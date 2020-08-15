DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk Criterion Challenge Spine #12

DVD Talk Talk about DVDs and Movies on DVD including Covers and Cases

DVD Talk Criterion Challenge Spine #12

   
08-15-20, 11:41 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Travis McClain
 
Join Date: Apr 2008
Location: Western Hemisphere
Posts: 7,392
Received 16 Likes on 12 Posts
DVD Talk Criterion Challenge Spine #12
30 Days of Criterion - Discussion Thread
August 31st (dusk) - October 1st (dawn)
September is upon us, which means it’s time for the twelfth annual DVD Talk Criterion Challenge! If you’re already familiar with the Criterion Collection, then this is when you get to justify the purchases you made in July during Barnes & Noble’s annual 50% off sale and make sure you get your money’s worth out of your subscription to the Criterion Channel.For newcomers (welcome!), this will hopefully be your introduction to new areas of movies. Criterion’s mission statement reads:

Since 1984, the Criterion Collection has been dedicated to publishing important classic and contemporary films from around the world in editions that offer the highest technical quality and award-winning, original supplements. No matter the medium—from LaserDisc to DVD and Blu-ray to streaming—Criterion has maintained its pioneering commitment to presenting each film as its maker would want it seen, in state-of-the-art restorations with special features designed to encourage repeated watching and deepen the viewer’s appreciation of the art of film.
That’s the spirit of the Collection, and also the spirit of this Challenge. This is the only DVD Talk challenge that emphasises disc supplements, because supplements are integral to the “Criterion treatment”, often referred to as “film school in a box”. [Fun fact: the very first ever commentary track was recorded by film historian Ronald Haver for Criterion’s 1984 LaserDisc release of King Kong!] For this challenge, we encourage you to spend more of your time on one movie’s supplements rather than rush off to the next movie. Watch those interviews. Listen to those commentary tracks. Read those essays. This month is all about deep dives!

What is eligible?Note: You may watch any eligible movie on any format; it does not have to be the Criterion disc. You’d be surprised how many movies you already own that may be eligible!

Optional Checklist
Spoiler:
Limit One Check Per Movie in Each Section.

Feature Presentation

Watch one film from every decade covered by Criterion.

---1920 - (insert film title here)
---1930 -
---1940 -
---1950 -
---1960 -
---1970 -
---1980 -
---1990 -
---2000 -
---2010 -

Watch something from each of the following spine number ranges.
--- 001-100 -
--- 101-200 -
--- 201-300 -
--- 301-400 -
--- 401-500 -
--- 501-600 -
--- 601-700 -
--- 701-800 -
--- 801-900 -
--- 901-1000 -
---an Eclipse title -
--- Watch a title not released on DVD by Criterion (a title released onLaserDisc or a streaming exclusive) -

Who, What, and How (Name the Movies For Each Check Earned)

Watch 5 films from five different directors.
--- Director 1 -
--- Director 2 -
--- Director 3 -
--- Director 4 -
--- Director 5 -

Watch films in at least 5 languages. [Silent films count for their original language so long as the original language text is presented.]
--- Language 1 -
--- Language 2 -
--- Language 3 -
--- Language 4 -
--- Language 5 -

Special Edition Features

Read 5 essays from the Criterion booklets and/orlisted here.
--- Essay 1 -
--- Essay 2 -
--- Essay 3 -
--- Essay 4 -
--- Essay 5 -

Watch 5 Criterion supplemental interviews. Many of these can be found on Criterion.com and in The Criterion Channel (see More within the related film's "collection" page).
--- Interview 1 -
--- Interview 2 -
--- Interview 3 -
--- Interview 4 -
--- Interview 5 -

Above and Beyond (Not Required to Complete Checklist)
--- Watch a film with commentary –
--- Watch a supplemental short film –
--- Watch a Criterion disc completely. Every part of it. –
--- Watch an entire Collector's Set, Criterion.comTop Ten List, or a Criterion Channel Collection
--- Listen to the soundtrack album for a Criterion/Eclipse film –

Online Resources
The Criterion Collection Official Pages and Online Stores
Criterion.com |The Criterion Channel |Barnes & Noble |Facebook |Google Play |Tumblr |Twitter |YouTube

CriterionCast | Banned James Bond LaserDisc Commentary Tracks
iCheckMovies.comCriterion Collection | Criterion Collection Signatures |Eclipse Collection |Eclipse Collection Signatures
Flickchart Criterion Collection |Eclipse Titles |Flickchart: The Blog - Criterion Commentaries

Previous DVD Talk Criterion Challenges
2009Discussion Thread |List Thread | 2010Discussion Thread |List Thread 2011Discussion Thread |List Thread | 2012Discussion Thread |List Thread 2013Discussion Thread |List Thread 2014Discussion Thread |List Thread 2015Discussion Thread |List Thread 2016Discussion Thread | List Thread 2017Discussion Thread |List Thread 2018Discussion Thread | List Thread 2019 Discussion Thread | List Thread

2020 DISCUSSION THREAD
Re: DVD Talk Criterion Challenge Spine #12
Re: DVD Talk Criterion Challenge Spine #12
Re: DVD Talk Criterion Challenge Spine #12
Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.