2022 Indie/Art House Challenge List Thread
2022 Indie/Art House Challenge List Thread
2022 Indie/Art House Challenge DISCUSSION Thread
Dusk 30 August - Dawn 1 October
It was agreed last year this challenge implicitly includes silent films and what have been classed in the U.S. as "foreign language films." Talkies that aren't in English, in other words.
The first annual Indie/Art House Challenge evolved out of what was previously the Criterion Challenge. In this challenge, we emphasize exploration rather than a raw quantity of films viewed. We encourage you to take some time and dive into the films you watch. Check out any included supplemental materials. Look up reviews and essays. In other words, immerse yourself! So what exactly is an Art-House film? Its a sort of Youll know it when you see it thing, but Wikipedia offers the following characterization:
Pre-Horror Participants
We welcome the horror enthusiasts among us who just cant wait until October. Think of this as a chance to emphasize Art-horror, and save the really schlocky stuff for next month. Youll find a considerable amount of eligible content!
Distributor Safe List
To make selecting titles easier, any movie made available by the following distributors is classified as "safe" for this challenge, even if it should be a mainstream production. You are not required to watch their edition. You're not limited to these distributors, though, because there are plenty others who bring to us the kinds of films we're after. If you have any questions, ask in the discussion thread.
- Arrow Films (horror here)
- The Criterion Collection (horror here)
- The Criterion Channel / all past streaming titles (horror here)
- Film Movement (horror here) / Film Movement Plus
- Kino Lorber (horror here) / Kino Marquee (horror here) / Kino Now
- Milestone Films
- Mubi
- Oscilloscope Laboratories
- Powerhouse Films / Indicator (Hammer here)
- Sundance Now
Spoiler:
The checklist is intended solely as a prompt for participants who want a template for organizing their viewing. It's general enough that you can still complete it even if you decide to stick to just Criterion content, or if you decide to commit fully to horror. Rules:
--- 1910's -
--- 1920's -
--- 1930's -
--- 1940's -
--- 1950's -
--- 1960's -
--- 1970's -
--- 1980's -
--- 1990's -
--- 2000's -
--- 2010's -
--- 2020's -
Watch a film from at least five different countries
--- Country 1:
--- Country 2:
--- Country 3:
--- Country 4:
--- Country 5:
Watch films in at least five different languages
--- Language 1:
--- Language 2:
--- Language 3:
--- Language 4:
--- Language 5:
Watch films from at least five different directors
--- Director 1:
--- Director 2:
--- Director 3:
--- Director 4:
--- Director 5:
Watch films from at least five different genres
--- Action/Adventure
--- Animation
--- Avant-garde
--- Comedy
--- Crime
--- Documentary
--- Drama
--- Fantasy
--- Film Noir
--- Horror
--- Musical
--- Romance
--- Samurai
--- Science Fiction
--- Shorts [minimum of 40 cumulative minutes]
--- Silent
--- Thriller
--- War
--- Western
Above-and-Beyond Sub-Category
--- Read at least five essays or reviews
--- Listen to at least one commentary track
--- Watch at least four 15+ minute long features about a films production or legacy
--- Watch at least five films that explicitly take place in September
--- Watch a complete box set with a minimum of three films (supplements not required)
Criterion Collection Spine Range Sub-Category For Participants Who Wish To Keep Alive The Criterion Challenge
--- Spine #'s 1-100 -
--- Spine #'s 101-200 -
--- Spine #'s 201-300 -
--- Spine #'s 301-400 -
--- Spine #'s 401-500 -
--- Spine #'s 501-600 -
--- Spine #'s 601-700 -
--- Spine #'s 701-800 -
--- Spine #'s 801-900 -
--- Spine #'s 901-1000 -
--- Spine #'s 1001-1100 -
--- Spine #'s 1101-1200 -
--- Eclipse -
- Silent films count for a foreign language IF the original language title cards are shown.
- You may only use a film once per section. This includes viewings with commentaries, etc.
- You may substitute 40+ cumulative minutes of short films for a feature, but may only use one from that group per section.
Re: 2022 Indie/Art House Challenge List Thread
My Challenge History 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021
Objectives
At least one movie from each of my paid subscription services
At least five un-logged movies from my digital library
At least five un-logged movies from my disc library
My List
Objectives
At least one movie from each of my paid subscription services
At least five un-logged movies from my digital library
At least five un-logged movies from my disc library
My List
