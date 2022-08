2022 Indie/Art House Challenge

2022 Indie/Art House Challenge DISCUSSION Thread

Dusk 30 August - Dawn 1 October

The checklist is intended solely as a prompt for participants who want a template for organizing their viewing. It's general enough that you can still complete it even if you decide to stick to just Criterion content, or if you decide to commit fully to horror. Rules:

Silent films count for a foreign language IF the original language title cards are shown.

You may only use a film once per section. This includes viewings with commentaries, etc.

You may substitute 40+ cumulative minutes of short films for a feature, but may only use one from that group per section. Watch films from at least five of the following decades:



--- 1910's -

--- 1920's -

--- 1930's -

--- 1940's -

--- 1950's -

--- 1960's -

--- 1970's -

--- 1980's -

--- 1990's -

--- 2000's -

--- 2010's -

--- 2020's -



Watch a film from at least five different countries



--- Country 1:

--- Country 2:

--- Country 3:

--- Country 4:

--- Country 5:



Watch films in at least five different languages



--- Language 1:

--- Language 2:

--- Language 3:

--- Language 4:

--- Language 5:



Watch films from at least five different directors



--- Director 1:

--- Director 2:

--- Director 3:

--- Director 4:

--- Director 5:



Watch films from at least five different genres



--- Action/Adventure

--- Animation

--- Avant-garde

--- Comedy

--- Crime

--- Documentary

--- Drama

--- Fantasy

--- Film Noir

--- Horror

--- Musical

--- Romance

--- Samurai

--- Science Fiction

--- Shorts [minimum of 40 cumulative minutes]

--- Silent

--- Thriller

--- War

--- Western



Above-and-Beyond Sub-Category



--- Read at least five essays or reviews

--- Listen to at least one commentary track

--- Watch at least four 15+ minute long features about a film’s production or legacy

--- Watch at least five films that explicitly take place in September

--- Watch a complete box set with a minimum of three films (supplements not required)



Criterion Collection Spine Range Sub-Category For Participants Who Wish To Keep Alive The Criterion Challenge



--- Spine #'s 1-100 -

--- Spine #'s 101-200 -

--- Spine #'s 201-300 -

--- Spine #'s 301-400 -

--- Spine #'s 401-500 -

--- Spine #'s 501-600 -

--- Spine #'s 601-700 -

--- Spine #'s 701-800 -

--- Spine #'s 801-900 -

--- Spine #'s 901-1000 -

--- Spine #'s 1001-1100 -

--- Spine #'s 1101-1200 -

--- Eclipse -

The first annual Indie/Art House Challenge evolved out of what was previously the Criterion Challenge. In this challenge, we emphasize exploration rather than a raw quantity of films viewed. We encourage you to take some time and dive into the films you watch. Check out any included supplemental materials. Look up reviews and essays. In other words, immerse yourself! So… what exactly is an Art-House film? It’s a sort of “You’ll know it when you see it” thing, but Wikipedia offers the following characterization:We welcome the horror enthusiasts among us who just can’t wait until October. Think of this as a chance to emphasize Art-horror , and save the really schlocky stuff for next month. You’ll find a considerable amount of eligible content!To make selecting titles easier, any movie made available by the following distributors is classified as "safe" for this challenge, even if it should be a mainstream production. You are not required to watch their edition. You're not limited to these distributors, though, because there are plenty others who bring to us the kinds of films we're after. If you have any questions, ask in the discussion thread.