First Annual Art-House Challenge List Thread

   
Old 08-24-21, 07:26 AM
Travis McClain
First Annual Art-House Challenge List Thread
FIRST ANNUAL ART-HOUSE CHALLENGE (Formerly The Criterion Challenge)
Dusk 30 August - Dawn 1 October
This first annual Art-House Challenge has evolved out of what was previously the Criterion Challenge. We emphasize exploration over quantity of films viewed. We encourage you to take some time and dive into the films you watch. Check out any included supplemental materials. Look up reviews and essays. In other words, immerse yourself!So what exactly is an Art-House film? Its a sort of Youll know it when you see it thing, but Wikipedia offers the following characterization:
An art film (or art house film) is typically an independent film, aimed at a niche market rather than a mass market audience.[1] It is "intended to be a serious, artistic work, often experimental and not designed for mass appeal",[2] "made primarily for aesthetic reasons rather than commercial profit",[3] and contains "unconventional or highly symbolic content".[4]Pre-Horror Participants

We welcome the horror enthusiasts among us who just cant wait until October. Think of this as a chance to emphasize Art-horror, and save the really schlocky stuff for next month. Youll find a considerable amount of eligible content!
Distributor Safe ListTo make selecting titles easier, any movie made available by the following distributors is classified as "safe" for this challenge, even if it should be a mainstream production. You are not required to watch their edition. You're not limited to these distributors, though, because there are plenty others who bring to us the kinds of films we're after. If you have any questions, ask in the discussion thread.Optional Checklist

The checklist is intended solely as a prompt for participants who want a template for organizing their viewing. It's general enough that you can still complete it even if you decide to stick to just Criterion content, or if you decide to commit fully to horror. Rules:
  • Silent films count for a foreign language IF the original language title cards are shown.
  • You may only use a film once per section. This includes viewings with commentaries, etc.
  • You may substitute 40+ cumulative minutes of short films for a feature, but may only use one from that group per section.
Spoiler:
Watch films from at least five of the following decades:

--- 1910's -
--- 1920's -
--- 1930's -
--- 1940's -
--- 1950's -
--- 1960's -
--- 1970's -
--- 1980's -
--- 1990's -
--- 2000's -
--- 2010's -
--- 2020's -

Watch a film from at least five different countries

--- Country 1:
--- Country 2:
--- Country 3:
--- Country 4:
--- Country 5:

Watch films in at least five different languages

--- Language 1:
--- Language 2:
--- Language 3:
--- Language 4:
--- Language 5:

Watch films from at least five different directors

--- Director 1:
--- Director 2:
--- Director 3:
--- Director 4:
--- Director 5:

Watch films from at least five different genres

--- Action/Adventure
--- Animation
--- Avant-garde
--- Comedy
--- Crime
--- Documentary
--- Drama
--- Fantasy
--- Film Noir
--- Horror
--- Musical
--- Romance
--- Samurai
--- Science Fiction
--- Shorts [minimum of 40 cumulative minutes]
--- Silent
--- Thriller
--- War
--- Western

Above-and-Beyond Sub-Category

--- Read at least five essays or reviews
--- Listen to at least one commentary track
--- Watch at least four 15+ minute long features about a films production or legacy
--- Watch at least five films that explicitly take place in September
--- Watch a complete box set with a minimum of three films (supplements not required)

Criterion Collection Spine Range Sub-Category For Participants Who Wish To Keep Alive The Criterion Challenge

--- Spine #'s 1-100 -
--- Spine #'s 101-200 -
--- Spine #'s 201-300 -
--- Spine #'s 301-400 -
--- Spine #'s 401-500 -
--- Spine #'s 501-600 -
--- Spine #'s 601-700 -
--- Spine #'s 701-800 -
--- Spine #'s 801-900 -
--- Spine #'s 901-1000 -
--- Spine #'s 1001-1100 -
--- Spine #'s 1101-1200 -
--- Eclipse -



PRIZES!

Our good friend GoldenWheels has arranged for Hamilton Book to sponsor prizes for this months challenge! Five (5) winners will get to pick from the following pool of nineteen (19) out of print Twilight Time Blu-ray discs. Since 19/5 doesn't work out evenly, the fairest solution I could come up with was to limit the first winner to four (4) selections, since they will have first dibs on the full lot. As is customary, prize winners must be in the United States in order to be eligible. Winners will be randomly selected and notified weekly on Thursdays, and will have until the following Monday to submit their choices. At that point, I will randomly select a substitute winner. Winners will be ineligible to win more than once, but if a winner doesn't respond in time and forfeits that week's prize, they will be eligible for subsequent drawings.

Spoiler:
  1. 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
  2. Adventures of Hajji Baba
  3. Baby Boom
  4. Born Free
  5. Boston Strangler
  6. Bravados
  7. Bridge at Remagen
  8. Chilly Scenes of Winter
  9. The Crimson Kimono
  10. Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex
  11. From Noon Til Three
  12. How to Steal a Million
  13. In the French Style
  14. Midsummer Night's Sex Comedy
  15. Pirates of Blood River
  16. Rapid Fire
  17. Snake in the Eagle's Shadow/Drunken Master
  18. Talk Radio
  19. Warlock

Re: First Annual Art-House Challenge List Thread
Objectives
I think I'm gonna attempt the Ingmar Bergman's Cinema box set. It won't leave me much time for anything else, but if it does...
  • Watch at least five un-logged discs from my library
  • Watch at least one eligible film from each of my subscription services
  • Complete the checklist
My List

Checklist
﻿
Re: First Annual Art-House Challenge List Thread
Here
Re: First Annual Art-House Challenge List Thread
I'm in
