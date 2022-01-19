The Third Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *List Thread* Feb 1-28, 2022
The Third Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *List Thread* Feb 1-28, 2022
presents
The Third Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge
| Challenge starts at dusk January 31, 2022 and ends after February 28 |
| DISCUSSION THREAD |
| 2021 discussion thread |
| 2021 list thread |
| 2020 discussion thread |
| 2020 list thread |
Rules
Back by popular (?) demand, the Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge occupies a space sometimes held by the Academy Award Movie Challenge, but the long window for this year's Oscars means that this will give us some stability in February 2022.
Eligible titles include romantic movies and TV shows, filmed concerts, music-themed movies, and musicals--they don't have to fit all three categories! So this is the time to catch up on Netflix's tick, tick... BOOM, Sleepless in Seattle, Disney's Encanto, Spielberg's West Side Story, leftover Hallmark Christmas movies, James Taylor Live at the Apollo, and the After... trilogy. Use your best judgment on qualifying titles or ask in the discussion thread, but we tend to be pretty lenient. Live events (concerts, stage musicals, etc.) can also be listed, but sorry, not your Valentine's Day date with your sweetheart or streaming an album on Spotify.
Post your list here in the list thread. Be as creative or as basic with your list as you want.
You may number (or not number) the items on your list any way you like. We're still breaking new ground here!
Re: The Third Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *List Thread* Feb 1-28, 2022
Checklist
- Watch a performance that was recorded/presented during COVID (virtual choir, isolated, distanced, or masked performance, etc.)
- Watch a rom-com
- Watch a concert film
- Watch an eligible title with an LGBTQ+ theme or elements
- Watch an eligible title that is a period piece or is based on a book or historical event
- Watch an eligible title that features dancing
- Watch an eligible title starring at least one POC
- Watch a melodrama
- Watch a an eligible title made for a TV channel or streaming service
- Watch an eligible title based on/recording of Broadway show
- Watch a winner of an Oscar or the Grammy Award for Best Music Film
- Watch an eligible title set in Paris, London, or NYC
- Watch a film listed in AFI's 100 Years of Musicals
- Watch an eligible title featuring one of the following: Humphrey Bogart, Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn, Katharine Hepburn
- Watch an eligible title featuring one of the following: Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant, Anne Hathaway, Rachel McAdams, Julia Roberts, Will Smith
- Watch an eligible title featuring one of the following: Julie Andrews, Fred Astaire, Judy Garland, Gene Kelly, Marilyn Monroe
- Watch an eligible title featuring one of the following: Anna Kendrick, Barbra Streisand, John Travolta, Renee Zellweger
- Watch an eligible title that includes music by one of the following: George Gershwin, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim
- By decade:
- -1930s
- -1940s
- -1950s
- -1960s
- -1970s
- -1980s
- -1990s
- -2000s
- -2010s
- -2020s
My list
My list
