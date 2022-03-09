DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread
The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.
September 6-
Happening
Minions: The Rise Of Gru
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
September 13-
Abandoned
Costa Brava, Lebanon
Elvis (2022)
The Forgiven
Hold Your Fire
Lightyear
Sniper: The White Raven*
Where The Crawdads Sing
September 20-
The Automat
Lost Illusions
Murina
Vengeance (2022)
September 27-
Thor: Love And Thunder
October 4-
DC League Of Super-Pets
Watcher (2022)
October 11-
Barbarians (2021)*
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song*
October 18-
Bodies Bodies Bodies
The Deer King
Fall (2022)
The Innocents (2021)*
Orphan: First Kill
Paws Of Fury: The Legend Of Hank
October 25-
Breaking (2022)*
Medusa (2021)*
Official Competition*
Private Desert*
November 1-
Top Gun: Maverick
November 29-
Emily The Criminal*
December 8-
Bullet Train
Added:
September 13-
Sniper: The White Raven
October 11-
Barbarians (2021)
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
October 18-
The Innocents (2021)
October 25-
Breaking (2022)
Medusa (2021)
Official Competition
Private Desert
November 29-
Emily The Criminal
