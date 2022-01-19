Re: The Third Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-28, 2022

In accordance with discussion in the compendium thread about this year's long Oscars window, the Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge returns for 2022! And after two years of pandemic, who couldn't use some romantic or musical escapism?I repeated the checklist from last year with a few changes (any other suggestions welcome):-Covid performances are no longer tagged as a 2021 exclusive category-Black lead has been expanded to POC lead (West Side Story, Encanto, etc.)-New category for movies made for TV channels (Hallmark, Lifetime) or streaming services (AppleTV's CODA or Come from Away, Netflix's tick, tick.. BOOM!). This is not intended for films that were released in theaters that then happened to hit a streaming service. Something like In the Heights debuting on HBO MAX at the same time as theaters does count (and hey, no one's monitoring this stuff anyway).