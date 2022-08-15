2022 Indie/Art House Challenge

Silent films count for a foreign language IF the original language title cards are shown.

You may only use a film once per section. This includes viewings with commentaries, etc.

You may substitute 40+ cumulative minutes of short films for a feature, but may only use one from that group per section.

The checklist is intended solely as a prompt for participants who want a template for organizing their viewing. It's general enough that you can still complete it even if you decide to stick to just Criterion content, or if you decide to commit fully to horror. Rules:Watch films from at least five of the following decades:--- 1910's ---- 1920's ---- 1930's ---- 1940's ---- 1950's ---- 1960's ---- 1970's ---- 1980's ---- 1990's ---- 2000's ---- 2010's ---- 2020's -Watch a film from at least five different countries--- Country 1:--- Country 2:--- Country 3:--- Country 4:--- Country 5:Watch films in at least five different languages--- Language 1:--- Language 2:--- Language 3:--- Language 4:--- Language 5:Watch films from at least five different directors--- Director 1:--- Director 2:--- Director 3:--- Director 4:--- Director 5:Watch films from at least five different genres--- Action/Adventure--- Animation--- Avant-garde--- Comedy--- Crime--- Documentary--- Drama--- Fantasy--- Film Noir--- Horror--- Musical--- Romance--- Samurai--- Science Fiction--- Shorts [minimum of 40 cumulative minutes]--- Silent--- Thriller--- War--- WesternAbove-and-Beyond Sub-Category--- Read at least five essays or reviews--- Listen to at least one commentary track--- Watch at least four 15+ minute long features about a films production or legacy--- Watch at least five films that explicitly take place in September--- Watch a complete box set with a minimum of three films (supplements not required)Criterion Collection Spine Range Sub-Category For Participants Who Wish To Keep Alive The Criterion Challenge--- Spine #'s 1-100 ---- Spine #'s 101-200 ---- Spine #'s 201-300 ---- Spine #'s 301-400 ---- Spine #'s 401-500 ---- Spine #'s 501-600 ---- Spine #'s 601-700 ---- Spine #'s 701-800 ---- Spine #'s 801-900 ---- Spine #'s 901-1000 ---- Spine #'s 1001-1100 ---- Spine #'s 1101-1200 ---- Eclipse -