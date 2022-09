DVD Talk New-To-DVD/Blu Theatrical Release And Discussion Thread

The following calendar is culled from actual studio sources and our studio and distribution contacts. It is comprised of new-to-DVD/BR releases that planned or achieved a theatrical release from January 2021 to the present and are subject to change. Updated/confirmed additions to the calendar are noted with a *.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------September 6-HappeningMinions: The Rise Of GruMrs. Harris Goes To ParisSeptember 13-AbandonedCosta Brava, LebanonElvis (2022)The ForgivenHold Your FireLightyearSniper: The White Raven*Where The Crawdads SingSeptember 20-The AutomatLost IllusionsMurinaVengeance (2022)September 27-Thor: Love And ThunderOctober 4-DC League Of Super-PetsWatcher (2022)October 11-Barbarians (2021)*Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song*October 18-Bodies Bodies BodiesThe Deer KingFall (2022)The Innocents (2021)*Orphan: First KillPaws Of Fury: The Legend Of HankOctober 25-Breaking (2022)*Medusa (2021)*Official Competition*Private Desert*November 1-Top Gun: MaverickNovember 29-Emily The Criminal*December 8-Bullet Train----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------These and more can be found on the DVD Talk Preorder Bargains Page The previous New Release Calendar can be found here .