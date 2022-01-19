The Third Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *List Thread* Feb 1-28, 2022

Rules

Back by popular (?) demand, the Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge occupies a space sometimes held by the Academy Award Movie Challenge, but the long window for this year's Oscars means that this will give us some stability in February 2022.Eligible titles include romantic movies and TV shows, filmed concerts, music-themed movies, and musicals--they don't have to fit all three categories! So this is the time to catch up on Netflix's tick, tick... BOOM, Sleepless in Seattle, Disney's Encanto, Spielberg's West Side Story, leftover Hallmark Christmas movies, James Taylor Live at the Apollo, and the After... trilogy. Use your best judgment on qualifying titles or ask in the discussion thread, but we tend to be pretty lenient. Live events (concerts, stage musicals, etc.) can also be listed, but sorry, not your Valentine's Day date with your sweetheart or streaming an album on Spotify.Post your list here in the list thread. Be as creative or as basic with your list as you want.You may number (or not number) the items on your list any way you like. We'rebreaking new ground here!