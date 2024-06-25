Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte - "Night" (Season 1, Episode 5; Runtime: 34 minutes)
Writers: Kor Adana and Cameron Squires
Director: Alex Garcia Lopez
Description:
Description:
Spoiler:
In a dense jungle, the Jedi are put to the test when they confront a rising darkness.
Season One Threads:
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E03) - Destiny - 6/11/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Day - 6/18/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Episode 6 - 7/02/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Episode 7 - 7/09/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - Episode 8 - 7/16/24
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 6/24/24
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24
I wanted to give this a shot, but the writing is beyond terrible, and the sets are even worst. Only cool shit about tonight's episode was Jecki.
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Night - 6/24/24
Well, I was right about the name of the episode being "Night" and was glad for all of the action... but we all saw the results of this coming from a mile away.
But seriously, we longed for a good lightsaber battle and they delivered on that... and...
We'd have to be idiots to not see where this is going now.
I'm going to call it now, the name of the next episode will be:
Oh the hilarity that will ensue.
We'd have to be idiots to not see where this is going now.
I'm going to call it now, the name of the next episode will be:
Spoiler:
The Parent Trap
Oh the hilarity that will ensue.
