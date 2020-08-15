DVD Talk Criterion Challenge Spine #12
September is upon us, which means it’s time for the twelfth annual DVD Talk Criterion Challenge! If you’re already familiar with the Criterion Collection, then this is when you get to justify the purchases you made in July during Barnes & Noble’s annual 50% off sale and make sure you get your money’s worth out of your subscription to the Criterion Channel.For newcomers (welcome!), this will hopefully be your introduction to new areas of movies. Criterion’s mission statement reads:
That’s the spirit of the Collection, and also the spirit of this Challenge. This is the only DVD Talk challenge that emphasises disc supplements, because supplements are integral to the “Criterion treatment”, often referred to as “film school in a box”. [Fun fact: the very first ever commentary track was recorded by film historian Ronald Haver for Criterion’s 1984 LaserDisc release of King Kong!] For this challenge, we encourage you to spend more of your time on one movie’s supplements rather than rush off to the next movie. Watch those interviews. Listen to those commentary tracks. Read those essays. This month is all about deep dives!
What is eligible?
Optional Checklist
Since 1984, the Criterion Collection has been dedicated to publishing important classic and contemporary films from around the world in editions that offer the highest technical quality and award-winning, original supplements. No matter the medium—from LaserDisc to DVD and Blu-ray to streaming—Criterion has maintained its pioneering commitment to presenting each film as its maker would want it seen, in state-of-the-art restorations with special features designed to encourage repeated watching and deepen the viewer’s appreciation of the art of film.
What is eligible?
- Any movie that was released by Criterion on Laserdisc.
- Any movie that has been released by Criterion on DVD or Blu-ray.
- Any movie that has been released by Criterion in their Eclipse Series of box sets.
- Any movie that is streaming, or has streamed, on The Criterion Channel. [Click here for a list of all past movies that have been named in Criterion’s monthly calendar announcements.]
Optional Checklist
Spoiler:
Limit One Check Per Movie in Each Section.
Feature Presentation
Watch one film from every decade covered by Criterion.
---1920 - (insert film title here)
---1930 -
---1940 -
---1950 -
---1960 -
---1970 -
---1980 -
---1990 -
---2000 -
---2010 -
Watch something from each of the following spine number ranges.
--- 001-100 -
--- 101-200 -
--- 201-300 -
--- 301-400 -
--- 401-500 -
--- 501-600 -
--- 601-700 -
--- 701-800 -
--- 801-900 -
--- 901-1000 -
---an Eclipse title -
--- Watch a title not released on DVD by Criterion (a title released onLaserDisc or a streaming exclusive) -
Who, What, and How (Name the Movies For Each Check Earned)
Watch 5 films from five different directors.
--- Director 1 -
--- Director 2 -
--- Director 3 -
--- Director 4 -
--- Director 5 -
Watch films in at least 5 languages. [Silent films count for their original language so long as the original language text is presented.]
--- Language 1 -
--- Language 2 -
--- Language 3 -
--- Language 4 -
--- Language 5 -
Special Edition Features
Read 5 essays from the Criterion booklets and/orlisted here.
--- Essay 1 -
--- Essay 2 -
--- Essay 3 -
--- Essay 4 -
--- Essay 5 -
Watch 5 Criterion supplemental interviews. Many of these can be found on Criterion.com and in The Criterion Channel (see More within the related film's "collection" page).
--- Interview 1 -
--- Interview 2 -
--- Interview 3 -
--- Interview 4 -
--- Interview 5 -
Above and Beyond (Not Required to Complete Checklist)
--- Watch a film with commentary –
--- Watch a supplemental short film –
--- Watch a Criterion disc completely. Every part of it. –
--- Watch an entire Collector's Set, Criterion.comTop Ten List, or a Criterion Channel Collection –
--- Listen to the soundtrack album for a Criterion/Eclipse film –
The Criterion Collection Official Pages and Online Stores
Criterion.com |The Criterion Channel |Barnes & Noble |Facebook |Google Play |Tumblr |Twitter |YouTube
CriterionCast | Banned James Bond LaserDisc Commentary Tracks
iCheckMovies.comCriterion Collection | Criterion Collection Signatures |Eclipse Collection |Eclipse Collection Signatures
Flickchart Criterion Collection |Eclipse Titles |Flickchart: The Blog - Criterion Commentaries
Previous DVD Talk Criterion Challenges
2009Discussion Thread |List Thread | 2010Discussion Thread |List Thread 2011Discussion Thread |List Thread | 2012Discussion Thread |List Thread 2013Discussion Thread |List Thread 2014Discussion Thread |List Thread 2015Discussion Thread |List Thread 2016Discussion Thread | List Thread 2017Discussion Thread |List Thread 2018Discussion Thread | List Thread 2019 Discussion Thread | List Thread
2020 DISCUSSION THREAD
