and dark.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Episode 6 - 7/02/24
The Acolyte Episode 6: Its a (Parent) Trap!
The twins trade places in an attempt to reunite the Power of One, the Power of Two, and the Power of Manny. Master Sol forgets to pay the electric bill. Mae is surprised when the dog dry humps her leg. Darth Manny takes Osha home and shows her his oversized lightsaber handle. Mae is distressed when everybody only wants to talk about Osha, Osha, Osha.
The twins trade places in an attempt to reunite the Power of One, the Power of Two, and the Power of Manny. Master Sol forgets to pay the electric bill. Mae is surprised when the dog dry humps her leg. Darth Manny takes Osha home and shows her his oversized lightsaber handle. Mae is distressed when everybody only wants to talk about Osha, Osha, Osha.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
For all of the accusations of being "woke" that get lobbed at Kathleen Kennedy, she really does seem to have a thing about romanticizing mass murderers, doesn't she? First Kylo Ren, and now this wish.com Kylo Ren.
Jesus, is she married to one of the Menendez Brothers?
Jesus, is she married to one of the Menendez Brothers?
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
Dammit, I came here to say wish.com Kylo Ren. What a terrible character.
I finally figured out why this whole thing is so bad. It's not the writing (which is bad enough), it's not the cast, it's not "wokeness", it's that the whole thing is an old Kung Fu movie, and once you take away all the fight scenes, most of those weren't very good to start with. Paper thin plots and incoherent character development were just a framework to string the fight sequences together. And this doesn't have enough fight sequences, or else people might actually be enjoying it. After all, people didn't go see Master of the Flying Guillotine for the plot any more than they did for Debbie Does Dallas.
I finally figured out why this whole thing is so bad. It's not the writing (which is bad enough), it's not the cast, it's not "wokeness", it's that the whole thing is an old Kung Fu movie, and once you take away all the fight scenes, most of those weren't very good to start with. Paper thin plots and incoherent character development were just a framework to string the fight sequences together. And this doesn't have enough fight sequences, or else people might actually be enjoying it. After all, people didn't go see Master of the Flying Guillotine for the plot any more than they did for Debbie Does Dallas.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
The pacing here is so slow that even a half hour felt tedious. The tone is all over the place. You get Disney Channel sitcom hijinks as a robot spits in Mae's face while she comically grimaces, as well as a lingering close-up of Jecki's corpse. BTW, too bad C-3PO (built a hundred years later) didn't come with a convenient factory reset button like Osha's pocket droid. Would have made erasing his memory much easier.
It's clear that they had just enough story to cover the length of a single movie while struggling to stretch it to eight episodes. Headland said she created a series bible with ideas for future seasons (good luck with that), but allegedly said she didn't want to hold anything back and decided to go for broke since renewal wasn't guaranteed. If this is her idea of putting it all out there (even referring to the show as an important piece of art), I'd hate to watch a project where she was half-assing it.
It's clear that they had just enough story to cover the length of a single movie while struggling to stretch it to eight episodes. Headland said she created a series bible with ideas for future seasons (good luck with that), but allegedly said she didn't want to hold anything back and decided to go for broke since renewal wasn't guaranteed. If this is her idea of putting it all out there (even referring to the show as an important piece of art), I'd hate to watch a project where she was half-assing it.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
I'm ashamed to say it but I actually liked Smilo-Ren mask. lol
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
I caught up with the last two episodes last night.
I'm a little confused. Was there some kind of meaning with Osha trying on that mask?
My favorite character in this continues to be Sol, but it feels like his character is going to meet a dark ending.
And the switcheroo with Osha and Mae leading into this episode was pretty obvious.
I feel like this should have ultimately been made into a 2 hour Disney+ movie as opposed to an 8 episode series with barely 30 minutes of actual show in each episode.
I'm a little confused. Was there some kind of meaning with Osha trying on that mask?
My favorite character in this continues to be Sol, but it feels like his character is going to meet a dark ending.
And the switcheroo with Osha and Mae leading into this episode was pretty obvious.
I feel like this should have ultimately been made into a 2 hour Disney+ movie as opposed to an 8 episode series with barely 30 minutes of actual show in each episode.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
I liked the slower pace of this episode. I saw another person mention that it had a bit of Star Trek to it, with people standing around and talking philosophy.
Very cool to watch how Qimir didnt force Osha to learn from him, he just kinda did his little swim, made his little soup and all that and just let her be naturally curious.
Also interesting to learn that he can barely see out of the mask, and truly has to use the Force to do anything.
Very cool to watch how Qimir didnt force Osha to learn from him, he just kinda did his little swim, made his little soup and all that and just let her be naturally curious.
Also interesting to learn that he can barely see out of the mask, and truly has to use the Force to do anything.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
It will be interesting to see who makes it out alive. There's obviously something big that Sol has been hiding and I wonder if he'll sacrifice himself in the end to atone for it.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
This one was pretty good. I liked the stuff with Osha and the Stranger, decent commentary on what makes a Jedi vs Sith. Sol and Mae's plot was kinda weak. Manny Jacinto and Lee Jung-jae are carrying the show. They should have just been the focus from the jump.
I finally figured out what the look of all these Star Wars shows remind me of... Dr. Who, circa 2005. The scenes in the Jedi temple are what made me come to this realization. From the too clean/pristine setting to the costumes and make-up work. It all just looks budget.
I finally figured out what the look of all these Star Wars shows remind me of... Dr. Who, circa 2005. The scenes in the Jedi temple are what made me come to this realization. From the too clean/pristine setting to the costumes and make-up work. It all just looks budget.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
Honestly, Kylo and Rey, there was really just one moment that was sort of the seed that planted the tree of this relationship. It was just Adam Driver's delivery when he says, "Join Me," and then they cut to her and then he says "Please," in this incredibly vulnerable, almost heartbreaking way, where you understand how lonely and lost this guy is because he murdered his dad. You see it in his performance before the Leia moment in that movie, but it was specifically him standing in front of her and showing himself in such a vulnerable place.
I guess there are a few emotionally damaged people in this fandom (and in the writer's room) who get turned on by the whole "let's burn the galaxy down together and remake it in our own image" romance prospect. As long as the bad boy making the offer is somewhat attractive, of course.
Like objectifying a man through the female gaze is any less reductive than putting Leia in that metal bikini - something Disney has tried to label as misogynistic, despite Carrie Fisher's argument that it was empowering to see a woman fight back and killing her captor with the same chain he used to confine her.
That certainly sends a clearer, more feminist message than asking a young woman "Feels good, doesn't it?" as she grips your lightsaber while stealing fleeting looks below the waist. I guess it's easier for certain fans to overlook the multiple homicides if they're thirsty for the character and believe they could fix him.
Still, it's lame to see these bad adolescent fan fic tropes repeatedly inserted into a franchise intended as a morality play for kids. Even if there is no chance for Rey or Osha to actually be turned to the darkside, playing up the repressed horniness in these characters was and always will be icky. I can't believe they went there again (and so soon) after the sequel trilogy, but I suppose nothing Lucasfilm is doing should surprise me at this point.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
I don't know I'm so back and forth with this whole series. I did like this episode. The precedent that it's setting. The conversations about the force from the dark side of things not just from the Jedi. It's all very intriguing. But then the editing is very jarring, the pacing is all off and the acting and dialog is all over the place. It goes from good to terrible within a few words. Even Sol, who is usually a good anchor, this episode was all over the place. Even though I'm glad that the whole switcheroo thing didn't last too long it was still annoying that it lasted this whole episode. Sol really couldn't tell that it was Mae and not Osha? And sure there was a little tension with in the episode it all ended up all being for naught because it was resolved by the end of the episode.
And the back and forth with the "bad guys" in this series is just too much. First the big bad is the goofy pharmacy guy, then the goofy hiking buddy and then kills a bunch of Jedi and a young padawan then now is a thirst trap? That is some whip lash inducing character development the writers are trying to do here. And then with Mae she's the badass heartless Jedi killer and then wants to turn herself in to the Jedi and then back to stalking Sol but in the middle of all that comically get's sprayed with oil. It's such a tonal shift with the characters that it's really hard to accept.
And the back and forth with the "bad guys" in this series is just too much. First the big bad is the goofy pharmacy guy, then the goofy hiking buddy and then kills a bunch of Jedi and a young padawan then now is a thirst trap? That is some whip lash inducing character development the writers are trying to do here. And then with Mae she's the badass heartless Jedi killer and then wants to turn herself in to the Jedi and then back to stalking Sol but in the middle of all that comically get's sprayed with oil. It's such a tonal shift with the characters that it's really hard to accept.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
That last paragraph is everything Im loving about this show. Its got so many of the goofy old tropes but its having fun with them and Manny Jacinto is so much fun to watch. And the whole Freaky Friday thing is a trip. Sol didnt realize it was really Mae until he had his breakdown over all the deaths and let his emotional guard down long enough to get a good ping off of her.
I even wonder if his grief let him feel the dark side ever so briefly and see whats happening.
I even wonder if his grief let him feel the dark side ever so briefly and see whats happening.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Teach / Corrupt - 7/02/24
While I enjoy shows and movies that make you think and can have different interpretations, ones that simply have you guessing due to poor writing are not that.
