DVD Talk Criterion Challenge Spine #12

30 Days of Criterion - Discussion Thread

August 31st (dusk) - October 1st (dawn)

September is upon us, which means it’s time for the twelfth annual DVD Talk Criterion Challenge! If you’re already familiar with the Criterion Collection, then this is when you get to justify the purchases you made in July during Barnes & Noble’s annual 50% off sale and make sure you get your money’s worth out of your subscription to the Criterion Channel.

For newcomers (welcome!), this will hopefully be your introduction to new areas of movies. Criterion’s mission statement reads:

Quote: Since 1984, the Criterion Collection has been dedicated to publishing important classic and contemporary films from around the world in editions that offer the highest technical quality and award-winning, original supplements. No matter the medium—from LaserDisc to DVD and Blu-ray to streaming—Criterion has maintained its pioneering commitment to presenting each film as its maker would want it seen, in state-of-the-art restorations with special features designed to encourage repeated watching and deepen the viewer’s appreciation of the art of film.

That’s the spirit of the Collection, and also the spirit of this Challenge. This is the only DVD Talk challenge that emphasises disc supplements, because supplements are integral to the “Criterion treatment”, often referred to as “film school in a box”. [Fun fact: the very first ever commentary track was recorded by film historian Ronald Haver for Criterion’s 1984 LaserDisc release of

King Kong

!] For this challenge, we encourage you to spend more of your time on one movie’s supplements rather than rush off to the next movie. Watch those interviews. Listen to those commentary tracks. Read those essays. This month is all about deep dives!

What is eligible?

Any movie that was released by Criterion on Laserdisc .

Any movie that has been released by Criterion on DVD or Blu-ray .

Any movie that has been released by Criterion in their Eclipse Series of box sets.

Any movie that is streaming, or has streamed, on The Criterion Channel . [ Click here for a list of all past movies that have been named in Criterion’s monthly calendar announcements.]

Note: You may watch any eligible movie on any format; it does not have to be the Criterion disc. You’d be surprised how many movies you already own that may be eligible!

Optional Checklist