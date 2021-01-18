The Second Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-28, 2021



presents

The Second Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge









| Challenge starts at dusk January 31, 2021 and ends after February 28 | presents

Rules

The initial 2020 Challenge overlapped with two well-established Challenges--the Academy Award Movie Challenge and the Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge--but that shouldn't happen in 2021.Eligible titles include romantic movies and TV shows, filmed concerts, music-themed movies, and musicals--they don't have to fit all three categories! So this is the time to catch up on Greta Gerwig's Little Women, Sleepless in Seattle, Blinded by the Light, Casablanca, leftover Hallmark Christmas movies, James Taylor Live at the Apollo, and West Side Story. Use your best judgment on qualifying titles or ask in the discussion thread, but we tend to be pretty lenient. Live events (concerts, stage musicals, etc.) can also be listed, but sorry, not your Valentine's Day date with your sweetheart or streaming an album on Spotify.Post your list in the forthcoming list thread. Be as creative or as basic with your list as you want.You may number (or not number) the items on your list any way you like. We're still breaking new ground here!