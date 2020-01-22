DVD Talk Forum

The First Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-29, 2020

The First Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-29, 2020

   
01-22-20, 01:35 AM
davidh777
 
The First Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-29, 2020

presents
The First Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge




| Challenge starts at dusk January 31, 2020 and ends after February 29 |

| List Thread TK |


Rules

This Challenge overlaps with two well-established Challenges: the Academy Award Movie Challenge and the Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge. During the overlapping days, you can receive "double credit" by listing any qualifying items watched for those other two Challenges on your Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge list.

Eligible titles include romantic movies, filmed concerts, music-themed movies, and musicals--they don't have to fit all three categories! So this is the time to catch up on Greta Gerwig's Little Women, Sleepless in Seattle, Blinded by the Light, Casablanca, leftover Hallmark Christmas movies, James Taylor Live at the Apollo, and West Side Story. Use your best judgment on qualifying titles or ask in the discussion thread, but we tend to be pretty lenient. Live events (concerts, stage musicals, etc.) can also be listed, but sorry, not your Valentine's Day date with your sweetheart or streaming an album on Spotify.

Post your list in the list thread. Be as creative or as basic with your list as you want.

You may number (or not number) the items on your list any way you like. We're breaking new ground here!
davidh777's Avatar
 
Re: The First Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-29, 2020
LorenzoL
 
Re: The First Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-29, 2020
