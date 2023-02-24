The 12th Annual DVDTalk Action/Adventure/Crime/Mystery Challenge - List Thread 2023

Spoiler:

Watch items from at least 7 decades of film history.

--- 1880 - (insert item title here)

--- 1890 -

--- 1900 -

--- 1910 -

--- 1920 -

--- 1930 -

--- 1940 -

--- 1950 -

--- 1960 -

--- 1970 -

--- 1980 -

--- 1990 -

--- 2000 -

--- 2010 -

--- 2020 -



Watch items on at least 3 different formats (DVD, BD, HD-DVD, VHS, TV, streaming, theatrical, LD, etc.)

--- Format 1 - (insert item title here)

--- Format 2 -

--- Format 3 -



Watch items originating from at least 3 different countries outside of your own.

--- Country 1 - (insert item title here)

--- Country 2 -

--- Country 3 -

n/a my country -



Watch items with at least 6 different ratings.

--- G -

--- GP -

--- PG -

--- PG-13 -

--- M -

--- R -

--- X -

--- NC-17 -

--- Unrated / Not Rated -

--- TV Y -

--- TV Y7 -

--- TV G -

--- TV PG -

--- TV 14 -

--- TV MA -



Watch an item from at least 7 of the following subgenres.

--- Assassin / Hitman -

--- Based on a true story -

--- Comic book -

--- Comedy -

--- Conspiracy thriller -

--- Exploitation / B-Movie -

--- Fantasy / Science-Fiction -

--- Film Noir / Neo-noir -

--- Hong Kong crime -

--- Horror -

--- Kung fu / Martial arts -

--- Modern Caper / Heist -

--- Mystery / Thriller -

--- Samurai -

--- Serial Killer -

--- Spy / Espionage -

--- Swordplay -

--- Urban cop thriller -

--- War -



Complete at least seven of these categories.

--- a Criterion release -

--- a film and it's commentary -

--- a film and it's sequel -

--- a riffed version of a film / TV show (MST3K, Rifftrax, Cinematic Titanic, etc) -

--- a trailer -

--- an item selected for preservation by the National Film Registry -

--- Based on a novel -

--- Based on a graphic novel -

--- Based on a short story -

--- Listen to the soundtrack of an action / adventure / crime / mystery film -

--- Read an action / adventure / crime / mystery comic book or graphic novel -

--- Read an action / adventure / crime / mystery novel -

--- special feature -

--- watch a film you’ve never seen before -

--- watch a film and its remake

--- won an Academy Award, any category -



Watch a film by at least seven of these directors:

--- Chang Cheh

--- Daniel Alfredson

--- David Mackenzie

--- Hayao Miyazaki

--- Henry Hathaway

--- Herman Yau

--- Howard Hawks

--- Jean Yarbrough

--- John Sturges

--- Petery Hyams

--- Philippe de Broca

--- Robert Rodriguez

--- Samuel Fuller

--- Takashi Miike

--- Terence Young

--- Tony Scott

--- Tsui Hark

--- William Beaudine

--- Zack Snyder

--- Zhang Yimou



Watch a film featuring at least seven of these actors:

--- Andy Lau

--- Antonio Banderas

--- Bruce Willis

--- Chris Pine

--- Gina Carano

--- Jackie Chan

--- Michelle Yeoh

--- Jean-Paul Belmondo

--- Jet Li

--- Kirk Douglas

--- Michael Caine

--- Noomi Rapace

--- Sam Rockwell

--- Samuel L. Jackson

--- Sean Connery

--- Shintarȏ Katsu

--- Sonny Chiba

--- Sylvester Stallone

--- Takeshi Kaneshiro

--- Toshirȏ Mifune

--- William Powell