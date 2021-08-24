First Annual Art-House Challenge List Thread

Spoiler:

Watch films from at least five of the following decades:



--- 1910's -

--- 1920's -

--- 1930's -

--- 1940's -

--- 1950's -

--- 1960's -

--- 1970's -

--- 1980's -

--- 1990's -

--- 2000's -

--- 2010's -

--- 2020's -



Watch a film from at least five different countries



--- Country 1:

--- Country 2:

--- Country 3:

--- Country 4:

--- Country 5:



Watch films in at least five different languages



--- Language 1:

--- Language 2:

--- Language 3:

--- Language 4:

--- Language 5:



Watch films from at least five different directors



--- Director 1:

--- Director 2:

--- Director 3:

--- Director 4:

--- Director 5:



Watch films from at least five different genres



--- Action/Adventure

--- Animation

--- Avant-garde

--- Comedy

--- Crime

--- Documentary

--- Drama

--- Fantasy

--- Film Noir

--- Horror

--- Musical

--- Romance

--- Samurai

--- Science Fiction

--- Shorts [minimum of 40 cumulative minutes]

--- Silent

--- Thriller

--- War

--- Western



Above-and-Beyond Sub-Category



--- Read at least five essays or reviews

--- Listen to at least one commentary track

--- Watch at least four 15+ minute long features about a films production or legacy

--- Watch at least five films that explicitly take place in September

--- Watch a complete box set with a minimum of three films (supplements not required)



Criterion Collection Spine Range Sub-Category For Participants Who Wish To Keep Alive The Criterion Challenge



--- Spine #'s 1-100 -

--- Spine #'s 101-200 -

--- Spine #'s 201-300 -

--- Spine #'s 301-400 -

--- Spine #'s 401-500 -

--- Spine #'s 501-600 -

--- Spine #'s 601-700 -

--- Spine #'s 701-800 -

--- Spine #'s 801-900 -

--- Spine #'s 901-1000 -

--- Spine #'s 1001-1100 -

--- Spine #'s 1101-1200 -

--- Eclipse -

