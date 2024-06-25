DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24

   
Old 06-25-24, 07:57 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,308
Received 847 Likes on 553 Posts
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24


Star Wars: The Acolyte - "Night" (Season 1, Episode 5; Runtime: 34 minutes)
Writers: Kor Adana and Cameron Squires
Director: Alex Garcia Lopez
Description:
Spoiler:
In a dense jungle, the Jedi are put to the test when they confront a rising darkness.
If the episode starts with Smile-o Ren disappearing into thin air, Im going to be miffed. We better get a good battle.

Season One Threads:
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E03) - Destiny - 6/11/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Day - 6/18/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Episode 6 - 7/02/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Episode 7 - 7/09/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - Episode 8 - 7/16/24
Last edited by Goldberg74; 06-25-24 at 08:34 PM.
Goldberg74 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-25-24, 10:09 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,366
Received 6,555 Likes on 4,481 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 6/24/24
Originally Posted by Goldberg74

If the episode starts with Smile-o Ren disappearing into thin air, Im going to be miffed. We better get a good battle.
Maybe it will open with him being found dead, seated in a chair. Because that's what the fanbase really wants to see!
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
Goldberg74 (06-25-24)
Old 06-25-24, 08:35 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 1,621
Received 118 Likes on 77 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24
I wanted to give this a shot, but the writing is beyond terrible, and the sets are even worst. Only cool shit about tonight's episode was Jecki.
csant is online now  
Reply Like
Old 06-25-24, 08:40 PM
  #4  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
Goldberg74's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,308
Received 847 Likes on 553 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24
Well, I was right about the name of the episode being "Night" and was glad for all of the action... but we all saw the results of this coming from a mile away.

But seriously, we longed for a good lightsaber battle and they delivered on that... and...
Spoiler:
I was sad to see so many Jedi fall.
Jecki held her own against Mae and even against The Stranger/Qimir.
Poor Yord went out the hard way.
And that Jedi kabob that we got early on... that was cool.



We'd have to be idiots to not see where this is going now.

I'm going to call it now, the name of the next episode will be:
Spoiler:
The Parent Trap



﻿Oh the hilarity that will ensue.
﻿
Goldberg74 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service -

Copyright © 2024 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.