Definitive 2024 Finished/Unfinished Report Card Thread
#1
DVD Talk Reviewer/ Admin
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Greenville, South Cackalack
Posts: 28,356
Received 1,760 Likes on 1,157 Posts
Definitive 2024 Finished/Unfinished Report Card Thread
Keeping the tradition going! Previous years' threads: 2007 | 2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021 | 2022 | 2023
Games Completed
Nothing at the moment.
Other Accomplishments
Nothing at the moment.
Currently Playing Solo
Sonic Origins Plus (Switch)
Hi-Fi Rush (Xbox Series X)
Playing With/Against My Wife
LEGO 2K Drive: Awesome Edition (Xbox Series X)
Them's Fightin' Herds (Xbox Series X)
Haven't Started Yet
Persona 5 Royal (PS5)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X)
Moss: Book II (PS5)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5)
Super Mario RPG (Switch)
Assassins Creed: Mirage (Xbox Series X)
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (PS5)
Street Fighter 6 (PS5)
On Hiatus
Nothing at the moment.
Just Watching My Wife Game
Nothing at the moment.
My Wife's Backlog
Mineko's Night Market (PS5)
Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival (Switch)
Games Completed
Nothing at the moment.
Other Accomplishments
Nothing at the moment.
Currently Playing Solo
Sonic Origins Plus (Switch)
Hi-Fi Rush (Xbox Series X)
Playing With/Against My Wife
LEGO 2K Drive: Awesome Edition (Xbox Series X)
Them's Fightin' Herds (Xbox Series X)
Haven't Started Yet
Persona 5 Royal (PS5)
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X)
Moss: Book II (PS5)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PS5)
Super Mario RPG (Switch)
Assassins Creed: Mirage (Xbox Series X)
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (PS5)
Street Fighter 6 (PS5)
On Hiatus
Nothing at the moment.
Just Watching My Wife Game
Nothing at the moment.
My Wife's Backlog
Mineko's Night Market (PS5)
Taiko no Tatsujin Rhythm Festival (Switch)
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Definitive 2024 Finished/Unfinished Report Card Thread
Games Completed
Nothing at the moment.
Other Accomplishments
Nothing at the moment.
Currently Playing Solo
Disney Sorcerer's Arena (Mobile)
Disney Dreamlight Valley (PC)
Disney Speedstorm (PC)
Haven't Started Yet
Super Mario RPG (Switch)
Complete Kingdom Hearts Collection (PC)
On Hiatus
Nothing at the moment.
Other Accomplishments
Nothing at the moment.
Currently Playing Solo
Disney Sorcerer's Arena (Mobile)
Disney Dreamlight Valley (PC)
Disney Speedstorm (PC)
Haven't Started Yet
Super Mario RPG (Switch)
Complete Kingdom Hearts Collection (PC)
On Hiatus
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off