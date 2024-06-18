Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Day - 6/18/24
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,295
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Day - 6/18/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte - "Episode 4" (Season 1, Episode 4; Runtime: 32 minutes)
Writers: Kor Adana and Claire Kiechel
Director: Alex Garcia Lopez
Description:
Writers: Kor Adana and Claire Kiechel
Director: Alex Garcia Lopez
Description:
Spoiler:
Racing to the next target, the Jedi head to a new world as they close in on the clever assassin.
If the story proceeds in a natural progression post flashback, we should see Mae taking on Kelnacca, the Wookie Jedi.
Season One Threads:
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E01 & E02) - Lost / Found & Revenge / Justice- 6/4/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E03) - Destiny - 6/11/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Day - 6/18/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E05) - Episode 5 - 6/24/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E06) - Episode 6 - 7/02/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E07) - Episode 7 - 7/09/24
Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E08) - Episode 8 - 7/16/24
Last edited by Goldberg74; 06-18-24 at 09:19 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,139
Received 6,505 Likes on 4,448 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Episode 4 - 6/18/24
Every Jedi speaks English except the Wookie one. That seems odd.
#3
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,295
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: On the lake
Posts: 12,765
Received 399 Likes on 322 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Episode 4 - 6/18/24
That Wookie looks like the sasquatch from Harry and the Hendersons.
#5
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 77,139
Received 6,505 Likes on 4,448 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Episode 4 - 6/18/24
#6
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,295
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Episode 4 - 6/18/24
As a note, Kelnacca has a samurai-inspired hairstyle... one person online nicknamed him "Rowrjimbo." I read somewhere online that some samurai would shave portions of their head as penance or to grieve an error or mistake.
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 44,283
Received 2,888 Likes on 1,975 Posts
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Episode 4 - 6/18/24
Wookiees aren't capable of speaking English/Basic unless they have a speech impediment.
Last edited by Goldberg74; 06-18-24 at 09:19 PM.
#9
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 19,295
Re: Star Wars: The Acolyte (S1E04) - Day - 6/18/24
That was a half of an episode I bet you that next weeks episode is called Night and will hopefully be nothing but a big long fight.
But now we need to wait a week
But now we need to wait a week
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off