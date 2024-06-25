Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24

Spoiler: I was sad to see so many Jedi fall.

Jecki held her own against Mae and even against The Stranger/Qimir.

Poor Yord went out the hard way.

And that Jedi kabob that we got early on... that was cool.

Spoiler: The Parent Trap

Well, I was right about the name of the episode being "Night" and was glad for all of the action... but we all saw the results of this coming from a mile away.But seriously, we longed for a good lightsaber battle and they delivered on that... and...We'd have to be idiots to not see where this is going now.I'm going to call it now, the name of the next episode will be:﻿Oh the hilarity that will ensue.