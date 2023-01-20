The Fourth Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-28, 2023
The Fourth Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-28, 2023
presents
The Fourth Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge
| Challenge starts at dusk January 31, 2023 and ends after February 28 |
| LIST THREAD |
| 2022 discussion thread |
| 2022 list thread |
| 2021 discussion thread |
| 2021 list thread |
| 2020 discussion thread |
| 2020 list thread |
Rules
Back by popular (?) demand, the Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge occupies a space sometimes held by the Academy Award Movie Challenge. This year's long runaway for that challenge just gives us more opportunities for double-counting in February!
Eligible titles include romantic movies and TV shows, filmed concerts, music-themed movies, and musicals--they don't have to fit all three categories! So this is the time to catch up on AppleTV's CODA, Casablanca, TAR, Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, leftover Hallmark Christmas movies, Summer of Soul, and whatever else strikes your fancy. Use your best judgment on qualifying titles or ask in the discussion thread, but we tend to be pretty lenient. Live events (concerts, stage musicals, etc.) can also be listed, but sorry, not your Valentine's Day date with your sweetheart or streaming an album on Spotify.
Post your list in the list thread. Be as creative or as basic with your list as you want.
You may number (or not number) the items on your list any way you like.
Re: The Fourth Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-28, 2023
Re: The Fourth Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-28, 2023
