The Second Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-28, 2021
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,442
The Second Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-28, 2021
presents
The Second Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge
| Challenge starts at dusk January 31, 2021 and ends after February 28 |
Rules
The initial 2020 Challenge overlapped with two well-established Challenges--the Academy Award Movie Challenge and the Quadrennial Leap Day Challenge--but that shouldn't happen in 2021.
Eligible titles include romantic movies and TV shows, filmed concerts, music-themed movies, and musicals--they don't have to fit all three categories! So this is the time to catch up on Greta Gerwig's Little Women, Sleepless in Seattle, Blinded by the Light, Casablanca, leftover Hallmark Christmas movies, James Taylor Live at the Apollo, and West Side Story. Use your best judgment on qualifying titles or ask in the discussion thread, but we tend to be pretty lenient. Live events (concerts, stage musicals, etc.) can also be listed, but sorry, not your Valentine's Day date with your sweetheart or streaming an album on Spotify.
Post your list in the forthcoming list thread. Be as creative or as basic with your list as you want.
You may number (or not number) the items on your list any way you like. We're still breaking new ground here!
Last edited by davidh777; 01-18-21 at 03:56 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,442
Re: The Second Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-28, 2021
Checklist
- Watch a rom-com
- Watch a concert film
- Watch an eligible title with an LGBTQ+ theme or elements
- Watch an eligible title that is a period piece or is based on a book or historical event
- Watch an eligible title that features dancing
- Watch an eligible title in which a musician acts
- Watch a film listed in AFI's 100 Years of Musicals
- Watch an eligible title featuring one of the following: Humphrey Bogart, Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn, Katharine Hepburn
- Watch an eligible title featuring one of the following: Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant, Anne Hathaway, Rachel McAdams, Julia Roberts, Will Smith
- Watch an eligible title featuring one of the following: Julie Andrews, Fred Astaire, Judy Garland, Gene Kelly, Marilyn Monroe
- Watch an eligible title featuring one of the following: Anna Kendrick, Barbra Streisand, John Travolta, Renee Zellweger
- Watch an eligible title that includes music by one of the following: George Gershwin, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 44,442
Re: The Second Annual (?) February Romance, Music & Musicals Challenge *Discussion Thread* Feb 1-28, 2021
List thread will follow soon. I don't remember if we discussed the checklist last year so I left the original until I review that thread.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off