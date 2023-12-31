DVD Talk Forum

Definitive 2024 Finished/Unfinished Report Card Thread

Video Game Talk

Definitive 2024 Finished/Unfinished Report Card Thread

   
Old 12-31-23, 07:25 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
 
Adam Tyner's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,356
Received 1,760 Likes on 1,157 Posts
Definitive 2024 Finished/Unfinished Report Card Thread
Keeping the tradition going! Previous years' threads: 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023

Games Completed
Nothing at the moment.

Other Accomplishments
Nothing at the moment.

Currently Playing Solo
Sonic Origins Plus (Switch)
Hi-Fi Rush (Xbox Series X)

Playing With/Against My Wife
LEGO 2K Drive: Awesome Edition (Xbox Series X)
Them's Fightin' Herds (Xbox Series X)

Haven't Started Yet
Persona 5 Royal (PS5)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X)
Moss: Book II (PS5)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5)
Super Mario RPG (Switch)
Assassins Creed: Mirage (Xbox Series X)
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (PS5)
Street Fighter 6 (PS5)

On Hiatus
Nothing at the moment.

Just Watching My Wife Game
Nothing at the moment.

My Wife's Backlog
Mineko's Night Market (PS5)
Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival (Switch)
Old 12-31-23, 07:28 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GatorDeb's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2001
Location: The "Real" Vice City
Posts: 18,031
Received 213 Likes on 150 Posts
Re: Definitive 2024 Finished/Unfinished Report Card Thread
Games Completed
Nothing at the moment.

Other Accomplishments
Nothing at the moment.

Currently Playing Solo
Disney Sorcerer's Arena (Mobile)
Disney Dreamlight Valley (PC)
Disney Speedstorm (PC)

Haven't Started Yet
Super Mario RPG (Switch)
Complete Kingdom Hearts Collection (PC)

On Hiatus

